Tominey: ‘Privacy-obsessed’ Meghan was wrong to post a four-year-old video!

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex posted four carefully curated photos for her daughter’s fourth birthday. Two pics of Lili Diana with mama, two pics of Lili Diana with her dad. All was well, and those photos probably would have been the lead royal story anyway. But soon after Meghan posted the pics of Lili and Harry, Meghan also posted a four-year-old video of what happened in the maternity suite on June 4, 2021. Meghan was overdue and nothing else was working to get the baby out, so Meghan and Harry tried dancing. There are so many “tricks” and recommendations for overdue women to induce labor naturally – spicy food, sex, exercise, and yes, dancing. This is not something invented by Meghan, but given the Salt Island coverage, you’d think that no overdue mom had ever tried to dance a baby out of her body. I’m skipping most of the pearl-clutching coverage from the British media, but this one was too much. Camilla Tominey hasn’t been on the royal beat for years, she’s been trying to do hard-right political journalism these days. But Tominey dusted off her royalist badge to write: “Even in my wildest pregnancy moments, I can’t imagine twerking like Meghan.”
When I was a week overdue with my second child (ironically named Harry), I did sort of go mad. Not Meghan-twerking-in-a-hospital-room crazy, but bonkers nonetheless. With my son, my due date came and went, along with my sanity. My father, a retired GP, recalls me calling him day and night, demanding to know why, in his medical opinion, the baby hadn’t arrived yet. It was undoubtedly the hardest seven days of all three pregnancies – including having to be induced with my third, another daughter. So like many mothers, I watched Meghan and Harry’s latest Instagram video with a mixture of genuine empathy and gobsmacked astonishment.
On one hand, I understand the sheer lunacy that can accompany being overdue. On the other, I’m not sure even in my wildest moments I would have chosen to “twerk” my way through it. I mean, I’m not sure twerking would even feature on the bingo card of “things you do while in labour”: gas and air? Check. Epidural? Check. Lash out at husband? Check. Perform a sexy slut drop, while lip-syncing, to the camera? Probably not, no.
What’s even more mind-boggling about the 80-odd second video – in which a very heavily pregnant Meghan, accessorising her black dress with a cannula, dances to a song called The Baby Momma Dance – is the fact the privacy-obsessed couple have released it.
…I appreciate the Sussexes have always had a rather nuanced interpretation of privacy with the whole Oprah-induced “infamy, infamy, they’ve all got it in for me” thing. South Park’s notorious episode celebrating their World Wide Privacy Tour of every available TV studio perfectly summed up the irony of a couple opining press intrusion while dishing every last piece of dirt on their nearest and dearest to anyone who would listen. But the children were always supposed to be out of bounds. Lest we forget, the couple refused to tell anyone where they planned to give birth to Archie until the very last minute – forcing their PRs to scramble to inform the media hours after the event that he had, in fact, been born at that celebrity newborn haunt, The Portland.
That pregnancy, Meghan later revealed, was overshadowed by her mental health struggles, including suicidal thoughts, amid the “stress and isolation” of being a member of the Royal family. Now no one’s quite as interested in their bodily functions, disclosure appears to be the new black – for Meghan at least.
While one can imagine Harry preferring to keep his personal space free from social media invaders (notwithstanding his propensity to constantly spill the beans about his daddy issues), the Duchess appears more than willing to let it all hang out these days.
“Perform a sexy slut drop??” As always, Camilla Tominey is a racist, misogynistic a–hole. My God. I honestly believe “what about their PRIVACY” must have been the palace-issued talking point in the WhatsApp group, because that’s the consistent focus of many of these columns. It makes zero sense, but the “privacy” argument never made any sense. These people can’t actually say why the video really makes them mad: because Meghan and Harry are charming, charismatic goofballs (unlike the other couple) and the Sussexes are happy and private in California. Like, this is a four-year-old video of a couple dancing in a maternity suite. It’s not like Meghan posted the actual birth video. Meghan released it herself because she’s goofy and funny and because she didn’t have fifty old British farts breathing down her neck for that pregnancy.
Meghan and Harry are such icons 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gPgSwW0hSu
— Hannah (@queen_meghan14) June 4, 2025
Most people on social media post pictures and videos whether they are famous or not. That is what apps like instagram were invented for. Doesn’t mean these people give up their right to privacy in every other aspect of their lives. People share what they are comfortable with sharing. It’s very different to the media illegally obtaining and publishing private information without your consent. There are many things people on instagram do that I would never do doesn’t mean I think they are wrong for posting it. If I don’t like someone’s content I ignore it.
