Should you wait an hour or two to drink your coffee in the morning?

Back in February we talked about a new study that recommended reducing your coffee intake for one week out of every month. The science indicated that our bodies need a minimum of seven days to recalibrate caffeine tolerance. I indicated that they could pry my iced coffee from my cold, dead hands. (Also in that discussion I outed myself as the could’ve-been Dunkin’ Donuts heiress. It still hurts.) Now people are pondering whether you should wait an hour or two after waking up before drinking coffee in the morning. To which I’m pondering, how do you wake up in the first place without the coffee? Experts spoke to the New York Times to weigh in on the pros (coffee!) and cons (no coffee!) to delaying your first cup:
Better latte than never?
With some TikTokers blaming their mid-afternoon energy crashes on drinking coffee first thing in the morning, researchers are spilling the beans on the pros and cons of delaying your caffeine intake.
“Everyone responds to caffeine differently,” Marilyn Cornelis, a caffeine researcher at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told the New York Times Wednesday.
Caffeine can make it more difficult to fall asleep — and stay asleep — as it competes with adenosine, a naturally occurring chemical in the body that promotes drowsiness.
Michael Grandner, the director of the sleep and health research program at the University of Arizona, told the Times it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to feel the effects of caffeine after it’s absorbed into your bloodstream.
Genetics play a role in how long caffeine keeps you alert, Cornelis said — some only need one java to last them the day, while others are jonesing just hours later.
Grandner said he typically waits 30 to 60 minutes after waking up to savor his first cup.
The idea is that since adenosine builds throughout the day, downing coffee first thing in the morning would give you “less bang for your buck” because your adenosine levels are at their lowest.
Dr. Deborah Lee, the sleep expert for the UK furniture maker Get Laid Beds, also advises preparing your first cup 45 minutes or later after rising.
“The cortisol [stress] hormone follows a rhythm specific to your own sleeping cycle,” Lee told the Mirror in February. “Elevated levels of cortisol may impact your immune system, and if they’re already at its peak when waking up, drinking coffee as soon as your eyes open may do more harm than good, and may even make you immune to caffeine over a long period of time.”
But Allison Brager, a neurobiologist for the US Army, told the Times that research has shown that regular caffeine consumption has little effect on morning cortisol levels.
Brager said a morning coffee may still help workers and exercisers stay focused, while delaying it may extend the effects of caffeine into the early afternoon.
But don’t wait too long to drink it — Grandner and Lee advise finishing your last cup at least six hours before bedtime to have a restful sleep.
Why is the world trying to curb
my our coffee consumption this year?! Is this some plot secretly hatched by AI to hasten humanity’s downfall? If you think my cortisol/stress levels are high before my morning coffee… So no, I’m not gonna wait two hours to take those first sweet sips of the magic elixir — particularly on days when I’m expected to function in front of other people at the office. Nor will I blame an afternoon slump on my having imbibed the coffee too early in the day. Why? Because I know my energy crashes are the results of overeating at lunch, thankyouverymuch.
But if you still want a level-headed account of the science as opposed to my emotionally-charged visceral response, I do recommend the original NY Times piece. It explains the basic premise a bit more fully: since adenosine, the chemical that makes us drowsy, increases in production as the day goes on (purportedly; I’d wager it’s just a steady drip in my body and will gladly submit to testing to confirm my hypothesis), why begin drinking the invigorating caffeine when the adenosine levels are still low? The overall takeaway from the article, though, definitely pointed to everyone is different, figure out what works for you. I have, and it’s COFFEE. (What problem? I don’t have a problem!)
Photos credit: Olly, Sung Wang and Cassandra Hamer on Unsplash, Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels
Why would I wait to have a cup of coffee in the morning when I can just have a second delicious cup mid-morning when the first starts to wear off? I try to drink no caffeine after noon but any time in the morning is a great time for coffee.
Excellent point!
Couldn’t agree more. Coffee is the elixir of life now people trying to make out it’s bad for us! Some have even attributed the age of reason and science and the advancement of humanity to the introduction of coffee into different cultures. Stop trying to overscience everything people!
Hhmmm yeah I’d wager my adenosine levels are higher when I first wake up too. The only reason I sometimes delay is because I’m too freakin sleepy to get up and make the coffee ::sob::
Well I don’t drink coffee and never have because I dont like it no matter how much sugar I put in it when I first tried it. I’m sure I’m in the minority on this. I just wake up and go for my protein shake. My husband needs the coffee.
