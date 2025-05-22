Seward: In 2018, the Windsors said that the Sussex marriage wouldn’t last five years

Ingrid Seward is one of the main monarchist/royal commentators. She’s an old-school loyalist to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and she’s written a lot of fanciful royal books. She’s also the editor of Majesty, a magazine which still exists. C-word was a guest on the Sun’s royal-themed talk show, called the Royal Exclusive Show. For the most part, it’s just Matt Wilkinson inviting “royal experts” on to whine about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, this week, they had a lot to complain about! The topic of the week was the Sussexes’ seventh wedding anniversary, and C-word admitted something interesting: members of the royal family told her back in 2018 that the family didn’t expect Harry and Meghan’s marriage to last five years.
Granted, we knew this long ago. The reports of Kensington Palace staffers referring to Meghan as a “degree wife” didn’t come out of thin air – this was what the Windsors were saying to everyone. It wasn’t like those same people just stood back and waited for their prediction to come true – they were trying to force Harry and Meghan to divorce (or worse) and they were absolutely trying to bully Meghan out of the UK. Now that she’s been gone from Britain for five-plus years, they’re still bitching and moaning though. Speaking of, C-word had so many thoughts about Meghan’s sweet anniversary collage:
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Royal Exclusive Show how the cringey display was over the top. She told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I mean I’ve never heard of someone doing a mood board for a wedding anniversary, but maybe it does happen now. But I think it’s… Meghan is just so Californian in everything she does. And that is not a criticism, that’s the way they do things. Probably it’s completely normal. But I just think it’s… you can look but you can’t touch sort of thing. You know, these are my children but they’re tiny, tiny pictures so you can’t see them. And aren’t Harry and I happy? It seems to me such a very narcissistic way of doing things to celebrate an anniversary. Showing it to the world. Surely if they really were as happy as she makes out she wouldn’t need to tell anyone. That’s what it smacks of to me.”
[From The Sun]
LMAO. C-word and her ilk are incandescent with rage that they couldn’t force the Sussexes to divorce, and they can’t force Meghan to stop showing the world that she’s happy and she has a great marriage. “It’s narcissistic to post photos on your anniversary!” Okay, so you’re saying that Prince William and Kate are narcissists too? Because they posted an anniversary photo AND they went on a taxpayer-funded vacation to Scotland. Charles and Camilla posted photos for their anniversary as well. Millions of people do the same! Good lord.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
* You know, these are my children but they’re tiny, tiny pictures so you can’t see them. And aren’t Harry and I happy? It seems to me such a very narcissistic way of doing things to celebrate an anniversary. Showing it to the world. Surely if they really were as happy as she makes out she wouldn’t need to tell anyone. That’s what it smacks of to me.”*
This is the most hysterically funny nonsense I’ve read. It’s like a sketch comedy bit about someone desperately trying to hide soul-eating envy and failing spectacularly.
What makes it even funnier is that they are constantly doing this for W&K in going on and on about their being closer than ever, etc.
We’re not a photography family, but I am a poet.
Every year on our anniversary I post a poem I’ve written celebrating our love story on social media. Sometimes it’s a repeat or a revision of an older piece, some years I have something new.
We’ve been married 34 years, and I’ve been doing this, and posting other love poems I’ve written for my husband too, ever since I joined FB over a decade ago.
I had NO IDEA I was being such a narcissist. Should I feel ashamed? Should I be “humble” and never mention the amazing luck I’ve had, to be partners with a warm, smart, loving man?
I guess I better rethink my life choices. I mean, I don’t even live in California! Clearly I’m getting it wrong. 🙄
What a sweet tradition! I have my one-year anniversary coming up in July (first time bride at age 71) but actually dated my now husband back in 1977/78. It didn’t work out, he dumped me, married someone else after a brief courtship and had a long, fraught marriage that ended badly (marry in haste, repent at leisure). Then he tracked me down 10 years ago and the rest is history. I may borrow your lovely idea and write a poem about how lucky I am too.
