Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin broke up again: ‘It feels final this time’

In retrospect, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have always been a more dramatic and mercurial couple, it’s just that they’re both so good at being private that most people never realized how dramatic it all was. Dakota and Chris started seeing each other eight years ago. They got engaged circa 2020, but they never managed to get down the aisle. They also seemingly broke up multiple times over the course of eight years, and they recently split up again. People Mag’s exclusive said this split sounds like the big one, the final one.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have broken up, ending their nearly eight-year, on-off relationship, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.
“It feels final this time,” one source said of the split. Reps for the stars did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
The Materialists actress, 35, and the Coldplay singer, 48, who were first romantically linked in 2017, were photographed together two weeks ago when they stepped out in Malibu together on May 16. Before that, in January, the pair held hands in India, where Martin was touring with his band.
In March 2024, an insider told PEOPLE that Johnson and Martin had actually been engaged for “years” after first sparking engagement rumors in 2020, though they were “in no rush to get married” at the time.
[From People]
Even if it was off-and-on, eight years together is no joke. I didn’t even realize that this had been happening for so long. There are barely any photos of them together too. I know some of that is Dakota’s call, but Chris was the same way with Gwyneth and Annabelle Wallis. I’ve always thought that it must be so difficult to be in a relationship with a guy who is terrified of being seen with you in public. At some point, don’t you just want a partnership where you can hold hands and walk down the street together? At some point, don’t you want your partner to make the effort to come out and support you at your work events? That’s never been Chris though. I’m not saying that’s why they broke up – I have no idea – but it must have been difficult for Dakota. Anyway, I hope that for her next boyfriend, Dakota bags a hottie who wants to hold her hand.
Chris Martin fan, wish them both well
Could be the biological clock ticking for Dakota. 35 is a big line for some women. Don’t think Chris wants to start all over again with kids especially after what happened with Gwyneth. Just hope he didn’t string her along. Best of luck to them both.
I actually think Chris Martin is the one who makes the call on ending things.
Paltrow didn’t want a separation and Dakota’s people have already gone to rival outlets to let it be known that this is likely temporary and a reconciliation is possible.
After 8 years……don’t know why you would be open to this roundabout again.
But hey not my life, nor my choice!😉😉😉😉
That was the story back then, Chris is the one who wanted to officially pull the plug. Gwyneth, for all her eccentricities, seemed to truly mourn the end of her marriage and the impact it could have on her children.
She’s doing press, solo and with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, right now for The Materialists. Probably decided to get the story out and avoid any questions.
Oh, is that why she was papped out with Chris’s other ex Jennifer Lawrence recently? They were trading stories?
She dated him too??!?
Yeah, briefly.
Has he ever talked about what his big aversion is to being seen in public with a woman?
Coldplay has achieved international success but they’re nowhere near the level of someone like Taylor Swift, BTS, etc. I’d think he could travel about and live about his life without constant fear of being seen. And when you’ve been with someone for years who cares if people know you’re together? Your family, friends, colleagues, etc know you are a couple so what’s the big deal?
Not too many people interested about this breakup it seems. Maybe because we’ve heard it was happening at least two other times before (one time before it was said she didn’t want kids and he did). I can’t imagine having a relationship work easily when one partner is always on tour. And she works a lot too. I’m someone that doesn’t believe in the Kidman- urban marriage at all either.