Heritage: The Sussexes shouldn’t work on ‘overtly political matters’ like social media

The big Sussex story this week is Prince Harry and Meghan volunteering in the LA/Pasadena/Altadena areas, and being called “disaster tourists” by unhinged Justine Bateman. It actually flew somewhat under the radar in American and British reporting that the Sussexes also released a scathing statement about the social media company Meta this week too. Last week, Meta announced a new policy: no more fact-checking on Facebook or Instagram, a free-for-all for political disinformation, bad science and more. Meta and Mark Zuckerberg were widely condemned by media analysts, politicians and even President Biden, who called the move “shameful.” The Sussexes didn’t even rush their statement out – they waited something like five or six days to issue a comprehensive statement about the larger issues involved with social media and mental health.
Well, because everything is awful, Heritage Foundation’s Nile Gardiner – a complete lunatic who has been obsessed with the Sussexes for years – has been trying to make a meal out of the Sussexes’ Meta statement. Gardiner is twisting himself in knots to claim that “members of the British royal family are interfering in American politics and that’s why Harry should be deported!” Jesus Christ.
A prominent member of the pro-Trump think tank behind Project 2025 said he will personally urge Donald Trump to deport Prince Harry if he lied on immigration papers, after he and wife Meghan Markle launched a withering attack on Meta for abandoning its fact-checking program.
Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom and Bernard and Barbara Lomas Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Beast that the whole issue of fact-checking at the social media giant is a “deeply political matter.” So it is “hugely inappropriate,” he said, for individuals styling themselves with the royal titles “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” to intervene in a “hot-button political topic.”
Gardiner told The Daily Beast the statement was “a clear intervention on a deeply political matter, specifically the contentious issue of censorship on social media in the United States. This is a hot-button political topic, particularly in the current climate.”
He said that while he accepted that the couple are no longer working royals, they remain “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and are putting their royal connections and titles “front and center” to “actively advance their causes.”
The Heritage Foundation has been accused of spending millions to block voting rights in the United States, and taking anti-LGBTQ positions, such as opposing gay marriage. The think tank is, however, hugely influential in conservative circles, and according to some reports, it has helped vet candidates for top jobs in the new administration.
Gardiner added: “For members of the royal family to engage in such overtly political matters is, quite frankly, highly inappropriate. It goes against royal protocol. Their use of these titles to further their personal and political agendas makes a mockery of the royal family’s customary neutrality. Their statement wasn’t a moderate call for dialogue or understanding; it was an outright political rant.” Gardiner said he believed the “poorly timed intervention” would “backfire” and intensify “public interest in their political activities” and stoke demands for Prince Harry’s immigration records to be released.
Gardiner told The Daily Beast: “On the issue of Harry’s immigration status in the United States, I believe that if he was dishonest on his application, he should be deported. It’s a straightforward matter of transparency, accountability, and the equal application of the rule of law. Everyone applying to enter or reside in the United States should be treated the same, without exception. The public has a right to know the truth, and there is a significant public interest in the release of his immigration records.”
Gardiner said: “I am confident that these records will eventually be released, likely under the new U.S. administration. President-elect Donald Trump has already expressed displeasure at Harry’s treatment of the queen and the royal family, and has the authority to order the release of these documents. I met with Donald Trump on a number of occasions at the White House during his first presidency, and if I have the opportunity to meet him again I will strongly recommend the release of Harry’s immigration records. I believe it is only a matter of time before they are released to the American people.”
The Sussexes have been working in the fields of social-media watchdog/media critic/mental-health advocacy for years now, but this sh-tfit comes right after Zuckerberg makes huge, overt moves to endear himself and his company to Donald Trump and the incoming Trump administration. The Sussexes were right to issue a statement about Meta – it’s directly in their wheelhouse, and it’s about work they’ve been engaged with for years. And now Heritage is using the statement as yet another excuse to scream about their titles and deportation.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Purveyors of disinformation (Heritage) want the Sussex’s criticism of their disinformation to stop. Story checks out.
You first Heritage, you first.
Heritage is VERY political. There’s a form the IRS has that you can fill out that explains why you believe they should be taxed. They’re a nonprofit, but they are clearly political. Maybe Heritage should worry about that instead of trying to find ways to harass H&M.
I wonder if anyone in the UK (including the British at the Heritage Foundtion) has taken any time to think about the fact that it won’t matter which country H&M live in. They are still going to be doing what they are doing. And, I’d take a large wager that the UK is not a country they would even consider living in.
