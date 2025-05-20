Royal expert: It’s good that Prince William only brings George on special outings

The Wales kids are not my kids and I will not judge them, even if I have a lot of judgments for their parents. One of those judgments: Prince William and Kate were too eager to bring Prince Louis out in public before he was ready, and that kid has already been positioned as the “family clown,” just because he was too young to know how to behave properly in public. I also judge Will and Kate for singling out the heir for special outings and treatment, especially for outings which Princess Charlotte would likely enjoy too. But in the coming months and years, we’ll be seeing more of all three kids, mostly because that’s the deal Will & Kate have with the British media. But we just saw that George still gets singled out for special outings – George was the only Wales kid who went to Paris with William for an Aston Villa game, and William brought George to Villa Park for another match. Well, one commentator has some thoughts.
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will join Kate and Prince William at upcoming major events, according to a royal commentator. The Prince of Wales took his eldest son Prince George, 11, to France on Wednesday evening to watch his beloved Aston Villa take on Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League quarter-final.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Prince Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9, will make more public appearances with their parents as they grow up. Fitzwilliams said: “It is due to age and the fact it is a balance. As they (Charlotte and Louis) get older they will be seen at more events. Equally, George is obviously very keen (on football) and there is that aspect to it. You want to take someone who is really going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it.”
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwillaims hailed the decision to take Prince George to Paris. Fitzwilliams told GB News: “It is very good for George, going to Paris in that way and seeing some of the other matches they have been to together. It is important for the royal image that you have this balance between showing who you are and then certain events that are more formal.”
The royal commentator also highlighted William and George’s shared passion for football as different to the relationship the Prince of Wales had with his father King Charles. Fitzwilliams said: “Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George. This is a new persona within the Royal Family, as Charles is of a different temperament. That is reflected in the sports you like, but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good. An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection.”
“You want to take someone who is really going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it.” Then why did Will & Kate bring Louis out before he was ready? Besides, William claimed that Charlotte and Louis probably watched the same Aston Villa game at home (or wherever they were at the time, I doubt William knows). So William’s story is that the younger kids watch and follow football too. Why not bring them to fun events which they would enjoy? This was far from the only time George was singled out too – William has also brought George to cricket (the Ashes), rugby, and plenty of other football matches. The only time Charlotte ever gets to go anywhere fun is Wimbledon, and that’s only happened in the past few years.
The whole “Charles never took William to football matches” thing is hilarious too. Charles does not give a sh-t about football. Charles cares about opera and art and religion. Granted, I don’t think Charles bothered to share his interests and passions with his sons, but that doesn’t explain why William only seems capable of caring about football to the exclusion of everything else.
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 -Princesse Charlotte fille de Kate Middleton Princess of Wales
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis walk to attend the "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.
Marseille, FRANCE – Prince William, Prince of Wales and his son Prince George attend the Rugby World Cup 2023 Quater final match Wales Vs Argentina in Marseille.
Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, share a moment of excitement after Morgan Rogers' goal for Aston Villa in the Champions League first leg against PSG at the Parc des Princes on April 9, 2025.
The Prince of Wales and Prince George watch from the box during day four of the second Ashes test match at Lord's.
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Prince William and Prince George watch Aston Villa play against Paris-Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
“See Harry? George is MY spare!” 😏
Technically, they brought Louis to the queen’s jubbly parade which in theory sounds like it could be fun for a kid. But it was looong and apparently boring. Even the younger Tindall girls were over it. But yeah, it’s a hard balance bc the kids do need to be acclimated to the press, unfortunately, but at the same time, I just feel like no, keep them away and get those photographers out of their faces. Especially since they are usually seen after the Wales have had a rough news cycle.
@Jais … Unfortunately, I believe it’s already too late for that. Princess Charlotte was featured on the cover of the May 2, 2025 edition of People magazine for her 9th birthday. The cover article about her seemed filled with a tailored narrative “celebrating her growth and development within the British monarchy” and Charlotte’s “increasing role as a royal figure”.
