Royal expert: It’s good that Prince William only brings George on special outings

The Wales kids are not my kids and I will not judge them, even if I have a lot of judgments for their parents. One of those judgments: Prince William and Kate were too eager to bring Prince Louis out in public before he was ready, and that kid has already been positioned as the “family clown,” just because he was too young to know how to behave properly in public. I also judge Will and Kate for singling out the heir for special outings and treatment, especially for outings which Princess Charlotte would likely enjoy too. But in the coming months and years, we’ll be seeing more of all three kids, mostly because that’s the deal Will & Kate have with the British media. But we just saw that George still gets singled out for special outings – George was the only Wales kid who went to Paris with William for an Aston Villa game, and William brought George to Villa Park for another match. Well, one commentator has some thoughts.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will join Kate and Prince William at upcoming major events, according to a royal commentator. The Prince of Wales took his eldest son Prince George, 11, to France on Wednesday evening to watch his beloved Aston Villa take on Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League quarter-final. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Prince Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9, will make more public appearances with their parents as they grow up. Fitzwilliams said: “It is due to age and the fact it is a balance. As they (Charlotte and Louis) get older they will be seen at more events. Equally, George is obviously very keen (on football) and there is that aspect to it. You want to take someone who is really going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it.” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwillaims hailed the decision to take Prince George to Paris. Fitzwilliams told GB News: “It is very good for George, going to Paris in that way and seeing some of the other matches they have been to together. It is important for the royal image that you have this balance between showing who you are and then certain events that are more formal.” The royal commentator also highlighted William and George’s shared passion for football as different to the relationship the Prince of Wales had with his father King Charles. Fitzwilliams said: “Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George. This is a new persona within the Royal Family, as Charles is of a different temperament. That is reflected in the sports you like, but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good. An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection.”

[From GB News]

“You want to take someone who is really going to enjoy it and look as if they are enjoying it.” Then why did Will & Kate bring Louis out before he was ready? Besides, William claimed that Charlotte and Louis probably watched the same Aston Villa game at home (or wherever they were at the time, I doubt William knows). So William’s story is that the younger kids watch and follow football too. Why not bring them to fun events which they would enjoy? This was far from the only time George was singled out too – William has also brought George to cricket (the Ashes), rugby, and plenty of other football matches. The only time Charlotte ever gets to go anywhere fun is Wimbledon, and that’s only happened in the past few years.

The whole “Charles never took William to football matches” thing is hilarious too. Charles does not give a sh-t about football. Charles cares about opera and art and religion. Granted, I don’t think Charles bothered to share his interests and passions with his sons, but that doesn’t explain why William only seems capable of caring about football to the exclusion of everything else.