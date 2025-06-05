Duchess Meghan posted the ‘dancing with Harry while in labor with Lili’ video

On Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex’s fourth birthday, her mother started out the day by posting two lovely photos. One photo was from the day Lili was born, and the other photo was more recent, of Meghan holding Lili tight (with Lili’s face mostly covered). Many hours later, Meghan posted two more photos – Prince Harry holding his daughter soon after she was born, and another more recent photo of father and daughter walking hand-in-hand. Harry and Meghan love their babies so much, but it does feel like Lili gets special attention!

Anyway, the Sussex Squad was more than content with the photos. But then Meghan shocked everyone by posting a video from the day Lili was born. Harry had written about Lili’s birth in Spare, and he even said that while they were waiting for Lili to come (she was a week late), they danced together in the hospital/clinic. Well, Harry filmed the dance and that’s what Meghan posted! Meghan and Harry danced to Starrkeisha’s “The Baby Momma Dance,” which was already a viral thing around that time. It’s going viral again this week, with other expectant couples dancing to the song in the same joyful way. I love that Meghan DGAF at this point. She knew what she was doing and she was like “f–k it” when she posted this.

To me, the most shocking thing is that Meghan was just hours from giving birth to Lili and she was still able to hike up her dress and get low. I was not surprised by Harry’s moves – he can dance, he can be silly, and he was clearly enjoying himself immensely during Meghan’s pregnancies. He has the look of a man who enjoys getting his wife pregnant. Obviously, this is all being mocked by the British media, and the royalists are incandescent with rage that Meghan and Harry would disrespect the dead queen by dancing together four years ago! The Mail’s Amanda Platell was dry-heaving at the utter audacity of Meghan and Harry, that they would record themselves dancing in a maternity room and post it online! Have they no decency?! Netflix contract! Monetizing their privacy! TWERKING!