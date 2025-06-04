“The full trailer for ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 looks amazing!!” links

The trailer for The Gilded Age Season 3 is here! I love this show so much, it is so deliciously low-stakes and fun. I can’t wait!! I hope Marian & Larry really get together in a real way. I think the plot twist might be that Aunt Agnes approves of the match. [Just Jared]
Speaking of robber barons, Morgan Spector shows off his furry chest. [Socialite Life]
This is what I’ve been saying for weeks: Murderbot episodes are too short! Because this show is on AppleTV, they could do an in-between episode length, like 40-45 minutes. [Pajiba]
Kate Hudson is campaigning for some awards. [LaineyGossip]
Hello, Jodie Comer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Old Navy is hiring Lindsay Lohan for commericals? [OMG Blog]
Ayo Edebiri at a Loewe event. [RCFA]
Ashlee Simpson has had a lot of work done. [Seriously OMG]
Sabrina Carpenter’s new song is absolutely about her ex. [Hollywood Life]
The best political tweets of the past month. [Buzzfeed]
I clicked on the Ashlee Simpson link and… I want to know who that is because it can not be Ashlee. Looks like an AI generated version of her.
she’s unrecognizable. if the picture didnt say it was ashlee simpson I never would have known.
I’m more confused as to how she has a Vegas residency. Did she ever have a hit song? The people who pay to see that are idiots.
Both of the Simpson sisters have had way too much work done.
Both their foreheads dropped over their eyes…like how?
People want to go to an Ashlee Simpson show…like who?
She got enough songs to sing for a whole show…like what?
so many questions.
Jasmine Crockett needs to rule the world.
For Kaiser, or anyone who might be interested in the filming process behind the Gilded Age, they did film in and around actual buildings in Newport and Troy, NY, while additional interiors were constructed in studio facilities. However, the outdoor NYC street where the Russell and Van Rijn houses supposedly are, is filmed on a lot on Long Island near the Museum of American Armor (and is visible on Google Maps). A lot of CGI work and extensive use of green screen is involved in recreating that era.
https://patch.com/new-york/farmingdale/pseg-long-island-powers-hbo-gilded-age-set#
https://www.vfxvoice.com/how-vfx-seamlessly-takes-viewers-back-in-time-to-the-gilded-age/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtKzkzH10-A
That’s so interesting! Thank you for sharing 🙂
Just wanted to know if you were a Long Island/NY native. I noticed you said ON Long Island instead of In Long Island. It’s a very New York thing to say. lol (I say this as a NY-lifer).