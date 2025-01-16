Prince Harry will receive ‘limited police protection’ in the UK later this month

Since King Charles took over, Prince Harry’s UK security situation has been in the same holding pattern. It’s actually one part of a multi-pronged case which is still weaving its way through the British court system. Harry’s main argument is that the Windsors largely dictate which royal gets protection and when. The Windsors’ argument is that “no we don’t, Ravec determines security.” Nevermind that high-level palace aides sit on Ravec’s committee and Ravec simply does whatever the royals want anyway, I guess. But the holding pattern is that Harry must give the police 30 days notice before coming to the UK if he wants security. This 30-day notice has the added benefit of helping the Windsors prepare their ghastly schemes to “snub” Harry. Well, the general public doesn’t know when Harry will be in London for his trial against News Group Newspapers, but Harry apparently gave the police their 30-day notice, and so Harry will have police protection while he’s in town.
Prince Harry will be given “limited police protection” when he comes to the UK next week after losing his legal battle for taxpayer funded security. Harry is due to travel to London from his US home to attend his forthcoming High Court trial against News Group Newspapers. He is set to be granted protection from the Metropolitan Police while attending the hearings. Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has agreed to provide The Duke of Sussex with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, a source said.
The insider said: “He is offering Harry limited police protection. The Met has been trying to recruit officers on their days off because they don’t have a lot of spare staff.” It is understood that Harry was offered a place to stay at Buckingham Palace but turned it down.
[From The Mirror]
While I hate that Harry even has to go back to that country at all, I wish people would acknowledge that what the Windsors and the Met Police are doing to him is insanely dangerous. He is a target of racists, terrorists and extremists. He should have automatic police protection every time he enters the UK, and he shouldn’t have to give notice. The reason I’m pointing out the 30-day notice part is because sh-t like this happens – the police are clearly putting a target on his back, and so are the Windsors. It’s like there’s high-level collusion to create situations in which harm might befall Harry. And I’m glad, once again, that Harry has apparently refused to stay at Buckingham Palace or wherever they were going to put him. All of these people are very dangerous.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending a St Paul’s Cathedral service to mark the Invictus Games’ tenth anniversary in London, UK.
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, London
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending a St Paul’s Cathedral service to mark the Invictus Games’ tenth anniversary
The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, arrives for the annual WellChild Awards 2024, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Hurlingham Club in London
The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, arrives for the annual WellChild Awards 2024, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Hurlingham Club in London
The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, arrives for the annual WellChild Awards 2024, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Hurlingham Club in London
I really hope “limited” protection in this case only means clearing the area around the court building. I wouldn’t trust any Met officers, armed or not, not to blab to the BM while working on “their day off”.
I mean, the Murdoch goons would only be too happy to pay a premium for finding out Harry’s location, and we do know Met officers (did?) have chat groups where they were exchanging racist, doctored photos of Meghan.
I hope Harry can pick his protection officers, because, otherwise… 😳
It’s the fact that the palace let it be known that he refused to stay there. They can never STOP leaking to media. Charles is an awful father. What an awful family.
I’m still curious about Andrew’s security and whether RAVEC is in charge of it. Andrew is now paying for his own. If they’re hired guns then isn’t that the same Harry is asking to do?
Yes, the RAVEC situation and lawsuit lays bare multiple facts about Harry and Andrew’s situations for security:
1) It was made very clear in press reports that Andrew lost official (Met police, like the other royals) security when he “lost” his HRH and other positions after the Epstein scandal and subsequent lawsuit payout by the Queen. Charles made it very clear in a years-long vendetta that he would cut off Andrew’s security. Then magically Andrew was able to pay for everything, allegedly because of payoffs from a Chinese spy
2) Since Charles has made it crystal clear that he controls security over Andrew, it is impossible for him to claim that he has no control over Harry’s security. Either he has control or he doesn’t.
3) RAVEC as Kaiser says is staffed by Royal courtiers, including the same courtiers that presided over Harry’s “Sandringham Summit” where all kinds of shenanigans from the courtiers prevented the Queen from knowing that Harry offered to pay for his own security.
I wonder what “limited security” means in practice? And could the leaking of this “limited security” be anything other than an announcement to everyone harboring a threat against Harry that “HARRY IS HERE AND WE ARE NOT FULLY PROTECTING HIM, COME AND GET HIM!” What a disgrace for the Royal Family, especially after everything that happened with Diana!
🎯
My guess is the limited security means they’ll provide for security at his hotel and for the back and forth to the courthouse. If he wants to go party with a friend in wherever part of London adults party, he won’t have security for that.*
*I know he’s not going to do that, lol, but it was the best example I could think of.
This is scary af. I feel for Meghan bc every time Harry goes to the uk she must be scared until he gets back home. This is ghoulish. They’re telling everyone Harry will have “limited” protection, basically signaling to anyone who wants to take a go at Harry that’s he’s not heavily protected. I’m actually surprised he was given any but they’ve got to cover themselves. The monarchy is just a story about sadism. Nothing cute or sweet or charitable about them.
“He is offering Harry limited police protection.” Who is he? Why are “insiders” talking about Harry’s security arrangement to the BM?
“Harry was offered a place to stay at Buckingham Palace..” I thought Buckingham Palace is closed for renovations.
This does not make sense.
