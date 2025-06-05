Duchess Meghan posted the ‘dancing with Harry while in labor with Lili’ video

On Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex’s fourth birthday, her mother started out the day by posting two lovely photos. One photo was from the day Lili was born, and the other photo was more recent, of Meghan holding Lili tight (with Lili’s face mostly covered). Many hours later, Meghan posted two more photos – Prince Harry holding his daughter soon after she was born, and another more recent photo of father and daughter walking hand-in-hand. Harry and Meghan love their babies so much, but it does feel like Lili gets special attention!
Anyway, the Sussex Squad was more than content with the photos. But then Meghan shocked everyone by posting a video from the day Lili was born. Harry had written about Lili’s birth in Spare, and he even said that while they were waiting for Lili to come (she was a week late), they danced together in the hospital/clinic. Well, Harry filmed the dance and that’s what Meghan posted! Meghan and Harry danced to Starrkeisha’s “The Baby Momma Dance,” which was already a viral thing around that time. It’s going viral again this week, with other expectant couples dancing to the song in the same joyful way. I love that Meghan DGAF at this point. She knew what she was doing and she was like “f–k it” when she posted this.
To me, the most shocking thing is that Meghan was just hours from giving birth to Lili and she was still able to hike up her dress and get low. I was not surprised by Harry’s moves – he can dance, he can be silly, and he was clearly enjoying himself immensely during Meghan’s pregnancies. He has the look of a man who enjoys getting his wife pregnant. Obviously, this is all being mocked by the British media, and the royalists are incandescent with rage that Meghan and Harry would disrespect the dead queen by dancing together four years ago! The Mail’s Amanda Platell was dry-heaving at the utter audacity of Meghan and Harry, that they would record themselves dancing in a maternity room and post it online! Have they no decency?! Netflix contract! Monetizing their privacy! TWERKING!
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG, Avalon Red.
I love Harry and Meghan so much, what a beautiful couple! The video is so funny
They are happy and it makes bitter people angry as it always does but that is not their problem.
Outrage must be addictive – the BM can’t do without their daily fix.
Exactly. There seem to be a lot of non bitter people who love it as ive seen many positive viral tweets about it and the video on insta has almost 20M views and Meghan has gained 300k followers in the last day.
Hahaha I love it! Drive em crazy with a video of a pregnant woman and her husband dancing with joy!! It feels like a slap in the face!
What are lazy willie and lazy kate gonna have to do to top that!!!! lol
Peg and Can’t will maybe come out to an event together and this time he will let her grab his ass and he will try not to look like he wants to climb out of his skin lol. What a cute video of them being happy and dancing and trying to move the birth along.
Didn’t they do a cringey dance with the locals on the disaster Caribbean tour? They last lovey video they did was a big flop and I guess that also got a bit of pushback. Nothing like this.
I just loved this and saw a bunch of other dancing mom videos posted on twitter yesterday. I think they got a bunch of new fans because of it and it’s so relatable and authentic.
I love love Meghan when she doesn’t give even one f*ck. 😂😂 Charles, come get your titles!!
Also, this reminded of SNL video about H&M’s wedding, at the video Harry was making Will dance and Will was twerking while holding his baby 😭😭
When I view this video, I am reminded of Harry’s description of first seeing Meghan on Instagram. He described her in SPARE as possessing “a(n) energy about her. A wild joy and playfulness.” He stepped through the looking glass to join her and t never looked.
All I could think watching it was her poor abdomen! She’s so tiny and the way her tummy stretched out like that is unreal! I don’t know how she could walk without falling over much less do that choreographed lil dance 😆. All very cute and you can see they are on the same wavelength as a couple but at the same time this seems like something kind of intimate that they would keep private for their daughter not put on social media so I’m torn.
Why are you torn? You make choices for yourself, why would they need anyone’s permission on what to post.
Lili and Archie are seeing loving parents, not parents throwing pillows at each other.
Because it’s their daughter’s birth, the child should have a right to say whether she wants it put on public social media, same as with any other person’s children. To each their own and Harry of all people would know but she is not old enough yet to understand that she is Princess Lilli and that news media vultures surround her and to decide whether she wants something perhaps special to her like this put out there.
@Chaine, what the hell? They are not putting their birth video online. It is dancing of mom and dad. What is wrong with it? Do you honestly believe if Meghan didn’t share this video, the media vulture would leave her alone? Are you seriously saying that after half a decade we have watched Meghan get harassed just for existing?
Guess I missed seeing Lili making her way out of the womb during that “birth video.” Apparently I need to check my eyesight lol.
