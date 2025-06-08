Duchess Sophie clutched King Charles as she did a very deep curtsy

For years and years, there have been heavy insinuations that King Charles doesn’t really like Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, aka the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Charles actually made them wait a few years before handing over the DoE titles, and Edward and Sophie actually tried to threaten Charles with updating their kids’ titles (Lady Louisa could have been Princess Louisa when she turned 18). Anyway, long story short, Charles finds himself short of “working royals” under the age of 80, and Sophie and Edward have been begging for more work and more money for many years. So this situation has become a marriage of convenience.
That being said, Sophie is very good at kissing ass. She’s always been good at that – she used to tell everyone that she was QEII’s “favorite,” and I guess Sophie is angling to be the king’s favorite in-law now. Sophie and Charles both attended the Royal Windsor Flower Show on Saturday (they arrived separately), and Sophie made sure the photographers captured her deep curtsy to the king and some cheek-kissing. Queen Camilla is sharpening her knives as we speak! Honestly though, the way Charles and Sophie sort of clutched each other is… interesting.
This whole thing came just one day after Sophie accompanied Prince William to the Royal Cornwall Show, where they looked especially happy and relaxed with one another. Sophie certainly is good at sucking up to the king and the heir. She and Edward basically need money from the sovereign to keep up appearances at Bagshot Park, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Such an undignified life. Didn’t the queen leave Edward anything?
Everything goes to the heir otherwise they have to pay death duties.
She’s stashed money offshore and created trusts. Loads of ways around that. She spent 12 million on Andrew’s suit. Charles set up trusts for Camilla, children and grandchildren. I’m sure she left Edward money otherwise his kids would have nothing.
Even if she gave them a million or two, how far would that go? Bagshot park is huge, think of the costs…
What a genius way to keep the rest in line. Get the siblings used to a life style they will never be able to really afford and then kiss arse and toe the line for the heir so they can keep up the lifestyle.
Edward and Sophie tried to do it in the real world. They couldn’t manage it. They collected a lot of debt and then Sophie got caught up in a secret recording talking sh*t about BRF. So, yeah, they have to bow down in order to make it.
Just…the absolute absurdity of being expected to greet YOUR OWN FAMILY this way. Is it the same in private?
Apparently so, Miranda. Harry would even bow to the statue of Queen Victoria, if I recall from Spare. It was at the top of a staircase.
It’s either at Sandringham or possibly Balmoral, but my money is on Sandringham.
Well, if I were to name a royal who’d come back and haunt your ass for not showing deference to their statue…yeah, Victoria definitely would.
Apparently, and it is complicated, Before the late Queen died, if Kate met Beatrice without their husbands then Kate had to curtsey to Beatrice, because Beatrice is a princess of the blood but if Kate was with William then Beatrice would have to curtsey to Kate, because William is higher up the pecking order than Beatrice. If Lilibet were older then Beatrice would have to curtsey to Lilibet because Lillibet is higher up. It doesn’t count with children. I don’t know how it works now Kate is Princess of Wales.
@Sunnysideup: This incorrect. Royals are only required to curtsey to the monarch. But it’s true that the Kate loses her rank if she’s not with William. We saw that when she went to the Anzac Day church with Harry and the Duke of Gloucester in 2019.
What would happen if one of Charles relatives can’t do deep curtsey because of arthritis.
Trying to outdo Beckham in being sycophant
So embarrassing. Sophie having to bow before the great man.
But his humble subjects don’t have to do it if they choose not to. But I doubt that you would get your knighthood if you didn’t. Of course for the royals it is all about staying in favour.
I think curtseying to Charles like that is just degrading. She went so low her foot came out of her shoe.
It was so poorly executed it was a total embarrassment. Kate never did more than a cursory, ever so slight knee bend to the Queen. Honestly I thought she was doing something else entirely.
The foot coming out of the shoe was funny. It was very low. Idk why but it reminded me of when Anne bowed so deeply for the King of Spain.
That curtsey Anne did to Felipe was degrading too.
Agree. That’s prob why I thought of it actually. It’s just funny bc somehow a baby mama video is cringe-worthy whereas in reality this deep bowing is the cringiest of any cringe.
It doesn’t even look like a curtsey. It looks like she tripped and Charles caught her.
Maybe she kind of did and that’s why the foot is coming out of the shoe.
This is the fate H and M escaped from; imagine spending your life begging for money from the kng.
And that king is tyrant Willy and his wife Catherine.
That long blazer and skirt combo looks so early 90s and not in a good way. Skirt would look much better, and more modern, with a fitted sleeveless top.
This is so gross. I can’t believe that adults with free will can grovel life this to a fellow human who is 100% no better than anyone else. Has she no self-respect? What a sick cult.
This is what total financial and safety(security) and reputational dependency looks like apparently. For themselves and their children. Great life!
(Aside: i find it paradoxical that the only place monarchs weld total authority is over their own family members. Must long for the days when it was a whole country and empire.)
These people rarely see each other in private but they try to convince the public that they are a happy cohesive family and that the whole time the Sussexes were there they were unanimously well loved members who did not accept and reciprocate the love they received. 🤷🏽♀️
However they’re essentially work colleagues at best. Backstabbing rivals who use the press to shiv each other as needed is more apt. Hierarchical structures often breed internally contemptuous humans who privately despise being subdued as a consequence of the structure. The Edinburghs/Wessexes are trapped. Sophie understands she has to grovel to survive. That’s probably the first time she has been in direct contact with Charles since Easter when they saw each other in church and who knows, Charles probably walked right past her inside the church as went to his seat.
To quote Kaiser “Queen Camilla is sharpening her knives as we speak!” 😞
Frigging embarrassing. I know Charles generally loves pomp and circumstance but even he doesn’t seem like he was expecting or particularly wanted it, given it looks like they were already half in embrace when she dipped and then completed the kiss when she came back up. Freaky ass family.
Apparently Sophie has learned that to survive in this family you have to do one of two things: 1. Suck up and show loyalty like your life depends on it or 2 Leave with your sanity intact and make your own way in the world and find happiness and joy. Sophie chose option number one and she is playing it as hard as she can. Dignity be damned.
Just to note, they tried the second option, they failed with debts and an embarrassing secret recording of Sophie. So, I think, that is why Sophie is riding this hard.
Sophie and Edward were not able to make a go if it outside the RF and I can believe they weren’t necessarily well-equipped to do so. But I can also imagine that there were some in the firm who sabotaged those efforts. That’s just me taking a guess though.
@jais, it could be, but at the time, the BRF railed around them after the recording got public. QE2 also paid their debts. They didn’t turn into scapegoats with hundred of articles mocking them for years. At the time QE2 and Philips were in charge though. QE2 definitely protected her children and they weren’t in cahoots with the media like they are now.
It is already embarrassing that she is essentially groveling to her BIL but knowing that this man had a sex tape where he was talking to his equally unattractive mistress begging to be her tampon makes this even more vulgar and gross. There is nothing dignified about this man or this family. At least with the late Queen I could see this as a show of respect and honor. Now it’s just people (poor or rich) groveling to a POS 👑💩 that’s no better than anyone else. I never cared for him previously so realizing that not only was he a POS husband to Diana but even worse of a father, FIL, grandparent and man makes it all even more cartoonish when anyone bows to someone who needs to be scraped off the bottom of a shoe.
Is it royal/dignified to expose your heel and sole, like that? Asking for a friend.