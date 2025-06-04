Princess Kate was ‘devastated’ by Meghan’s ‘narrative’ about Kate being ‘mean’

Us Weekly’s cover story this week is about the ongoing rift/war between Prince William and Prince Harry, or the larger war between the Sussexes and the Windsors. There is very little new information in this piece, but there is some interesting commentary, especially the suggestion that no one in Windsor World expects the Duchess of Sussex to attend the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. There are also quotes about William being constantly afraid that Harry will reveal more of William’s violent or sleazy behavior. Interesting. Some highlights:
William & Harry have no relationship: “There is no relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly of William, 42, and Harry, 40, who have not spoken in more than two years. Says royal historian Marlene Koenig: “Bridges have been burned on both sides.”
William’s reaction to Harry’s BBC interview: The source says William is “absolutely appalled” that Harry spoke out yet again and referenced their dad’s health battle — and believes the future king has reached the point of no return with his younger sibling. “There is no turning back for William,” says the source. “The door is firmly shut.” Another source adds, “Just as Kate has gotten back into action, [Harry and Meghan] pull another stunt,” says a source.
William’s fears: “For William, there’s a fear that Harry would go to the press and talk about what was said between them if he speaks to him,” says Koenig. Adds royal commentator Richard Fitzsimmons: “The royals don’t trust the Sussexes and their relationship with the media. William cannot forgive Harry for having betrayed the royal family in destructive interviews and a memoir while at the same time ruthlessly monetizing their royal connections in the U.S.,” says Fitzsimmons. A second source says William feels “hurt and betrayed” by his brother’s public comments. “[William and Kate] just don’t understand why Harry doesn’t stay quiet.”
Meghan’s presence changed everything: “Everything changed when Meghan came into the fold,” says the second source, adding that the With Love, Meghan star has a lot of influence over her husband. “[Kate and William] feel like she’s encouraging him to push them away.” (The source also says people avoid mentioning Meghan at the palace because it causes Kate, 43, stress.) Royal commentator Amanda Matta says the idea that a reconciliation between the foursome would be more likely if Meghan were out of the picture oversimplifies the fracture between the brothers. “The tensions within the family run much deeper than any one woman’s influence. The cracks were already there. If anything, Meghan’s presence helped Harry process and articulate the ways in which the institution had already failed him,” explains Matta, adding that blaming Meghan “conveniently” allows the royals to avoid reflecting on their parts in the fallout. “It reduces a complicated generational conflict into a simplistic narrative about one woman’s impact.”
Kate was ‘scarred’ by Meghan: The first source says Kate was scarred by Meghan’s 2022 tell-all TV interview, during which she claimed that despite reports to the contrary, it was Kate who had made her cry in the days leading up to her 2018 wedding to Harry. “The reframing of events upset her, and making up a narrative that Kate is mean was devastating,” says the source. “She can’t retaliate, and Meghan knows that.”
Invictus 2027: Fitzsimmons says Harry will probably travel to his home country solo for the 2027 Invictus Games (scheduled to take place in Birmingham), while Meghan is unlikely to want to come regardless of security measures. He cites a new YouGov poll that claims 65 percent of Brits dislike the As Ever founder.
Charles’s funeral: Charles’ inevitable funeral will mark the first time the former “Fab Four” would see each other. (It could also be the last, says the first source: “I can’t imagine William would invite Harry to his coronation.”) Matta says it likely wouldn’t be any kind of fairy-tale reunion, noting, “Even significant occasions like that don’t guarantee a reconciliation.” Harry has said publicly he wasn’t directly informed of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 death or Charles’ cancer diagnosis (which was announced in early 2024). Says Koenig: “I can envision a situation where Harry learns of his father’s illness at the last minute and flies over. But I think access will be regulated, and it will all depend on what the king’s wishes are.”
[From Us Weekly]
The most telling quotes: “[William and Kate] just don’t understand why Harry doesn’t stay quiet” and “The reframing of events upset her, and making up a narrative that Kate is mean was devastating.” The Windsors are so profoundly stupid, as are the people who work for them. They cannot believe that the two people targeted in an international smear campaign would dare to speak on the record to dispute the Windsors’ smears! And Kate continues to play these stupid games over the crying story – Kate is now mad about the (accurate) narrative that she’s “mean.” How about the narrative that Kate is so racist, she was expressing “concerns” about the skin color of Meghan’s children? As for “Just as Kate has gotten back into action, [Harry and Meghan] pull another stunt,” I’m not even sure what that’s in reference to, but it’s funny because Kate’s whole deal is pulling stunts to grab attention. The Sussexes are just… working and living their lives. Kate is the one with a whole-ass mood board devoted to style-stalking Meghan.