I was incredulous when I saw that. She is fit! How she managed to bend her knees and squat! Hope that broke her waters! 😂
They are such a chill couple. I think they posted it to show that they were so happy and looking forward to Lili’s birth. I can imagine what a contrast it was to the anxiety about the post partum photos BS they roasted her over Archie. 🙄
Lili is loved and they’re not afraid. And they are such a physically attractive couple – if you have it, show it off!
As for the rats, let them shout. They’ll soon be raving about other expectant couples doing their thing. The Sussexes are always ahead of the curve. Stay mad rats!
The embarrassments
were the keens playing being so In l o v e in that shampoo commercial
And William hating it.
Isn’t that the point Chaine? They are “free” and happy I thank them for sharing their freedom and joy with anyone who wants the same.
Lots of couples have shared their baby mama dance in the delivery room and they’re all pretty freaking cute. It didn’t seem overly intimate from any of those couples or from Meghan and Harry imo. But to each their own.
Intimate? LOL. It’s not like it’s a video of her birthing Lili(though she’d be in her right to do that too), it’s a viral dance challenge that many pregnant couples posted online over the years
I’m not sure why you would be torn either. It isn’t a post of her giving birth. It’s a post about them being in the moment and trying to help bring their daughter into the world. There wasn’t anything vulgar or offensive about it. Women, couples even, have posted videos like this everywhere and there’s a resurgence of those videos now because of this post. It’s a lighthearted video of parents who were finally able to relax and enjoy bringing their daughter into a world where vipers weren’t stalking their home and her womb waiting for photos of their child. I look at it and it’s a joyful blessing that brings joy to those who choose to see it.
Are we seeing Lili come out of the birth canal? No. So this is not her birth Chaine. This is a sweet and fun moment that her parents wanted to share with us, that’s all.
😭😭 I just said the same thing. We didn’t watch the baby born, what is so bad seeing a pregnant woman dance? People are really weird.
@Chaine – Seriously? There’s not one shot of Lili’s face in that video, I really don’t understand how it’s an invasion of her privacy. As for the video I absolutely LOVED IT! In lots of ways it made H&M far more relatable to other expectant parents than the “Earth Mother” and her family romping through the woods. Oh and they were ALL showing their faces.
Since, Meghan released her video hundreds more have popped up online showing would-be parents all dancing to the song (there’s even one where a woman has a contraction in the middle of a move). I’ve yet to see one re-enactment of the “Earth Mother” video… not a single one!
What a lovely video.
I loved seeing this so much! Their connection is strong. And the moves! 🔥💗💗
These two are living their lives, and don’t give a fcuk, so haters keep on hating.
OHMYGOODNESS. These two are the best. This is so funny and adorable. And damn, Meghan! 🔥
Can you imagine how fun and lively and happy their home is?! I just imagine it is full of light and laughter and sweet moments. Two loving and very present parents, happy kids, grandma Doria doing yoga on the lawn, laughing friends, chilled out dogs, and delicious smells coming from the kitchen.
I just love Meghan and Harry to bits.
Your point about how happy their home is might be why the BM is so outraged. I hate to bring in the other couple on a joyful post about H&M, but I don’t think anyone believes that W&K’s home is as happy no matter how much they try to spin them as the perfect family. The Wales family look miserable most of the time, even with their kids.
Let Willy stew in his misery and Lazy in her faux forest do fuck all mode.
The Sussexes are thriving. The Lazies are trapped in their gilded cage. Willy is an active volcano, ready to erupt all the time. I know which couple I’d hang around with.
Pure love full of happiness and joy just radiates off this couple.. it is a stark contrast to the stiff cold unfeeling leftovers. Even the propaganda team (rota) just come across as the angry ex that got dumped with their constant hatred about everything Meghan and Harry do.
I missed the initial “baby mama” videos but I am laughing at all the videos that are out there.. I had very overdue babies and I would have loved dancing in the labor room..
they really are so happy and silly and just comfortable together. That is something you just can’t fake and you can tell with ordinary couples in your life and with famous couples on the red carpet and such – who is comfortable with each other and who is not.
their house is probably so FUN.
To go along with Kaisers point about Lili seeming to get special attention (and of course we know they adore Archie as well) – I imagine lili’s pregnancy, birth and newborn era were very healing for them. Harry talks about that in his book – about not having to worry about the press or a timeline or protocols and what a relief it was. Everything around Archies pregnancy and birth was so high stress and scrutinized etc, and then he was featured in a racist post almost immediately. it had to be so hard balancing the joy of a much wanted baby with…..everything else, including family members who were worried about his skin color. And then losing a pregnancy during a pandemic – I’m sure there was something about being able to have a healthy baby on their own terms that has just felt very special to them even now.
