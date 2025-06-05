King Charles feels ‘there is no turning back’ or ‘making peace’ with Prince Harry

Here are some photos of King Charles out and about on Wednesday and Thursday (today). On Wednesday, which was his granddaughter Lili’s birthday, Charles attended a special service celebrating the 400th anniversary of The Queen’s Chapel. Today, he went to Shoreditch to attend the South by Southwest London festival. Today’s event was more of a surprise – I don’t think the SXSW London attendees expected to see the king in their midst. The way the royalists are acting, you’d think that Charles will be gone by the end of the year, but he seemed pretty spry this week. Prince William will be so disappointed! Speaking of Willy, Fox News had a piece about how Charles would never go against William’s wishes, specifically when it comes to contacting Prince Harry.

As King Charles prepares to put on a united front with his family at this year’s Trooping the Colour, the monarch and estranged son Prince Harry are nowhere near ending their rift. “There is no turning back,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital. “King Charles remains tender towards his son but can’t risk communication,” she shared. “Prince William now has absolutely no interest in mending fences. Those close to the king say he [shouldn’t] make peace with Harry in a way that would burden Prince William’s future reign. The animosity is so deep that William has shut the door on Harry. Charles is not willing to go against his heir’s wishes.” “Everything comes down to trust and the lack of it,” Fordwich added. Fordwich claimed that Harry has crossed such a deep line in Charles’s eyes that it’s been difficult for the king to forgive his son. Sources close to Harry previously claimed to People magazine that Charles won’t respond to his letters or phone calls. “It’s Harry’s criticisms of Queen Camilla [in his memoir, ‘Spare’], as well as his broader attacks on the family and institution, which have seriously crossed a line for the king and those closest to him,” Fordwich claimed. “The king is now so puzzled by Harry’s constant revelations. It’s now beyond sensitive to discuss, so he avoids all interaction regarding the subject. He is so kind but overwhelmed and has quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his son.”

[From Fox News]

It’s gone under the radar, but Charles’s rationale for “why he can’t speak to Harry” keeps changing, and has changed constantly for the past five and a half years. Charles stopped speaking to Harry in 2020 because Charles didn’t want to talk about how he yanked the Sussexes’ security. Then Charles didn’t want to talk to Harry because of… the Netflix contract, or the Oprah interview, or Harry’s memoir, or because of what Harry wrote about Camilla, or because of the security case, or maybe it was the BBC interview. At some point, someone’s just got to acknowledge that Charles f–king sucks and he’s a terrible father, right?