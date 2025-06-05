Princess Kate suddenly had a ‘private meeting’ after Meghan’s twerking video

Kensington Palace’s courtiers have had the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnant-dancing video on repeat since she posted it yesterday. I know they all have stress headaches! They planned everything so carefully, sending Prince William out to jazz-hand his way through an Army Air Corps appearance on Lilibet Diana’s birthday. But it wasn’t enough – people are still talking about that dang video! So the courtiers were like, hey, maybe we should send out the Princess of Wales for a “surprise” event we can throw together in a few hours. They texted Kate but she texted back “lol no” and continued rubbing herself on a tree, as she does every day for hours. So they were like… hey, let’s just say she had a private meeting.
The Princess of Wales returned to her royal duties on Wednesday after enjoying the half-term break with her children. Kate carried out a meeting in conjunction with her early years work at Windsor Castle, according to the Court Circular.
The Princess was last seen publicly on 22 May as she christened HMS Glasgow, accompanied by the Prince of Wales.
The mother-of-three launched the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 after a decade of royal duties. Two years on, Kate unveiled its first major campaign, Shaping Us, which aims to raise the profile of the crucial period of a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.
My question: if Kate is absolutely, positively in Windsor as they insist, why isn’t she joining her husband at the agricultural show tomorrow? Why are they making the Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Royal Cornwall show with William? Anyway, I’m shocked that Kate is doing something with the Centre for Early Childhood, given her new focus on “nature.”
Meanwhile, the royalists are trying to say “Kate would never try to twerk a baby out” like it’s some kind of slam on Meghan.
If the Princess of Wales ever posts a video such as this, I am giving up #royal reporting https://t.co/FCLcIl2DYJ
— Richard Eden (@richardaeden) June 4, 2025
A private meeting! Yes, with um…George Glass! That’s 100% totally true.
George Glass 😂😂
Private meetings don’t count. Nor should they. They’re nothing to do with the public.
No photos, no evidence, Lazy is still on holidays.
As for Maureen, ah you wish but whatever will you do when you’re an irrelevant ex-rat?
Want to bet that the “private meeting” was just a 10 minute phone call between kitty and some aide barking down the line what is expected of her next?
I bet it was a Zoom call from Mustique!
I bet the private meeting was just some staffer typing that a private meeting was held. I don’t believe it actually happened.
@JT True. Still LOLing over that KP press release where some staffer wrote that it was her fault, not Lazy, over some confusion or other but not signing off with their name.
I mean, I know they’re incompetent but “unknown KP staffer blamed for everything” should have their entry in the Court Circular given they spend most of the time covering up the laziness of their principals.
Kate altered the dress she was assigned for the fashion show so it was see through. Kate wore that red dress and posed getting out of that car with dress up to her thighs. And did that embarrassing commercial where she grabbed Wil liam for pda. And there’s more of the same for keen captured on internet. Oh yeah Kate would never do cringe things. She’s such a hypocrite
Don’t forget she likes flashing her bum too…..
That said she would never dance like this because the stick up her a$$ would get in the way.
We have seen far to much of that woman’s naked body at actual formal greetings for her to ever be considered dignified.. Waity was well known for her “mooning” and “flashing” but sure dancing to go into labor is a problem. I love that Meghan’s IG posts just leave the leftovers in the dust.. 15 million views and hundreds of articles show that the Sussex’s have the public interest. Princess Lilibet Diana sure looks like her grandmother (Princess Diana), that just makes me so happy for Prince Harry especially.
Good point. We saw arguably more of Kate’s bare leg in that red dress than Meghan’s during the baby mama dance. Kate bared her leg during a diplomatic and serious state visit. One is arguably more inappropriate and it ain’t Meghan.
What is she holding meeting’s for if she hasn’t released anything to do with the project since 2021? Meghan can’t take eight weeks to get some more jam but Kate can take three years to do something with her ” life’s work”?
And I didn’t expect the RR to be anything but nasty because it’s Meghan, and they literally criticized her about volunteering but they do realize this was a viral challenge years ago right? That plenty of people of all hues were doing this?
They may want to slow down on the, how trashy, tacky, whatever other adjective they are using to describe it because you’re saying that about all the other people who joyfully shared their videos. And they wonder why the monarchy isn’t popular among younger people.
The longest recovery from cancer you never had
You can recover and recover whenever it suits you..
