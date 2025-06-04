Duchess Meghan celebrated Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday by posting two pics

Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex turns four years old today. Happy birthday to Lili! These are the birthdays where it’s less about the parents making memories for themselves and more about the kids always having a memory of what happened on such-and-such birthday. To celebrate Lili’s birthday, her mother posted two lovely black-and-white photos, denying us a glimpse at Lili’s glorious red hair. One photo is probably from the day Lili was born in 2021. The other photo is more recent, Meghan embracing her daughter and half-covering Lili’s face. Meghan posted the pics with this message: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”
I wonder if Lili’s godfather Tyler Perry will do something special for Lili’s birthday? I’m sure Meghan and Harry will have a party, maybe they’ll even have some of Lili’s school friends around. One thing that won’t be happening is a visit or a phone call from Lili’s terrible grandfathers. One grandfather is doing sketchy sh-t in the Philippines and the other grandfather doesn’t care about his grandchildren OR his children. I took a second to look through some of the British coverage of Lili’s birthday, trying to see if the palace-rota WhatsApp was buzzing with “Charles misses his granddaughter” stories. The Daily Mail had a story, but there was nothing new in there. Someone sent out Jennie Bond though:
One relative who will miss out on any celebration is Lilibet’s grandfather, the King. Last month, Harry dropped a bombshell when he revealed his father no longer speaks to him after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK.
It comes as Lilibet is only known to have met her grandfather once – with the emotional meeting coming three years ago when Harry and Meghan brought their children to the UK for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
And former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes the fact that the King will probably not see Lilibet for her birthday is “incredibly sad”. She told the Mirror : “Her birthday is mid-week, so I assume it will be a school day for Lilibet, but I’m sure there’ll be time for a tea party or celebration of some kind. Kids’ birthdays are always fun and I think Meghan is the sort of person who will put a great deal of effort and care into making the day extremely magical for her little girl. I’m sure it will all be picture perfect. Having just celebrated the fourth birthday of my own granddaughter – the smiles, the laughter, the love and the fun – I can only imagine the pain that Charles must feel when he thinks about all he is missing. These are years and occasions that cannot be relived and, once passed, they are gone forever. It’s incredibly sad.”
While there’s always some effort to blame Harry and Meghan for this situation, Harry has made it abundantly clear that Charles refuses to see him and refuses to see Archie and Lili. Charles can only blame himself for this “incredibly sad” situation, and many royal reporters are even admitting that these days. Oh well – I hope Lili has a great birthday, and I hope Grandma Doria spoils her.
Update: Meghan just posted more pics of Lili & Harry! Adorable.
Btw are we sure that Charles met Lili I thought that most of them were suddenly somewhere else when it was her first birthday in the UK(though we do know that Lilibet met Lilibet)
Yeah, I don’t believe that Charles met her during that jubilee period. I think it was said by royal reporters that Charles and Camilla briefly met her before the church service but I call bullshit. I think it’s a lie and Harry has been gracious enough to not call it out publicly.
The BBC was briefed by the palace that Charles met Lili during the Jubilee celebrations. The fact that they briefed the BBC directly rather than the Mail makes me more inclined to believe it happened.
The BBC has lied about the Sussexes before, using “palace sources”. The fact that the palace briefed the BBC makes me think that it *didn’t* happen and the vipers realised that it would look REALLY bad if it became known that Charles had not met his granddaughter at all, especially after they had crowed about the royals snubbing Lilibet’s first birthday. It means they really wanted an “official” version from a “trusted” news organisation to take hold in the public’s consciousness. In fact, they would have blocked the queen meeting her as well if they could have done so. As it is, they boasted about blocking photographs of Lili and the queen.
Given that part of Spare was very much about Harry’s efforts to reach out to his father, I think that if Charles had met Lilibet, Harry would have mentioned it. As it is, he only mentioned the Queen meeting the children.
