Prince William did jazz hands for an event with the Army Air Corps in Suffolk

In January, Prince William canceled an event with the Army Air Corps at the last minute. The cancellation was supposedly about “inclement weather,” although people said that the weather at the time was just a bit drizzly and “English.” As it turned out, William originally wanted to do some big stunt arrival at the Army Air base where he “co-piloted” a helicopter, and since he couldn’t do that, he just canceled the whole event.
Five months later, William finally got around to rescheduling an appearance with the Army Air Corps. He was in Wattisham, Suffolk on Wednesday, looking like bedraggled ass. This is Prince Harry’s old unit – Harry served in combat with the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan. King Charles did a big ceremony with William last year, giving Willy the “Colonel-in-Chief” position. The ceremony was specially timed around Prince Harry’s visit to London for the Invictus anniversary service. This was William’s first public outing in a week. School runs or school holidays or something. While he was in Suffolk, he did jazz-hands for the cameras and he also made an oblique reference to family melodrama.
Prince William may have subtly acknowledged his strained relationship with his brother, Prince Harry, during a recent royal outing. On June 4, the Prince of Wales opened up about how family can be a “mixed bag” while visiting the Army Air Corps in Wattisham, Suffolk. Prince William, 42, toured the regiments for the first time as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a high-profile role previously believed to have been earmarked for Prince Harry before he stepped back from his royal role in 2020.
During a conversation with soldiers on a water break from combat training, William brought up the topic of family in a moment that some royal watchers saw as pointed.
According to the Daily Mail, the heir to the throne asked: “‘Is the pace of life good at the moment [?]”
After one man replied that it was “a mixed bag,” William said, “Families okay? See you enough? Some of them might not want to see you that much. It’s a mixed bag sometimes.”
I find “Some of them might not want to see you that much” more telling than “it’s a mixed bag.” It could be about Harry, but it could be about other people in William’s family. Anyway, when William canceled this appearance in January, some commenters suggested that he would reschedule it specifically to “compete” with the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show or As Ever launch, in March or April. That didn’t happen – instead, he rescheduled it for his niece’s birthday. You know, the niece he’s never met.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Until I see video, I can’t rightly judge if these are jazz hands or spirit fingers
He looks ridiculous.
I think William always looks awkward or uncomfortable in pictures or videos I see him in. 🥴
I wonder how much more awkward and uncomfortable he will look when he becomes King and his public appearances increase. 🤔 🤷🏽♀️
His public appearances WON’T increase when he becomes king. That was the Cambridge Way and now the Wales Strategy.
On one level, I think the man is depressed. But then again, he hasn’t removed himself from the LOS so he clearly likes the chopper perks, holidays and multiple homes on taxpayer expense. So no sympathy from me.
Keep on being petty Willy. Your hate for your mother’s grandchildren is showing in every single line on your face.
Re: mixed bag, I think it’s his father and his kids that don’t want to see him. Harry’s not flying all the way to see his physically abusive brother.
Baby dance knocked Chucky and Cain off the front page, every time they plan to upstage the Sussexes they fail.
Baby dance HM is spectacular so it stole the show from the headlines, but it turns out Meghan can outshine the coronation when he buys potatoes🤣
They became a nonstory as soon as Meghan posted the first two Princess Lilibet photos, the video just buried them. Love that for them.
“Mixed bag”. May refer to Harry but it could be dear old dad or it could be his oh so happy wife that doesn’t want to see him. None of it sounds good for him when your own family doesn’t want to see you.
Notes for the personal valet: Why don’t these wealthy English guys whiten their teeth? They don’t have to go bright white but they can do better than this. Also moisturizer is a friend.
Because their “titles” are suppose to overcome their physical shortcomings and other grooming issues 😂
“instead, he rescheduled it for his niece’s birthday. You know, the niece he’s never met.”
And Lili’s birthday and the ‘mama dance’ still showed him up without trying.
Will the lazy, joyless loser.
Lol, my brain stopped at “bedraggled ass.”
He is such an unattractive douche .
“Now, does this laptop get the football games? Don’t want to miss a minute of the real Gunners!”
I’ve noticed this before but William often asks closed-questions which doesn’t exactly facilitate discussion. ‘Is the pace of life good at the moment [?]” Could be answered with a simple yes or no. At least someone gives the mixed-bag answer which is a little more to work with. And then as usual he makes it into a joke about some of the family might not want to see you as much. Um does he even know if that’s applicable to the person. Or was it just about him? Weird.
What a douche. He’s actually suggesting the guy’s own family doesn’t want to see him, just so he can shoehorn in some of his own family drama. “Sometimes they don’t want to see you that much.” Keep on being a spiteful jerk who makes everything about yourself, Bulliam, you reveal yourself every time.
Most of the Royal Family were doing engagements yesterday. I wonder why?
They make it so obvious, how anyone could respect these people is beyond me.
He did not inherit his mother’s charisma that’s for sure
It’s such a weird comment. “pace of life good at the moment?” and then he jumps to how these men’s families may not want to see them that much. like…..even with potential references to harry or charles aside…..its a weird comment.
he just looks so ridiculous playing dress up.