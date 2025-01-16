Prince Harry will receive ‘limited police protection’ in the UK later this month

Since King Charles took over, Prince Harry’s UK security situation has been in the same holding pattern. It’s actually one part of a multi-pronged case which is still weaving its way through the British court system. Harry’s main argument is that the Windsors largely dictate which royal gets protection and when. The Windsors’ argument is that “no we don’t, Ravec determines security.” Nevermind that high-level palace aides sit on Ravec’s committee and Ravec simply does whatever the royals want anyway, I guess. But the holding pattern is that Harry must give the police 30 days notice before coming to the UK if he wants security. This 30-day notice has the added benefit of helping the Windsors prepare their ghastly schemes to “snub” Harry. Well, the general public doesn’t know when Harry will be in London for his trial against News Group Newspapers, but Harry apparently gave the police their 30-day notice, and so Harry will have police protection while he’s in town.

Prince Harry will be given “limited police protection” when he comes to the UK next week after losing his legal battle for taxpayer funded security. Harry is due to travel to London from his US home to attend his forthcoming High Court trial against News Group Newspapers. He is set to be granted protection from the Metropolitan Police while attending the hearings. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has agreed to provide The Duke of Sussex with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, a source said. The insider said: “He is offering Harry limited police protection. The Met has been trying to recruit officers on their days off because they don’t have a lot of spare staff.” It is understood that Harry was offered a place to stay at Buckingham Palace but turned it down.

[From The Mirror]

While I hate that Harry even has to go back to that country at all, I wish people would acknowledge that what the Windsors and the Met Police are doing to him is insanely dangerous. He is a target of racists, terrorists and extremists. He should have automatic police protection every time he enters the UK, and he shouldn’t have to give notice. The reason I’m pointing out the 30-day notice part is because sh-t like this happens – the police are clearly putting a target on his back, and so are the Windsors. It’s like there’s high-level collusion to create situations in which harm might befall Harry. And I’m glad, once again, that Harry has apparently refused to stay at Buckingham Palace or wherever they were going to put him. All of these people are very dangerous.