Duchess Meghan has grown men crying about the ‘garish colors’ of a cooking show

We’ll know in six weeks or so, but I wonder what the British press and the royal reporters had planned for the release of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. We know what the Windsors planned, because they went ahead with it even after Meghan delayed the series. The Princess of Wales was still sent out to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, the day before the series was supposed to air. Still, I’m sure that wasn’t the sole plan for the royal reporters – there were vile thinkpieces and “palace exclusives” just waiting to be published, and reporters would have been streaming the series as soon as it dropped, looking to provide wall-to-wall coverage of Meghan’s clothes, food, dogs, friends, gardens, etc. But until the series drops, they’re still crying about the trailer and whining about how the Windsors obviously don’t care about any of it. The saltiness of Dick Fitzwilliams is something to behold:
A royal expert has revealed whether or not Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, will survive its two-month delay due to the wildfires. The series, which will showcase Meghan cooking various recipes and taking on hosting projects with famous friends like Mindy Kaling, was set to debut on January 15, but was delayed until March due to the wildfires currently ravaging California.
However, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the show may face some difficulties, as he called the trailer, which dropped this month, ‘so superficial and silly.’
‘How many, I wondered, will watch all eight episodes? It may be aimed at stay at home moms, but will they stay with it?’ Fitzwilliams told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘It is so badly scripted, the gushing poses and the garish colors are more reminiscent of a kindergarten. California is currently being ravaged by cataclysmic wildfires which have forced Netflix to postpone the launch of the series. You do wonder if With Love, Meghan is worth saving and launching in future months,’ he pondered. ‘It might well not be.’
He added that if the show was dumped, the two ‘would get their just desserts for their vindictive campaign against the royal family.’
However, despite his skepticism, Fitzwilliams believes that fans of Prince Harry and Markle will ‘love’ the new show, but claims its appeal to the mainstream is ‘highly questionable’ based on the series’ trailer. But Fitzwilliams claims to know who definitely won’t be watching – and that’s the members of the British Royal Family, like Prince William and Princess Kate.
‘I doubt its senior members would have watched the series and, almost certainly, they will be supremely indifferent to its fate,’ he explained. ‘I suspect if it had gone ahead, a courtier would have watched it and reported, but given that the King and Princess of Wales are battling cancer, it is most unlikely that Meghan would be foolish enough to launch another attack on the royal family. The Sussexes are famous for nothing else, but their lack of talent is painfully obvious and With Love, Meghan looks out of touch with the real world.’
“The garish colors are more reminiscent of a kindergarten” and “It may be aimed at stay at home moms” – tell us what you really think of women and programming aimed at women. Have these people never watched a cooking show or entertaining show? Were they expecting Meghan to cook in a dungeon? Damn, now I sort of want to see With Love In A Gothic Mansion, Meghan. And if the stay-at-home-mom line is true, then surely it would appeal to Kate, right? Anyway, I always enjoy a surly tantrum from a “royal expert” as they huff and puff about how unimportant and unwatchable the Sussexes are. Cry harder! I hope they continue to openly weep about this through March.
I have never wanted to give an already rich celebrity my money so hard in my life. Please drop the blankets and candles, Meghan. I’m ready to help propel you and your husband’s net worths even further into the stratosphere. I’ve never been a fan of haters.
I know. I live alone, in an apartment in the North East, eat out most of the time and have no dog. But I’ll buy everything – gardening tools, lawn chairs, sun shades, dog bowls, baking dishes, fancy aprons…
Agreed. I don’t like cooking shows and I’m gonna put this on the tv and let it play all the episodes at least twice so they get full play through stats just to spite the British press.
I’ve already bought the citrus juicer! And I’m ready to buy every damn thing Meghan has to sell!!
The rota and left behind royals love a self own. They are just silly fools doing silly things that make themselves look silly and unimportant.
They don’t seem to understand that Netflix is showing empathy, not disinterest, by postponing the launch.
Not the “left behind” royals, but the “welfare” royals,” more aptly!
The jealousy is at its peak with this article. So jealous that they are left with a Princess who won’t work. So jealous that Meg has moved on and no matter how hard they try they just can’t bring her down. I agree cry harder for what you have lost and the lazy leftovers that are molding on the shelves that you cherish.
So a thinly veiled disparagement of stay at home moms but doesn’t he realize that’s exactly what Kate is???
I, for one, want one to state, in black and white, just *what*are* these “continued attacks” that are supposedly launched against the Left Behinds. As far as I know, once the doc and Spare dropped, they’ve not said *one*word* beyond Harry’s lawsuit (and that isn’t being talked about by H&M!).
Let them cry their salty tears. The buoyancy of the salt may be the ONLY thing that keeps that vile isle afloat in the coming year.
How is a cooking show a “vindictive” attack?
Exactly.
“royal expert.” Hardly unbiased about the show. Fitzwilliams is part of a “vindictive” campaign against the Sussexes.
Here comes the critique from any and every kind of expert looking for attention and quick clicks by selling outrage about the Sussexes. So predictable!
The “attacks” on Harry and Meghan come from the “royal family” and their media mouthpieces. The problems can be placed on William and Kate and Charles, and this was before two of them had cancer. I see on a day to day basis very vindictive attacks on Harry and Meghan.
Isn’t Fitzwhiskers one of the bunch that “reviewed” the Oprah interview before it was aired? Looks like he’s at it again, trying to disparage something he’s never even seen. Some people are stuck on stupid, I guess. You would think the epic dragging they all got for that would have taught them to STFU but no.