🎯
“You can look, but you can’t touch my children”? Well, yeah. They aren’t publicly owned like these morons seem to think. I’m going with that this moron doesn’t get out much. I have seen these kinds of boards for people’s birthday, anniversary, graduation parties. It’s not just a “California” thing. And, you are right, they didn’t think the marriage would last because they had plans to either prevent or end it all along. They have always been blind to Harry’s true character so thought he would be like the rest and not flee the nest with her.
No, this lady cannot touch their children. Jeez, what weirdos. Technically people are not touching the Wales kids except for walkabouts.
With all the horrific comments by Ingrid and her ilk and the derangers, why would they not want to protect their children.
🎯
William and Kate posted an entire video frolicking on the beach but it’s narcissistic to post a collage? I think it was her too who said recently after Meghan was on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast that Meghan should be ” humble” about being so happy about her marriage. So yeah for them literally her being happy is the problem. If she’s going to be terrible by still being married to Harry it has to be transactional and unhappy like others.
I also guess it’s ” Californian” to be happily married? I think a lot of people around the world would disagree with her. I can’t imagine finding it objectionable that someone that is happily married is okay with saying they’re happily married. And the obsession with not being able to see and judge their children!!! Sheesh, just prime creeps. How do they not get embarrassed constantly throwing tantrums about not being able to see strangers children. Just such a sour unhappy person. All over her face and in every comment.
Right? An entire video of them frolicking on a beach that was paid for by tax-payer money. But a collage freely posted on insta is too much. That’s wild.
And it just doesn’t work if they big up the Wales and then demean the Sussexes. For both showing their families. The hypocrisy is too blatant.
Bc what is she even saying? That kate is somehow less happy than Meghan in the videos. And yet somehow also more humble? What makes Kate appear more humble in those videos? Hmm.
They just want her to shut up, not be seen, etc etc.
Her success is making them furious because they can’t influence her, they can’t bend her to their will.
They wish they could silence her again.
“So yeah for them literally her being happy is the problem”
That’s it! this evil minded people cannot see Harry and Meghan happy and successful. Ingrid Seward and all cannot fathom that royals can leave the royal institution and be still live a happy and successful life. If they would acknowledge this there house of cards will collapse. People start asking what is the point of the Monarchy if you can do the same staff outside the royal institution and even being happier.
Everything she does is a problem because they don’t want her to exist much less to be successful, happy, thriving.
I haven’t seen these mood boards in real life, but they strike me as the new pic-collages or something.
I’m still laughing at the picture of Archie kissing Lili that is almost 3 years old, and pixelated.
The Dailyfail made a two page spread of Meghan’s mood board, enlarging pixelated pictures, not a great look.
The way the Royals voluntarily reveal themselves to not be majestic or mysterious, royally “above it all”, with their petty chatting to TABLOIDS (and yes that’s all these “royal” reporters are for all their attempts to claim some dignity by attaching “royal” to themselves”) is quite sad. Absolute lack of self-control, sense of dignity , and total inability to maintain any sense of decorum befitting their role on display here by the Royal family.
How truly sad. A thousand year old institution debasing itself to nothing more than people who associate with gutter tabloid trash. Ironically, such disgusting tabloid people would not in the US ever be allowed within 100 feet of a US president or their family…until Trump…but, birds of a feather I guess. As Trump would say- SAD!!!!
Not true, for all Presidents, the present one was close friends with the owner of the national inquirer.
Oops! I miss the trump part. Sorry
These people deserve to suffer, honestly. Their hatred is crazy and their lies are insane
Eloquently said LadyE. Totally agree with every point. I especially like, “A thousand year old institution debasing itself to nothing more than people who associate with gutter tabloid trash.” Perfect.
It’s almost Kardashianesque the way they court the tabloids and have them do the work of presenting them as wonderful, loving, kind human beings when they’re nothing but ill-tempered scammers feeding off the public teat.
What an ugly , jealous old hag .
Just keep your mouth shut you vindictive , nasty , bitter woman .
Find a room with all the other ones of your ilk and you can bitch quietly without anyone hearing you .
Cain and Unable’s children looked shocked in the shampoo commercial, when Cain was attempting to fake kiss their mother, because they were not used to to them being affectionate, they’re use to pillows flying.
Could she also tell us how narcissistic it is to create cheesy videos and post them? Just asking.
