Kim Kardashian graduated from her law-study program after six years

In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of focus on Kim Kardashian’s nascent acting career, as she’s the lead in Ryan Murphy’s latest show, All’s Fair, and she weirdly keeps booking acting jobs. Whenever I saw any kind of update about Kim’s acting career, I always thought “but what about law school??” Six years ago, Kim announced that she was studying law and doing a makeshift, DIY law school program. We hadn’t gotten an update on her law studies in a while, and I genuinely thought we would eventually get an announcement like “it was too hard, I give up.” But no – Kim has now graduated.

Kim Kardashian has a big reason to celebrate! On Wednesday, May 21, the reality star, 44, revealed she had graduated from her four-year Law Office Study Program in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories. The program took Kim six years, instead of four years, to complete due to COVID and work, PEOPLE has learned.

Kim gave fans a glimpse into what appeared to be a backyard graduation ceremony, as her closest friends and family gathered to celebrate the milestone in her legal journey.

“I finally graduated law school after six years!!!” she wrote over a video of her putting on a graduation cap on stage as speakers congratulated her for her achievements.

“It’s an absolute honor to stand here today, not just as mentors, but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen,” Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys sponsoring Kim’s education said on stage. “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read.”

“Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years,” Jackson continued. “That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study, that’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”

In a subsequent slide, Kim hugged her mentors as she walked on stage with a certificate of completion in hand. The crowd cheered when she held up the piece of paper and her children could be seen celebrating with her on stage.

CNN political commentator and friend Van Jones also gave a speech in Kim’s honor, celebrating her accomplishments along the six-year journey.

Kim’s backyard ceremony was an occasion for the entire family. In addition to her kids, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker were also in attendance and shared how proud they were of all of her achievements.