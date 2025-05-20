Donald Trump claims that Joe Biden has ‘stage 9 cancer’ which does not exist

On Sunday, President Joe Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of Stage 4 prostate cancer. It was devastating news for those of us who love the Bidens and wanted them to have a long, peaceful retirement, and we’re still thinking positive thoughts about Ol’ Handsome Joe. Obviously, the usual suspects immediately became urologists, oncologists and prostate experts, and within hours, those people were spreading conspiracies about President Biden’s condition. One of those dumbasses? Don Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. took shots at Joe Biden’s family as the former president battles an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. Hours after Joe’s office announced on Sunday, May 18, that he had been diagnosed with the disease on Friday, May 16, Trump shared a post on X that seemed to imply those closest to Joe, 82, had either overlooked or hidden his illness. “What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” President Donald Trump’s eldest son, 47, wrote of the 73-year-old former first lady, whose doctorate degree is in education. When one user commented on his post, “This is an effort to push the fact Joe was running the country as a vegetable under the rug,” Don Jr. replied, “Without question.”

[From People]

I’m not a doctor, but I can diagnose Don Jr. with having a cocaine-addled cheesebrain. How do these people still not get that Jill Biden got her doctorate in education? And if that wasn’t enough, Don Senior had to get into the conspiracy-mongering too. Despite Trump’s somewhat gracious social media statement, it turns out that Trump is more than happy to claim (from a White House podium) that Biden has “stage 9” cancer. Which does not exist.

Trump on Biden's cancer diagnosis: "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that's a long time … I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announced I aced it." pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

Just so we’re clear, the Beltway media has spent the past year screaming about Joe Biden’s health and mental agility, all while ignoring Donald Trump’s rampant stupidity, senility and dementia. He went from suggesting that Biden was hiding his cancer diagnosis to a lie about cancer stages to bragging about “acing” his cognitive test.