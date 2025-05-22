“Jennifer Lawrence will leave Cannes with tons of awards-season buzz” links
  • May 22, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Jennifer Lawrence will be leaving Cannes with a ton of awards buzz for her lead role in Die, My Love. Another Oscar nom? [LaineyGossip]
Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend confronted his current girlfriend at a Nantucket social gathering over the Christmas holiday. [Jezebel]
More photos from Cannes! [RCFA]
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives sounds… immature. [Pajiba]
Nicole Kidman loves to change her hair (wigs). [JustJared]
There are lots of AI-search fails. [Buzzfeed]
Renee Rapp dissed her old show? [Socialite Life]
Kieran Culkin took a role in the new Hunger Games movie. [Hollywood Life]
Is anyone watching Family Law? [Seriously OMG]
Avril Lavigne covers “Pink Pony Club.” [OMG Blog]

  1. mightymolly says:
    May 22, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    Who doesn’t have a role in the new Hunger Games movie? Only the person I was hoping for the most: Kiefer.

