Princess Kate suddenly had a ‘private meeting’ after Meghan’s twerking video

Kensington Palace’s courtiers have had the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnant-dancing video on repeat since she posted it yesterday. I know they all have stress headaches! They planned everything so carefully, sending Prince William out to jazz-hand his way through an Army Air Corps appearance on Lilibet Diana’s birthday. But it wasn’t enough – people are still talking about that dang video! So the courtiers were like, hey, maybe we should send out the Princess of Wales for a “surprise” event we can throw together in a few hours. They texted Kate but she texted back “lol no” and continued rubbing herself on a tree, as she does every day for hours. So they were like… hey, let’s just say she had a private meeting.

The Princess of Wales returned to her royal duties on Wednesday after enjoying the half-term break with her children. Kate carried out a meeting in conjunction with her early years work at Windsor Castle, according to the Court Circular. The Princess was last seen publicly on 22 May as she christened HMS Glasgow, accompanied by the Prince of Wales. The mother-of-three launched the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 after a decade of royal duties. Two years on, Kate unveiled its first major campaign, Shaping Us, which aims to raise the profile of the crucial period of a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

[From Hello]

My question: if Kate is absolutely, positively in Windsor as they insist, why isn’t she joining her husband at the agricultural show tomorrow? Why are they making the Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Royal Cornwall show with William? Anyway, I’m shocked that Kate is doing something with the Centre for Early Childhood, given her new focus on “nature.”

Meanwhile, the royalists are trying to say “Kate would never try to twerk a baby out” like it’s some kind of slam on Meghan.

If the Princess of Wales ever posts a video such as this, I am giving up #royal reporting https://t.co/FCLcIl2DYJ — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) June 4, 2025