I was extremely shocked by the People magazine cover and the article, and even more so because Kate provided the photo of Charlotte. It seemed to me like a media ‘coming out’ right-of-passage for this child as a working royal.
William said Charlotte likes sports. He never took her to the matches with George. So how does he know she will like it or not unless she goes with him. George is also surrounded by adults when he goes with William, so why not Charlotte there for company?
Charlotte would probably be shocked at the way her father behaves at football matches.
Maybe she’s seen video and pictures and that’s why she doesn’t go.
When William bares his teeth in that photo, he looks like he’s going to attack someone.
My thoughts exactly. He looked frightening. He always looks like that when he’s cheering at those matches. I don’t think George (or any of the kids) need to be exposed to that sort of ‘exuberance,’ as Fitzwilliams calls it.
Very Here’s Johnnie! vibe about him at footie matches!
It’s interesting to watch the media continue to perpetuate these roles that they have for members of the royal family regardless of people who have grown up in this ecosystem saying how damaging it can be. Why frame it like only one person can be interested in something in the family? Or to actually say excluding some of your kids is a good thing.
There’s no reason to believe that Charlotte or Louis would not equally enjoy going to football games. And if you want to do things one-on-one with your kids then just take one kid to a game at a time. It’s like they just decide this is what your brother is interested in this is what your sister is interested in, there can be no overlap and if you show any indication of enjoying the same thing growing up in the same household being siblings then one of you is ” stealing” the others attention.
“but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good.” Why is that? QE didn’t take it to an “informal place” and got more respect than Charles or Will. Do the people funding all this want to see Will only at football games and on outings that are fun?
I think William wants to go to football games. End of. So the press has to make a case for it. Thus, the informal football king pr. Which again, if he was seen doing events most days, it might not be such an issue. Or the fact that he takes all of the kids extensive vacations off. Or the fact that he gets an exorbitant amount of money to be the informal football king.
This is what I think too. William wants to go to football games- especially Aston Villa – so now the press has to act like that’s the kingly thing to do and its really just because he’s such a good father (although he only takes George some of the time.)
I notice they rarely (if ever) ask how William is getting to and from Birmingham or Paris or wherever. taking a helicopter for one match is not really a good look for Mr. Earthshot.
The formal vs. informal thing is interesting though – do people want the royals to be like them? Where is the line? If they are too informal, then people are going to ask what they’re paying for, especially if they’re not doing any work to go along with it.
Charlotte goes to Wimbledon along with George and seeing as tennis isn’t as rowdy and she does fine, it really makes her lack of attendance at football matches look odd. She clearly can handle a football match.
I think William remembers his mother taking him to Wimbledon but it still doesn’t explain why he doesn’t take Charlotte on these trips as well. It’s possible she’s not a football fan but KP posting photos of her watching England matches at home or sending messages to the Woman’s team says that she is a football fan.
Never too early to start up the keenness drums. May young George find the backbone and follow the ways of the true, good king.
There is this long itv docu Charles and Diana in public and private from around 1985/86, where Charles talks about his gardens and he hopes at least one of his sons would share this interest. Which both don’t. Maybe because Highgrove is a place where their mother was unhappy.
TPB will inherit it then.
The duchy of Cornwall owns highgrove. It has never been the private property of Charlie, just as Billy does not own it personally now.
No matter what propaganda the windsors put there, the duchies do not belong to them personally.
