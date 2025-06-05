King Charles feels ‘there is no turning back’ or ‘making peace’ with Prince Harry

Here are some photos of King Charles out and about on Wednesday and Thursday (today). On Wednesday, which was his granddaughter Lili’s birthday, Charles attended a special service celebrating the 400th anniversary of The Queen’s Chapel. Today, he went to Shoreditch to attend the South by Southwest London festival. Today’s event was more of a surprise – I don’t think the SXSW London attendees expected to see the king in their midst. The way the royalists are acting, you’d think that Charles will be gone by the end of the year, but he seemed pretty spry this week. Prince William will be so disappointed! Speaking of Willy, Fox News had a piece about how Charles would never go against William’s wishes, specifically when it comes to contacting Prince Harry.
As King Charles prepares to put on a united front with his family at this year’s Trooping the Colour, the monarch and estranged son Prince Harry are nowhere near ending their rift.
“There is no turning back,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital. “King Charles remains tender towards his son but can’t risk communication,” she shared. “Prince William now has absolutely no interest in mending fences. Those close to the king say he [shouldn’t] make peace with Harry in a way that would burden Prince William’s future reign. The animosity is so deep that William has shut the door on Harry. Charles is not willing to go against his heir’s wishes.”
“Everything comes down to trust and the lack of it,” Fordwich added.
Fordwich claimed that Harry has crossed such a deep line in Charles’s eyes that it’s been difficult for the king to forgive his son. Sources close to Harry previously claimed to People magazine that Charles won’t respond to his letters or phone calls.
“It’s Harry’s criticisms of Queen Camilla [in his memoir, ‘Spare’], as well as his broader attacks on the family and institution, which have seriously crossed a line for the king and those closest to him,” Fordwich claimed.
“The king is now so puzzled by Harry’s constant revelations. It’s now beyond sensitive to discuss, so he avoids all interaction regarding the subject. He is so kind but overwhelmed and has quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his son.”
It’s gone under the radar, but Charles’s rationale for “why he can’t speak to Harry” keeps changing, and has changed constantly for the past five and a half years. Charles stopped speaking to Harry in 2020 because Charles didn’t want to talk about how he yanked the Sussexes’ security. Then Charles didn’t want to talk to Harry because of… the Netflix contract, or the Oprah interview, or Harry’s memoir, or because of what Harry wrote about Camilla, or because of the security case, or maybe it was the BBC interview. At some point, someone’s just got to acknowledge that Charles f–king sucks and he’s a terrible father, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
London, UK – Wednesday 4 June 2025.
His Majesty King Charles III attended a special service celebrating the 400th anniversary of The Queen's Chapel. Designed by Inigo Jones in 1623 and completed in 1625, the chapel holds deep historic and royal significance.
The congregation included ecumenical representatives from the German Lutheran and Jesuit churches in London, acknowledging the chapel's heritage as a place of worship for European courtiers.
The service featured music from the Gentlemen and Children of His Majesty's Chapel Royal Choir, the Duchess of Edinburgh's String Orchestra, and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry Band.
Following the service, His Majesty viewed the newly unveiled His Majesty King Charles III Ciboria—the first addition to the Chapel's plate since 1688. Created by Cornish silversmith Tim Lukes, the ciboria features the 'Green Man' motif, a symbol also present in the King's Coronation.
London, UK – Wednesday 4 June 2025.
His Majesty King Charles III attended a special service celebrating the 400th anniversary of The Queen's Chapel. Designed by Inigo Jones in 1623 and completed in 1625, the chapel holds deep historic and royal significance.
The congregation included ecumenical representatives from the German Lutheran and Jesuit churches in London, acknowledging the chapel's heritage as a place of worship for European courtiers.
The service featured music from the Gentlemen and Children of His Majesty's Chapel Royal Choir, the Duchess of Edinburgh's String Orchestra, and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry Band.
Following the service, His Majesty viewed the newly unveiled His Majesty King Charles III Ciboria—the first addition to the Chapel's plate since 1688. Created by Cornish silversmith Tim Lukes, the ciboria features the 'Green Man' motif, a symbol also present in the King's Coronation.
Britain's King Charles smiles as he attends the South by SouthWest London (SXSW London), a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, London, Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Britain's King Charles, centre holds an umbrella as rain falls while he attends attends the South by SouthWest London (SXSW London), a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, London, Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Britain's King Charles attends the South by SouthWest London (SXSW London), a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, London, Thursday, June 5, 2025.
Britain's King Charles shakes hands with a member of the public as he attends the South by SouthWest London (SXSW London), a culture, technology and creativity festival in Shoreditch, London, Thursday, June 5, 2025.
