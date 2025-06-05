Eden: The royals are furious that the Sussexes even considered changing their name!

Back in March, the British press was obsessed with a brief exchange between the Duchess of Sussex and Mindy Kaling in an episode of With Love, Meghan. Mindy referred to Meghan by her maiden name, and Meghan corrected her, saying “I’m Sussex now.” Around the same time, Meghan told People Magazine that she considers Sussex to be her “family name,” the surname she shares with her husband and children. This issue has been raised again this week in multiple reports about Prince Harry having sought advice from his uncle, the Earl Spencer, about whether the Sussexes should change their surname to Spencer. That apparently happened in late 2022-early 2023, when Buckingham Palace likely interfered with Archie and Lili’s British passports because King Charles was dithering about whether to change the George V letters patent.
All of which to say, the Sussexes have chosen their surname and it is what it is. They had legal reasons for doing so and they probably had to alter or update many of their documents after QEII’s death. But the Brits want to have their cake and eat it too – they want to be able to constantly threaten to “strip the titles” AND they want to bitterly complain at the very idea of Harry and Meghan adopting the Spencer surname. From Richard Eden’s latest column:
In The Mail on Sunday, I disclosed that surnames ‘mean so much’ to the Duke of Sussex that he and his wife were desperate to ditch Mountbatten-Windsor. In an extraordinary example of that discomfort, Harry sought advice from Princess Diana’s brother about changing his family name to Spencer.
Sources said Prince Harry actively explored ways to assume his mother’s surname. It is understood he discussed the issue with Earl Spencer – whose family seat is Althorp in Northamptonshire – during a rare visit to Britain, but was told that the legal hurdles were insurmountable.
‘They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step,’ a friend of Harry’s told me. Now, I can reveal that this is the reason why Harry and Meghan have started using Sussex as a surname.
‘Harry accepted his uncle’s advice that using the Spencer name would be too complicated,’ the friend says. ‘He and Meghan are now using Sussex as their family name. Their children are Archie and Lili Sussex.’
Meghan’s decision to include the exchange with Ms Kaling on her show was seen as highly significant by royal sources after it was broadcast. ‘It’s clearly a warning shot,’ one Palace insider told me at the time. They added that Meghan seemed to be making a very public point of emphasising how much the title meant to her and, by implication, to Harry. In other words, they suggested, it’s the clearest threat yet that the Royal Family should not even contemplate stripping the couple of their titles. This is a course of action that has been mooted many times since Meghan and Harry abandoned royal duties five years ago, eventually moving to California to seek their fortune.
Royal sources have suggested this sanction is very much possible should the couple spark further controversy by publishing any more tell-all books about the Windsors – as Harry did with his 2023 memoir Spare – or agreeing to more explosive interviews – such as their sit-down with chat show host Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
But the fact that Harry consulted Earl Spencer over ditching the Mountbatten-Windsor name is one of the most toxic signs yet of the rift with his father and brother. Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname available to descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It combines the Royal Family’s name of Windsor and the Duke of Edinburgh’s adopted surname.
King Charles cherishes the Mountbatten name – just as his father did – due to the influence of his great-uncle, the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma who was assassinated by the IRA in 1979. As such, any move to ditch the name would be particularly hurtful to the King – with Harry and Meghan’s use of the Sussex name only raising the stakes in their ongoing battle with the Royal Family. If the King, or his eventual successor Prince William, were to strip the couple of their titles, the Sussexes are making it clear that it would be seen as a declaration of war.
So… the royals are incandescent with rage at the thought of Harry & Meghan adopting Sussex as their surname, but they’re also enraged at the thought of H&M adopting Spencer as their surname, because how dare they reject the Sussex title given to them, how dare they reject their royal connections! Both options are seen as threats and mortal wounds to the monarchy! And if Harry and Meghan went by Mountbatten-Windsor, I’m sure these same people would be having a completely normal reaction to that as well? Or would there still be cries of “monetizing the royal name??” Honestly, I’ve wondered from time to time if Meghan dislikes the “Mountbatten-Windsor” name because it’s not aesthetically pleasing whatsoever. I have a suggestion for all of these people – stop framing everything Meghan and Harry do as related to whatever asinine conspiracy you’ve come up with this week. M&H needed a surname for legal purposes, for their documentation and their kids’ documents, and they chose Sussex. Maybe it’s as simple as that.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The Sussexes are breathing and the royals are pissed. Whatever the Sussexes do or don’t do the royals will be pissed. It will never change. Must suck being pissed all the time. Maybe they should seek therapy for all their anger.