Ingrid Seward is unhinged. On one hand she’s complaining that the photos of the children were too small and the other hand she’s upset that Meghan posted photos of her and Harry being happy. She would be the first to be praising Kate is if she did something like this.
Ingrid is making her adored senior royals look horrid. Would Ingrid have,liked it if her in laws wanted her to be divorced by her husband
The company they keep…
Ingrid has been saying since at least 2020 that member(s) of the family said the marriage wouldn’t last & they expected her to return to USA but didn’t expect Harry to go with her. It’s in line with reporting in 2018 when the great smear campaign started that a member of the family called Meghan a degree wife & palace staff were gossiping to people like Camilla tominey that Harry was punching above his weight & the marriage wouldn’t last more than 5 years. That’s why I laugh when the same press claim that Meghan was welcomed with open arms
I don’t think it was a coincidence that the great smear campaign kicked off pretty much during the oceana tour & when the pregnancy announcement was made. The palace probably panicked that Harry would have a permanent tie to Meghan. I find it so sinister that the palace leaked to people like Valentine low that Meghan was in severe distress during what the press themselves called a geriatric pregnancy & yet never did anything to tell the press to calm down AND didn’t want her to get outplacement help. Some wanted something bad to happen but thankfully it didn’t.
Also isn’t it funny that Kate can do a video which apparently was meant to announce end of her preventative cancer treatment but has no useful links or insights for those going through the same. It’s a video of her & her husband rolling around in the sand & apparently was meant to be a f you to Harry & Meghan & people who spread rumours about Rose Hanbury etc. but this isn’t called narcissistic or trying to hard to prove a happy marriage 🤔
I wonder if Bad Dad claimed to them that Meghan was sterile and they believed him.
I think Campbell did. She is mean enough and it’s par for the course for her.
It’s funny. Bc Seward is agreeing with harry, technically. Harrys said on Colbert that they always knew his wife was going to leave but they didn’t expect him to go too. They wanted to bully her into becoming what they were calling her, a degree wife.
The smear campaign started when harry and Meghan first started dating. Oh it is just a fling derangers claimed plus there was a petition on dm comments to stop the wedding
This is the thing I believe too. It’s exactly what seemed to play out.. We got the degree wife stuff, Meghan had to work, Charles wouldn’t pay. And the bullying. So much was happening at the time. I’m. So glad Harry pulled the trigger and they left and created an incredible life
And thank God for Tyler Perry! He said that he was moved to help them because of his mother Maxines’s love of Princess Diana. She loved Diana because of her visits to Harlem when she was in the US. Tyler has been more of a family to Harry and Meghan than their paternal families.
I think the expectation that the marriage wouldn’t last is interesting because I think it can explain a lot of the behavior towards Meghan. Kate didn’t feel the need to spend time getting to know her or even pretending to be friends bc Meghan would be gone soon. Charles didn’t want to spend money on a wardrobe for her bc he didn’t want her taking clothes he paid for with her when she left. No one felt the need to go out of their way for her bc she was temporary. No one thought she deserved a nice place to live bc Harry had been happy in Nott Cott (supposedly) and he’ d be fine there when she was gone etc. And they certainly didn’t feel the need to protect her in the press bc she wasn’t worth risking their relationship with the press since again, she was considered to be temporary.
Then as you said @ABritGuest she announced her pregnancy and everything shifted bc all of a sudden it was clear that even if their marriage ended as hoped, she would still be around via her child and there was a sense of a panic which we saw play out in the press.
It is interesting; enough time has passed that we’re getting a new perspective on this sequence of events. Though I do still believe the enthusiastic response to H&M during Oceania – particularly since it recalled Charles’ experience with Diana on a similar trip – was always going to be a problem for him, whether or not Meghan’s pregnancy was announced at the same time. Those two things together must have been his worst nightmare. And this, not long after Philip had retired and Charles has succeeded in planting his own man as TQ’s private secretary, who would slowly begin to manipulate the monarch BTS. Ah well, best laid plans and all that.
Also interesting – Seward, like Fitzwilliams, was part of the phony review of Meghan’s Oprah interview. But unlike him, she does seem to occasionally have a nugget of real information, like this.