The BBC is the one that ran a racists skit about Meghan when she was a senior working royal in the UK so as far as I’m concerned they have no credibility. Besides the story never made any sense because there was no time just before the church service for them to meet the children, the children be taken somewhere outside of Windsor that was safe and secure enough for their parents and then for Harry and Meghan to walk into the church together. They were still fighting for their security and the church service wasn’t in Windsor near Frogmore Cottage and I can’t imagine they would be comfortable leaving their children somewhere without them that wasn’t surrounded by security like their Windsor FC home. Besides, no one from the Sussexes has ever verified the meeting but Harry did verify that the Queen met both of them during that visit to the UK.
I notice how the UK media avoided mentioning that this alleged meeting of his granddaughter has never been verified by the Sussexes. Or that Charles would know what type of birthday parties Meghan has for her children if he would have attended Lilibet’s first birthday party that he refused to go to during that UK trip. From the photos, it was a wonderful birthday party where she was surrounded by people who love her, so obvious the UK royals weren’t there.
The BBC has, indeed, written racist things about Meghan—not to mention horrible things about Diana when she was still alive. And yet….Harry went running to them to throw his public temper tantrum when he didn’t get his way with security (which he still gets, btw, he just has to provide advance notice). It’s completely hypocritical.
The official palace line is that they met because how bad would that look that the Queen made time to meet with her great grandchildren and their own grandfather did not. I don’t think I’ve ever been convinced it really happened (Charles meeting Lilibet).
@MrsCope
The later official palace version can be whatever it wants, but during the Queen’s Jubilee, Lilibet celebrated her 1st birthday and HM made an open festivities in the FC garden, and the royal media, royal “experts”, friends of them and whoever else could, proudly, smugly and happily flooded us with information about how everyone ignored Lilibet’s birthday, how NONE of the royals showed up or allowed their children (WK, Tindal) to, how Charles snubbed Archie and Sussex’s Lilibet and didn’t meet them during their entire stay, how William and Kate snubbed Lilibet… Such content flooded all the main pages, which continued long after they left. It was known that the Sussexes met Elizabeth at least twice, once it was an invited tea with the Queen and, as someone from her circle reported, the Queen was delighted with the manners of the children:))
Charles chose to ignore HM and their children and boasted about it, but shortly after that, he had no qualms or scruples about using Lilibet when the scandal with the millions of dollars in advertising bags came out. He admitted it in one sentence and then stood in front of the cameras and spilled a few minutes of icing, how he spent his birthday with Lilibet, how wonderful the Sussexes are, how close they are to him and how they are always welcome.
I thought I was going to throw up.
I will add that Charles spread similarly brazen lies that he saw HM when they secretly visited the Queen. NO! HM and the Queen chose the time so that no one was there. Charles was in church at the time and it is possible that he found out about HM’s visit, like everyone else, from the press and in order not to come across as the one he was hiding information from, he lied that he saw HM, that he was supposedly privy to it. Nothing lite that! If that were the case, Harry would have said it, but he only said that they saw the Queen, he was worried about her because she was separated. The palace was furious 👍🤣
The one thing I’ll say about the birthday party is that I think some of them did have jubilee events that day. Were those events arranged far enough away on purpose so that they’d have an excuse not to go the party? I wouldn’t put it past them. Iirc, the Wales went to Wales. Could they have still attended for a small part of the party? Possibly. And I’m still unsure who attended. Weren’t there reports that some of the cousins did attend? Whether that’s true, lol. No idea. Either way, I think it’s a lie that Charles met up with Lili at some point during the time the Sussexes were there for the jubilee. For as much as they say Harry talks too much, I think he knows that Charles has never met Lili and is doing his father a kindness in not saying anything. Is it a kindness he deserves? Please.
The BBC toe the royal line.. They’ve not only shown racist stories about Meghan when she still worked for them, the showed /wrote thousands of lies and they remove any negative content about the ‘working’ royals when pressured. They are nothing but a royal mouthpiece