Top 8 stories about the Royal Racist
A senior royal asked Prince Harry about the color of his potential baby’s skin before he married Meghan. Subscribe to our mailing list and get the top 8 stories about the royal racist! – Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018,Image: 515596988, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Keith Mayhew/Retna / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.,Image: 531581560, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows HM The Queen and members of the Royal Family at the service,Image: 533856141, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, UK – 20180610-British Royals Attend 2018 Trooping the Colour Ceremony
-PICTURED: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
-060918_RoyalFamily_SP67
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, UK, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jun 2018
Credit: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
-
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
Meghan went to great lengths in the Oprah interview to paint St. Kate in a sympathetic light. Buttons would be better served to keep her mouth and mouthpieces zipped with regard to Meghan.
We have not forgotten Kate’s racist statement(s).
Nor how going on a walkabout with the Sussexes after the Queen’s death was “the most difficult thing” she ever had to do! 😂
Is Lazy still on holidays? When is she returning to work?
I wonder how Lazy gets away with this. Her being raised to sainthood for being a mean girl shows how pathetic minions of the royals and bots and derangers are.
Tessa all she needed was an American WOC. That’s enough to uplift lazy waity.
Hmm. I’m laughing that they’re saying William was angry that Harry’s BBC interview overshadowed the fact that Kate was just getting back into action. Umm, is that action in the room with us now? Bc where is all that action?
And once again, for the people in the back, Meghan called Kate a good person in the Oprah interview. All she did was correct the lie that she made Kate cry. A lie that went on for years. She didn’t make up a narrative that Kate was mean. She never used the word mean. She never would have had to correct that lie if Kate and KP had put out a simple statement saying that it was untrue. So Kate’s own actions led to any devastation she might be feeling about people interpreting her actions as mean. There was ample time for her to do the kind thing and she didn’t. Kate outed herself as a mean girl. Her mistake was thinking that Meghan would just lay down and be silent about it. Or that Harry would.
And what was the stunt that Meghan has just pulled? Which stunt.
These stories get sillier and sillier, with reporters who can’t remember what they said last time. That’s putting it politely. I’m not sure how Meghan could call Kate a good person when Kate allowed the lie to continue. I can remember the original story where Kate bought Meghan flowers to apologise. if only the lie hadn’t come after, the whole thing would be long forgotten, I wonder how much the journalists have made out of the lie.
Sunny because every woc knows you don’t take on white women if you don’t have to. Picking on white princess would have ended M. She’s too smart to do that.
I had to giggle that back in action too, because unless they mean on the ski slopes she’s not working. Also, there’s nothing to retaliate against as far as what Megan said in the “2021” ( can they get dates correct?) interview. You did something that someone else was being blamed for and they clarified it what is there to retaliate against? You’re just upset because she isn’t beholding by the ridiculous rules and hierarchy of being a working Royal and can say that didn’t actually happen she’s lying. Kate has clearly relied on being William’s wife to behave in abhorrent ways, and is upset that people are aware of who she is behind the guffawing veneer. Instead of being upset she could just try not being a massive b****.
This gets to the heart of it. The senior royals expect to be able to act with impunity in all things, with zero accountability. The fact that H&M dare to defend themselves by telling the truth is unforgivable to them.
Meghan went out of her way to protect KKKate and say she was nice in that Oprah interview. That lady is not nice. I would imagine devastation as being lied about, targeted and mocked for being a Black woman who brought excellence to the royal family and then being run off just to save her life and possibly her marriage.
Kate and the couriers are gaslighting lying-ass bums.
So the mean girl got caught ( and not by Meg) being mean and she doesn’t like it? Ok Can’t completely change your mean girl ways and maybe just maybe people might think better of you. I won’t hold my breath.
I wonder if Kate feels any guilt when she reads these stories and lacks the courage to correct them. Of course, the longer she leaves it the more difficult it becomes.
Kate feels no guilt IMO.She’s a self righteous hypocrite.
Can’t feels no shame. Her mother groomed her to snag the heir and so she grew up thinking her shit doesn’t smell.
There’s a reason sources from either the midds or KP keep repeating the idea that Kate is upset that Meghan called her mean when Meghan did no such thing. They are still trying to paint a target on a biracial woman’s back.
