Donald Trump claims that Joe Biden has ‘stage 9 cancer’ which does not exist

On Sunday, President Joe Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of Stage 4 prostate cancer. It was devastating news for those of us who love the Bidens and wanted them to have a long, peaceful retirement, and we’re still thinking positive thoughts about Ol’ Handsome Joe. Obviously, the usual suspects immediately became urologists, oncologists and prostate experts, and within hours, those people were spreading conspiracies about President Biden’s condition. One of those dumbasses? Don Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. took shots at Joe Biden’s family as the former president battles an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. Hours after Joe’s office announced on Sunday, May 18, that he had been diagnosed with the disease on Friday, May 16, Trump shared a post on X that seemed to imply those closest to Joe, 82, had either overlooked or hidden his illness.
“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” President Donald Trump’s eldest son, 47, wrote of the 73-year-old former first lady, whose doctorate degree is in education.
When one user commented on his post, “This is an effort to push the fact Joe was running the country as a vegetable under the rug,” Don Jr. replied, “Without question.”
I’m not a doctor, but I can diagnose Don Jr. with having a cocaine-addled cheesebrain. How do these people still not get that Jill Biden got her doctorate in education? And if that wasn’t enough, Don Senior had to get into the conspiracy-mongering too. Despite Trump’s somewhat gracious social media statement, it turns out that Trump is more than happy to claim (from a White House podium) that Biden has “stage 9” cancer. Which does not exist.
Trump on Biden's cancer diagnosis: "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that's a long time … I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I'm proud to announced I aced it." pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025
Just so we’re clear, the Beltway media has spent the past year screaming about Joe Biden’s health and mental agility, all while ignoring Donald Trump’s rampant stupidity, senility and dementia. He went from suggesting that Biden was hiding his cancer diagnosis to a lie about cancer stages to bragging about “acing” his cognitive test.
Not the cognitive test again! If he wasn’t so cruel, this crap would be funny.
The felon is nothing more than a puppet. The master (the goons of project 2025) let the senile old coot spew his nonsense. Those around him are more despicable because they amplify the crazed messages. Shame on the media for not challenging anything. They are complicit as well.
Yep.
Stephen Miller must be in heaven
Turn the cat loose on him.
This effing dumba$$ 😑🙄
The MAGA reaction to this sad news has been vile and cruel. And Don Jr. is dumb as a box of rocks, go back to skimming billions of nepo money for the Trump family.
Death, a debt we all owe. Dear donaldb trump, boast about aceing your health test now but you won’t forever. 6ft underground awaits everyone.
The MAGA crowd’s reaction was to be expected. Some of the most grotesque comments I have seen have come from the illiberal far left, including supporters of another old man I won’t name whom they blame his inability to become a presidential candidate on everyone and everything except the truth — he has done nothing to win over Black voters. The other grotesque reactions have been members of the mainstream media who have dug their heals in further with Tapper and Thompson’s nonsense and seem to think Biden’s PR did this intentionally to rain on their parade. I mentioned on another post how part of Trump’s legacy will be how cruel, selfish, anti-intellectual, callous, and even dishonest for the sake of “winning”
many people have become in this era. What’s sad is that people you expect better from (e.g., the mainstream media and certain political activists and pundits) are deciding to be their worst selves instead of fighting against this environment Trump lit a match to.
Wow, I’m embarrassed to admit that the “DoCtOr” Jill Biden thing went waaay over my head- I thought he was insinuating that the Bidens are never intimate because she should have seen it with her eyes or something. Yeesh, Donny Cokeface got one over on me, excuse me while I go try to learn something.
Willow (the cat) sending Mango the “keep my dad’s name out of your mouth” look. Willow speaks for us all.
JD Vance’s comments were vile as well. I can’t imagine how exhausting it must be to be a RWNJ: the constant vice-signaling, the perpetual race to the bottom, the patholigical need to constantly prove how awful of a human being you are….it’s gotta take a toll on your psyche at some point–I mean, unless you’re a sociopath.
So many of us have been touched by cancer–currently my MIL is battling a rare form of it–so their heartless comments myself and others. In a functional society, the comments from the Right would be loudly condemned but as our country gets crueler and crueler, we become more tolerant of intolerable attitudes. It’s honestly just very sad.
Love the pic of Willow. Sending love and light to Biden and his family.
ETA: their heartless comments *OFFEND myself and others.
He is suck a freaking moron. I can’t wait till karma finally comes for all of these people.
Anything to distract from Trump’s lunacy, addictions, and dementia.
Biden’s cancer is a Gleason score of 9. Trump is incapable of retaining or comprehending basic information. This is terrifying.
