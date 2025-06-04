Duchess Meghan celebrated Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday by posting two pics

Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex turns four years old today. Happy birthday to Lili! These are the birthdays where it’s less about the parents making memories for themselves and more about the kids always having a memory of what happened on such-and-such birthday. To celebrate Lili’s birthday, her mother posted two lovely black-and-white photos, denying us a glimpse at Lili’s glorious red hair. One photo is probably from the day Lili was born in 2021. The other photo is more recent, Meghan embracing her daughter and half-covering Lili’s face. Meghan posted the pics with this message: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

I wonder if Lili’s godfather Tyler Perry will do something special for Lili’s birthday? I’m sure Meghan and Harry will have a party, maybe they’ll even have some of Lili’s school friends around. One thing that won’t be happening is a visit or a phone call from Lili’s terrible grandfathers. One grandfather is doing sketchy sh-t in the Philippines and the other grandfather doesn’t care about his grandchildren OR his children. I took a second to look through some of the British coverage of Lili’s birthday, trying to see if the palace-rota WhatsApp was buzzing with “Charles misses his granddaughter” stories. The Daily Mail had a story, but there was nothing new in there. Someone sent out Jennie Bond though:

One relative who will miss out on any celebration is Lilibet’s grandfather, the King. Last month, Harry dropped a bombshell when he revealed his father no longer speaks to him after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK. It comes as Lilibet is only known to have met her grandfather once – with the emotional meeting coming three years ago when Harry and Meghan brought their children to the UK for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. And former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes the fact that the King will probably not see Lilibet for her birthday is “incredibly sad”. She told the Mirror : “Her birthday is mid-week, so I assume it will be a school day for Lilibet, but I’m sure there’ll be time for a tea party or celebration of some kind. Kids’ birthdays are always fun and I think Meghan is the sort of person who will put a great deal of effort and care into making the day extremely magical for her little girl. I’m sure it will all be picture perfect. Having just celebrated the fourth birthday of my own granddaughter – the smiles, the laughter, the love and the fun – I can only imagine the pain that Charles must feel when he thinks about all he is missing. These are years and occasions that cannot be relived and, once passed, they are gone forever. It’s incredibly sad.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

While there’s always some effort to blame Harry and Meghan for this situation, Harry has made it abundantly clear that Charles refuses to see him and refuses to see Archie and Lili. Charles can only blame himself for this “incredibly sad” situation, and many royal reporters are even admitting that these days. Oh well – I hope Lili has a great birthday, and I hope Grandma Doria spoils her.

Update: Meghan just posted more pics of Lili & Harry! Adorable.