Drinking one to three cups of coffee a day could help women age better



Mornings are rough for this night owl. When the alarm shocks me into semi-consciousness and I come crashing back down into what passes for reality in these times, my first rudimentary thought is always, “Coffee. Where. Find. NOW.” Half the time the drink doesn’t even satisfy, and I have to grab water for the real quench my body is seeking. Yet the compulsion is so strong between waking and sniffing out where/when/how to get my java fix. Well, good news for us addicts enthusiasts: a new study says drinking one to three small cups of coffee a day helps women age better, huzzah! (Sorry Pedro Pascal, your daily six shots of espresso are still medically unsound.) Research for the study was led by Dr. Sara Mahdavi at Harvard, and the findings were presented at an American Society for Nutrition convention on Monday. Pour yourself a cup and let these stats percolate:

Ladies first: Following 30 years of analyzing almost 50,000 women’s dietary habits, researchers determined that a morning cup of coffee “might do more than boost energy; it could also help women stay sharp, strong and mentally well as they age,” according to a press release. Data from women who were part of the Nurses’ Health Study began to be collected in 1984. When they enrolled, the participants were aged between 45 and 60 and filled out surveys providing details about their diet and health. How the test was run: “The researchers assessed caffeine intake using validated food frequency questionnaires that included consumption of top contributors of caffeine such as coffee, tea, cola and decaffeinated coffee,” according to the press release. “Healthy aging was defined as living to age 70 or older, being free from 11 major chronic diseases, maintaining physical function, having good mental health, exhibiting no cognitive impairment and showing no memory complaints,” it added. 1-3 daily cups of coffee supported healthy aging: Researchers found that “healthy agers” typically consumed an average of 315 mg of caffeine per day — roughly the amount of three small cups of coffee or one and a half large cups by today’s standards. “More than 80% of that caffeine came from regular coffee consumption,” per the press release. “For women in the healthy agers group, each extra cup of coffee per day was tied to a 2% to 5% higher chance of doing well later in life.” … “Women who drank one to three cups of caffeinated coffee per day in their 50s were more likely to reach older age free from major chronic diseases and with good cognitive, physical, and mental health,” Mahdavi said of the study, according to the outlet. Not all caffeines are created equal: “The health benefits appeared specific to coffee, rather than caffeine more broadly,” Mahdavi told the outlet, adding, “We didn’t see the same associations with decaf coffee, tea or caffeinated soda — suggesting that coffee’s unique combination of bioactive compounds may play a key role.” Some caffè caveats: “Moderate coffee intake may offer some protective benefits when combined with other healthy behaviors, such as regular exercise, a healthy diet and avoiding smoking,” Mahdavi said, per Fox News Digital. “We don’t recommend starting coffee if you don’t already drink it or if you’re sensitive to caffeine. But for people who already consume moderate amounts — typically two to four cups per day — this study adds to the evidence that coffee can be part of a healthy lifestyle,” she added.

Hold the mug, I’m a little confused: “Each extra cup of coffee per day was tied to a 2% to 5% higher chance of doing well later in life.” Are the extra cups they’re talking about the second and third cups, or are they talking about an extra 2-5% bump for any coffee beyond that third cup? And why aren’t we measuring in ounces?! I went to the original press release, and the rest of the sentence (that People Mag didn’t excerpt) continues with, “up to five small cups per day, or about 2.5 cups according to today’s measures.” So yes? The 2-5% higher chance of doing well refers to cups four and five? I’m still unsure, clearly I haven’t had enough coffee. Also, we all take our coffee differently. How do the endless varieties of milks, sugars, and sweeteners affect these results?

All in all, though, after the onslaught of studies that were telling us to reduce, delay, or eliminate coffee altogether, it’s refreshing to have other research stirring the pot in support of the potent brew. And to have this study be specifically about women?! Well, yes, it made me glad. But then I became worried that highlighting the benefit for women would trigger republicans into banning coffee outright in America, rather than letting us have a win. I’m pretty bitter these days, like my coffee.