So interesting how the narrative is evolving. This makes me wonder even more why they agreed to allow the marriage. If they thought this was one of Harry’s whims, it’s an expensive and splashy way to do it. Did they need this marriage for some reason? Did they need the glamour and controversy to deflect from something else?
They would have married anyway whether it was “allowed” or not. They let divorced people in the family remarry. Divorced Peter Phillips was openly dating someone whose divorce had not yet been finalized. And out of desperation someone contacted Tom Markle so Meghan would have to fly over to see him and postpone (cancel?) the wedding.
🎯
@eurydice i think they “allowed” it* for a few reasons, including they thought it would make them look like “very much not a racist family” because they “welcomed” the Black American (it wasn’t their fault she couldn’t cut it and left after a few years!) and they considered it kind of playing along with Harry – “okay you want to get married, so get married and then when it doesn’t work out come crawling back to William as his press shield for the rest of you life. hey we tried to make you happy, not our fault it didn’t work out!!!!!”
*I doubt they could have stopped harry anyway
@Tessa – It wasn’t about Meghan being divorced. Harry’s place in the line of succession meant that the Queen would have to approve of the marriage. If Harry married without the Queen’s approval, then he and his children would be removed from the line of succession.
What is the point of this story? Sewage is the liar in chief (with that other beckie troll) we know the royal family never thought the marriage would last more than 4 years ( Sophie’s comment about degree wife) Sophie is stupid, ignorant, gullible, offensive and racist but she’s the temperature of the rest of them.
The easy answer is that Sewer needs her paycheck.
Indeed! The more offensive the better
Putting Diana on the cover of Majesty and articles about her,helped sell Majesty issues. When she turned on Diana all bets were off and the magazine is not as popular to say the least. She wrote several Diana bashing books. In the Queen and Di, she actually applauded the Queen “putting up” with Philip’s behavior and how dare Diana complain. She also blamed Diana for Charles having an affair with Camilla, never mind that the affair started before he even courted Diana. She played up to the royals but like Beckham she will probably want to be “rewarded” by Charles for trashing Diana, Harry, and Meghan. She really needs to retire. And wanting a couple to divorce is reprehensible and in her bizarro world she thinks it is “good” for the senior royals to wish divorce,
Sophie is probably fuming that Meghan did better at running a business than Sophie could even dream of. Sophie had to wait for years for Edward to decide to marry her. Sophie is very spiteful. I hope her kids don’t turn out that way.
“Meghan and Harry look so happy that they cannot possibly be happy” LOL the desperate denial of this thought process is killing me.
😂😂😂
Exactly!!!!
The Holmes guy, that said the Sussexes should be thrown off the balcony at BP, fell off his chair live on Air, before that he feel down 18 steps in his house and his wife left him.
Nasty Lorraine, that invites guests on her show to bash Meghan, ITV cut 200 jobs, and Lorraine’s loose Women show, will be cut from 1 hour to 30 minutes for 6 months.
It’s been a good week 🤗😉
Holmes with the uppity comment? Ah the universe really rights the course.
Karma is a grown and sexy bitch!
As my mother would say, isn’t God good?
This was just an eye rolling 🙄 read.. have these people never been on Pinterest or any creative ideas websites.. I was doing collages like this for graduation parties over twenty years ago and I’ve never lived in California.
Those gutter rats are annoyed because as one of the chief rats stated, “you can look but you can not touch.” The Sussex’s are controlling their own narrative by releasing what they feel comfortable sharing, for them this is their definition of privacy. The amount of column inches and shows dedicated to one couple is mind blowing. Anyone seeing this couple out and about or interacting with them can see they are deeply in love and appear even more so since leaving captivity.
The board reflected some of their 7 year journey while allowing us all a peep into their lives as a family. Most normal people do this the old fashioned way with scrap books (some digitally),Meghan decided to share this with their audience through a mood boards. What is there not to understand? This was just a scrap book turned into a mood board. I would imagine there are thousands of pictures she has saved of their life journey thus far and shared a few she feels comfortable sharing. Those folks are shook the Sussexes are controlling their own narrative now while debunking nonsense without words.
Predicting the demise of someone’s marriage is macabre.