It’s been a year since she’s done anything with Early Years. Nine months since she announced she was “cancer-free!” and five months since she announced she was in remission. Who knows if this meeting was anything more than “here’s what we’ve been doing with your money for the past year, ma’am,” and the write-up doesn’t mention any forthcoming initiatives. Hardly seems like a passion project.
It’s not a passion project. That is what irks me about her “work”. There is so much within this field that she CAN do (working with local libraries to facilitate reading among younger children, local sport clubs to facilitate exercise, hosting roundtables between businesses, parents and council members, or just plain FUNDRAISING) but instead she’s busy posing as an “expert” when in reality the research field of early childhood is highly psychological and she probably has no idea what actual experts are talking about.
The whole early childhood thing was cooked up on a whim because Meghan clearly had a topic she was passionate about and Kate didn’t. They thought she would score easy brownie points if they put her in a room with cute kids.
No one cares what you do Richard Eden. It makes no difference to our lives!
Sure she did lol. How obvious they just can’t help themselves.
She could actually announce real work if she wanted instead of faking it. I work for one of the 10 companies that joined her task force and we get progress updates on the work being done… so why doesn’t her office talk about it at all?!!
Such a waste of opportunity to use status to improve the lives of millions. And children no less. Diana would never.
“Rubbing herself against a tree” made me bark laugh like a seal. Thank you for that!
It’s the only action she’ll be getting atm.
gasp – clutches pearls – not a MEETING!!!!!! A meeting 100 feet from her house!!!! GRAB MY SMELLING SALTS!!!! have you ever seen such a hard working royal?!!?!?!?!?!?
gmafb. obvious Kate is obvious. and pathetic bc even in an attempt to upstage Meghan, she refused to actually do work.
But did she send the email at 5 a.m.?
EMWTK.
I truly believed Kate was done with the Early years. Anyway as I said on another post most of the Royal Family did engagements yesterday. It’s like the Palace was attempting to drown any talk about Lili’s birthday. Too bad it didn’t work.
Pretty sure they just say she held an Early Years meeting when they need something quick. Bc of course she can zoom someone or even just make a 5m phone call and they”ll call it a meeting. It hadn’t dawned on me that William’s first event back from another vacay was on Lili’s birthday. LOL. Chuck and Camilla were also out yesterday so the whole gang was really trying hard to be seen on that little girl’s birthday. And then Meghan dropped the baby mama video and overshadowed them all! I am laughing. Especially when I think of Kate seeing it. Kate who white knuckles a chair when hormones are mentioned. How dare Meghan show such an “intimate” video. Pregnant lady dancing. Gasp. Horror. Shame. Why are people acting like a pregnant person’s bump is something shameful to be hidden away?
😂🤣🥲
Truly, the seat of the House of Windsor is now in Montecito.
The Sussexes are the Sun, and the left behinds are the planets mindlessly orbiting around it.
Chuck is Jupiter but Willy is Mars.
Technically, the House of Sussex is in Montecito while the Windsors clutch at their dusty protocols.
Yes, the video is a bit cringe, but in a fun way. We love that Meghan’s can be a dork and not take herself seriously. Meanwhile, Kate attracted William by LITERALLY SHOWING HER ACTUAL ASS, spent years flashing her panties for the paparazzi, and now makes a show of grabbing her husband’s ass when she knows it makes him visibly uncomfortable (as someone who is not big on PDA. those are some of the very few times I’ve felt a tiny bit of sympathy for William. I don’t care if it’s your spouse, keep your hands to your damn self!). Sit the f–k down and stop pretending this woman has any sense of propriety, Dick.
i don’t see it being cringe, they are just having fun. Yes, and Keen does pull those stunts around William and even did the getting out of car in red dress photo op during a state visit for all to see. And posed for a fashion shoot at Philip’s funeral.
When I say “cringe”, I’m thinking of how Lili is going to feel about it when she gets older. Just imagine the “OMG, mommmmm!” when she’s a teenager! Come to think of it, THAT’s the clip I want to see: a reaction video from Lili in about 10 years, lol.
The actual birth was not shown. Her mom and dad danced while mom was pregnant. I’d like to see reactions from the Wales kids about the shampoo commercials mom had produced. They looked embarrassed at the PDA being filmed of their parents,
Just to be clear, I’m not criticizing or attacking Meghan (or Harry) at all here! I just think it’s a universal truth that mom and dad dancing is embarrassing, especially when you’re a tween/teen. The video is funny and sweet, and I’m grateful to M & H for sharing it with us and showing us that refreshingly normal, goofy side.
