Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt on losing everything: ‘we were house poor as they call it’

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt are sharing their pain after losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires. The longtime reality TV couple and their sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, will have to rebuild entirely from scratch after losing all of their material possessions in the fires. “Spencer was like ‘Grab anything you want to keep,’ ” Heidi shared through tears during a Wednesday, Jan. 15 appearance on Good Morning America. “And I was like, ‘How do you choose?’ You know? My brain stopped working because I was so overwhelmed with so many things you can’t replace. So I grabbed my kids’ teddy bears.” Spencer also got emotional recounting the experience of watching his children’s bedrooms burn on the cameras. “The worst was like our kid’s room that was so magical,” The Hills alum recalled, getting visibly choked up. “We do story time each night, it’s like our routine, so much love is in there. Our son’s bed started just burning in the shape of a heart. The fire started in the shape of a heart. I was like, ‘This is like, out of body insane.’ ” The couple have been documenting their post-fire experience as they start to pick themselves up, replacing less valuable items such as clothing, but some things they lost are irreplaceable. “I feel like a ghost,” Spencer admitted. “I don’t have a single photo now from before an iPhone existed. I don’t have any of the dumb little things that are on your shelves in your parents’ they’re all gone. Not a single nothing.” The reality TV stars’ home and possessions were not insured, as they claim their insurance company dropped them from their policy. “It’s a place that you love that you live, it’s a refuge from the world. And to have that be gone, it’s a really difficult concept to continue to daily deal with,” Heidi said through tears. “We were house poor as they call it. We have a house and everything else is a hustle, is a grind. So yeah, we’re definitely counting every dollar that we make. We’re working really hard to take one trip a year.”

That thing about the bed burning in the shape of a heart…I know it’s just like seeing shapes in clouds, but I understand why he would highlight that and hold onto it. During hard times, people look for anything they can to give them comfort or faith that everything will be alright. And the insurance policy thing…what a mess. I do feel awful for them and everyone else who has lost so much. I have a feeling, however, that we’re headed into another Speidi era, so this is probably not the last we’re going to hear from them for a while.

And while a lot of the stories coming out are from the Pacific Palisades, there are still so many others who have been affected in the Eaton and Hurst fires, too. I shared a few lists of resources to donate to the other day, and they’re worth sharing again.