“He should have automatic police protection every time he enters the UK, and he shouldn’t have to give notice.”
While I agree that 30 days is excessive and gives way too much opportunity for them to pull this type of shit, he doesn’t live there. How are they supposed to give him automatic protection without some kind of notice? I think a week would be enough. I’m guessing bc of the cost of living crisis in the UK finding officers who want OT shouldn’t be too hard. And I can’t believe that these assignments don’t come with some kind of media embargo. This should not at all be public info.
Also, more lies. He wasn’t asking for tax funded protection, he was asking to pay for it himself.
Why is the Palace telling the press this information?
Charles is a terrible father. I also think QEII was a terrible mother but at the very least she was a good queen, and seemingly a decent grandmother….and Charles cannot claim to be a good King or grandfather.
Charles is just an all round terrible person. I saw an old video of him hitting one of his polo horses with a closed fist! An abuser is what he is. He has abused animals, his first wife, his staff and his youngest son.
KFC hitting a beng with a closed fist reminded me of another Windsor male hitting his brother with his fist. Perhaps W learned his physically abusive behaviour from KFC.
@sunny, I think you’re giving the old Queen too much benefit. Too many of her decisions showed just what a crappy grandmother she was to Harry. And yes, for the decisions made by others without her knowledge, she could have rectified them when she became aware of them. And, she did not. Besides, I think her having been besties with AK-47 tell us everything we need to know about her.
🎯
She wasn’t a very good grandmother to Harry. She basically let them run roughshod over him.
Don’t royal protection officers and VIP security get some kind of special training? They’re just pulling off-duty peope! And why does the commissioner make it sound like Harry is being a royal pain and it’s a great inconvenience to arrange his security? Charles is not only a terrible father, but a terrible human being, period. Some fathers may be indifferent to people they have sired, but it’s not good to participate in putting them in harm’s way.
YES to everything you said. Will be praying for his Well Being while he is there.
I work on the support side of law enforcement and I get the need for Harry to give 30 days notice, schedules are usually already so tight so having extra staff available to man his protection team can take some time to put together. Could they do it with less notice, of course but having the notice and being able to ensure his protection along with the day-to-day duties certainly helps all around.
That all makes sense but why are the public being told about it. And who is telling the press, the best security is people not knowing where to find him. Such as not staying at BP.
Harry was not asking for taxpayer funded security! Harry wants to/offered to pay for the security himself, for him and his family. But the carnival of so called experts screamed, yelled, wrote Harry can’t have his cake and eat it too. He doesn’t need security” Now that it’s been ruled that “that place” will have to cover Harry security costs they’re screaming about how they shouldn’t have to pay.
Chuckles is a joke and is like Willy, probably jealous of Harry’s freedom. What a loser. Just do your duty and protect your son.
Just reconfirming why he wouldn’t let his family step FOOT in London😡
So, who leaked this information?
Was it someone in the Met, the RPO team or the office of Chuck or 🥚?
Harry is being deliberately targeted and having his security weakened by these briefings; I hope his second book really delves into the nefarious actions of the institution, the Met and the press once all his legal actions are completed.
The RF, courtiers, and UK tabloids are bitter that they were able to drive Meghan away, and that Harry went with her. They are like vengeful ex’s. If they can’t have Harry they’d rather no one did,. They’d rather him be dead. I truly believe that. It would give them loads of sympathy press for William and Charles, and destroy Meghan. A lot of derangers keep screaming that charles can take the kids; if they want a vicious, nasty fight, come for her kids. They’ll really see a side of Meghan they’ve never seen before. They’ must destroy Harry and Meghan to discourage other members from leaving and to show the people what happens when you don’t play nice with the UK tabloids,RF, couriers and presenters and play dead when they want you so they can abuse you too.
Dora: if anything will ever happen to Harry, I don’t think there will be sympathy for the royals. This time we won’t let them forget their responsibility for a death in the family.
And Charles doesn’t have the slightest right or chance for the grandchildren he doesn’t know.
All this information, which should be top secret and remain so, is being leaked by the MET – who are charged with protecting Prince Harry in the UK from dangerous people, organised attacks, etc. – to the same tabloids that he had sued, and is still suing, not only for phone hacking and illegal information gathering, but also for endangering his life and that of his wife and kids.
And it’s not just the Windsors and his opponents in court who are dangerous, the MET police and the Royal Protection Officers/RPOs are too. I hope that Prince Harry and his American security team are able to gather counter-terrorism information independently of the British police.
I may be wrong, but I think, Harry is the safest in UK. The royals wouldn’t want something nefarious happening in their own turf. That is why what happened to Diana happened in Paris and whatever was planned for H&M happened in NYC. If something happened to Harry due to the lack of security, I can’t imagine BRF would clean that up from their own hands. It was easy for them to send their security officers to the media to tell them how safe Diana would be in the hands of the royal security.
I get the 30 day notice, why are you telling people about it?
Also, he never wanted taxpayers to fund he and Meghan’s trips! That was the whole point! He said they would pay for it. They lied about this repeatedly and tried to claim there was no precedence and there was.
And why would he stay somewhere where some AH that works for his father or brother leak where he is? UGHHHHHH
Don’t go, Harry. Those people are determined something bad will happen to Harry in England. I can’t stand it. They will NEVER cease punishing him, ever.