Imagine a worst case scenario… a meteor falls on Montecito killing everyone.
I’d bet money that the Windsors would still be briefing the newspapers about how dare Harry die before groveling to them. And they’d still not understand how unhinged that makes them sound!
Furious, livid, incandescent, angry royals. You could change, you know. Try kindness and acceptance and respect.
We know that Eden is not the brightest of the not so smart gang of sycophantic rota rats and royal reporters/commentators. But every week he has to come up with food for his gosip column and silly royal stories, so as his lates Daily Fail piece backfired this piece happened: (I was caught with a lie, and this is me doubling down with an even more unlogical and stupid lie, to convince y’all dumb dumb royalists that my previous lie is the absolute truth. Yeah, it is).
(Eventhough The Guardian came up with a more plausible version of the ‘Harry taked to uncle Earl Spencer about the option of transitioning to the Spencer name’).
By te way, I do believe The Guardian saying that Charles Spencer supported Harry ‘s wish to transit to the Spencer surname, if needed.
I posted in the other related article here that, if needed, Lili would be going by “Lilibet Diana Spencer”.
That would be a sweet revange for the Spencer family, but an absolute horrible scenario for spiteful Charles and jealous Willy.
The two Charles namesakes despise each other.
It is so amazing that any and everything that the Sussexes do is seen as a threat or warning to the monarchy. OMG!!!
So we’ve got the DM and Eden saying Charles Spencer advised against adopting the Spencer name and the guardian saying he was good with it? Messy. For all of the guardian’s issues, I’d still believe them on this one the DM. Anyways, if Harry and Meghan were considering adopting Spencer then wouldn’t that suggest they were preparing for a scenario in which they didn’t have the titles?
I suppose both things could be true that his uncle was ok with it but also told him the legal hurdles would be insurmountable. It sure seems like the Spencers understand Harry’s situation only all too well.
The Royal Family can’t have it both ways. It can’t be that they’re upset that Harry was considering using Spencer as a surname and also uspet that they’re using Sussex. I think Eden’s piece was to smear Harry and to distract from the truth which was that the Palace didn’t want to give Archie and Lili their Prince and Princess titles and that they tried to block them from getting British passports.
Totally getting using Sussex. Imagine the headache trying to fit Mountbatten-Windsor into those little name/letter boxes on forms and school tests in the years to come! lol
Though…. I’m AM petty enough that I wish *so* much* they *had* chosen Spencer! imagine the left-behinds having to deal with “Lilibet DIANA SPENCER”! lololol. Oh, that’d be GLORIOUS to see!
Yeah, when Charles is alone in his deathbed he can cherish the name Mountbatten – too bad he didn’t cherish his family more.
I somehow don’t believe this is true or it could be some casual talk blown totally out of proportion I don’t t hink Harry had any intention of changing his name to Spencer.
The reason I like the Sussexes is instead of waiting around and having someone dictate to them how they should live their lives, they are proactive, getting things done and living their best lives.
I read the feminegra article and it made the most sense
I wonder when the taxpayers will ask their tax dollars are being used to employ people to churn up garbage in the tabs. These “working royals” seem to work little bur brief a lot.
Louis Mountbatten is credibly accused of serial child molestation at a vile children’s home in the North of Ireland called Kincora. I would drop that name like a hot rock, and certainly would not affix it to children. I would be delighted if they took the Spencer name.
This, times a thousand.
Who would want to be associated with that name?
The allegations against Mountbatten, made in a new book by former BBC journalist Chris Moore, are horrifying.
https://www.thejournal.ie/new-book-lord-mountbatten-kincora-sexual-abuse-6706653-May2025/
“According to the book, five people claim that they were sexually abused and raped by Mountbatten, who was a great-uncle to King Charles III.”
