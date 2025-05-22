Seward: In 2018, the Windsors said that the Sussex marriage wouldn’t last five years

Ingrid Seward is one of the main monarchist/royal commentators. She’s an old-school loyalist to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and she’s written a lot of fanciful royal books. She’s also the editor of Majesty, a magazine which still exists. C-word was a guest on the Sun’s royal-themed talk show, called the Royal Exclusive Show. For the most part, it’s just Matt Wilkinson inviting “royal experts” on to whine about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, this week, they had a lot to complain about! The topic of the week was the Sussexes’ seventh wedding anniversary, and C-word admitted something interesting: members of the royal family told her back in 2018 that the family didn’t expect Harry and Meghan’s marriage to last five years.

Here’s #IngridSewer admitting it was the royal family briefing that the Sussex marriage wouldn’t last 5 yrs. “Do you remember … when they got married a lot of members actually of the royal family said it won’t last 5 years? But it has, it’s lasted 7.” 🙏@jozzzaphen pic.twitter.com/8INN2vCh8m — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) May 21, 2025

Granted, we knew this long ago. The reports of Kensington Palace staffers referring to Meghan as a “degree wife” didn’t come out of thin air – this was what the Windsors were saying to everyone. It wasn’t like those same people just stood back and waited for their prediction to come true – they were trying to force Harry and Meghan to divorce (or worse) and they were absolutely trying to bully Meghan out of the UK. Now that she’s been gone from Britain for five-plus years, they’re still bitching and moaning though. Speaking of, C-word had so many thoughts about Meghan’s sweet anniversary collage:

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Royal Exclusive Show how the cringey display was over the top. She told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I mean I’ve never heard of someone doing a mood board for a wedding anniversary, but maybe it does happen now. But I think it’s… Meghan is just so Californian in everything she does. And that is not a criticism, that’s the way they do things. Probably it’s completely normal. But I just think it’s… you can look but you can’t touch sort of thing. You know, these are my children but they’re tiny, tiny pictures so you can’t see them. And aren’t Harry and I happy? It seems to me such a very narcissistic way of doing things to celebrate an anniversary. Showing it to the world. Surely if they really were as happy as she makes out she wouldn’t need to tell anyone. That’s what it smacks of to me.”

[From The Sun]

LMAO. C-word and her ilk are incandescent with rage that they couldn’t force the Sussexes to divorce, and they can’t force Meghan to stop showing the world that she’s happy and she has a great marriage. “It’s narcissistic to post photos on your anniversary!” Okay, so you’re saying that Prince William and Kate are narcissists too? Because they posted an anniversary photo AND they went on a taxpayer-funded vacation to Scotland. Charles and Camilla posted photos for their anniversary as well. Millions of people do the same! Good lord.