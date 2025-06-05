Ines de Ramon will ‘attend some public events’ with Brad Pitt for ‘F1’ promotion

Brad Pitt barely gets pap’d in LA in recent years. He reportedly moved out of LA at some point, selling all of his accumulated Los Feliz real estate and he supposedly moved to Carmel. My point is that unless he’s promoting a movie and wanting to be seen, I can’t keep track of where he is or what he’s doing. Neither can anyone else. I didn’t think anything of the lack of paparazzi photos of Pitt this year, but it turns out that he was in New Zealand for several months, shooting a movie. His girlfriend Ines de Ramon apparently did not join him in NZ. But no worries, because Pitt’s team insists that Brad and Ines are still going strong and they’re spending time together right now.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are enjoying some downtime together before his F1 press tour revs up. A source close to the Oscar winner, 61, tells PEOPLE that he is back in the U.S. after recently filming Heart of the Beast in in New Zealand, wrapping in mid-May following over two months of shooting.

“Most of the filming was done in rugged areas, doubling as the Alaskan wilderness. Filming was grueling with a lot of wind and rain,” the source says. “He’s happy to be back in the U.S. with Ines.”

Now, Pitt is “getting some quality time with” de Ramon, 35, the insider continues. They recently spent time in both Los Angeles and Carmel, California, per the source.

Pitt is now “resting up before the major press tour for F1 kicks off” later this month, according to the source, ahead of the movie’s June 27 release date.

“Ines will attend some public events with him,” the insider adds. “They are still doing great. She’s perfect for him. She’s very supportive and excited about his career.”

“Ines will attend some public events with him.” I think that’s what this story was about – an announcement that Brad and Ines will be pap-strolling and attending the F1 premieres together. They did the same thing last year when Brad promoted Wolfs, a movie which was so bad, Apple pulled it from its theatrical release. Let’s just say that Ines’s presence doesn’t really help Pitt sell a movie. But sure, in general, it looks better for him to have a girlfriend on his arm. I really hope Ines is getting some kind of compensation to put up with all of this.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    June 5, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Seems like a lot of work to tell us he still has a girlfriend and that they are still together. I find it very suspicious.

    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 5, 2025 at 9:57 am

      I hope shes getting paid. I would cross the street if I saw him. And try to stay upwind.

      I don’t like the fact that a woman is helping to launder the image of a man that abused his wife and children. I want us women to have higher and better standards and to refuse to cover for or help abusers “rehabilitate” their image. So I do hope she’s taking him to the bank. And donating some of it to domestic violence shelters.

  2. Goldenmom says:
    June 5, 2025 at 9:47 am

    And here we have the Anti-Keanu. Awful man making awful choices.

  3. Libra says:
    June 5, 2025 at 9:48 am

    In that top pic is he starting to resemble Jon Voight?

