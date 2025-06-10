“Mariah Carey won her first-ever BET Award, the Ultimate Icon award” links
Mariah Carey looked great at the BET Awards, where she received the Ultimate Icon Award. Surprisingly, this was her first-ever BET Award?? [JustJared]
Kerry Washington wore Oscar de la Renta to the BET Awards. [RCFA]
Doechii used her BET Awards speech to call out Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Rest in peace, Sly Stone. [Hollywood Life]
Oh lord, I totally forgot about Olivia Wilde’s salad. [LaineyGossip]
Apparently, T-Pain is amazing live. [Jezebel]
My personal opinion is that Kristen Schaal’s entrance onto any TV show represents the endpoint/death knell of that show. [Pajiba]
Cooper Koch has a hot body & bad hair. [Socialite Life]
Kristin Davis was on General Hospital! [Seriously OMG]
Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap sold out in minutes. [OMG Blog]

  1. Louise177 says:
    June 10, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    How is it possible that Mariah has no BET awards. Actually doesn’t she have just 2 or 3 Grammys?

  2. Missmerry97 says:
    June 10, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    I NEED more details on this Kristen Schaal theory! What other shows have gone downhill after her introduction?!

  3. lady esther says:
    June 10, 2025 at 1:22 pm

    I loooove Kristen Schaal, I think she’s hilarious. She always got a laugh out of me on 30 Rock which was crammed with comedy greats. And she was so underused in What We Do in the Shadows!!

    To judge her based on whether she can save trash like And It’s Just Carrie’s Show Now is scandalously unfair imo…

  4. Maxine Branch says:
    June 10, 2025 at 1:25 pm

    Mariah Carey looks great. For a while many outlets did not think her music was Black enough. I have always been amused by her and love her music. Her voice is incredible.

    • Libra says:
      June 10, 2025 at 5:08 pm

      5 octaves. Incredible range. She and Streisand are singers that have me wondering “how did she just do that? “

  5. Sue says:
    June 10, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    Kristen Schaal is absolutely hilarious on Bob’s Burgers. She makes the show.

  6. J. Ferber says:
    June 10, 2025 at 7:21 pm

    Sly Stone was a phenomenal musician. Sly and the Family Stone were the only artists who performed both at Woodstock and the Summer of Love (a great event composed of black artists). I think the documentary about the Summer of Love won an Oscar. God bless Sly Stone. Always love for you and your music.

