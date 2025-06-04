Princess Kate has a ‘ruthless discipline in her regimented daily routine’

The Princess of Wales is still largely in her Incognito Era, but it kind of doesn’t matter. Something shifted last year with Kate’s health issues and disappearance – while there are instances where the royal reporters criticize her these days, the biggest difference is just the absence of dialogue about Kate entirely. She shows up every now and then, she gawps for photos, she goes away for three weeks. Rinse and repeat, and no one is saying sh-t about it. I guess that’s a victory for Kensington Palace – yes, Kate might be boring, but at least they’ve stopped the PR bleed of “missing princess/manipulated photos/William’s wandering sceptre.” So, this is an increasingly rare piece of pro-Kate fluff these days – Fox News did a piece about how Kate is “ruthless” about her schedule and her planning for the big job, keen queen consort.

Kate Middleton is said to be taking a no-nonsense approach to becoming queen one day. The Princess of Wales, who is recognized as Britain’s reliable royal, is said to hold a greater influence over the House of Windsor than once imagined, as she supports Prince William, heir to the throne. “Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline in her regimented daily routine and commitment to self-improvement has helped her,” British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “She divides her time meticulously between parenting, supporting the heir to the throne, and her royal duties and manages to fit in an intense workout regime. Regarding her three children, she can combine tradition with a modern, more middle-class approach to family. This, on top of her dedication to duty, is seen as essential for the monarchy’s relevance and continuity.” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that Kate has good reason to develop thicker skin. “The onset of a life-threatening illness can make a person tough,” he explained, referring to the royal’s past battle with cancer. The princess announced she was in remission from cancer in January of this year. “When they have a clear goal, as Kate has, the maintaining of the monarchy and bringing up her family means the experience, although traumatic, can be used to advantage in the years ahead.” “Kate needed confidence as a public speaker, which she now has,” said Fitzwilliams. “She is a fashion icon, which she uses to enormous advantage. And she and William are so close, as their PDA clearly shows. They are the monarchy’s future. They work brilliantly as a team now, and they will continue to do so when William becomes king.” “Without a doubt, Princess Catherine’s toughness is a brilliant combination of resilience, self-discipline and emotional maturity – qualities which have rendered her the most popular of royals and crucial for the monarchy’s future stability as well as public image,” said Fordwich. “Prince William’s influence and enduring strength of their relationship is significant, but so is her independent strength. Together, their sum is greater than their respective parts.”

[From Fox News]

“She divides her time meticulously between parenting, supporting the heir to the throne, and her royal duties and manages to fit in an intense workout regime.” She’s been on like five vacations so far this year. She’s spent more time on vacation then she has doing public events. I’m sure some people are buying this, but it does feel like fewer people are buying it these days. Now, I absolutely believe Kate is ruthless – ruthless about maintaining her position, ruthless about rarely working, ruthless about her quest to be queen consort by any means necessary. Sometimes I wonder if these kinds of pieces are less about fluffing up Kate’s meager accomplishments and more about sending a message to William. William, who often seems desperate for a way out. This is Kate saying: there’s no way out, I will be your queen by hook or by crook.