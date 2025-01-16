Prince William canceled his event at the Army Air Corps today due to weather

Last May, when Prince Harry was in London for the tenth-anniversary service for the Invictus Games, King Charles organized an especially pointed event. Charles formally handed over the commander-in-chief of the Army Air Corps patronage to Prince William. They appeared together (they did not arrive or leave together) for a photocall, and then William bumbled around in a uniform and made vroom-vroom noises in a helicopter (I’m including the photos from last year’s handover). The event was organized as a message to Prince Harry, because Harry served in the Army Air Corps in Afghanistan. Since that handover, William has done very little with the military patronage. He was scheduled to fly to Suffolk today for an event, but he canceled at the last minute. Perhaps it was all of that boozing in Birmingham yesterday?
Prince William was forced to cancel a royal outing on Thursday, Jan. 16. The Prince of Wales, 42, was planning to visit families and servicemen and women at a military regiment where he holds a prestigious royal role.
But the weather meant that the outing to the Army Air Corps (AAC) regiment in Wattisham, Suffolk, had to be postponed. In a message, Kensington Palace said the poor weather would have “significantly restricted the planned program.”
“The Prince of Wales sends his sincere apologies to those who he had been due to meet and hopes to reschedule his visit at the earliest convenience.”
William had been due to arrive in style at the AAC regiment in Wattisham — in a Wildcat Helicopter. The chopper is critical for reconnaissance, and William had been expected to talk to the armed forces members about the Corps’ work and meet teams training at the facility. He was also expected to spend time with soldiers and their families for a discussion about the experiences of the regiment from the perspective of those enlisted, and talk on the importance of resilience and adaptability as well as the importance of caring for one’s mental health and physical wellbeing.
It’s perfectly possible that the weather was simply too bad, but this is telling: “William had been due to arrive in style at the AAC regiment in Wattisham — in a Wildcat Helicopter.” Basically, William had a big stunt planned to “co-pilot” a Wildcat and people were supposed to ooh-and-ahh over the big He-Man Heir. When William was told the weather meant that his Wildcat stunt would need to be canceled, he decided that if he couldn’t have the photo-op, he wasn’t going at all. That’s just what it sounds like to me! There are other ways to get to Suffolk besides a joyride in a £26 million piece of military equipment, that’s all I’ll say. Of course, it’s also possible that Peggy was too hungover as well.
Maybe there wasn’t a pub offered for him to visit after the event so he decided not to bother.
Exactly what I thought. From yesterday’s event at the pub he kept boozing and was likely too hung over to do the event today. It was originally reported as “unforseen circumstances”, like when he was due to give a euology at the old King of Greece’s funeral, was it? And later after the backlash it was blamed on Kate’s cancer.
“Weather” is apparently the new “unforseen circumstances” which we should now all read as “too hungover to do his duty.”
And I also called this one, that in his first few “work” events in 2025 he would try to do something military posing with a helicopter, because Harry. So predictable!
First thing I thought was, no pub, no show.. what a waste of public funds to support this worthless family.
EXACTLY my reaction.
Now, its possible there are other reasons – he’s tired, he’s hungover, he didn’t want to go without his big helicopter moment – but those reason all boil down to “he didnt want to go.”
But its problematic for KP that so many of us immediately thought “no pub no go” for William.
Rescheduled for March 4 possibly? Why waste his big ‘overshadowing’ campaign when Meghan has delayed her show on Netflix.
Yup. Their game is so obvious.
Ding ding ding! You win @Lizzie
No beard!! May his “duck in molt” days be over.
The beardless pics are a year ago
Meghan’s show was rescheduled to March 4 that’s the real reason why this engagement was cancelled.
@Amy B, exactly. It’s not fun anymore when he’s not competing with Meghan or his brother, so he canceled to wait for Invictus and March 4, news cycle.
I can believe there were weather issues. But I’m quite sure he still could have visited. But he wouldn’t have gotten his fun helicopter day and most importantly he wouldn’t have gotten the “top gun” photos that he wanted. So it was postponed.
