Duchess Sophie clutched King Charles as she did a very deep curtsy

For years and years, there have been heavy insinuations that King Charles doesn’t really like Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, aka the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Charles actually made them wait a few years before handing over the DoE titles, and Edward and Sophie actually tried to threaten Charles with updating their kids’ titles (Lady Louisa could have been Princess Louisa when she turned 18). Anyway, long story short, Charles finds himself short of “working royals” under the age of 80, and Sophie and Edward have been begging for more work and more money for many years. So this situation has become a marriage of convenience.

That being said, Sophie is very good at kissing ass. She’s always been good at that – she used to tell everyone that she was QEII’s “favorite,” and I guess Sophie is angling to be the king’s favorite in-law now. Sophie and Charles both attended the Royal Windsor Flower Show on Saturday (they arrived separately), and Sophie made sure the photographers captured her deep curtsy to the king and some cheek-kissing. Queen Camilla is sharpening her knives as we speak! Honestly though, the way Charles and Sophie sort of clutched each other is… interesting.

This whole thing came just one day after Sophie accompanied Prince William to the Royal Cornwall Show, where they looked especially happy and relaxed with one another. Sophie certainly is good at sucking up to the king and the heir. She and Edward basically need money from the sovereign to keep up appearances at Bagshot Park, I guess.