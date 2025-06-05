Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant wore a diamond ring at the Ballerina premiere



I love the John Wick movies. The latest movie in the franchise comes out this Friday, June 6. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as ballerina assassin Eve Macarro (originally portrayed by Unity Phelan in the 3rd movie). It follows her through her training with The Director, played by Angelica Huston. It’s a spin-off that takes place in between the third and fourth JW movies. Keanu Reeves is still in it! It’s also *sob* Lance Reddick’s final film appearance.

At the LA Ballerina premiere Keanu walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. They held hands and looking amazing. Keanu wore a well-fitting dark-gray suit. Alexandra wore a gorgeous red dress with a plunging neckline and accessorized with a gold clutch and sparkly silver heels. The ruffle on the neckline is really fun, too.

They also sparked engagement rumors because Alexandra is wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. (You can’t really see it in these pics.) Whether it was an engagement ring or not, it was also a gorgeous accessory.

Ana de Armas was wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown. I didn’t like it at first, but the purple color grew on me. It’s very mid-90s Gwyneth-coded.



Catalina Sandino Moreno was in Paolo Sebastian. I think it’s very pretty on her, but it kind of reminds me of the ‘Snow Queen Goes to Hollywood.’ The beaded detailing on the top is so pretty.



Gabriel Byrne was also there wearing a suit in a really nice shade of blue. I have no problem with the classic gray or black suit, but I really love when men go for a non-traditional color.

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s the trailer. It’s getting really good reviews, too, so I’m probably going to go see it this weekend:

