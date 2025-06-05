Prince William did jazz hands for an event with the Army Air Corps in Suffolk

In January, Prince William canceled an event with the Army Air Corps at the last minute. The cancellation was supposedly about “inclement weather,” although people said that the weather at the time was just a bit drizzly and “English.” As it turned out, William originally wanted to do some big stunt arrival at the Army Air base where he “co-piloted” a helicopter, and since he couldn’t do that, he just canceled the whole event.

Five months later, William finally got around to rescheduling an appearance with the Army Air Corps. He was in Wattisham, Suffolk on Wednesday, looking like bedraggled ass. This is Prince Harry’s old unit – Harry served in combat with the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan. King Charles did a big ceremony with William last year, giving Willy the “Colonel-in-Chief” position. The ceremony was specially timed around Prince Harry’s visit to London for the Invictus anniversary service. This was William’s first public outing in a week. School runs or school holidays or something. While he was in Suffolk, he did jazz-hands for the cameras and he also made an oblique reference to family melodrama.

Prince William may have subtly acknowledged his strained relationship with his brother, Prince Harry, during a recent royal outing. On June 4, the Prince of Wales opened up about how family can be a “mixed bag” while visiting the Army Air Corps in Wattisham, Suffolk. Prince William, 42, toured the regiments for the first time as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a high-profile role previously believed to have been earmarked for Prince Harry before he stepped back from his royal role in 2020. During a conversation with soldiers on a water break from combat training, William brought up the topic of family in a moment that some royal watchers saw as pointed. According to the Daily Mail, the heir to the throne asked: “‘Is the pace of life good at the moment [?]” After one man replied that it was “a mixed bag,” William said, “Families okay? See you enough? Some of them might not want to see you that much. It’s a mixed bag sometimes.”

I find “Some of them might not want to see you that much” more telling than “it’s a mixed bag.” It could be about Harry, but it could be about other people in William’s family. Anyway, when William canceled this appearance in January, some commenters suggested that he would reschedule it specifically to “compete” with the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show or As Ever launch, in March or April. That didn’t happen – instead, he rescheduled it for his niece’s birthday. You know, the niece he’s never met.