Not the same thing, but I had PPD with my first and his newborn stage was ROUGH. with my second I didn’t and I enjoyed that time so much more, while also forgiving myself for my first go-around because then I knew it was PPD beyond a doubt. The second baby and those months after his birth really did help me close the door on my PPD. And I imagine it was similar but on a bigger scale for H&M with Lili – “oh so this is what it feels like to have a baby without the press waiting on the doorstep.”
I love the household they seem to have and for their kids to grow up in that and see that their parents are genuinely each other’s best friends and love just being together as that video shows… that is so special for kids to witness.
My favorite thing was Harry dancing by this time with his hoodie up 😂 lm so happy for their joy.
When the big day came we were both surer, calmer – steadier.
What bliss, we said, not having to worry about timing, protocols, journalists at the front gate.
We drove calmly, sanely to the hospital, where our bodyguards once again fed us. This time they brought burgers and fries from In-N-Out. And fajitas from a local Mexican restaurant for Meg. We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room.
Nothing but joy and love in that room.
—Harry from Spare
Harry was so funny in that video! He reminds me of Kenny from South Park with the hoodie.
Thanks for posting that excerpt. Era of joy.
They are so adorable ☺️
Lol. I NEVER thought when he wrote about it in Spare that they filmed it and we would ever see the video. They are such well matched dorks, I love it. And poor Meg was just all belly, like she swallowed three watermelons.
And I don’t understand this privacy thing. They have had the video for four years and chose to share it yesterday. It wasn’t stolen from them. They weren’t forced by courtiers to show it. It wasn’t written about with screen grabs by someone at the Mail or Express as a world exclusive. These people are just upset that they will post a video of them dancing in the delivery room, but won’t show you Lili’s face. And nothing and no one can force them to. That’s privacy.
They are so happy and silly and so far away from where they were to even consider sharing this. It truly is a joy era.This is what the people trying to replicate them don’t get, your real personality shines through when doing things like this. It’s clear when you are being your authentic self, and it’s clear when you aren’t.
Yes! Love that they feel free enough to share this after everything. Also, while it is clear how in love they are, what always stands out to me is the depth of their friendship. Like, they so clearly both love each other and like each other as people. The warmth jumps off the screen.
Also, Meghan is so silly and dorky, as is Harry. May everyone find a love that can meet and match your energy!
Honestly, they are very cute and silly and it had me thinking about what a teaser trove of little videos and cute moments they must have from throughout the years. That they could share at any moment. If they so choose.
Archie was born under restraint of the nasty British Royal rules. They could not do that. They were free of chains put on these people over there. Lili benefited from that freedom.
I was happy to see the joy they had during that time. A far cry from the pressure they felt while still a part of the Windsor clan. Harry spoke of this in his book Spare, and to top it all off, he took his baby girl from his wife’s birth canal. Happy to see Meghan felt comfortable enough to share this video. And I also love seeing the number of couple’s sharing theirs.
I love this so much!!! 😂 Also I’m always flabbergasted by Meghan’s beauty anytime I see a new picture or video of her, my God that woman has SUCH a gorgeous face!
I had never heard of the Baby Mumma dance ,it is so much fun .
Harry looked so cool and Meghan was so big , don’t know how she could walk ,let alone dance .
They really are made for each other .
Just love how Meghan is controlling the narrative and giving a big f U to all the haters .
When I view this video, I am reminded of Harry’s description of first seeing Meghan on Instagram. He described her in SPARE as possessing “a(n) energy about her. A wild joy and playfulness.” He stepped through the looking glass to join her and never looked back.
They were meant to be together 😍 such a fairytale.
We were fed yesterday! The video was a lovely surprise.
Also Shadesroom insta posted it and the comments are simply wonderful, lots of how Diana would be in the room twerking along or/and how Harry is welcome at the cookout 😉
Oh I love this video. The pure joy Harry and Meghan are bringing is beautiful and undeniable.
So many things to like in this video. Meghan and Harry’s moves. I know Meghan can dance, but I was a bit surprised by Harry’s ability to feel the rhythm.
Then, the vibe of love and camaraderie. Just a couple at their finest.
One more thing to respect – Meghan’s behavior. Just to think that woman is about to give birth (never the simple process, even without complications), but she radiates fun and easiness
She is so calm. Mother Earth vibes. She’s so chill. Wish I had her zen!
Any word yet from Starrkeisha? I can imagine how her song will be popular again.