Mr. I lied about the Oprah interview before I saw it Fitzpatrick doesn’t even give a reasonable explanation as to why William takes one child (the heir) to football games and not the others. The whole excuse that it has to do with George really enjoying football and not the others doesn’t align with what William and the media have been telling us for the past couple of years. He’s taken Charlotte to a game previously because she was “interested” in football. He dragged Charlotte out twice when he failed as the FA patron to support the women’s teams and the reason given in each video was that Charlotte really enjoys the sport and supports the teams. They even shared photos of the her watching a game at home. So how is it she enjoys the sport but isn’t also taken to the games along with George. Besides as a parent you don’t have to only take your children to things that you like, that’s selfish and in his case narcissistic. Why can’t he or Kate take the kids out for more kid friendly things that they would enjoy as an introduction to their royal roles? Why does it require being something that he enjoys? His role as the future king shouldn’t be about him only doing the things he enjoys. Eventually the entire senior working royals will only consist of just the Wales family and if none of them are willing or capable of doing the job unless it’s easy and only things that they like, nothing of substance will be done on behalf of the people of the UK.
I don’t recall seeing him going solo with Charlotte at any football matches–she would have been pictured in the media if she did go with him. He did take her out to do a video because he got criticized for skipping the champion match. . He could have taken her to the women’s team event in person instead.
Sorry, I meant to say that he had only taken Charlotte to one game ALONG WITH GEORGE and then used her to save face twice by using her to make a video claiming to be supporting the women football teams when he failed to show up in person to support them. My point is that they have claimed that Charlotte likes football also so there is no reason for him not to take her every time he takes George. He doesn’t even have to like whatever it is that they are interested in to take them to events that are kid friendly.
He can’t be bothered to tend to or interact with all three children at once. I’m sure that would be overwhelming for him and he wouldn’t want to be seen with the assistance of a nanny. Clown.
I have often wondered that as well, too much to cope with.
Did they fly over together because I would think that would be a no no. But what do I know?
Charles was passionate about polo. I don’t know how much the boys were exposed to it from old reporting that I recall, but it must have been enough that they had their own stable of polo ponies for a time. Didn’t William sell the horses out from under Harry at some point in their late 20s?
All the Windsor men played polo – Phillip, Charles, Andrew – and maybe Edward? And then William and Harry. I think Peter Phillips might have played when he was younger as well?
That’s what I was thinking about — Charles the Cruel loved polo and skiing. He and Diana took the kids skiing, and Billy Idle at least still seems to enjoy that and take his family along.
I doubt WillNot can handle the responsibility of having more than his eldest child with him at football matches, where he’s not interested in the child anyway, but in the game.
Iirc william sold them out from under Harry in 2020 after the move to california.
I’m not convinced George is enjoying himself most or all of the time. He always looks very serious, poor boy. It’s possible Charlotte would enjoy it more than George does. This seems like a case of Bulliam wanting to see live soccer, plus maybe he’s po’d at being demoted at the FA and wants to show them. But even Bulliam gets that he can’t show up solo more often than he’s seen working at his patronages. So he drags along a child, any child, to make it about “good parenting.”
Whether it is chuck or Will using children for PR isn’t good parenting.
Willy looks like he needs to spend a few months in a facility. He does not look good . He always looks like he just came off a bender and I don’t understand why he thinks letting his children see him like this is a good idea
Since we NEVA see William doing ANYTHING alone with his other children…this is a bad look…which quantifies EVERYTHING Harry wrote about being a “Spare” it’s as simple as that.
So “exuberance” is how we’re describing football hooligans now?
William looks every bit the hooligan in these photos.
William looks deranged as he shouts and waves his first at the stadium. He is really a violent fellow, a thug if you will, and he only gets to show that side of him publicly at sporting events. Privately, I’m sure Kate and Harry have seen him berserk like that and it must be frightening.
I’m also not sure that George enjoys these outings. He’s made to wear a suit (what 11 year old boy wears a suit to a soccer game?) so he looks matchy-matchy with his parent.
It is a performative event for William, since he gets to show he is a “good dad” even though he leaves two-thirds of his children at home. The younger ones would be more squirmy and possibly spoil the good time of Papa.
Charlotte is ten the same ahe as George when he was going to games with William. She,likes sports