I remember researching about the coffee and iron absorption before because I loved drinking coffee during breakfast. It reduces the absorption if you drink it with your meal or right after it. So, I made it a habit to drink my first cup one-two hours after breakfast. It is really hard to get used to, but I feel better now. It is important to listen to your own body.
I read a great book a million years ago called, The Invention of Air, about an early chemist, Joseph Priestly. One of the parts that really stuck with me was the connection between the Enlightenment and the discovery of coffee by Europeans. IIRC, basically, prior to discovering coffee Europeans were drunk all the time because they had to drink beer instead of water and switching to coffee gave them the clarity and energy to start thinking and doing smart things. So, without coffee, we’d still be drunkenly living in the Middle Ages. I say drink your DD iced coffee whenever you want!
Well, imma gona have some talk with my manager telling me ‘day drinking isn’t allowed in the office’ I was right all along, I was just following my ancestral heritage!
A pharmacist told me that the medication I need to take first thing in the morning should be taken TWO hours prior to my first cup of coffee. I laughed. I can barely manage the 30 minutes that my doctor recommended instead.
I’m not going to read the NYT’s piece because I bought a new coffee machine and it is delightful. I had a coffee yesterday after supper and it was divine.
I have to take my synthroid and go a while with an empty stomach so I get my kids ready and take them to school, then enjoy my cuppa before starting my own day. To me it’s an ideal schedule!
I love coffee, I love the smell of coffee, I love the taste of coffee. I love going to bed the night before knowing I am going to have coffee in the morning. Coffee is my happy place.
I am also happy to take afternoon naps if that is the repercussion of my love of coffee.
Flamingo = are you me? LOL I do the same thing 🙂 LOVE coffee. COFFEE!
Same!
My adrenal glands prefer decaf but I love the taste and ritual of espresso. So I mix it up, I find that my body can barely tell the difference- it’s the morning hot beverage that wakes me up. Like most health studies the big takeaway is everyone is different, notice what works and doesn’t work for you.
I mostly agree with this (and completely agree that everyone is different!). I had to go off caffeine for about a year due to health reasons. I found that I woke up feeling more alert without my coffee, but a little piece of joy was gone from my life. I do love the coffee ritual. Decaf is a good sub and there are some decent ones out there these days, but none of them taste quite as good to me as the real thing. Do you have a decaf brand rec?
I delayed my first cup this morning for about two hours today due to a dentist appointment. My report from the trenches is I’m still feeling pretty sleepy and am on the verge of a headache. An hour in and I don’t feel any perkier. I think I’ll stick to my early morning cup!
My morning ritual for years was to wake up 15 minutes early to my freshly brewed coffee that was set the evening before to be ready when I got up. I would then take my book, get my coffee, sit on my couch with my cat and enjoy my wake up. I hate mornings and this was a glorious ritual. Sadly, this has had to change as I now have to take medication at the same time every day, on an empty stomach and an hour before you ingest anything. I now get ready for work and then have my coffee, which I set to brew after I am ready to make it to the one hour. This officially sucks. Not how I have started my mornings for almost 30 years. I will get use to it I suppose, but that first thing in the morning cup and cuddle with cat was life I tell you.
as I get older I notice I feel dehydration more, so I have water when I first wake up. then go in for the coffee after. aging is a contact sport and I dont know that I recommend it.
Technically, many southern European countries (Greece, Turkey) drink coffee with water, because of dehydration. My Turkish friend serves olives or something salty with it in the summer as well.
As for aging, we gain so many experiences and wisdom in addition to aches and pains. Hugs if you’re going through something rough!
I’m a coffee drinker, but only up to about noon/ one o’clock (12-13:00). A really close friend of ours had colorectal cancer a few times, and the doctors are convinced that his coffee habit is one of the reasons why he is still alive. Erasmus told him (possibly anecdotally at that point) that coffee drinkers have an increased survival rate. I did find this study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38346920/#:~:text=Consuming%20more%20than%204%20cups,%3A%200.49%2C%200.94%2C).
My aunt needs to wait about an hour or so after taking thyroid medicine to drink her coffee. Another friend of mine has Crohn’s and doesn’t drink any. Nor does a friend who suffered from anxiety and depression.
I would say, you do you. There are health benefits associated with coffee, but not necessarily for everyone.