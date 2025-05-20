Cannes: Dakota Johnson wore a fringed Gucci to the ‘Splitsville’ premiere

Dakota Johnson is in Cannes for the first time this year. She’s joked in press that she’s considered more of an Italian actress, given that she’s filmed several times in Italy and she’s premiered films at the Venice Film Festival. She seems to be enjoying her time in Cannes! She was outfitted exclusively in Gucci, because she’s been a brand ambassador for the fashion house for more than a decade. Her Gucci looks have been surprisingly controversial – she wore a “naked dress” at the Kering Women In Motion event, but I didn’t see the big deal – there was clearly some lining and undergarments happening, and you couldn’t really see anything.

If anything, I found Dakota’s Gucci gown at last night’s Splitsville premiere much more controversial – the pale pink with spangles/fringe, with her too-long hair mimicking the fringe. It’s supposed to read as willowy, but it feels one-note, in a way. Plus, I have an issue with the bust of this dress! And the color – Gucci does a lot of things wrong, but they’re usually not afraid of color, and this pale pink was so boring.

Dakota went to Cannes to premiere Splitsville, about two couples (who are all friends) and at least one couple is getting a divorce. It’s Dakota once again giving relatively new filmmakers a shot, and Splitsville was well-received in Cannes. The audience gave them an eight-minute standing ovation.

Meanwhile, one of Dakota’s costars is Adria Arjona, who wore Louis Vuitton at the premiere. Adria also turned up with her boyfriend… Jason Momoa. It’s been a minute since I’ve followed Momoa’s post-Lisa Bonet love life, and I’ll admit, I had no idea he was dating this woman.

23 Responses to “Cannes: Dakota Johnson wore a fringed Gucci to the ‘Splitsville’ premiere”

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    May 20, 2025 at 7:16 am

    I love both Dakota and Adria’s dresses, but I would not be able to stop yanking them up. Kudos to them if they managed to wear them gracefully.

  2. Normades says:
    May 20, 2025 at 7:32 am

    I surprisingly like it since I usually hate fringe and that pepto pink color

    • manta says:
      May 20, 2025 at 7:56 am

      Same here. With this description alone I was ready to dislike it. Seeing the picture, I think she pulls it off very elegantly.

  3. sevenblue says:
    May 20, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Ugh, I loved the pink dress, I am so basic 😭😭 I couldn’t pull it off, but I think she wore it very well.

  4. Bumblebee says:
    May 20, 2025 at 7:53 am

    I really liked the pink too. But the whole ‘falling down’ thing with both gowns would drive me nuts.

  5. Kirsten says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:11 am

    I like both of Dakota’s looks and Adria’s dress. Adria is in Andor and she’s really good.

  6. Barrett says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:16 am

    I think Dakota still looks beautiful. With that said, I often forget she exists. I feel like the industry wanted her to happen but it never quite took off. I also think she’s very attractive for a regular person but if not a nepo baby she would not get the parts she does…

  7. Blogger says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I think the Italians like her because she gives out Monica Bellucci vibes though with smaller tits.

    Both dresses are fine. Nothing extraordinary but she doesn’t have her mother’s aplomb. Nor insecurities.

  8. Chaine says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:31 am

    I was ready to hate the fringe dress, but I actually quite like it. kudos to Dakota for keeping her natural breasts. Her foundation garments stand out too much in the “naked” dress. I like her hair better there, though. The bangs are tough.

    When did Jason Momoa get grizzled and portly 😭

  9. Ariel says:
    May 20, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Jason Momoa is dating Bix Caleen?!?!?!

    Just finished Andor.

  10. Lala11_7 says:
    May 20, 2025 at 9:21 am

    I 💚 Dakota’s looks…The body is banging & the fits highlight that…and she’s one of my fave actresses so happy to see her in Cannes

  11. Teddy says:
    May 20, 2025 at 9:26 am

    Also like the pink dress. Like the idea behind the naked dress but the granny panties are just fugly. I really enjoy Dakota. She’s got a great ‘don’t give a f*ck’ vibe in her interviews. She’s never boring.

    • Normades says:
      May 20, 2025 at 1:41 pm

      When she gave Ellen shit after Ellen’s shit I definitely developed a soft spot for her. And her mcm home featured in AD was absolutely gorgeous.

  12. Sandii says:
    May 20, 2025 at 9:32 am

    With the dark hair she has a nice contrast for the pink dress. I know she is not well liked but I think her charming and she looks even in a “naked” (eyeroll) dress still classy enough.

  13. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    May 20, 2025 at 9:52 am

    I want to like the pink dress but I just don’t. I think it’s the fringe + the pink, the fringe in a neutral would be great OR the pink sequins without the fringe. But Dakota wears it very well anyway.

  14. samipup says:
    May 20, 2025 at 10:30 am

    As the Fug girls would say…”hoik”!

  15. Libra says:
    May 20, 2025 at 11:37 am

    I like the fringy pink dress only because Dakota looks good in it. Don’t know if many could.

  16. Drea says:
    May 20, 2025 at 12:19 pm

    I actually think the dress is kind of fun. And she’s gorgeous, so she pulls it off.

    If you want to call anything one-note, it’s Dakota Johnson’s acting, let’s be real.

    • Roast says:
      May 21, 2025 at 12:56 am

      I agree to all of that. I saw her in one movie…I won’t torture myself like that again. She looks great in both of these dresses. I wish more “naked” dresses were that classy.

  17. Zantasia says:
    May 20, 2025 at 9:03 pm

    Dakota Johnson’s “Please Don’t Destroy” on SNL is the best. It made me love her. That, and her putting Ellen in her place.