“He is so kind…”
Nope.
“… but overwhelmed and has quite enough on his plate to deal with,”
Sucks to be the cruel father Chuck.
No matter what excuse they are trying to make happen it just makes him look worse. He is definitely not a king many will be mourning when his time comes and that probably includes most of his family.
Having experienced the loss of both of my parents in the last year, and having spent a lot of time with them during the last years of their lives, it became even more clear to me that what counts at the end of your life is your relationships with others and what you gave to others and to the world.
Chuck has lived a life of waiting for his mom to die, of rage, of cheating, of treating his young wife horribly, of failing as a parent, and failing as a grandparent. His claim to fame is being born to his mother and lining his pockets just as fast as he can.
What a legacy of waste, selfishness, irrelevance, and cruelty.
No comment from them about how Charles trashed his parents with his tell all.
Yup, Every time I skim through stories like these, I hope that someone mentions the Dimbleby book and interview. If Charles is genuinely “puzzled by…revelations” perhaps someone needs to remind him of his own.
Charles fear of Harry, [if that exists] is probably a result of his projecting his motive for trashing his family onto Harry’s motive for telling the truth.
On off-days I can pity Charles. A person whose parents, heir, and original wife after knowing him found little to love. No wonder he clings to Camilla. She has been able to maintain the impression that she loves him for decades.
Diana at first loved Charles and thought he loved her. But was in for a rude awakening as early as the honeymoon.
@Tessa, she also found the Fred and Gladys gold bracelet before the wedding.She wanted to back out then. It got worse.
A man who withholds passports from two little kids, two little kids who happen to be his grandchildren sucks. A man who evicts them from a safe home in the uk while yanking their security sucks. A man who doesn’t want them to have HRHs due to the color of their skin sucks. He’s a terrible person and a racist. Full stop.
Chuckles is puzzled by the truth! Whatever Harry says and he doesn’t speak about it often or leak it he just says it himself and it’s the truth he is speaking. Chuckles doesn’t trust the truth!
What a father. What a diplomat.
First of all, the underlying assumption to all these stories–that Harry will force Charles to reveal state secrets or will record Charles saying hateful things–is pure bs. Is Charles incapable of having a conversation with Harry that’s limited to how his grandchildren are doing? Even just a phone or zoom conversation?
Second of all, the assumption that a Harry-Charles reconciliation would necessarily “burden William” is also bs. Depends on what that reconciliation looks like. Does it take the form of monthly Zoom calls? Fine, Bulliam doesn’t have to continue them after Charles dies. This is really code for, “William doesn’t want to be burdened by Charles reinstating Harry’s security, so that Harry and his family can visit the UK regularly on extended trips, because Bulliam really is that insecure and/or vindictive.”
When is Charles going to realise that the reason why Harry continues to speak out is because the Palace smeared him and Meghan in the press and because he refuses to take Harry’s calls. I’ve always believed that call for his 75th birthday only came about because the Palace asked Harry to call Charles for his birthday.
Chuck knows, realizes, is aware that Harry is saying the truth in public because Chuck refuses to engage with him in private. However it is Chuck’s responsible to create an alternative reality that covers up how devoid of paternal feelings he is by trying to justify his behavior. He has to do this in case serious Historians [versus the sycophants writing in his lifetime] ever decide to document how the British Monarchy Dies.
Wait, I think Omid Scobie already did that.
I have genuinely lost respect for this man and pretty much loathe him now. As we see here, to be weak, self pitying and vindictive is a dangerous combination when you have access to power. He is a terrible king and an evil father.
Right!
“King Charles remains tender towards his son but can’t risk communication,”
The use of “tender” is brilliantly ambiguous as sore spots are often tender.
*“The king is now so puzzled by Harry’s constant revelations. It’s now beyond sensitive to discuss, so he avoids all interaction regarding the subject.*
People who are allowed to live in a reality of their own creating, are often confused when people share objective facts about that reality.
He is so kind but overwhelmed and has quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his son.”
