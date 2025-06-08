Prince Harry & Meghan took their kids on a two-day trip to Disneyland

One of my peeves is when parents take babies or toddlers to major amusement parks. I apologize, but your one-year-old is not going to remember that trip to DisneyWorld. Take kids to amusement parks when they’re old enough to enjoy them and remember the trip! Which is exactly what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did. They waited to take Archie and Lili to Disneyland until they were old enough to really enjoy themselves and have a real experience there. Apparently, the Sussex fam went to Disneyland for two days for Lili’s fourth birthday. Meaning, while whole-ass media outlets were having meltdowns about Meghan and Harry’s dancing-in-the-birthing-suite video, the Sussex fam were riding the teacups and taking Lili to meet Elsa.
As Meghan wrote in her caption, they were there for two days! And no photos or videos were leaked, at least not that I saw. It’s possible the Sussexes rented out the whole park, but I doubt it – it’s far more likely that they purchased a VIP package which probably would have gotten them in the front of every line, along with their security. They definitely bought some kind of special package though, I just don’t think it was “renting out the whole park.” Disneyland even gave Lili a Little Mermaid cake! And there were four Mickey Mouse hats (well, two Mickeys and two Minnies). The funniest part, to me, is that everyone is like “oh, what a sweet thing to do for Lili’s birthday,” but look at Harry’s face. That man was having THE BEST time at Disneyland. I think he wanted to get a photo with Elsa too!!
It really is bizarre the false narrative they try to paint with palace sources and anonymous ‘friends’ of Harry when the reality is so clear to anyone with a brain. What small, sad lives those rota rats and Leftover Royals lead to still be obsessed with the Sussexes. And to be proven wrong over and over again and still be pushing that crap is pathetic. You’d think they’d be embarrassed to keep churning out that garbage only to be proven wrong the next week. Again.
I love that Harry – and the entire Sussex family – is happy, healthy, fulfilled, booked and busy. And free!
This looks like such a fun trip. I’m so happy Meghan is back on IG and sharing so many fun photos and videos with us.
Exactly! Harry really looks like he jumped right into the spirit of the place. Lili with Elsa is squeezing my heart.
Agree! They never take into consideration that a photograph is worth a thousand words. Their words are lies and the photos words speak to happiness and fun and love.
@boxlady you took the words right out of my mouth. I was about the write that!! this whole time Harry is living it up and being a kid again with his kids.
@sussexwatcher it is just wishful thinking on William’s part. He can’t believe he chose his wife over him. He was promised for 5 years that any time Harry would return because he needed them but he has shown he doesn’t. William and Charles could never survive outside of the gilded cage.
I look at them the same way I see when someone leaves a cult. The people still in the cult will berate and dismiss the person calling them mentally ill or crazy. They themselves cannot imagine why anyone would just leave.
I am honestly getting whiplash. I could have sworn that just after the baby mama dance video dropped the vultures were writing that “there is no way back for the Sussexes” bla bla bla.
The most unbelievable part from my POV is Meghan is wearing white jeans!! WHITE!!!! To a park!! The woman’s obvs lost her mind!! Truth is, I could NEVER….even w/o children!! She delights me every day w/her off beat choices.
I’m more blown away by her shoes. I can’t get through a day at an amusement park without my comfiest sneakers, I don’t know how she did two days in flats lol.
Maybe it’s because I’m happiest being barefoot, but sneakers kill my feet. The laces hurt the tops of my feet and I feel like Frankenstein’s monster clomping in giant squishy plastic. I can wear flats all day long with no problem.
No idea how she’s managed to keep those jeans so pristine. I know Disneyland has an army of people keeping things clean, but it’s still outside and there’s so many kids everywhere!
Cue the keens taking the children to an amusement park.
This. Lol. You know it’s coming, complete with Keen in a pair of white jeggings.
The lady that lost her eyebrows was on Australian TV trying to make a big deal about the baby mama video, and the deceitful hosts were disagreeing with her, calling it a fun video.
Even Faux News had a pregnant host on saying it was fun video and being pregnant is not sick, and she is still jogging and will have her baby in a few weeks, while the old geezer on the show wanted Harry to move out of the way, so he could see Meghan.
Old piss Morgan was having a mental breakdown, even the Disney pictures were doing him in.
Morgan needs a psychiatric hold. Private family go to Disneyland for kid’s birthday and post on their personal insta. What opinion does he get to have?