I’d like to think Meghan now knows how much organic support she has beyond the bots and the rats that constantly bring her down. Her insta numbers don’t lie. Unlike KP’s 😂
I haven’t watched jt yet but I’m so excited to.
If Meghan drops it like it’s hot I’m gonna laugh so hard it’s gonna wake up my kids so I have to wait. I STILL do that move when dancing and making dinner. It’s a millennial staple! 😂🤣
also it’s absolutely great for starting labor. The positioning is fantastic.
And …. She’s being silly and fun and dancing and lip syncing with her husband to get the whole process rolling? Just when I thought I couldn’t love her more ….
THE SCREAM I SCRUMPT WHEN HARRY SLOWLY SLIDE ACROSS THE SCREEN HAHAHAHAAH
Also. It’s so cute. The whole thing. Meghan has MOVES – she looks so smooth even so so pregnant. I love this. And did she move her booty? Yes. Did she twerk? No. Does this woman know wash twerking is? Not the point. She wants to use the nastiest words she can in relation to something sweet and cute and beautiful.
I remember dancing at a wedding at 6 months pregnant – not as well as Meghan but I did drop it hahaha! – and later someone asked me if I had been drinking cuz I was really “letting loose”. And no! I was horrified but I just laughed and said no, I just love to dance. No alcohol required.
I’m so happy that Harry and Meghan have so many amazing memories together and they now feel comfortable sharing some of them with us. Each one feels like a victory against hatred in a war that they have already won.
Privacy wasn’t what they wanted it was respect and some boundaries that they wanted . They wanted not to be maligned in every article written about them. Cameltoe needs to shut up about this very happy and lovely couple. The more she writes the more unhinged she comes across. It was a lovely and happy video of a couple trying to do what they could to move the birth along and have some fun doing it! When I was in labor I did things to move things along that I probably never thought I would do but you just want it to be over and to meet your new family member.
Exactly this. You can want boundaries and basic respect and still share parts of your life. This woman’s reaction is a reflection on her, not on Meghan. Women are not sl*ts. Camilla is only exposing her lack of respect for women and, by extension, herself by using language that’s meant to dehumanize women.
For anyone interested, I’m just found out I’m in my “sexy slut drop” era. If you can’t beat ’em, just sexy slut drop to the other side.
These people are why empty barriers meet William where he goes and eggs are thrown at Charles. They have their head so far in the air over their imagined proximity to the royals that they can’t even fathom people not being protocol obsessed snobs. If you can’t imagine it Camilla maybe view some of the thousands of videos posted of people doing this specific challenge.
The privacy argument never works because their argument is that they should get to decide what is a reasonable amount of privacy for someone else. If they aren’t willing to join the group chat with the royal reporters and answer all their questions they shouldn’t be able to say anything. This doesn’t make sense to anyone other than people looking to exploit you.
What is really bothering them is that they are used to making or breaking these people and getting them to eventually cave, whether royals or celebrities and they literally couldn’t with the Golden Goose. It’s eating them up inside. How after everything we’ve done and thrown at them legally, on social media, in print and on the news are they so happy?!!
And her point is? She didn’t do it the way you did.
The reality is Camilla Tominey CAN’T do it the way the Sussexes did, and neither can any current members of the royal family.
Kate could air a similar video and derangers would say oh how lovely. Now they come out pearl clutching if it’s Meghan. And South Park talked about their wanting privacy.
24 years ago, my best friend was overdue with her first child. She didn’t want to be induced so I spent a Saturday with her moving ALL the furniture in her house while feeding her jalapenos. Wish we would have thought about dancing, lol, I pulled a muscle moving her bed.
As someone who was 21 days overdue I would have hosted dance parties if the doctors had suggested it.. being induced was horrible.
I was induced (for other medical reasons, not related to due date) and I whole heartedly agree! I had my son 2 years before she had her daughter and she saw the whole thing, which is why she did not want to be induced. She did finally go into labor two days after the Great House Shake Up lol.
The bitterness is oozing. Sext slut drop! I’m laughing. And as usual the Sussexes never said the word privacy when they left. They said they didn’t want to work with specific papers that Harry was suing for committing illegal invasions of privacy against him since he was teenager. And as usual, Tominey knows this too and is actually proving that Meghan was right during Oprah: that in fact a lot of them do have it in for her. Tominey is mocking that fact but um she’s also proving it true in this very article by twisting the privacy issue. Dumbass.
The Sussexes don’t want drones in their backyard. But like many others, they are willing to choose what they post on insta. And like many others, it’s a baby mama dance. That was cute as can be. Jealousy and bitterness is not a good look but Tominey and the rest can’t help themselves.