And as always we end with the obligatory sycophantic BS
Charles is a f*cking gaslighter extraordinaire. “The king is now so puzzled by Harry’s constant revelations.” As if Harry were a drama queen, just so high maintenance. My god, how belittling, how mocking, a man trying to keep his family safe from the lynch mob that Charles’ wife and son have raised against him. And WTF — if Charles would only SPEAK TO HIS SON they would not be “revelations” — they would be conversations. This is what happens when you blank people, ignore them, sideline them, whilst attacking them at the same time, in this high-handed, one-sided, arrogant way — they set the record straight. They blow the whistle. You don’t get to control the narrative. My god. The arrogance of these people. “It’s now beyond sensitive to discuss, so he avoids all interaction regarding the subject.” Gosh, what a brilliant coping strategy — how Victorian, it’s all too much for my wee little widdle feelings, I’ve got to hide under Camilla’s shawl, JFC. This, whilst he accuses his son of being dramatic? WTF? The drama queen is Charles, but in the most cowardly insipid way. I have lost *all* respect for this man who will go to his grave unmourned by anybody. There will be a devastating, eerie, chilled silence. He’s evil. Pure evil. He plays at being a weak and addled man, as if that would make him likeable. It’s a false pose. He’s a seething narc. British people do a great line in playing at being befuddled but man is it phony.
Well said, and I am right there with you. I think Harry has finally come to terms with this estrangement, and so the royals and rota are going to shriek about how Charles and William quit Harry first. It’s incredible to watch. He can’t really think anyone believes he loves his son and grandchildren, right? All of these people are nuts.
“He is so kind…”
STFU. Just…no. There is not a drop of kindness in a man who withdrew security for his son, DIL, and grandchildren, despite knowing that there were very serious threats made against them, and then evicted them from their home and made it as difficult as possible to so much as visit the country. A man who refused to inform his son in a timely fashion about the impending death of his beloved grandmother, and then denied him the comfort of his wife in a time of grief, and tried to humiliate him by not allowing him to wear the uniform he EARNED. A man who likely made racist remarks about his own grandkids, or at the very least refused to shut it down when others did so. A man who has chosen his mistress over his children at every turn for over 40 years, and is now apparently beholden to his violent, unfit older son as well.
GTFO.
Great and precise comment. You covered it all!
A soldier can only wear his uniform once he leaves the army if he has reached the rank of major, Harry left when he was a captain. So he was correctly dressed.
Charles, we’ve all got the picture – you don’t have to keep repeating yourself.
If Charles turns up at venues that already have a crowd/audience the optics will make for good photos with surprised and curious people. It was a smart decision to use this event to boost the royals since whatever they did yesterday was overshadowed by the global focus on the Sussexes. They’ll probably use photos from today’s outings for tomorrow’s print publication.
Only yesterday, I mentioned he hadn’t made a public appearance since the trip to Canada. I gather today’s walkabout is to assuage people that were having similar thoughts like me about the state of his health. However, these unannounced engagements do remind me of QEII’s final year on the throne.
Charles does not care about Harry imo. I think the excuses for not reconciling with Harry changes because Charles does not want to reconcile and he is not constitutionally obligated to do so either. I don’t believe there is any love or care there. Being a father was a constitutional duty Charles performed as an obligation to sire a heir and a spare, financially support them and keep them safe until William delivered a new heir and spare. At this point, he is not constitutionally obligated to be a father to Harry so he will not reconcile with him. 🤷🏽♀️
I am one who doesn’t believe his cancer story. Especially because the cancer was never named. After so much time, he’d be in remission and he has access to the fear doctors and treatments. To me, this was a sympathy card just like for Kate, the ones that Piers Morgan outed as racists.
If he were really dying (seems in good health to me) he would want to see his son. People near death bed want to correct their wrongs.
Parents who love or care for their children would want to reconcile before dying. I don’t think Charles is such a parent. I do think he has a terminal illness, no remission expected.
The good news is that if Charles is “spry” Peggs will have to wait longer. Charles is a petty foolish man the way he treats Harry and Meghan and their family. Harry may have stopped the phone calls or trying to reach Charles for all that is known.
Wouldn’t it be great if Pegs and Keen had to wait years longer?!? They’d be that much more unattractive and their loathing for each other would be far more difficult to hide.
Yikes! I shudder at how much more ghastly Pegs will look in several years. And KKKhate? Perish the thought!
Harry effectively burned bridges by marrying Meghan and making babies with her. Charles showed the world what a spectacular bigot he is to deny his mixed race grandchildren their British passports and their secure British home. All he is doing is underscoring the extent of British racism. His claims of missing Princess Lili and Prince Archie are ridiculous and wildly insulting to anyone who has been following the developments.
The reality is that Harry had exposed Charles’ abuse of power in order to exert control over the Sussexes. We see how he leaks to the press on them, how he uses the levers of government, the point of delaying passports and interfering in their security. How do you reconcile with people you want to erase or destroy?
Oh please. Chuck is so evil that the only way to make him somewhat likable is to have the citizens feel sorry for him.
Poor Chuck, he was forced to be king, and it’s a thankless job, boohoo.