Look like they had an amazing time and it probably brings back memories for Harry of his joy when his own mom took him to amusement parks. The rides they are on look empty except for those guys who are probably their security people. Disney must have decided to forgo a security nightmare and let them in front of the line and alone.
Disney sells VIP passes and other deals.
My family has done the VIP Tour – worth every single penny (and there were a lot of them) to get to the front of all the lines.
Or maybe an hour or two before official opening times?
What sussex did was amazing and the kids will forever remember this moments. I remember that former miss usa Alyssa campanella certified meghan hater used to drag her months old child to different countries. The poor child look so exhausted. Again children are accessory to some derangers like their idol kate who used her kids not to work.
I can only imagine the trip brought back the happy memories of Harry going to amusement parks with Diana. I found it very touching to see.
I am hoping to go to Disneyland in the next few years (when my oldest graduates High School) They definitely looked like they had a blast. I agree it’s best to take your kids to Disney when they are old enough to appreciate it. My husband and I took our kids to DisneyWorld last year and they loved it!
Meghan’s instagram is the best thing! I love how she has regained control over her story again and I love how much the rota hate it.
I don’t remember other famous people’s disney visits getting photographed by other people either. I think, other families visiting there don’t care or are kind enough not to disturb famous people while they are with their children. The photos are so sweet though 😭😭 Princess Lili meeting another Princess. It must be amazing for both children to enjoy this at their age. Harry loves all kinds of physical activities, so I am not surprised he was also a big fan 😂 Again, the media that apparently knows about inner thoughts / feelings of Meghan didn’t know sh*t about this either.
Remember in California there is a law against taking pictures of children, that are not yours.
@Jan, isn’t that for the media, like they can’t publish? People can still share the photos they took in public place on their social media I assume? Also, is this in California?
@sevenblue I dont know the details of the law but yes this is in california.
Disneyland (one word) is in CA.
Disney World (two words) is in FL.
@Becks1, ah thanks, I assume everyone goes to the one in FL since it is the bigger one.
I think there’s a Disney world in California in additon to Florida.
@duchess of hazard, no, that’s Disneyland in CA. There’s actually only one Disney World and that’s Florida.
How do they have the park to themselves? Real question not snark. Those rides are empty other than their security and if there had been people there, there would be other photos floating around. Does Disneyland allow people to rent out sections of the park privately?
I don’t know if they did or not, but generally speaking yes, disney (and universal) will let you rent out the whole park. Its expensive obviously, but it happens. It’s more common to see a park rented out for an evening by a private company (I have a friend who worked for microsoft and their corporate retreats for several years in a row were in orlando and they got a night or two at universal and/or disney.)
Disneyland would have a hard time shutting down during summer vacation time. I know they have done it at night, but during the day would be crazy.
One of the photo was taken from Club 33 (which is in the New Orleans section of the park). We were able to have dinner there one time because a friend is a member. There are many places all over Disneyland that VIPs can go and hang out in and tunnels everywhere to move VIPs from area to area so they don’t have to walk in the crowds.
Yes I was in Los Angeles at an Oracle conference several years ago and we got Universal one night. It was pretty fun.
I think, Disney has a protocol for famous people. They allocate some hours to them for the activities, not totally shutting down the park, so there is no crowd around them for security purposes. A lot of famous people visit there with their kids and it is always like this.
Yeah if you look at some of the pics, there are obviously other people in the park, so they didn’t rent the whole place out.
A relative used to manage VIP guest services (or whatever it’s called) for one of the disney parks. My sister and her husband took their kids one time, and reached out to him to see if he wanted to meet up for lunch one day they were there and ask for his advice on where to park, which gate is best to come in and he casually said, oh not sure about lunch that day but I’d love to see you that morning Meet me at Y place. Can you get there by X oclock? (A little earlier than they’d planned but they were happy to get to see him).
They got there and he had a giant grin on his face and swept them into the park with passes and perks for everything. No lines, some meet and greets for characters, off hours access to some stuff that doesn’t open to the public till later, etc … and met up with them for lunch too. They said it was amazing and the kids had the best time.
So there are ways the parks can handle limited access or VIP stuff without disrupting everything.
I doubt Disney let’s people rent our sections, but the Sussexes aren’t just people.
So sure, I bet they could have rented the entire park for 2 days. Tbh, I would have thought Disney would have gifted them the entire holiday.
The publicity alone is worth it. Any company would kill to be in Megs Instagram.