As for the Wales kids, yeah, I think they’re embarrassed by the (extremely one-sided) PDA, but it will definitely be interesting to see if/when they catch on to just how excruciatingly phony their mother really is.
What panties? From the flashing photos I’ve seen she does not bother with panties or wearing weighted skirts.
EVEN WORSE! I only got interested in royal watching when Meghan came along, so I don’t remember seeing the photos when they were initially published, but I don’t think she was totally commando in the ones I saw years later. The flashing was obviously a recurring thing, so I wonder if maybe they’ve made the bare photos more difficult to find over the years? Hell, I wouldn’t put it past them to go back and Photoshop the racier versions.
Or I could just be misremembering entirely. At any rate, I’m not going to investigate too hard because I don’t want “Kate Middleton flashing pics” in my Google history. 🤢
@miranda Brazilian with a strip IIRC.
That said, the Lazy one sure likes to bandy about protocol over tights and Easter gifts when as the supreme social climber, she did everything against protocol to snare the heir.
Well Richard/moureen , how will Katie keen even twerk, she like her sister pippa ass is built on a house of lies and Kate is far too stiff inside and out to get any part of her stick figure to do any kind of dancing that requires rhyme or soul.
Lazy has no arse to speak of.
Can’t compete when you can’t compare etc.
And Meghan would never discredit and ruin the reputations of Kensington Palace and reputable worldwide photo brokers by faking photos. By which exclusion of her children’s cousins, set these same kids up for ridicule for not being included in a fake photo with the late queen. To each their own, I guess.
I thought I read that dancing is actually a good way to get your labor to go quicker. I didn’t find the video cringe for that reason. I loved Harry dancing in and out of the shot – it was funny.
Note for author: Please, please always use that photo of Kate going “Gahhh!” while she pushes a button. It makes me chuckle every time.
That’s what Meghan said on her stories I believe – both children were a week overdue and spicy foods and stuff weren’t working to induce labor, so that’s when the dance occurred.
Physical exertion is indeed supposed a good way to induce labor. Me, I walked quickly around the zoo for an hour (didn’t work).
I have a challenge for Kate – can we get a petition going?
“If the Princess of Wales ever posts a video such as this, I am giving up #royal reporting”
Please please please, Kate, dance through the woods in a flowy dress or something.
I mean she already wandered through the woods with a flowy dress on in the Summer’s Eve video. Speed it up and remix it some and she’s dancing. Will that be enough for lying Eden to call it a day?
@JD sign me up for that petition!
Someone will come up with A1 so we can get rid of Eden
So it’s been almost 10 months since chemo ended. We have seen Kate more in 2025 and definitely more in the last few months. I do feel ever since she had cancer and chemo, she seems to feel entitled to say no because she’s still lording the “I’m a cancer survivor” status over everyone. Many people survive cancer and go back to their regular lives (as in work, school, etc.). You don’t get to be an exception. Also Charles is still receiving ongoing chemo treatments and still working as regularly as possible which makes her look bad. Unless there’s a recurrence of the cancer (I hope for her sake she remains in remission), there is no excuse for her to be invisible. You can’t disappear for every single school vacation. Most working parents don’t even do that for every single one of their children’s school breaks so it’s not relatable. And taking the whole summer off – most parents don’t do this either. I’m not saying we have to see her every single day, but once every 3 weeks? She is going to use the “I survived cancer I’m a special snowflake” thing forever to not work.
Just to make a comparison, my mom was hospitalized for 2 weeks a year ago in May 2024. I’m not going to get into the diagnosis (it wasn’t cancer) but she had a long recovery time at home lasting several months. My mom is now back to her full schedule of activities, doing Meals on Wheels deliveries, getting up at 7 am to go swim at the gym, her weekly Bible study classes etc (she retired in 2023). From what I can tell, she does way more as a retired woman than Kate does as a mother to 3 small children.
Kate wouldn’t twerk because she knows she is seen as less than to the British aristocracy, and the 3 pieces of evidence of sex in the Wales marriage – George, Charlotte, and Louis – is William fulfilling a job requirement as heir to the throne.
Richard Eden is such a raging c*nt!