It’s not “their” definition of privacy, Maxine Branch, it IS the definition of privacy 🙂 . But I agree with your broader points.
Calling Meghan narcissistic for sharing her memories on her anniversary—all the while ole Ingrid chain smokes while going over Meghan’s mood board with magnifying glass.
Hateful old cow.
Harry shows affection to his wife so it’s mutual Ingrid. So by Ingrid definition of narcissism than that is evident in the keens. Kate prancing around a field and putting move s on William before cameras
Sewer is too dumb to create her own board.
Correction. She does not have any happy photos for her own board.
She’s describing the keens who keep having reporters write how happy they are. She does not mention the oh how happy we are commercials of the keens. Where Kate shows lots pda to huevo and he looks uncomfortable. So is not that narcissistic ingrid.Mood boards are not just popular in California. Ingrid was gaslighting Diana after Diana died. What a bitter person Ingrid is.
C-word?
Kaiser, I’m surprised at you. We all know you value accuracy, and that woman has neither the depth nor the warmth.
If we’re punning on her name — which I strongly encourage — surely the more accurate direction to take would be >>>Sew-age?? 😎
The telling quote is this – “Meghan is just so Californian in everything she does. And that is not a criticism, that’s the way they do things.” In other words, they hate her just for who she is.
W&K horrible attempt to create a Mother’s Day, and it’s fall out, pic was a global scandal. Yeah, they are just a bit peeved that Meghan post pics on the daily and has 3M followers. Speaking of narcissists celebrating their anniversary, there is nothing like the Hair Shampoo/anniversary video of W&K to make you vomit.
W and K sitting in the woods in those shorts and Kate putting the moves on William while he looks uncomfortable, is downright embarrassing. And the kids running around on logs and Keen running through fields and looking for butterflies. Ingrid is such a hypocrite.
Omg, these people are so delusional. Their envy doesn’t give them any authority. All that psychobabble about California and the anniversary post. They’re so desperate to justify their envious hatreds and projections, which are obviously overwhelming to them and unmanageable. They make literally no sense when they try to make Meghan or Harry resemble their own projections, they just sound in desperate need of therapy.
I think going on TV shows to bitch about Meghan is their therapy after their collective trauma when the Sussexes escaped their prison. Except it’s not the therapy that would make them less bitter.
They have no insight nor self-awareness. So all I’m glad to say is that Meghan is alive and well and thriving far from the poison that inflicts the Palaces.
I bet they do feel like it’s their therapy or that they’re getting revenge or getting their authority back or something, but it’s about as effective as using drugs to escape reality – they’re just staying stuck in their own envy-hatred. They could consider just not paying her any attention but they want to inflict something on her so they cannot stop. Oh yes, it is SO good that Meghan is living her best life and staying FAR away from them. Let them eat flower sprinkles.
So Seward was disappointed that a marriage did not break up? Such an embarrassment.
I watched this video. Ingrid Seward was so ridiculous in her criticism that Jack Royston and Matt Wilkinson were actually defending H&M to her. Probably because they realized nothing Meghan put out was as narcissistic as Kate’s “remission” video and it made them all look stupid. What a lonely, bitter and angry dried up old hag.
“Surely if they really were as happy as she makes out she wouldn’t need to tell anyone.”
— LOL wait til she finds out about the soft-core blue movie that the PoW made with her hubby.
They did everything they could from the beginning to make the relationship impossible and so painful for Meghan that she would voluntarily leave them. They hoped that the relationship would only be worth status to her and that she would not be willing to endure the daily mental pain that this country, its press and its royal family inflicted and continue to inflict on her. They thought they could make this innocent, loving woman say goodbye through the abnormal cruelties they inflicted on her daily. In whatever way they could. And again, these vile, unworthy people are surprised that she is alive and happy with her husband and children. What kind of black hell do these people live in?
to quote my favourite writer, Gore Vidal: “Narcissism is a quality we attribute to those more attractive than ourselves.”
Except Trump. He’s a true narc.
“…Majesty, a magazine that still exists….” oh, Kaiser, how you do speak to my soul and oh, how I cackled at that line, because truly, it is a thing of truth and beauty.