SUch fanaticism about Harry and Meghan and to think the toxic royal family (Charles) could have put a stop to it. Has this Heritage person looked at the hate ridden posts about Harry and Meghan including wishing bad things on them.
“For members of the royal family to engage in such overtly political matters is, quite frankly, highly inappropriate. It goes against royal protocol.”
Um, here in the US we don’t have Royalty (or royalty, for the lazier ones.) Your protocol doesn’t apply here.
Oh no, not the royal protocol 😂😂
LMAO they dusted off “royal protocol”
I also find it amusing Harry and Meghan are former royals when they’re being denied protection in the UK and being told not to visit countries for work. But when they work as private philanthropists to affect positive change all of the sudden they’re “royal ” again and shouldn’t get involved in public policy.
Exactly! HF can shove Royal protocol up their behinds!
Zuckerberg’s actions have implications globally just not in the US.
Isn’t it interesting that he would care about this? And it’s because yes, social media is intensely political. I respect Harry and Meghan for drawing attention to what has become a foundational issue. We all should leave meta.
“Interfering with American politics” ? I think he has Prince Harry confused with Elon Musk. Buckle up America because we are in for an unending stream of these nut jobs.
Ah, but Musk is on his side so that’s OK. Musk can say what he likes and it won’t be fact checked.
Liars and cheaters want to continue to lie and cheat and make that the law.
Gardiner is mentally deranged and should be put on a watch list. Most people have commented on what Zuck the Cuck and Meta are doing, so why wouldn’t Meghan and Harry? They understand what’s on the line and how dangerous Zuckerberg is right now.
What a fucking tool Gardiner is.
Okaaaay. HF basically wants to deport whoever whenever. Pity they don’t start with Musk.
They are still operating under the presumption that Harry must have lied about something. This has always been and still is just a phishing expedition.
“it is “hugely inappropriate,” he said, for individuals styling themselves with the royal titles “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” to intervene in a “hot-button political topic.””
The Sussexes don’t “style themselves”, Harry was made a duke by QEII. And I guess people who pay taxes in the US can make public statements.
“… are putting their royal connections and titles “front and center” to “actively advance their causes.””
What royal connections are to be had in the US?
“Their use of these titles to further their personal and political agendas makes a mockery of the royal family’s customary neutrality.”
The same RF ‘s customary neutrality that had the Willionaire Slumlord rush out to meet the incoming maladministration’s Felon47? The same RF ‘s customary neutrality that has their members hosting notorious rota 🐀🐀🐀 and their despicable publishers like Rothermere? Or being friends with a son of a KGB spy, or other unsavory people? That neutral RF?
Too bad NG doesn’t have other talking points than the immigration papers, and too bad someone as unintelligent and uninspired as NG gets to have a stage at all.
Last time I checked Meta is a private company, not a branch of the government so Harry should be free to criticize them. It’s not strictly political, especially because the Sussexes themselves have been victims of misinformation. What’s next, Harry should be deported if he complains about a Tesla? And yes, this is about Harry’s immigration records. Cry harder, you big headed freak.
Fact checking is not political. Conservatives whine because it “targets” them disproportionately. The solution is to *stop lying so much* (they’re not capable of this, I guess. 🤡) or to attack the fact checkers.
Totally appropriate for two people who have had to deal with unprecedented, coordinated attacks via media and social media to speak out cuz they’ve experienced the harm it can do.
This Nile guy … he seems bizarrely obsessed with Harry and Meghan. But this? Clout chasing, too.
It’s now clear that Heritage Foundation is an extension of the arms of the royal rota and the family. It’s as if someone in the royal family (I’m looking at you Will), is using the heritage foundation to continue to try to control and bully the Sussexes into submission and fake royal protocols.
What happened with the 1. amendment and Free Speech? Is Free Speech only for Nile Gardiner and the Heritage Foundation?
Be careful what you wish for, releasing Harry’s visa application information would set a precedence. There are a lot of people around Trump such as his wife Melania or Musk who might not be happy to have their visa application information being publicized.
Royal protocol in America? Heritage foundation sounds like just another tool that’s being used by some courtiers, rr and the rf to try and bully or silence Harry and Meghan into submission.
Fact checking on social media is an issue everywhere, not just in the States. And if someone on Meta lies about the BRF, wouldn’t Gardiner want that fact checked? This is just an excuse for another unhinged rant directed at H&M.
The Heritage Foundation is like the real Illuminati and they need to STFU about H+M. I loathe them and all of the evil they have pushed into this world.