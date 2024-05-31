Angelina Jolie steps out with Vivienne for opening night of ‘Reefer Madness’

Angelina Jolie is a big Broadway producer now, on the musical adaptation of The Outsiders. Angelina’s daughter Vivienne is apparently a huge theater/musical-theater geek, which we realized when Vivienne dragged her mother to easily a dozen regional performances of Dear Evan Hansen. Well, now that Angelina is a Broadway producer, she gets invited to other Broadway opening nights. Which is what happened last night – Angelina and Vivienne came out to support Reefer Madness: The Musical. They posed with Kristen Bell, who produced this stage show.

Angelina’s outfit here is so cool – a slim suit with a t-shirt, which has a print of a necktie. I love that she didn’t take off her shades too. Vivienne looks cute! I get the feeling that Vivienne is the “normcore” kid, Shiloh is a full tomboy and Zahara is the girly-girl. All of those kids ride for their mom so hard. As we discussed, Vivienne has dropped “Pitt” from her surname in the playbill for The Outsiders. Just this week, Shiloh filed paperwork to drop “Pitt” from her name legally… on her 18th birthday. Zahara seems to have dropped Pitt from her name too, although it’s unclear if she’s done so legally.

Meanwhile, post-Cannes Film Festival, other festivals are trying to get some hype. The Venice Film Festival will likely host the global premieres of Joker 2: Folie a Deux AND Pablo Larrain’s Maria. That’s the Larrain-style bio-pic of Maria Callas, starring Angelina. Angelina in Venice towards the end of the summer? I hope it happens!