I don’t know if Don, Jr. is actually so dumb that he doesn’t know that the matriarch of the family he’s been obsessed with attacking for years is not a medical doctor or it’s that he knows MAGA is so dumb that he can say that, and they’ll believe him. Maybe a little bit of both.
Junior and Seniors comments re stage 5 and 9 stage cancers are based on the statement put out by the Biden team. Specifically “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.” The Trumps are too ignorant to get the facts.straight.
Both of my parents had cancer and it is a cruel disease that robbed them of strength and sometimes even hope. But they battled on and so will our beloved Joe Biden. He will absolutely have the very best medical care, and he has his wonderful loving family to support him along the way. I hope that the good wishes of so many of us erase the stupidity and vile comments coming from Trump, his awful son, and the MAGA fools. This year will be a FAFO time for MAGA.
Yes it’s already been a FAFO few mths for MAGAs. We’re only in the first half of 2025.
1. It’s awful and that family has been through it. I swear all the Bidens are the case study for “Why Bad Things Happen to Good People”. Mercy. Dr. Jill’s face kills me in a different way than the stubbornly cheerful expression from President Joe.
2. My own theory–perhaps wrong!–is that they’re doing the “Dr.” thing to try and (re)shame Dr. Biden. There was/has been a big kerfuffle (from time to time) among MAGAs that she insisted on using “Dr.”, even though she “only” had a PhD…I don’t remember if they thought she was giving airs or trying to bamboozle the public or what–but it’s giving “ha ha if you’re a doctor why didn’t you catch it” vibes. It was vile then and it’s beyond disgusting now.
That was my take re Cokey McCokeface’s use of ‘Dr’. Quite a lot of comments even from non- trumpers about her being a ‘fake’ doctor, which of course she is not. The whole trump family is a toxic cesspit. And former jailbird and ‘man who sent video of her husband with a prostitute to his own sister’ Charles Kushner is now Ambassador to France. Jared’s daddy needs a piece of the action.
I can virtually guarantee that Trump did not write the gracious statement attributed to him on Sunday. I think they were hiding his phone from him as soon as they got word of Biden’s condition. But they can’t shut him up or his disgusting progeny forever.
And I am not a neurologist or a doctor of any kind, but I am positive that the Mad King is suffering from Stage 9 Brain Rot. No question.
Was coming here to say the same thing. Soon as I saw that statement I thought there is no way Trump wrote that and he’s going to come out with his real thoughts in live and in person real soon.
He’s so fucking stupid and no one in the press is calling him out.
He could come out in just his diaper and they wouldn’t say a damn thing.
He could throw poo from his diaper and the press would ignore it.
Meanwhile, Joe and Jill — who have already endured more tragedy than most — continue to show grace in the face of sadness.
I have this theory that people who don’t care about other people live longer — because they’re not losing sleep worrying about, say children in Gaza or Sudan, or even their own grandchildren. That’s why Dick Cheney and Trump are still alive.
“…and we’re still thinking positive thoughts about Ol’ Handsome Joe” is so sweetly written; earnestly true and my exact sentiments.
I wish I could post anonymously so I could air my true feelings about this man . Feelings that could get me arrested ,charged and sent to labor camp with no due process.
One of my sons won’t discuss his true feelings for Mango unless I disconnect Alexa. I think we are all a little scared of living in Trump territory.
The media reports on this old man without saying the obvious. His statements are evidence of a deranged and stupid man. Plus the orange makeup is a clown show.
The discourse about Biden being old remains tiresome because he ultimately did step down and Kamala ran. But many Americans preferred the orange stupid one who is also old and even dumber. And he’s destroying the economy in a way that no other president has ever done.
The abject cruelty of that fucking Trump family knows no bounds. I was honestly just waiting for Don Jr (aka Snow White brain) to make some heinous dig against Biden but this really is a new all-time low of stupidity and callousness.
The list is long but if the vegetable under the carpet was getting historic legislation passed into law, getting crucial bridges rebuilt in record time, reducing medicine costs and finagling student debt forgiveness and supporting our allies then I’ll vote for the miraculous vegetable.
I knew the original message of Trump’s was written by a tough handler who insisted Trump not gloat over the diagnosis or wish President Biden the worst of luck. Trump’s thing is to always kick the “enemy” (and there are so many) at all times, even (especially) when they are down.
Trump is not a normal human being in any way. Deplorable is the exact right word.
I know this isn’t pretty, but left to his druthers, he’d probably say really horrible and despicable things to and about President Biden. We all know this. He’s the mean boy in seventh grade who was such a nasty weasel, you’re surprised years later what a nice, civilized man he’s become. Not so for Trump. He’s exactly the same as the mean 12 year old boy in 7th grade. No growth or maturity at all. And we’ve left this idiot to rule the world? And he’s really screwing it up, too, showing the worst judgment and human values. God bless us all.