She can’t feel guilt because apparently nobody’s allowed to mention Meghan’s name in her presence, so she’s never reminded of her guilt.
I’ll bet that she IS livid; that’s right out of the abuser’s playbook, specifically the last three letters in the acronym DARVO.
Abusers HATE it when their misdeeds are made public. This is why they turn it around e.g. “You did a terrible thing by revealing what I did to you! How could you!”
It’s so appalling! So in all their ‘work’ with people on mental health, their advice to people being bullied would be…what? Smile & take it, they’ll stop eventually? Don’t make waves? What, exactly? Despicable.
Why is Koenig now an “expert”. She’s always been very biased. The media need to let this royal stuff go. It does not sell issues. Kate was mean to Meghan and plays victim. That picture of her looking threateningly at Meghan taking a threatening step is there for all to see.
If Keen had promptly told the media the story was not true there would have been no problems.. But of course she believes the spin of her being a “saint.”
“William and Kate] just don’t understand why Harry doesn’t stay quiet.”
Because the Lazies don’t. They send their henchmen and Carole to speak for them because they’re too much of a coward.
“ She can’t retaliate, and Meghan knows that.”
😂 well one has to be able to speak in an articulate manner but Lazy’s emotional maturity stunted at 15 and her verbal capabilities at 10.
“ blaming Meghan “conveniently” allows the royals to avoid reflecting on their parts in the fallout. “It reduces a complicated generational conflict into a simplistic narrative about one woman’s impact.”
Who is Amanda Matta? She seems…normal.
why would Kate “retaliate” when she was the one who caused the trouble. Kate certainly could get her Uncle Gary to trash Meghan. which she did.
Matta is a tik-toker. she wears fake tiaras and talks about the royals. she’s pretty balanced usually, but as she’s getting picked up more in the press she’s starting to parrot some palace talking points. She has no inside information or anything. It would be like In Touch using Kaiser as a source (no offense Kaiser 🤣)
But Matta actually is speaking some sense here. The narrative that Meghan is to blame for the rift is ridiculous.
@QuiteContrary yes, like I said, she’s usually pretty balanced on social media so her comments here are on par with that.
but there have been other articles in Us or in Touch where she says things that are a little more…..well, KP-esque I guess lol.
I like Amanda Matta. She also has a podcast/YouTube channel called Off With Their Headlines. She is very sympathetic to Harry and Meghan on the whole. She is not rota or a royal insider, but like Kaiser and many Sussex squad members, she appears to pay close attention to the royals and knows their history pretty well.
I think what becks is getting at is that Amanda wouldn’t be the first royal so called expert to have started as fair to meghan and then once the british royal media notice them, they start to flip and say what the institution wants to hear because that is what gets you the TV spots and attention.
So far she hasn’t been too bad, but who is to say how long that will last.
@Nic919 exactly!
Generally I like her but she is starting to give some quotes that raised my eyebrows so I’m interested to see if she stays true to how she started or makes that shift that a lot of “royal insiders” make.
Let’s not forget that Kate had NO PROBLEM “retailating” with the press when they showed the world she wore hair extensions; she made them retract it saying it was a scar. Or that she used botox. The list goes on. As posters above said, she uses her mother, her uncle, and their “sources” and press contacts to get her “version/side” out (as do the rest of that horrid family).
She can put out whatever she wants to.
This!!!! Kate can “retaliate” and go on the record about hair extensions, Botox and whether or not she will publicize her fashion. So course she could have easily gone on record through KP and simply said no Meghan didn’t make me cry. Then Meghan would never had said a thing about during the Oprah interview. Which might have been difficult if she was the one who planted it. So saying poor Kate can’t retaliate is a lie and a gross attempt at further victimhood.
Matta is the “commentator” who kept running with the story about Archewell being Islamophobic for clicks so I’d take her with a grain of salt.
The palace “source” who accused Meghan of “reframing and “making up a narrative” is straight-up retaliating. Kate knows how to sheathe her claws when she retaliates.
I hope Meghan comes to invictus 2027, and they show heavy protection for her, so no one can get to her. Don’t let these people Run you off. I think the reporters need to sit down with the Meghan made Kate cry story & Meghan’s telling of events and critically think about it before they come out with more hogwash because either way Kate doesnt come out looking good with the above narrative IMO
It’s amazing how often the media end up criticising W an K when they are trying to criticise Meghan,
😂😂😂 good point. It’s a shit news sandwich.
William is shocked shocked that Harry referred to Dad’s health issues. Yet each Day Peggs talks about “what he will do” when he is King. Is this man for real?
