Angelina Jolie steps out with Vivienne for opening night of ‘Reefer Madness’

Angelina Jolie is a big Broadway producer now, on the musical adaptation of The Outsiders. Angelina’s daughter Vivienne is apparently a huge theater/musical-theater geek, which we realized when Vivienne dragged her mother to easily a dozen regional performances of Dear Evan Hansen. Well, now that Angelina is a Broadway producer, she gets invited to other Broadway opening nights. Which is what happened last night – Angelina and Vivienne came out to support Reefer Madness: The Musical. They posed with Kristen Bell, who produced this stage show.

Angelina’s outfit here is so cool – a slim suit with a t-shirt, which has a print of a necktie. I love that she didn’t take off her shades too. Vivienne looks cute! I get the feeling that Vivienne is the “normcore” kid, Shiloh is a full tomboy and Zahara is the girly-girl. All of those kids ride for their mom so hard. As we discussed, Vivienne has dropped “Pitt” from her surname in the playbill for The Outsiders. Just this week, Shiloh filed paperwork to drop “Pitt” from her name legally… on her 18th birthday. Zahara seems to have dropped Pitt from her name too, although it’s unclear if she’s done so legally.

Meanwhile, post-Cannes Film Festival, other festivals are trying to get some hype. The Venice Film Festival will likely host the global premieres of Joker 2: Folie a Deux AND Pablo Larrain’s Maria. That’s the Larrain-style bio-pic of Maria Callas, starring Angelina. Angelina in Venice towards the end of the summer? I hope it happens!

  1. Ameerah M says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:03 am

    Angie is just so effortlessly cool. Love it. A true Gemini Queen.

  2. Mimi says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:06 am

    Kristen Bell looks amazing. She’s aging so well.

  3. Yup, Me says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:06 am

    The best revenge is living well and Angie and the kids are clearly out here doing just that.

    But everyone finding out exactly how and why your narcissistic ass of an ex is trash and then each of your kids dropping his name as soon as they are old enough to do so isn’t too shabby, either.

  4. Kitten says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:07 am

    I love everything about her look here. The fake tie is so cute and casual and we all know that Angie can wear the hell out of a suit. Vivienne is a cutie and she looks so comfortable and happy in her own skin.

    All I can say is that I’m grateful that those kids have a loving, nurturing, supportive and involved parent in their mother because their father just ain’t it.

  5. Jais says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:11 am

    Aw, they’re both in suits and looking cool and cute.

  6. Tursitops says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:18 am

    We interrupt this post to advise that Khate and a Sasquatch were just spotted at Baskin-Robbins. No word on Khate’s order, but the ‘quatch (or Samsquanch, if you prefer), ordered a Rocky Road sundae.

    No pics, no vids.

  7. Danbury says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:27 am

    I want that suit – it looks amazing on her

  8. Flamingo says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:44 am

    I need to find that Tie T-shirt it would be fantastic in the office.

    So nice to see the family thriving without that Ogre bothering them.

  9. Facts says:
    May 31, 2024 at 10:57 am

    Angie is cool af. She gives off that vibe sometimes. She can be everything. Glad to see Viv who resembles Pitt a lot coming out of her shell. And my God you have to be a major azzhat for all of your kids to defy your last name. Jesus

    • LooneyTunes says:
      May 31, 2024 at 12:33 pm

      My dad was an alcoholic. He was a mean drunk. When he drank, he would tell us that we were so worthless that we didn’t “deserve” his last name and he wished he could take it back. Oh to have these kids’ money and access to lawyers to simply say “okay, you got it”. 🤣

  10. SciLies says:
    May 31, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    Not to be picky, but this sounds like Reefer Madness opened on Broadway, but I think it opened in Los Angeles.

    (And, yes, I will forever despise Kristen Bell.)