Weird Elsa knows more about Lili in those few moments than the RF. What a pathetic family they are.
There are plenty of people visible in other pics and on the carousel. They may have had some rides solo? But definitely not the whole park.
Our LA archdiocese had the park reserved during a convention. I will always remember two nuns in full habit riding in a Dumbo chair with their wimpels blowing behind them!
I doubt the park was shut down for the Sussexes. They probably had the VIP package and multiple hosts escorting them through the back lots to get to each ride. The VIP experience allows them to skip the line. In some cases, they were probably allowed to do some rides solo. Maybe the rides that take pictures to maintain the privacy of their security staff.
There’s no way they did. Disney is not going to close down the park for one family and lose the money literally thousands of people spend daily. The amount they’d have to pay for Disneyland to even consider that is insane and I don’t think the Sussexes are that frivolous with their money. They probably had the VIP package.
No – you cannot rent the park. Especially not the first week that school is out all over the country. VIP’s use guides, back entrances and the operators hold rides so that the group/family can go solo and then exit through employee portals.
They do use a group of crowd wranglers to allow VIP’s to move through the park without the masses getting too close — in much the same way they escort the characters, slowly move people out of the way for the parades, and escort the bands and dancers around California Adventures. Disney has mastered the art of manipulating and herding huge crowds without people even being aware.
I bet the adults had more fun than the kids LOL. They all looked like they were having the time of their lives – as they should in Disneyland. As for actress who was Elsa on the day – she must have been thrilled to meet a real little Princess, who looked thrilled to meet her 🙂
When I see these photos/clips – I am reminded of just how awkward the Wales kids can be around their parents, esp in public.
There are a ton of people in the background of the carousel pic. They definitely didn’t rent out the whole park.
Meghan really committed to that Minnie Mouse hat. Lol! Goofball.
Awww I love these pictures. dont know if this is how it played out in real life, but i love how it went from just Meghan in the ears to all four in the ears by the end.
And yes I’m sure that they had the VIPest of VIP packages to skip to the front of the lines with security. But that’s not uncommon in Disney.
I will take a moment to defend babies at Disney. I went to disney as a child when i was 6 and barely remember anything, so I doubt Lili will remember a lot besides a few very core memories. but also, parents create memories too. the way we celebrate a first birthday or a first christmas. I took my boys to disney for the first time when the oldest was 3 and the youngest was 9 months. We’ve been several times since then but that first trip will probably always be my favorite, even if it did involve baby wearing in florida in august, lol.
Kids under 3 are free at Disney – so you better believe I brought my babies there 😹. Although they may not have clear memories of those trips, family memories were definitely made and the happiness of that family time surely made an impression. Besides, I’ve found that there are different ways to enjoy the trip with younger kids vs. older ones – less thrill rides for the younger set, but more character experiences, shows, dining, etc.
That cake! WOW, what a perfect birthday blowout💗
This has to be my favorite Celebitchy coverage ever. You really made me smile on a very difficult day here in Southern California.
As a parent who just took her children to Universal (their first amusement park EVER) a few months ago, the ability to take your children on that kind of experience, is a core memory for them and us. My boys talk about it periodically (and even though there were some natural hiccups during the trip) that part is gone in the retelling. Kudos to Harry and Meghan!
Disney can be a massive headache, but when you get it right, taking kids — especially for the first time! — can be SO AMAZING. I was fortunate to get to go along with my now-stepdaughter on her first trip to Disney World for her 6th birthday (perfect age to do it, BTW), and though I’d been many times before, experiencing it with her was totally different and an absolute blast. I’m sure Lili and Archie had the time of their lives, and the photos definitely show that their parents did as well! It’s great to see the Sussexes doing things like this and giving their kids a chance to be, well, normal kids.
For those asking, you make arrangements for the VIP pass (they don’t close the whole park). There is a service road that goes behind the park that employees use. Your guide will drive you in a golf cart around via the service road to the things your party wants to do or see, then out you head back out to the cart and go to the next stop. When I did this, it was in the evening or after dark, so no one can really tell who anyone is. No one noticed or bothered our party. This was at Disneyworld btw.
According to Hugo Vickers, Harry is deeply happy. These photos say otherwise. I think it’s funny that while the British press and royalists were melting down about the video, Harry, Meghan and the children were having such a lovely time as a family in Disneyland.