I know! Cracks me up!
i’m sure she was devastated. Kate’s image is built on being the nice middle class girl who just couldn’t help falling in love with a prince. I mean everyone knows that wasn’t what happened, but its how the palace has portrayed her.
The irony in my opinion is that it wasn’t Meghan who portrayed her as a mean girl – M went out of her way to protect Kate in that interview, with the good person line – it was Harry who gave a lot away in Spare. he portrayed Kate as a shallow girl who likes shopping and wasn’t at all helpful or supportive to Meghan, as someone who “white knuckled” at the thought of M mentioning her hormones.
I always thought it was a nice way to explain Kate’s absentmindedness. Mind you I was told by someone who worked for them that they turn into right snobs once the palace doors are shut.
Kate is the one who snubbed Meghan and Harry at a commonwealth service just because she could be in a procession. And Kate is also the one who lurched at Meghan at the walkabout in full public view of the globe.
Kate also was the one who pulled tricks on Beatrice years ago not telling her the charity event was a theme event.
Kate has been a mean girl all her life. So hit dogs holler.
This is it, right here. Whatever went on between Meghan and Kate, the truth is that Harry pretty much destroyed all the narratives around Kate in Spare. We were told that Kate was like a sister to Harry–that was a lie. We were told that Kate was down to earth and middle class–that was a lie. Kate has never been able to recover. Kate aimed her bots and her mother and Uncle Gary and the entire royal media against Meghan Markle, but Harry is the one who actually took her down.
Kate was” scarred “??Unfortunate choice of word . Whatever scars internal or external were not caused by Meghan from thousands of miles away .
Harry’s comments about Kate likely did the most damage than anyone else in that family. She wasn’t the welcoming sister in law they tried to sell and she wasn’t very petty. That lip gloss story wasn’t included by accident.
The white-knuckling is one of my favorite references as to her carefully hidden anger issues as is her being upset when she didn’t get easter presents.
At this point I think Kitty and Willy are just drunk dialing their mouth pieces and venting because none of this makes sense. During the Oprah interview Meghan very famously said Kate is a nice person and that you didn’t have to hate her to support Meghan and vice versa. So what is she scarred about?
Willy is claiming he’s appalled Harry mentioned their dad’s health issues but in the same article state Harry won’t be notified directly when Chuck dies. Which is really more macabre?
Kitty has barely worked this year but she’s claiming a stunt the Sussexes pulled distracted from something she did?? What stunt? The Sussexes are BUSY. Meghan has had 3 launches this year and returned to IG to promote them and Harry has worked and sued. Isn’t this just her admitting she’s pissed they’re visible??
At this point Kitty and Willy are just drunkenly ranting and spewing their feelings. They are so ANGRY that the Sussexes got away from them, reclaimed their narrative and they no longer have any control over them that all they can do is rage. They don’t even care if it makes sense or aligns with what been publicly exposed. They’re just venting their real feelings which is jealousy, pettiness, vindictiveness and rage.
“Harry won’t be notified directly when Chuck dies. Which is really more macabre?” That’s really is horrid, Surely William isn’t that crass? Even he must be able to see how bad it would make him look.
They already tried to keep him away/in the dark when his grandmother was dying. This is how they roll.
Okay, I’m laughing bc drunk dialing their mouth pieces would explain a loooot of those Daily Beast pieces from “William’s friend”
Keener is a vapid, racist snob. She spent her youth being Willy’s desperate mattress and mean girling any women who came into his orbit to obtain big blue. She doesn’t have the personalty or skillsets to be queen. She desperately sought the $$$$ and prestige with none of the interest in philanthropy, which is ultimate mean girling. She never had a circle of female friends or a full time paid job in her desperation to snag Willy. (An honest social circle would have told her to snag any other rich man since she is too workshy to work and Willy wasn’t worth the effort). This type of embiggening coverage only started happening when Meghan came onto the scene. The rota used to ruthlessly cover keener. She is incapable of being hurt by anything other than bad press or she would have behaved better toward Meghan (and the Yorks and every single person she has treated badly because she thinks big blue makes her superior). She is deeply disturbed because she got called out on her bull@#$% by someone she thought she was inferior because mattress duty snagged her a blue ring. The cancer drama certainly reset her media coverage from being the ultimate mean girl racist snob, didn’t it? Publically stating she had cancer also made it impossible for Willy to divorce her without being crucified in the press for leaving his pitiful, sick spouse like so many other men.
