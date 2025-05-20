Cannes: Rihanna wore a Smurf-colored Alaïa to ASAP Rocky’s big premiere

Monday night was the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Spike Lee’s latest joint, Highest 2 Lowest. The film stars Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Wendell Pierce and more. This was also Rocky’s first time walking the Cannes red carpet. He went all out, and of course he brought his lady with him too. It really happened for Rock and Rihanna in a real way: they complete each other, they’re soulmates and completely supportive partners. They have two sons together and people have their fingers crossed that Rihanna is expecting their much-longed-for daughter.

Rocky and Rihanna complement each other aesthetically as well – they’re both into fashion, they sometimes coordinate their looks, and they know how to pose together to maximize their joint slay. At the premiere, Rocky wore Saint Laurent, with Ray Bans (he designed them himself) and a Bulgari watch and Bulgari jewelry. Rihanna wore a turquoise Alaïa Fall 2025 which was customized for her growing bump. Her jewelry was Boucheron. She’s glowing! I love that color on her too, it’s sharp. It started raining in Cannes last night, so there were some lovely photos of Rocky holding the umbrella over Rihanna as they walked down the steps. It reminded people of those iconic photos of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Also: people think that Rihanna’s dress is a preview of her upcoming movie – she’s voicing Smurfette in the “live action” Smurfs. See, when you say that, sure, I can totally see it. She’s absolutely channeling a Smurf.