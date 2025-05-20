Cannes: Dakota Johnson wore a fringed Gucci to the ‘Splitsville’ premiere

Dakota Johnson is in Cannes for the first time this year. She’s joked in press that she’s considered more of an Italian actress, given that she’s filmed several times in Italy and she’s premiered films at the Venice Film Festival. She seems to be enjoying her time in Cannes! She was outfitted exclusively in Gucci, because she’s been a brand ambassador for the fashion house for more than a decade. Her Gucci looks have been surprisingly controversial – she wore a “naked dress” at the Kering Women In Motion event, but I didn’t see the big deal – there was clearly some lining and undergarments happening, and you couldn’t really see anything.

If anything, I found Dakota’s Gucci gown at last night’s Splitsville premiere much more controversial – the pale pink with spangles/fringe, with her too-long hair mimicking the fringe. It’s supposed to read as willowy, but it feels one-note, in a way. Plus, I have an issue with the bust of this dress! And the color – Gucci does a lot of things wrong, but they’re usually not afraid of color, and this pale pink was so boring.

Dakota went to Cannes to premiere Splitsville, about two couples (who are all friends) and at least one couple is getting a divorce. It’s Dakota once again giving relatively new filmmakers a shot, and Splitsville was well-received in Cannes. The audience gave them an eight-minute standing ovation.

Meanwhile, one of Dakota’s costars is Adria Arjona, who wore Louis Vuitton at the premiere. Adria also turned up with her boyfriend… Jason Momoa. It’s been a minute since I’ve followed Momoa’s post-Lisa Bonet love life, and I’ll admit, I had no idea he was dating this woman.