If William wants out he will get out. The her getting caught doing skiing which requires a lot of energy showed she is not Sickly by any means. And she does not care if William looks contemptuous of her on their joint appearances,
TN Democrat, I upvote this, 100%. Agreed and amen. Kate reminds me of those would-be Southern belles who showed up to join lynch mobs and braying crowds in white gloves and pearls and twin sets. Like, her sense of decorum and rectitude is skin-deep, smug, sanctimonious, and entirely self-serving. She’s a hypocrite x1,000.
How many times can the rota drag out the same claims???
— Meghan bad-mouthed Kate (absolutely false).
— William will never forgive Harry (shocker … William is a walking rage stroke)
— Harry can’t be trusted with family secrets (the left-behinds leak constantly to the rota)
— William won’t invited Harry to his coronation (Harry won’t care).
Rinse and repeat, endlessly.
They certainly are stuck in the past with their hate and recycling it like they have been quarterly for the last few years isn’t doing the Monarchy any favors.. they truly need to move on.
The bizarro world of these people that they say they can’t trust the Sussexes not to leak to the media anything they’ve done to them, while leaking to the media about the Sussexes. It’s like, do the media reporting this things not realize that they are media. So to accuse the Sussexes of doing the very thing the other royals are doing with these articles, royal Rota, sources, friends and staff is what they accuse the Sussexes of doing is bizarre and hypocritical.
Meghan obviously knew ahead of time that Kate would try to pretend to be keen on learning how to ‘work.’ so she made sure to deliver Princess Lili on a specific day so she could post 2 IG photos that would dominate headlines and steal Kate’s thunder four years later.
Am I the only one who recognizes how diabolical Meghan really is? /s
It amazes me how the royals and their media lackeys don’t see how infantilizing and embarrassing it is for the senior royals that they are reported to be “livid” any time someone else in the family does something — no matter how unimportant — in public view on the same day that they do. I mean, jealous of a child’s birthday — FFS! They’re openly declaring that they are big effing babies who always need all the attention all the time. No grace or magnanimousness or even good old fashioned indifference — just a bunch of whining toddlers. I thought British aristocrats were supposed to act like they’re above the fray and supremely unbothered. Instead they come off like spoiled trashy teenagers on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. Between Charles throwing a tantrum over a pen, Camilla’s overall trashiness, Will’s football hooliganism, and Kate’s bad fashion, sulkiness, and insatiable envy, they could all be characters on Mama’s Family or Married With Children. It all goes to show that even monarchy can’t buy class.
The insidious part of claiming that Meghan pulled a stunt to overshadow Kate is that Meghan simply exists and as been doing her thing with As Ever for the last year whereas Kate is still playing games.
Meghan isn’t allowed to do anything that they claim it is a stunt.
I’m still confused. What is this stunt?
I guess the announcement that As Ever is restocking?? 🤷♀️
Really? That’s the stunt? Lordy. Heaven forbid a woman whose family is not afforded taxpayer funded security try and make a living. Which you know involves posting about upcoming product drops. If that’s their idea of a stunt…well, bless their delicate little hearts. Just wait until they see the baby mama video. Cue white knuckles gripping the chair and grab the smelling salts, jeez.
According to the text it is Kate getting back into action, but Kate has been back in action since The Trooping of the colour, sitting in the sun at Wimbledon, made that video in about August and going skiing in January, If Kate was well enough to make the video and go skiing then she has been back in action for months. How long is Meghan supposed to put her life and business on hold to satisfy Kate’s ego.
Ok but Kate being so fragile that no-one can say the name “Meghan” around her (for the sake of her health?) made me cackle.
Makes me wanna send Kate a big box of As Ever jam and flower sprinkles.
If Kate is devastated it’s because she lied about it all, & told William the lies.
He hated Meg already so he believed Kate and the story was planted in the press to hurt Meg.
Then the interview and the truth comes out. William knows Kate lied and it changed a lot between them. Not that things were great before but he stopped hiding his distain. He is openly contempt.
But I remember the story about Kate sending flowers to apologise to Meghan, I was amazed a few weeks later when the story was changed.
The only sane commentator in this piece is Amanda Matta. It’s very interesting that allegedly Kate is concerned that people believe she’s a mean girl but didn’t care that a false story was put out about Meghan.
Kate should have stayed out of the wedding plans that Meghan had in the first place. Her getting all diva like over her daughter’s outfit for the wedding was just plain rude and out of line. And Meghan told Kate that the tailor was waiting for Kate and Charlotte to show up. I guess keen resented not being the center of attention of two princes anymore.
