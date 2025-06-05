“Kristin Cavallari confirmed that she hooked up with Glen Powell?” links

Kristin Cavallari confirmed that she hooked up with Glen Powell somewhat recently. I guess he’s been solidly single since his split with Gigi Paris? [JustJared]
Danny DeVito & Arnold Schwarzenegger were caught gossiping about Colin Farrell’s sweater in a Variety actors-on-actors video. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Kelce is his girlfriend’s biggest fanboy. [LaineyGossip]
Prosecutor suggests that miscarrying women call the cops to protect themselves from being criminally charged for having a miscarriage. [Jezebel]
Seth Meyers & Amy Poehler almost got into a fight at SNL. [Pajiba]
Aaron Taylor Johnson’s styling is so funny here. [Socialite Life]
Andrew Garfield really likes to play the field. [Hollywood Life]
New stuff for Wicked: For Good. [Seriously OMG]
Miley Cyrus wore Thierry Mugler. [RCFA]
A collab between Britney Spears & Balenciaga?! [OMG Blog]
The Jezebel piece on criminalizing women who miscarry is one of the most chilling things that I’ve ever read — and it was actually intended to be helpful, I think.
Agreed, I’m so horrified by what’s going on.
I’m grateful I’ve had a hysterectomy years ago but my heart breaks for younger women.
Man she likes to kiss and tell.
I had my daughter through IVF after 3 miscarriages and 2 years of infertility. I did a frozen transfer. I had 2 frozen embryos left. My husband and I made the decision recently that we would not have any more children. With my history of miscarriages and with what is going on in our country between women getting arrested for miscarrying and hospitals letting pregnant women die, I am too scared to try for another baby. By the time the evil orange grandpa is out, I’ll be too old.
Was there ever doubt that Travis absolutely adores Tay?
I hope Kristin Cavallari writes a tell all one day. I am impressed with her body count.