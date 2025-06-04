“The full trailer for ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 looks amazing!!” links
  • June 04, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for The Gilded Age Season 3 is here! I love this show so much, it is so deliciously low-stakes and fun. I can’t wait!! I hope Marian & Larry really get together in a real way. I think the plot twist might be that Aunt Agnes approves of the match. [Just Jared]
Speaking of robber barons, Morgan Spector shows off his furry chest. [Socialite Life]
This is what I’ve been saying for weeks: Murderbot episodes are too short! Because this show is on AppleTV, they could do an in-between episode length, like 40-45 minutes. [Pajiba]
Kate Hudson is campaigning for some awards. [LaineyGossip]
Hello, Jodie Comer. [Go Fug Yourself]
Old Navy is hiring Lindsay Lohan for commericals? [OMG Blog]
Ayo Edebiri at a Loewe event. [RCFA]
Ashlee Simpson has had a lot of work done. [Seriously OMG]
Sabrina Carpenter’s new song is absolutely about her ex. [Hollywood Life]
The best political tweets of the past month. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““The full trailer for ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 looks amazing!!” links”

  1. Indica says:
    June 4, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    I clicked on the Ashlee Simpson link and… I want to know who that is because it can not be Ashlee. Looks like an AI generated version of her.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 4, 2025 at 3:40 pm

      she’s unrecognizable. if the picture didnt say it was ashlee simpson I never would have known.

      Reply
    • M says:
      June 4, 2025 at 5:41 pm

      I’m more confused as to how she has a Vegas residency. Did she ever have a hit song? The people who pay to see that are idiots.

      Reply
  2. Sue says:
    June 4, 2025 at 1:32 pm

    Both of the Simpson sisters have had way too much work done.

    Reply
    • jmbeans says:
      June 4, 2025 at 5:16 pm

      Both their foreheads dropped over their eyes…like how?

      People want to go to an Ashlee Simpson show…like who?

      She got enough songs to sing for a whole show…like what?

      so many questions.

      Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    June 4, 2025 at 2:28 pm

    Jasmine Crockett needs to rule the world.

    Reply
  4. windyriver says:
    June 4, 2025 at 4:27 pm

    For Kaiser, or anyone who might be interested in the filming process behind the Gilded Age, they did film in and around actual buildings in Newport and Troy, NY, while additional interiors were constructed in studio facilities. However, the outdoor NYC street where the Russell and Van Rijn houses supposedly are, is filmed on a lot on Long Island near the Museum of American Armor (and is visible on Google Maps). A lot of CGI work and extensive use of green screen is involved in recreating that era.

    https://patch.com/new-york/farmingdale/pseg-long-island-powers-hbo-gilded-age-set#

    https://www.vfxvoice.com/how-vfx-seamlessly-takes-viewers-back-in-time-to-the-gilded-age/

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtKzkzH10-A

    Reply
    • PJ says:
      June 4, 2025 at 5:43 pm

      That’s so interesting! Thank you for sharing 🙂

      Reply
    • doctoryoko says:
      June 4, 2025 at 7:50 pm

      Just wanted to know if you were a Long Island/NY native. I noticed you said ON Long Island instead of In Long Island. It’s a very New York thing to say. lol (I say this as a NY-lifer).

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment