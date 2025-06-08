Prince Harry & Meghan took their kids on a two-day trip to Disneyland

One of my peeves is when parents take babies or toddlers to major amusement parks. I apologize, but your one-year-old is not going to remember that trip to DisneyWorld. Take kids to amusement parks when they’re old enough to enjoy them and remember the trip! Which is exactly what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did. They waited to take Archie and Lili to Disneyland until they were old enough to really enjoy themselves and have a real experience there. Apparently, the Sussex fam went to Disneyland for two days for Lili’s fourth birthday. Meaning, while whole-ass media outlets were having meltdowns about Meghan and Harry’s dancing-in-the-birthing-suite video, the Sussex fam were riding the teacups and taking Lili to meet Elsa.

As Meghan wrote in her caption, they were there for two days! And no photos or videos were leaked, at least not that I saw. It’s possible the Sussexes rented out the whole park, but I doubt it – it’s far more likely that they purchased a VIP package which probably would have gotten them in the front of every line, along with their security. They definitely bought some kind of special package though, I just don’t think it was “renting out the whole park.” Disneyland even gave Lili a Little Mermaid cake! And there were four Mickey Mouse hats (well, two Mickeys and two Minnies). The funniest part, to me, is that everyone is like “oh, what a sweet thing to do for Lili’s birthday,” but look at Harry’s face. That man was having THE BEST time at Disneyland. I think he wanted to get a photo with Elsa too!!