The book says that a warden at Kincora took naked photos of the boys so his “clients” “could order whichever boy they wanted.”
“declaration of war”?? No they’d just go by sussex as they already are. If that’s their legal name titles being removed wouldn’t change that. People being mad about them using Sussex also call them the Sussexes which I find funny. Spencer would have been great, if they couldn’t do Sussex, but Sussex fits best to me. Mountbatten-Windsor is too long and clunky, imagine having to write that in school as a kid. And lets be clear if Meghan said I go by Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, they would be mad too.
I wish that Meghan had explained further on the show about how that is the tradition to use those title names as last names for the children, hence why Bea and Eugenie went by “York” before marriage. They are acting like M-W was ditched when it really wasn’t their name anymore anyway. If I were Meghan I would want to ditch it anyway however it sounds and to make it easier for the children to spell and say.
“‘They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step,’ a friend of Harry’s told me.” if they are talking to Eden they are no friends of Harry’s
Because of he visa holdup for the children Harry was contemplating a Plan B,and that was going with Spencer. The visa thing was resolved, so no Plan B.
So the Sussexes are preparing for a life with out titles and the BM & RF are mad that they have lost another Cudgel to bludgeon them with LOL. Good these kids are proactivly taking Charge of their lives. Why are they Mad ? every time they try keep them hanging they sever the ties. Charles needs to learn he is losing his son due to his own actions. This has gone past a son growing up and asserting his independence, this is a severing of ties that bind.
💯 this!
The titles were the only thing left and they are upset that Harry and Meghan were looking at and have other viable alternatives.
Also I don’t think they like Meghan and Lili Diana Spencer.
I think as Americans we get confused since surnames are usually their common name not a pseudonym. Except when it comes to artists it’s more socially acceptable. We are pretty ignorant when it comes to British royalty. Which is why I understand why Mindy referred to her as Meghan Markle. Unless legally they changed their last name to Sussex?
If her name is legally Meghan Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan Mountbatten or Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor.
I mean the family can refer to themselves however they want to the public. No one throws a fit when an artists calls themselves something other than their legal name.
Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Sting (wrestler and singer) fun fact Sting the wrestler trademarked the name first. Sting the singer pays him $1 a year annually to license the name.
Her legal name is Sussex. That is the name she has on her passport (according to the NY Times). That is the name her children have on their passports and use at school. It’s not that difficult. Meghan has never been Mountbatten Windsor, only the children used this name until they got their Prince and princess stylings after Elizabeth II died.
To me it is clear that is not that the BRF cult want the Sussexes to stop using things royal, but that they want to rip those things away from them in the most humiliating fashion possible.
When the Sussexes are willing to give up the “royal’ associated thing without a fight, it devalues the “royal” thing.
The logic is sound. It seems that it’s important to Harry and Meghan that the whole family have the same surname. Harry and Meghan would never be Mountbatten Windsor, even if Sussex was stripped, they’d revert back to the Prince and Princess Henry of Wales right, since that’s what they would have been called if the Sussex title was never given to them. So if they wanted a surname to bind all four of them and Sussex was taken, then Spencer would be a good alternative.
5,4,3,2,1 until Willnot’s “friend” runs to the Daily Beast to complain about how when Willnot is king he will ” strip” titles, names, something something from his brother because he is “enraged” about something that has nothing to do with him. Yawn.
Personally, if I were a parent of a 4 and 6 year old, it would be a LOT easier for these kids to learn to write their names as Sussex than Mountbatten-Windsor. That last name also probably does not fit onto forms, either.
Plus, if you remember, both Windsor and Mountbatten are names that were made up and adopted by someone, not long-standing family names!! Before 1917, their “family” name was actually Saxe-Coburg-Gotha! Can you imagine trying to teach a child to write all that out???
And finally, remember that Prince Phillip’s name was originally Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, which is even worse!!
They’ve got a lot of nerve complaining about name changes!
Princess Adi Mazi Omu Arochukwu of Nigeria You can forget about the leftovers on Saltine Island. No friend of H would never talk to maureen.