Hey Brooke – Meghan’s not too precious nor serious to twerk before labour.
Maybe off topic but Harry looks soooo good in this video. Guys who will play along are always hotter!
🎯!
I loved it. It reminded me of a photo that my husband took of me in the delivery room, filled with joy and excitement.
I loved it. This clip is so joyful, full of life.
Meghan knows very well what she does and knows how to throw a grenade to the BM. I was lmao watching the video and thinking about the head exploding in the UK, in BP and KP and BM. Meghan is trolling the trolls. I love it for her.
Trolling the trolls. Good for them. “You wanna cry? I’ll give you something to cry about”.
I had to laugh so hard when I imagined the arrogant, stubborn and pseudo-preppy London bubble with the big, incredulous staring eyes. She’s been dragged through the mud for years, and she shows them to their face and quite naturally an incredibly feminine dance, belly and bum. This is a femininity that does not skim. She is young, aware, vibrant and modern. Super Meghan, super, exactly the way you do it is right and these two people are so full of love and humour. Thank you so much.
Honestly the faces of the uk reporters as they showed the video but also tried to be serious was pretty funny. Twerking in a British accent is sending me.
I love how Meghan and harry but especially Meghan is completely over these salty folks . They say she was never pregnant. She too getto to be Royal . Now she shows you she was indeed pregnant and if you all want your titles . Take them because you said I was never good enough for them so I am done proving myself. We are just going to live . Thrive and be happy . The rest who want to stay mad , will always be mad regardless of what Harry and Meghan do. So I applaud their dancing and posting and I hope they spend the rest of their lives dancing and laughing and being happy and unbothered together. Twerk Meghan Twerk. F the haters .
Meghan to salty island and all the deranged trolls and haters: your opinion is irrelevant!
Now, can someone please rescue that poor, miserable, hostage of a man?
It has to be very hard on Harry, being forced to act this happy, joyful and fun!
Meghan and Harry, keep doing it well and dropping it like it’s hot. Freedom looks fabulous on you!
This video really seems like proof that Meghan and Harry are in love, joyful, and living their best lives. No wonder Platell is losing her effing mind over it.
A beautiful video and all the derangers see is fake pregnancy.
“Her belly is lumpy!” That’s because she’s wearing a baby monitor.
“She can’t dance like that after an epidural.” She wasn’t in labor yet so no epidural.
“Catherine would never.” Yeah we’ve seen her naked nether regions both front and back. But sure she wouldn’t dance like this.
A dance for a happy start to a joyful life for Lili…..
Kate wouldn’t dance like that because she’s a stiff peg, and she’s never given birth, which is why they keep telling Meghan she has a fake belly and a surrogate. Remember, you have to change the names in BM articles.:))
I watched the video several times and laughed so much. It brought me so much joy to see their joy 🤩 as they prepared to bring their Rainbow Baby Lili into the world. 🌈
I had so many wonderful thoughts about them as I watched the video. May God continue to bless Sussex family. ❤️
I loved the video. They seem to really enjoy being together. This is probably why the derangers and the British press are melting down over the video.
That’s Meghan, her every instinct is to share the joy! Hallelujah! That is the #1 thing to love about her above her brains, beauty and talents. The jealous judgers have only one way to get attention and that’s — as Kaiser so aptly puts it – to scream, cry and throw up about anything she does and try to spread their miserableness. Yeah, no thanks. No contest.
This was so cute! Harry was on beat even if he couldn’t get as super low as his pregnant wife, lol.
I loved the video and laughed so Hard and watched it over and over. i can imagine the BM clutching their pearls. and from the way Camilia reacts at native dancing i bet her and Charles will be enraged with them showing them up. no stiff upper lip in that video
Not even though my first cup of anti-aging coffee and my day is already made! Thanks, Megan & Harry, for the morning bliss. Keep doing you!
Can’t stop watching it. It’s soooo cute and fun.
Free To BE! That’s what they are. Free to Be.
Love the video!,,
Love how in sync they are!
Love the goofy vibes!
Love the JOY!
This was cute as hell, with a parentally- appropriate dash of cringe. The world needs more people who can find joy during their 41st week of pregnancy!
This video is sooooo cute! I literally can’t stop watch and laughing at how adorable Harry and Meghan are together and now other couples are doing it to so there is more to watch! This is the kind of heartwarming content I love and which the Sussexes provide so effortlessly.
Its not surprising salt island is melting down. Its just a bunch haters with a platform screaming because they either can’t match the Sussexes fame level or can’t monetize it. Like the baby mama song said “your opinion is irrelevant and I’m do just what I want” LOL.