Kate can’t deny that she wore an outfit that would photograph white, a no no for a wedding.
Why is Kate so emotionally delicate? These stories about royals being livid or emotionally devastated make them all sound emotionally unbalanced and in desperate need of therapy.
Kate can and has defended herself. She had the Tatler article changed. She denied hair extensions etc. The reason why she cannot defend herself from Meghan is because it’s true. She is not some fragile, delicate flower.She is ruthless.
Kate should have been censured by the Queen and Charles when she was “caught out.” IF she tried to challenge what Meghan said, it would not have worked since Meghan had the receipts.
Please, Charles was approving of everything W&K did. He just didn’t want to leave his fingerprints and was happy W&K was doing all the work to make Meghan’s life hell.
Of course I realize this would never happen. the royals are toxic.
All of this ☝️. She can’t correct it like she’s corrected other things said about her, because she did leak the lie that Meghan made her cry and Meghan has evidence of it. We’ve seen the text confirming what Meghan said was the truth and have never once seen any proof confirming anything Kate said, because it was all a lie.
While Kate was “devastated” by the truth finally being revealed, Meghan was suicidal and targeted with racist abuse because of the lie Kate told about her biracial SIL. So racist Kate can keep her white woman tears to herself. Meghan corrected the lie that had been told about her for years and was kind enough to give her a pass because of whatever she was going through at the time. She never called her mean, unlike Kate who used that racist lie to try and vilify a woman of color in the media for years, especially while she was pregnant.
As ever (pun intended), the BRF and the BM continue to infantilize Kate. She can’t even hear the name Meghan or she gets stressed? She can’t continue to “work” because Harry spoke?
It’s both pathetic and ridiculous how she tries to make herself some victim because someone called her out on one thing and corrected the lie. I bet Kate never gave one thought about what Meghan was going through while in the sunken place because she helped perpetuate it. This reeks of self pity and wanting attention.
She is copying her style, her clothes even with similar accessories Meghan wore. She can analyze her pics and create some versions of it, but can’t hear her name? 😂😂
I get the rift headlines but I disagree with the war description. War is active, dynamic, involves two or more parties. Meghan publicly is divested of the royal family. Only Harry has spoken seldom and diplomatically of his father and the monarchy. The Sussexes are not warring. At this point it is all on the Windsors. They are too stupid to stop lobbing bombs at the Sussexes.
With hindsight it was amazingly effective for M&H to grey rock that institution. They must be well disciplined and totally focused to have not been destroyed
The William and Kate story never changes. William’s hurt and Kate’s traumatized. Oh, they toss in some nature wandering and photos ranging from stiff to somber every full Moon but it’s been the same tale of woe for nearly a decade
Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, doing this, doing that, smiling solo, smiling as a couple, smiling as young parents and cleverly doing a slow, slow, interest-building reveal of Archie and Lilibet of Sussex. Always something, always color, excitement on Meghan’s social. And, every now and again a bit of sadness to bond them with millions of broken family peers across the globe.98
Both side curate their image. One side’s just better at it.
Cathy has all her sycophants fooled. They really do think she is a saint who has to be protected from Meghan.The media has built her up to be the most gentle, innocent , fragile and beautiful lady who has to be treat like bone china.She has to be the centre of attention in all things, always to be loved and cherished.In the photos of her in the red outfit you can almost see the venom oozing out of her,in those balcony photos she is deliberately turning her head away from Meghan.The media wants us to believe otherwise, they want us to believe what a nasty person Meghan is,Cathy must be protected from her.Her mother is the cause of her disgusting behaviour, bringing her up to believe she is perfect.IMO she has never had the umbilical cord between her and her mother cut.A very spoilt and immature person.
Karen and Kevin Cambridge or whatever the f they are are just mad that the world knows who they really are . Jealous, petty, racist. Abusive, hateful, lying C-u next Tuesdays. I am glad that Harry ans Meghan spoke the truth. If you don’t want people to tell the world that you suck , then don’t suck .
William was raised with the sure and certain knowledge that no matter what, Harry would always be his Princess Margaret. I also think the Queen and Charles allowed Harry to marry Meghan in bad faith. I think they both very likely knew the plans the men in grey had in store for Meghan and that she and Charles greenlit the wedding because they thought their inevitable divorce would provide all the scandalous press cover Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, and their three kids would ever need. They all truly underestimated Meghan, but they apparently didn’t know Harry at all.