Yeah, according to the weather reports, there was late-clearing fog. However, he could have shown up and rescheduled the fun helicopter stuff for another date. W didn’t want to go twice.
All of this. I’m on the other side of the country and it’s full on foggy but there’s no reason why he couldn’t have gone along and done all the others stuff. We also have these things called trains and cars in this country.
I wonder how many people had re-arranged their plans and work to accommodate this visit?
Maybe on March 4, he can appear, and bring George along in a lookalike outfit. (first royal work appearance of George). And Kate can release another “commercial”. And her “findings” on Early Years. And Beckham will “finally” get knighted.
So actually I can see it being rescheduled during invictus to compete with Harry moreso than Meghan. Or maybe even the days that Harry will be cross examined which will likely happen before IG.
Do they really think people can’t look up the weather in other locations worldwide?
Apparently Wattisham did have fog earlier in the morning, but it’s a lot less windy over there, only 2 Bft, than over here. And we’ve had several ambulance helis come in today. My place of work is in another building on a plot with one of the largest trauma centers in the country. And e.g. SAR helis go out in all kinds of conditions, including freezing fog and gale-force winds, for sea rescue missions in the North Sea, as they would from Wattisham Airfield, which is much closer to the North Sea than we are.
So… another chapter of their fraudulent fairytale fanfiction? Just because there’s no longer a need to directly compete with Meghan, as WLM was moved?
Maybe the weather was more of a problem for the photographers than the helicopters.
Here we are back to the helicopter just for a photo-op posing as the big army man. I do not think that there is a train service to the army base in Suffolk but there are roads if he really wanted to support the service men and women. It is not far away from London or Sandringham
Of course he cancelled
When it was announced Meghan’s series was delayed, I KNEW Pegs would cancel. Knew it.
It looks like they had planned to ride the Meghan’s lifestyle show’s publicity this week, but it failed royally due to the show’s postponement, leaving them with eggs on their faces. Pun intended.
Yes, without the helicopter stunting, what would be the point of this event for Will? It’s not like he could go visit families and service members of his own adopted regiment without a flashy stunt! And it would be simply unheard of for him to visit any of his patronages twice within the span of a few months! This man has to do the school run EVERY DAY in case you weren’t aware.
I think he’ll try to counterprogram Invictus in February – the sight of Harry cheering and getting on with service members at the games will be too much for TOB to bear. HE has soldiers, too, you know!
The royal family, mostly probably Willi and Kate, will be very busy the next few months. Harry’s return to the UK for his court case, the Invictus Games and Meghan’s cooking show all coming up.
I wonder if William will try to work in a pub visit with as many engagements as possible. Apparently William was patron of the paramedics and added a pub visit with Aston Vila fans.
They can never just announce something normally. “Postponed owing to bad weather” is a perfectly normal thing to say and no one would question it. But they have to embellish things with how William was going to meet and talk and listen and understand and blah, blah, blah, which makes one ask what does bad weather have to do with that? Then they throw in “arriving in style” which has nothing to do with meeting with people, just “You peons will be missing my glorious arrival.” And then it becomes obvious what the weather has to do with this.
William didn’t have to fly to the base. There was no reason he couldn’t have driven there to make an appearance. Instead, because he couldn’t have his photo op with the helicopters, he bailed out inconveniencing those at the base. Just typical selfish behaviour from the lesser brother.
Clearly resilience and adaptability aren’t all that important, if he couldn’t be bothered to adapt to the weather. The same with the mental health and physical well-being of the military, if he can just cancel talking to them about it.
I’m in London not Birmingham, but I was in Birmingham about a week ago and the weather was very foggy, but it’s since cleared up dramatically. I don’t think the weather was that bad. Besides he could have still attended and not flown, if the weather was too bad to fly in.
Sorry, I didn’t see your comment below, Samuelwhiskers.