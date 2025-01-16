Duchess Meghan stopped by the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery Group

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen in LA again, supporting wildfire relief AND supporting girls. A group of teenage girls created Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery Group, in which people can donate clothes, beauty supplies, haircare items and more, specifically for girls affected by the Southern California fires. They basically rented out a warehouse and anyone can stop by and pick up whatever they need, like a CVS without a cash register. Of course Meghan stopped by and dropped off some supplies, and the girls included Meghan in a couple of their IG reels.

Meghan Markle made a low-key visit to a new relief group working to restore a sense of normalcy for teenagers affected by the Eaton Fire, one in the series of wildfires devastating the Los Angeles area. PEOPLE understands that the Duchess of Sussex lent her support to the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery group on Jan. 13, an organization she and Prince Harry have contributed to through their Archewell Foundation.

The Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery organization was launched by 14-year-old Avery Colvert from Pasadena last week to gather beauty products, haircare items, clothes and other personal supplies for teen girls displaced or affected by the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles Times reports. The blaze that began on Jan. 7 is over 14,000 acres in size and was 45% contained as of Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Meghan arrived with new clothing, beauty products and lunch for the volunteers. Meghan directly engaged with families as they visited, helping the girls with shopping, sharing conversations and providing much-needed support throughout the visit.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in a reel that the group shared to Instagram on Jan. 15, which showed volunteers at work in a warehouse full of products. It rolled to show footage of Meghan having a chat with someone one-on-one, where she wore a black Los Angeles baseball cap and held two full tote bags on her arms.

“And thank you to everyone who showed up on Monday, which was such a special day! We love you!” Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery captioned the clip on Instagram.

The footage, which was captured by the charity’s organizers, offered a peek into Meghan’s efforts on the ground, and followed her outing with Prince Harry to Pasadena Convention Center on Jan. 10. There, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire, where they arrived without fanfare to directly lend a hand. Prince Harry and Meghan take a discreet approach to their site visits, prioritizing meaningful. Contrary to some reports, the Duke and Duchess do not bring videographers or photographers along, instead focusing on directly supporting communities and the ongoing relief efforts.