Yes, he’s very much part of the gruesome foursome — together with father and daughter Arbiter and ingrid Seward.
So maybe he should sit this one out.
The British Media which claims that Meghan is irrelevant cover her for days for just dropping a trailer two weeks ago. Now that’s truly impressive.
Yep, he’s just confused and addled bc he’s still waiting for the sanctuary donkeys to make an appearance.
LOL oh SNAP!!!
I’m sure his review for WLM was already written and ready to go and now he’s salty he won’t get that paycheck for two more months, lol.
I… literally JUST READ a Guardian article that used Meghan’s show as an example of the “sad beige” aesthetic.
WHICH IS IT, ENGLAND?
Why do these people keep providing their opinions? How can you be a royal expert in a cooking show? A Royal expert on a podcast? A Royal expert on a memoir? Nothing that Harry and Meghan are doing has anything to do with royalty or traditional Royal protocol in any way. These people have either never spoken to Harry or Meghan, or have not spoken to them in almost 6 years. How can they provide any insight on anything about them? I know that the American Media has definitely pulled back from asking for their opinion but it’s just like a constant circle jerk in the British media.
ETA- I had to come back to add it’s just SO BIZARRE. You didn’t see Paul Krugman offering his opinion on PBO and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast. Who else does this?!!
This Fitzwilliams creature is so pressed LMAO
Richard Fitzwilliams is more suited to answering questions and/or passing along amusing anecdotes about the queen mum or Princess Maragaret. He is so out of his depth here it’s embarrassing.
Garish colors? You mean Meghan wearing white clothing and a white apron, cooking in a white kitchen with white bowls and white towels? Is white the garish color?
Right? I’m like where are these garish colors of which u speak? It looks lovely and dreamy. They are so belittling towards women and cooking and lifestyle right now. It’s insulting af.
My thoughts exactly – that is a straight up Nancy Meyers white farmhouse kitchen, what “garish colours” is this dolt talking about? Perhaps he is objecting to her garden? The use of vegetables that are not boiled and beige? The colourful party balloons?
Perhaps Mr. Fitzwilliams prefers all of his celebrations to be of the Dwight Schrute “It is your birthday” variety.
What is clear is that this Netflix has seems to have succeeded in pulling in a ton of people who have obviously never seen a single lifestyle or cooking show before, so well done on expanding the audience!
Perhaps his objection to the “colours” in this series are less about the colours surrounding the Duchess and more about the colour of her skin?
It has to be the party balloons, which is so ridiculous I Cannot. The article’s author clearly needs to get out the house more.
It’s clear that Richard Fitzwilliams was contracted to watch the show yesterday prior to it being delayed. Mind you he was one of the experts who called on Meghan to delay the show. I look forward to him being outraged when Meghan doesn’t mention the Royal Family in her show after it comes out in March.
Mindy Kaling said they were planning a tea party for kids so……
Ooh! I can’t wait to see that, but I guess I will have to 😂
Love her! I can’t wait to watch.
They think only stay at home mothers cook and entertain? Also, have they never heard of streaming? It’s not like you have to watch it during peak daytime soap opera hours. I’ll probably watch it while I’m cooking or scrolling on the weekend.
These people always seem to forget how damned big this country is and how many people are in it. Even if only Sussex fans watched it, that would be a decent chunk of audience for a cooking show. And we all know other people will watch too.
It reminds me of “Episodes” when the British couple TV writing team was surprised that the show they thought would tank garnered a surprisingly high number of viewers out of the gate: “Say what you will about Americans, there are a lot of them.”
With supporters like Fitzwilliams and their divisve comments and ill will , the monarchy might just fizzled out.
The art historian Dunlop??? was so mad that she don’t as good as Meghan, when she was cooking her Christmas dinner, you can’t make this shit up.
Thanks Kaiser for Dick Fitz 😂😂😂that sissy needs a hobby . I bet he will be the stay at home woman watching it
Lazy Katie is a stay at home mom and I know that she’ll be tuned all the way in!
Just how many “royal experts” are there?!
Most childish ranting ever!
Garish? What garish? THERE IS SO MUCH BEIGE IN THESE PHOTOS.
Those overgrown children have a very different definition of “garish” than the rest of us.
Man, they’re really milking this hate fest for a cooking lifestyle show. They are so mad it was postponed and they can’t pick it apart. If he’s so dismissive of this little housewife show, why does he care what the set looks like or the lighting and colors? Their biggest fear is that people will like the show and like her. I watch a lot of cooking and food shows. Right now the thing is celebrities traveling around checking out different food cities, similar to Bourdain but with less bite in the social commentary, or stuff like Chef’s Table. Food network is mostly competitions and Guy Fieri. Maybe WLM isn’t groundbreaking or innovative but it fills a niche in a crowded marketplace. These people need to calm down.
LMAO like Kate isn’t going to stream the entire thing the instant its available.
Oops, I guess the author hasn’t paid attention, because he said that both King Snubby and Bone Idle are “battling cancer”. Someone needs to get their stories straight.
So Richard Fitzwilliams, a questionable royal expert, is now an expert on the viewing habits of the general public. He was incapable of hiding his disdain of all things Meghan, why would she launch an attack on the royal family on a cooking show? Fitwilliams has been a constant attacker of H&M over the years, he is out of place in the 21st century he belongs in the Victorian age.