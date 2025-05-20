Cannes: Rihanna wore a Smurf-colored Alaïa to ASAP Rocky’s big premiere

Monday night was the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Spike Lee’s latest joint, Highest 2 Lowest. The film stars Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Wendell Pierce and more. This was also Rocky’s first time walking the Cannes red carpet. He went all out, and of course he brought his lady with him too. It really happened for Rock and Rihanna in a real way: they complete each other, they’re soulmates and completely supportive partners. They have two sons together and people have their fingers crossed that Rihanna is expecting their much-longed-for daughter.

Rocky and Rihanna complement each other aesthetically as well – they’re both into fashion, they sometimes coordinate their looks, and they know how to pose together to maximize their joint slay. At the premiere, Rocky wore Saint Laurent, with Ray Bans (he designed them himself) and a Bulgari watch and Bulgari jewelry. Rihanna wore a turquoise Alaïa Fall 2025 which was customized for her growing bump. Her jewelry was Boucheron. She’s glowing! I love that color on her too, it’s sharp. It started raining in Cannes last night, so there were some lovely photos of Rocky holding the umbrella over Rihanna as they walked down the steps. It reminded people of those iconic photos of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Also: people think that Rihanna’s dress is a preview of her upcoming movie – she’s voicing Smurfette in the “live action” Smurfs. See, when you say that, sure, I can totally see it. She’s absolutely channeling a Smurf.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

22 Responses to “Cannes: Rihanna wore a Smurf-colored Alaïa to ASAP Rocky’s big premiere”

  1. Tila says:
    May 20, 2025 at 7:52 am

    They really do look happy but I just can’t put my finger on what it is that I can’t stand about ASAP.

    Reply
    • DrFT says:
      May 20, 2025 at 8:00 am

      He is a raging colorist. Cannot stand him either.

      Reply
      • Maxine Branch\ says:
        May 20, 2025 at 8:28 am

        @Drftn same. He just looks so dirty to me no matter what he wears. Past remarks have colored my perspective of him. I wish Rihana well

    • Smart&Messy says:
      May 20, 2025 at 8:03 am

      Same. They look happy, but I don’t like him. I can’t explain why. I think he lied about the shooting incident.

      Reply
  2. Shoegirl77 says:
    May 20, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Gorgeous pictures. The umbrella one definitely brings H and M to mind but my brain went to the song first and thought how nice it is that Rihanna has someone who holds the umbrella for her.

    Reply
  3. Eva says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:02 am

    He supposedly cheats on her all the time. I hope that’s not true, but i don’t trust him.

    Reply
  4. sevenblue says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:03 am

    They are really a gorgeous and photogenic couple, but why the grillz?? I will never understand that.

    Reply
  5. Libra says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:24 am

    She has chosen him to be the father of her children and to be a parent with him. I’m trusting her judgement. He may not be my cup of tea but she chose him so amen.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:36 am

    I love her dress. the color, the style of it – it just works so well for her and her pregnancy.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:48 am

    She is at the point in pregnancy that is so difficult to dress. I don’t think this style succeeded but she is glowing and the color really works for her.

    Reply
  8. Hannah says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:59 am

    2nd favourite picture of a beautiful woman in cerulean blue dress in the rain; under an umbrella looking gorgeous, happy and absolutely unbothered

    Reply
  9. Thelma says:
    May 20, 2025 at 9:52 am

    They are very photogenic and I wish them nothing but happiness. It’s sad to see so much bitterness towards one half of a couple that are living their best lives. The vitriol Meghan receives obviously doesn’t register with many people.

    Reply
  10. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    May 20, 2025 at 9:56 am

    I love this dress for a beautiful pregnant lady in the middle of her third(!) Pregnancy in 5 (?) years. It looks comfortable, but the color is gorgeous on her and still shows a little skin which is totally RiRi’s vibe.

    I think the umbrella is probably a cheeky reference to her song umbrella.

    Reply
  11. Arhus says:
    May 20, 2025 at 11:02 am

    I love them. Such a great couple

    Reply
  12. Embee says:
    May 20, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    A face that could launch a thousand ships….she’s unbelievably gorgeous!

    Reply
  13. J.Ferber says:
    May 20, 2025 at 5:07 pm

    I love the color of the dress for her.

    Reply
  14. J.Ferber says:
    May 20, 2025 at 7:03 pm

    I will say that Rocky got his glow-up from Rihanna. There is NO WAY he would be getting all of the opportunities today if he were not with Rihanna. I don’t know how he is as an actor, but having your first gig with the great Spike Lee and heavyweight Denzel Washington is quite the thing. Never would have happened if he weren’t with RiRi.

    Reply

