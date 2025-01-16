Duchess Meghan has grown men crying about the ‘garish colors’ of a cooking show

We’ll know in six weeks or so, but I wonder what the British press and the royal reporters had planned for the release of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. We know what the Windsors planned, because they went ahead with it even after Meghan delayed the series. The Princess of Wales was still sent out to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, the day before the series was supposed to air. Still, I’m sure that wasn’t the sole plan for the royal reporters – there were vile thinkpieces and “palace exclusives” just waiting to be published, and reporters would have been streaming the series as soon as it dropped, looking to provide wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan’s clothes, food, dogs, friends, gardens, etc. But until the series drops, they’re still crying about the trailer and whining about how the Windsors obviously don’t care about any of it. The saltiness of Dick Fitzwilliams is something to behold:

A royal expert has revealed whether or not Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, will survive its two-month delay due to the wildfires. The series, which will showcase Meghan cooking various recipes and taking on hosting projects with famous friends like Mindy Kaling, was set to debut on January 15, but was delayed until March due to the wildfires currently ravaging California. However, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the show may face some difficulties, as he called the trailer, which dropped this month, ‘so superficial and silly.’ ‘How many, I wondered, will watch all eight episodes? It may be aimed at stay at home moms, but will they stay with it?’ Fitzwilliams told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘It is so badly scripted, the gushing poses and the garish colors are more reminiscent of a kindergarten. California is currently being ravaged by cataclysmic wildfires which have forced Netflix to postpone the launch of the series. You do wonder if With Love, Meghan is worth saving and launching in future months,’ he pondered. ‘It might well not be.’ He added that if the show was dumped, the two ‘would get their just desserts for their vindictive campaign against the royal family.’ However, despite his skepticism, Fitzwilliams believes that fans of Prince Harry and Markle will ‘love’ the new show, but claims its appeal to the mainstream is ‘highly questionable’ based on the series’ trailer. But Fitzwilliams claims to know who definitely won’t be watching – and that’s the members of the British Royal Family, like Prince William and Princess Kate. ‘I doubt its senior members would have watched the series and, almost certainly, they will be supremely indifferent to its fate,’ he explained. ‘I suspect if it had gone ahead, a courtier would have watched it and reported, but given that the King and Princess of Wales are battling cancer, it is most unlikely that Meghan would be foolish enough to launch another attack on the royal family. The Sussexes are famous for nothing else, but their lack of talent is painfully obvious and With Love, Meghan looks out of touch with the real world.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“The garish colors are more reminiscent of a kindergarten” and “It may be aimed at stay at home moms” – tell us what you really think of women and programming aimed at women. Have these people never watched a cooking show or entertaining show? Were they expecting Meghan to cook in a dungeon? Damn, now I sort of want to see With Love In A Gothic Mansion, Meghan. And if the stay-at-home-mom line is true, then surely it would appeal to Kate, right? Anyway, I always enjoy a surly tantrum from a “royal expert” as they huff and puff about how unimportant and unwatchable the Sussexes are. Cry harder! I hope they continue to openly weep about this through March.