Brad Pitt ‘had a volatile relationship with Angelina & doesn’t have that with Ines’

In recent weeks, Angelina Jolie’s performance in Maria has been snubbed for several award nominations, like the SAG and BAFTA. There’s been a conversation among Jolie fans about Brad Pitt and whether he’s pulled strings or made quiet moves to ensure Jolie’s snubs. I’m not sure if Pitt has been that proactive specifically to get Jolie snubbed for awards, but I do feel like Pitt’s years-long tabloid harassment of Jolie has done a lot of damage to Jolie’s image within Hollywood. Even more specifically, Pitt’s team has been doing a lot in recent months to whine about his lack of relationship with the kids, and how Jolie is a big meanie for not signing the NDA to hide his abuse. Many people haven’t paid attention to the specifics, and they just assume Jolie has enabled or caused the toxicity because “bitches, amirite?”

I bring all of this up because Brad seems to be attempting a victory lap now that his divorce from Jolie has been finalized. We still don’t know the specifics, and don’t say “she got $80 million from him.” That report is via the Daily Mail, and that figure is based on Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, her half (which she owned outright) of Chateau Miraval. We do know that Jolie made the decision on Christmas day to sign the divorce papers, which leads me to believe that Brad did make a new/different settlement offer towards the end of the year. Now Brad covers the latest issue of Us Weekly, and a lot of this is about how Brad wanted the divorce over and done with because of Ines de Ramon.

Pitt is relieved: “There’s a big sense of relief that it’s over,” a source shares in the latest Us Weekly cover story. “A weight has been lifted.” Now Pitt, 61, is looking ahead. “Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him,” says the source. “He can start over again.” Ines was the catalyst for Pitt finally making peace with Jolie. “Ines helped Brad move forward,” says a second source, “and think about the divorce in a new light….She brings out the best in Brad.” They reportedly spent the holidays together at his $40 million mansion in Carmel, California. (As Us previously reported, de Ramon moved into Pitt’s L.A. house in early 2024.) With a busy career keeping his schedule full, the second source explains, “Ines has [brought him] a sense of calm and peace.” Ines’s split with Paul Wesley split in 2022. “That’s something she and Brad bonded over,” says the second source. Adds the first source: “Ines has helped Brad through this from the start. She’s been his rock.” The volatile relationship: Their romance is a breath of fresh air for Pitt. “He had a volatile relationship with Angelina, and doesn’t have that with Ines,” says the first source. “They’re madly in love and work so well together. Brad’s happier than ever.” In July, a source told Us they enjoy “low-key date nights” at home, often cooking and watching movies together. “Brad loves how easygoing and smart Ines is.” Ines actively encouraged Pitt to finalize the divorce with Jolie. “Ines is very zen and doesn’t like conflict or negativity. She wants Brad to find peace, forgiveness and move on.” Ines & Brad aren’t getting married: Though Brad’s divorce is now official, the second source explains Pitt and de Ramon “aren’t putting any pressure on marriage. [Still], they’re committed to each other and very serious.” While the actor is happy to focus on his future with the jewelry designer, the source explains he “doesn’t necessarily need to get married again at this time.” Brad’s relationships with his kids: Pitt is hopeful — but realistic — about reconnecting with his kids. Last May, Shiloh had her last name legally dropped to Jolie. (Zahara and Vivienne also appear to only use Jolie.) “Brad isn’t in contact with the older kids. It’s a very sad situation for him,” says the second source. (In an alleged resurfaced Instagram post that Pax posted on Father’s Day in 2020, he called the star a “world-class a—hole.”) According to a third source, Pitt retains joint custody of Knox and Vivienne “but has very limited time with them, especially because of filming for F1, which required travel.” The second source says Pitt and the twins “don’t have a super close relationship,” adding, “He always reaches out and is hopeful things will eventually get better one day.” Now the focus is on the Miraval lawsuits: “Brad’s relieved the divorce is finalized. He closed that chapter many years ago and can’t believe it was dragged out this long, but he knows there’s still more to come with Miraval,” explains the second source. “This was just one hurdle for him. Still, he’s happy to have it behind him.”

In recent stories about Brad and Ines’s relationship, I inevitably feel sorry for Ines. I honestly wonder if she’s kind of Team Jolie, like Ines is whispering in Brad’s ear that he needs to let Angelina go and settle the divorce and maybe end the Miraval sh-t too. Maybe I’m giving her too much credit, but Ines really is coming across like a Jolie opp. As for Brad’s new lease on life… this story is sprinkled with sh-t about his dumb F1 movie, and he obviously cares more about that movie than his children. Oh well.