He was forced to marry a virgin and have heirs, whaaa.
Pathetic.
In Modern day Charles has a compatriot I’ve been seeing Brian McKnight’s story all over social media, how he discarded his first & second family +kids in favour of his last wife, a few days ago one of his sons from his second wife died of cancer with no contact or acknowlegdement from Brian now he is being dragged all over social media. Unfortunately for Charles he has a higher profile so will he go to his grave with out trying to mend the rift. meanwhile Harry isn’t asking for anything knowing who his brother is. Charles needs to settle his own score and let the kids sort out themselvesinstead he is hidding behind protocol and his wife Man up and speak to your child.
Men ignoring their grown children for the second or third wife and her children is very common. Or being close to their new wife’s grandchildren but not his. A story as old as time.
Charles running to the press to say he can’t trust harry because he might run to the press. OKAY.
What annoys me so much about this line of attack on harry is it works and the people it works on don’t see how stupid it looks. Charles and william are constantly briefing how they feel and what they think. Harry has said very little compared to those two and when he does it’s from his own mouth. Charles will go to his grave alone, after abandoning the only one who actually loved him.
Got it. The monarch doesn’t really decide anything; he’s under the thumb of the POW. So he can’t even sneak and call PH like QE did.
I certainly think that Billy has a lot to do with the problem, but then Charles was easily bullied and I can just see Billy as a Bully.
If William wasn’t the next in line to the throne Charles wouldn’t bother speaking to him either. We rarely see him with William let alone his children. Charles sees both his sons as part of his duty; which was to produce an heir and a spare. Once he did that that he barely bothered with either of them. If this so called journalists were to be honest they would report that Charles has never been a father to either of his sons and will only make time for them when it is absolutely necessary.
Agreed @Laura D KC has only ever cared about his status and sidechick never his sons by Diana. He’s just jealous and petty. I suspect he’s mutually estranged from Will. Kate arranged his contact with the kids and while she is out of favour with KC that’s no longer happening. Even terminal cancer hasn’t relent and reconcile with both sons.
I’m beginning to think William is pushing a weak Charles not to let Harry return because William is an illegitimate son, therefore not a true heir. That means William’s kids can’t inherit the throne. The throne would go to Harry.
Aquarius: I beg your pardon, are you trying to tell that within two month of her marriage Diana had an affair? Are you crazy?
Aquarius, I think it’s much more likely that William is Diana and Charles’ only biological child. Harry is certainly not Hewitt’s son — but the story was hung out for a reason. His real father is most likely the 17th Earl of Pembroke, with whom Diana had an acknowledged affair before Harry was born, but after William.
That is bullshit too. Both children are Charles, and he is behind this bullshit to get back at Diana.
That was gossip to hurt Diana and Harry. Harry is Charles and Diana’s biological son. He looks a lot more like Charles than William does. Harry was two years old when Diana and Hewitt began their affair in 1986. It is forgotten that Janet Jenkins gave an interview some years ago and was on again and off again with Charles and hinted her son Jason “might be” his. The “real father story” is very offensive and designed to hurt Diana primarily. Harry has the Spencer red hair.
Charles and Diana had two biological sons. When Diana did her duty and had the two heirs for him. His duty was fulfilled and he wanted a daughter but never talked of trying for a third child.. It’s all in that documentary about Diana
When has he ever turned back and made peace with anyone. Horrible son, husband, father and grandfather. Complete failure as a human being.
I didn’t think there was anything that was extraordinary written about Camilla in Spare, it was Harry’s life and a lot of people agreed with him, that she was after the crown. Ironic that now she has it she doesn’t seem all that thrilled with it
KC …. He has completely lost his moral compass … with all the $$ and still a LIL
Kaiser: As always, your photo choices are perfection.
That red and yellow illuminated ring behind Charles looks like one of the circles of hell … which is where he’s going because of how he’s treated H&M and their kids.
In the BBC interview Harry noted that “duty of care” had been “completely thrown out the window” after receiving the ruling in the security case. The realization that his father did not care for his son and grand children must have hit him like a ton of bricks on that specific day despite having fought for security for himself and his family for years. The finality of the decision led to acceptance of the reality of what it all meant, and to him coming to terms with feelings about his father after it was over. I think as much as Harry would prefer to reconcile with his father and have some closure with him before he dies, it seems he has settled it in his heart that it will not happen. The lack of love from Charles must have been tough for Harry to deal with, very painful indeed. 😔
All day, they’ve got royal experts talking for them. But, let Harry and Meghan tell their own story and give interviews, the royals and their rotas lose their minds. They will balance.