Good lord, what a gorgeous family. I have no concept of how Disney operates, but along with VIP-type passes to skip the queues, if you’re staying at the park as they did, do you potentially get early/late access to rides when fewer people are around?
Security in general must be very strict I assume, in relation to child safety. I imagine anyone attempting to film random families/children (famous or not) would get shut down pretty quickly?
Disney also has a whole system of underground tunnels that they use to move employees and things about the park without being seen. Perhaps they leveraged those as well.
Such happiness and fun and sunshine and freedom.
Awww, I love imagining what a wonderful time the Sussex’s had at Disneyland! They are getting really good at living their lives without the British press knowing anything about it, good for them!!
These pictures made my day: a fun filled 2 day vacay b day for Lili. The BM had their meltdowns, claiming Harry and Meghan are hypocrites for wanting privacy. They’re mad the Sussexes didn’t make deals with them for exclusive rights to the photos and access to their lives in exchange for favorable press. Side note: these images made the news worldwide so it got back to KP and BP. I don’t recall William and Kate taking their kids to an amusement park or pictures to back it up. (Someone on X pulled up an article for a theme park royal visit.) The only time Charlotte, George or Louis are at kid
friendly event is when it’s marked in the Couet Circular from what I’ve seen. I wonder if the Wales kids if asked they can go to Disneyland now that the Sussex video is out. I don’t think William and Kate will make it happen even with George’s birthday coming up next month. Royal protocol bs will be cited and they don’t want look like they’re copying the Sussexes.
Am I the only who noticed Archie wears glasses?
I went back and watched the video 3 times and I didn’t see it anything, except when Lili was talking to the other princess he turned his head slightly. I thought there could be something around his ear from the back but I couldn’t tell. I noticed Harry had sun glasses on in one photo.
What photo did you see them in?
It would cost multiple multiple millions of dollars to rent Disneyland for the day, so they didn’t do that. VIP packages, being driven in golf carts, using the underground tunnels are all ways to keep themselves unseen.
It looks as if the entire family had a great time at Disney. As parents there is nothing more fulfilling than being able to share special experiences like this with your children and being able to also relax and enjoy the moment is just as important for your children. The playfulness and childlike spirit in the parents makes it even more special for the children. I see that in every photo and in the video. Harry and Meghan looked so proud in sharing this with their children and Meghan being able to share that through Instagram has to be a full circle moment for her because I think that these are moments she would have wanted to share with her friends, family and fans when she joined social media long before she met Harry. Her pre royal posts were always joyful and including sharing special trips, moments and experiences with those she loved so as a parent I can imagine her joy. I also think that Harry fondly remembers his own Disney experience and has spoken about wanting to share such experiences with his own children one day. I’m happy these two get to share these experiences with each other and give their children the childhood they always wanted them to have.
Cute cute cute. What a sweet video. I love seeing what songs Meghan will pick. She does a lot of oldies. My parent kept the radio firmly on the oldies station so I grew up on just about everything from the 50s and 60s.
I love this for the BM, as soon as they lie about the Sussexes, out pop pictures disproving their BS.
I wonder if Lili got the Disney princess breakfast or beauty parlor https://www.myfamilydisneytrip.com/blog/disney-princess-breakfast-adventure. The beauty parlor is called the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique https://disneyland.disney.go.com/shops/disneyland/bibbidi-bobbidi-boutique/
Can I just say? This is why the Royals here on Salt Island are losing the plot. They take themselves waaaaaaay too seriously and the irony is, the last person who took the job more seriously than she took herself would have been thrilled to bits to see Lili and Archie gallivanting around an amusement park this way. I can just picture the late Queen grinning over these photos, the way she was visibly thrilled to meet Archie in that photo of him from his first few days. But also? This is just a lesson in the alternatives to method acting. To glide onto a tangent: these current royals clearly don’t do the work that Elizabeth II did — work that isn’t a blend of vanity projects, self-promotion, and hype. So they have to play the part like their lives depend on it. Kind of the way “method” actors now are just pretentious people who have more ego than talent. As Lawrence Olivier mocked Dustin Hoffman, on one film they shared, “My dear boy, why don’t you just try *acting*?” …that is the essence of what separates Meghan from Kate, if you want to probe the existential gap in perception. Meghan understands that there is good acting, bad acting, and just plain acting. The first and the last depend on the actor being honest about the nature of the human predicament in general, and about his / her self in real time, that is, not playing a part *in life.* bad actors tend not to be any better in real life, hence, ironically, all the drama.