That “sexy slut drop” comment is right up there with the horrifying things that Clarkson said. Unforgivable imo and she should be held accountable for her words.
Oh I agree. I’m choosing to laugh at it. But of course it was her way of sneakily calling Meghan a slut. Which is ridiculous. Tominey has been a liar for years and should be held accountable for a great many things.
Well sign me up to the slut drop club because I too enjoy dancing and getting low when I am really happy . Camel toe is a gross unhappy, unhinged racist piece of
Cow dropping . And camel toe. As the song says . Meghan is the baby mama, so your opinion is irrelevant. Suck it you bitter hag
The Palace are worried, young people, if there has to be Royals want those they can relate to. Those that are human. Meghan’s instragram is full of charm and joy
The BM is just mad that they do not have the access to Harry and Meghan, get the exclusives. With everything Meghan puts on Instagram the BM is caught on the back foot and have to scramble.
The issue of privacy is about choice and control. Control your own life and choose what you want to share.
Wait. I figured out why all these people so mad about this video. They can’t dance and it’s really bothering them that Meghan being heavily pregnant can still drop it like it’s hot and these people can’t even do the one two step while not pregnant.
Re: sexy slut drop
She’s a fan. She just called Meghan sexy. And she knows she doesn’t have the flexibility to bend like Meghan did.
Sucks to be a hater Camilla!
I always find it funny when ANYONE in the British media go on about privacy. Harry just won a huge court case on the British media hacking his phone and….invading his privacy. Wanting privacy doesn’t mean taking a vow of silence and to never be seen again, it means you can’t hack someone’s phone or email for stories. You can’t invade your own privacy. Meghan herself posted this herself and that’s ok. She can still want privacy for herself and her kids. It’s why we don’t see her kids faces. It’s always wild to me that these “journalists” who went to University don’t know the meaning to a very common word.
FFS this argument is so tiring. Privacy is about sharing what you want when you want. If will and kate can roll around on a beach in front of their children and call it….whatever…then Meghan can post a video she has from HER labor with HER daughter. This wasnt hacked, it wasnt’ stolen from her – Meghan wanted to share this silly moment on her IG and her fans love it.
and for the haters…..oh well. At least she gave you something to talk about.
I hope the dutchess of Sussex sexy slut drop shut the “she isn’t pregnant because she is wearing heels” and the “she didn’t carry those dolls herself” derangers up. But I doubt it will.
I mean Harry wrote about this in his book. I do think part of the reason for the British press meltdown over this video is that for nearly 10 years they’ve tried to erase Meghan’s blackness and her humanity and her putting out this video shows that they have failed. Another reason is that the video shows Harry’s support and love for Meghan.
One of the many ways the UK media is a complete joke is when they attack Meghan and Harry on privacy. Look at how they invaded Hugh Grants privacy. They took his front door off by the hinges and left it that way. So Hugh having a front door means he is too private, therefore taking his front door off by its hinges is an appropriate way to invade his privacy? Just as Hugh has a right to a door; the ability to lock said door; the ability to open or close this same door by how much he chooses isn’t for UK media to decide. This principle applies to Harry and Meghan. Their life, their choice. NO, UK media you do not get to take their front door off it’s hinges and decide how much of their life is for your consumption. They do.
I think this is a really sweet video. They look like they’re having fun, which must have been difficult in the circumstances. I remember my partner also trying to cheer me up with funny videos while I was in labour. It’s nice.
That said, I have the feeling that maybe she released it in order to counter those strange rumours that she was never really pregnant or whatever.
It was released for Lili’s birthday , not deranger chatter.
And no, I don’t want to see the video of her labour like some derangers do.
I doubt she released this to cater to insane conspiracy theorists because they always move the goalposts anyway.
This is Meghan’s third child and she lost her second partially because of the stress of the abuse from terrible people like Camilla Tominey. But Tominey has always been a creepy stalker and resents more than anything how Meghan ignores her.
Monetize that outrage, Cammy!
🥱
They criticize it now and then, in the not-so-distant future, they’ll try to see if another royal couple can do a goofy dance and applaud them for it and say how down-to-earth that couple is.
They always chastise H&M for something, then copy it.
I wonder if this is a reflection of how William sees privacy? Think about the images/videos that W&K put out there? Some of them are posed like casual snapshots but there all from photo shoots or official functions. I can think of 1 photo that might have provided a glimpse into their private life, the Christmas photo from their vacation in Jordan, but even that was a staged photo. The way W&K utterly refuse to do any “work” during their sacred time with the kids certainly bears more resemblance to the idea of privacy provided in this article then it does to anything H&M do