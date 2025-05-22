Princess Kate wore Suzannah London to smash whiskey on a ship’s hull

(Note: The photo above is from April, not today.)
Good news! The Princess of Wales finally wore a new ensemble instead of pulling something from her closet. What’s funny about that is… Kate already has tons of navy coats and coatdresses, and half of her closet already looks naval-themed. Prince William and Kate were in Glasgow today to launch a new ship, the HMS Glasgow. Kate was tasked with smashing a bottle of whiskey against the hull to officially launch the ship. Kate wore a Suzannah London dress in (obviously) navy and white.
The Princess of Wales has officially named HMS Glasgow by smashing a bottle of local Scottish whisky against its hull. Kate, 43, was joined by her husband, Prince William, to conduct the traditional naming ritual at the BAE Systems’ shipyard in Scotstoun, on the bank of the River Clyde in Glasgow.
Keeping her look suitably nautical for the outing, the royal sported a navy and white £1,850 coat dress from British brand Suzannah London and a matching statement hat from Philip Treacy, first worn at Trooping the Colour in 2024.
Stepping up onto a podium before a crowd of several hundred BAE employees, their families and the 45-strong ship’s company, Kate uttered the time-honoured words: ‘I have the pleasure to name this ship HMS Glasgow, may God bless her and all who sail on her’.
The Princess then flicked up a small red ‘launch’ button to release a bottle of exclusive single malt whisky made by the nearby Clydeside Distillery. The ceremonial act is said to bring good luck and fortune to the vessel and its crew. The distillery opened its doors in 2017, the same year that the HMS Glasgow build began, marking what is considered the start of two modern icons of Glasgow’s maritime heritage. Each bottle of the whisky sold will include a donation to HMS Glasgow’s chosen charity, Place2Be, of which the Princess is patron, and which supports children’s mental health in the city.
I feel like we are being gaslighted about the whiskey. The actual tradition for ships and sailing vessels is to break a bottle of champagne, not whiskey! I guess whiskey is a specifically Scottish tradition? It also appears that Queen Elizabeth II smashed a bottle of whiskey against one of her boats too. Anyway. It looks like very few photo agencies are buying these photos? The only photos being run by most outlets were released exclusively by Kensington Palace’s in-house photographer. Very strange. I will update if we ever get any photos.
That outfit is 1980s Princess Diana cosplay. She looks ridiculous.
My thoughts exactly.
I am so glad others saw that too!! That was my first thought and I was going to go look to see if Princess Diana ever christened a ship and what she wore.
wow, so much work, Vacation time must be coming up
wow, so much work, Vacation time must be coming up. She has a “flying saucer” hat style
She’ll poke people’s eyes with it. But I suppose that’s the intent for the racist Princess.
Were any photographers there other than KP’s one? After those pics of Kathy at the garden party, they might have decided to restrict access lol.
Good point. They really are catering to the vanity of this lazy racist bitch.
They have definitely been restricting access to photographers and to the rota. I’ve noticed that the only picture of her from that garden party in yellow was only onthe front page of the Mirror the day after and it was relatively smaller than the usual front page area they give to her when she goes out. They may not have wanted a close up. I also notice KP being their own photographer to events more often now and I think they distribute those videos/images to the rota to put on their socials. If you notice, they usually post the same exact video as if they were sent straight to the group chat. Some of the rota will post it on ‘x’ and some will post it on Instagram.
They don’t want her to look aged too much. I think they’ve been photoshopping too much and worry about comparisons.
They are so stupid. That is why when we get unedited pics of her, everyone is questioning why she suddenly aged. How long do they think that they can play this game?
After the Garden Party pics/comments, I don’t think they’re going to allow just *anyone* to take a pic that’s not guaranteed to be photoshopped to death, unless it’s only a far shot.
Exactly
Had to look at the paper in front of her at least three times to read just one sentence…. bless her heart.
AND FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STAND UP STRAIGHT!
😂 love the pause. She really struggles with public speaking.
And yes, the posture is horrific.
That speech could’ve (and should’ve) been memorized on the helicopter ride over. No wonder Kate hates Meghan. There’s no way she can compete.
“bottle of exclusive single malt whisky made by the nearby Clydeside Distillery”
What a waste of a good whisky.
NB
whisky = Scottish spelling
whiskey = Irish spelling
Both come from the Gaelic phrase uisge beath – “water of life.”
Agree with others who hate her choice in hats – always slanting on one side. Is she shorter on one side?
So she looks suitably Navy-esque which i think is fine for this occasion. i feel like she has so many things close to that dress though – this was the day she decided to buy something new? But I guess its nice, and this is a basic royal event, so yay for her for getting out of the house twice in one week?
Weird that William did an event in Scotland yesterday and Kate did not. Did they travel up together?
They don’t tend to do separate events on the same day though do they? As to whether they traveled up together…no idea. Technically, this is a pretty traditional bread and butter event even if they didn’t seem to speak with the crowds there. Unless those pics just haven’t been released.
I just saw a photo that included WillNot, so he was there.
Only photos from far away? Maybe the close-ups have not been retouched yet.
Kate’s look is very old fashioned.
So I’m confused, Kate pushes a red button that does what? Launches the whiskey to be released? Where? So when does the bottle actually get broken? It’s a little anti-climactic.
I was looking for the whisky* bottle too.
*with thanks to @blogger for teaching me the correct spelling.
That was my question!!
Didn’t they used to get close enough to the ship to swing a bottle on a rope?
I’m going to assume that the video was provided by KP because we didn’t get to see the bottle getting smashed on the ship, just Kate pushing a button.
Whyyy is she wearing beige shoes with a navy blue dress??? It looks so dates , just match the shoes for Pete’s sake. I’m surprised it’s not more military styled, lord knows she loves buttons and frogging and epatulets.
Waste of a good bottle of scotch.
Why hasn’t anyone ever told FakeyKatie to stop theme-dressing and try buying clothes that are tailored to her specific needs instead — long torso, short legs?
This is another prime example of making her look like the caricature of a princess that she is.
I also don’t get how her reported “princess training” didn’t include lessons in public speaking, diction included, and simple things like making small talk or standing up straight.
As we all know, this is not a new complaint, so someone among the 60+ gold-plated advisers working for KP should have taken her private secretary or dressers or whomever aside and told them to prepare her for the part of a consort.
Too bad too that she’s not even able to remember this standard kind of formulaic sentence for a naming ceremony by heart.
I think the incompetents at the Palaces have given up. And having a one on one tutor in public speaking means she has to study and we know how devoted she is to the school runs.
Now, if she can only add “attending a public speaking course” to the Court Circular, that might be an incentive.
It must be said, Queen Mary of Denmark, when she realised her dating the Danish heir meant she had to up her game a bit, she enrolled in a deportment and etiquette course.
Lazy could have done the same but Carole placed her in the aristo school and aristo university and she winged her way through it, gave it a big FU since she nabbed the heir, so she didn’t care that everyone would see her vagina as she stumbled out drunk from London nightclubs. And this is the woman who made Meghan cry over tights! 😂
Even Camilla and Diana went to finishing schools because they were expected to marry well.
Etiquette is vital when your position IS soft diplomacy and so the rats keep writing she doesn’t put a step wrong. But she does. Every day she goes out, she offends people who pay her with their taxes with her lack of training, lack of curiosity and lack of interest. And thinking about that South Korean event, that was a pure catty offensive.
Is it just my ears, or did she pronounce it ‘H Mess’ Glasgow?