Kim Kardashian graduated from her law-study program after six years

In recent weeks, there’s been a lot of focus on Kim Kardashian’s nascent acting career, as she’s the lead in Ryan Murphy’s latest show, All’s Fair, and she weirdly keeps booking acting jobs. Whenever I saw any kind of update about Kim’s acting career, I always thought “but what about law school??” Six years ago, Kim announced that she was studying law and doing a makeshift, DIY law school program. We hadn’t gotten an update on her law studies in a while, and I genuinely thought we would eventually get an announcement like “it was too hard, I give up.” But no – Kim has now graduated.
Kim Kardashian has a big reason to celebrate! On Wednesday, May 21, the reality star, 44, revealed she had graduated from her four-year Law Office Study Program in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories. The program took Kim six years, instead of four years, to complete due to COVID and work, PEOPLE has learned.
Kim gave fans a glimpse into what appeared to be a backyard graduation ceremony, as her closest friends and family gathered to celebrate the milestone in her legal journey.
“I finally graduated law school after six years!!!” she wrote over a video of her putting on a graduation cap on stage as speakers congratulated her for her achievements.
“It’s an absolute honor to stand here today, not just as mentors, but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen,” Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys sponsoring Kim’s education said on stage. “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read.”
“Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years,” Jackson continued. “That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study, that’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”
In a subsequent slide, Kim hugged her mentors as she walked on stage with a certificate of completion in hand. The crowd cheered when she held up the piece of paper and her children could be seen celebrating with her on stage.
CNN political commentator and friend Van Jones also gave a speech in Kim’s honor, celebrating her accomplishments along the six-year journey.
Kim’s backyard ceremony was an occasion for the entire family. In addition to her kids, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker were also in attendance and shared how proud they were of all of her achievements.
I’m really interested in the wording around Kim’s graduation and whether or not she actually received a degree or a JD – People Mag calls it a “certificate of completion” and they’re not saying she graduated from law school, but she graduated from a “Law Office Study Program.” I googled this – it sounds like the LOS is considered the equivalent of a JD – so does she technically have a JD now? Anyway, congrats to Kim, I really did not think she would stick with the program and complete the program. I genuinely find it inspirational when people go back to school or seek new degrees later in their lives. Be real – Kim did not have to do any of this, and her fans would not have judged her if she had given up. I’m sure her father be so proud of her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Kim’s IG Stories.
Can you get a law degree in the States without a bachelors degree?
California allows for essentially private study with a lawyer or a judge in an apprenticeship program. It takes several years (usually around 4) and isn’t easy. But it’s not passing the Bar exam so she’s not a lawyer yet, and California is notorious for having the most difficult exam in the country. That’s her next hurdle. Good on her for doing the work.
I worked in a law office for years in Florida and some of our attorneys took the California bar exam after years of already practicing here. None of them passed the first time. They also thought they knew the answers from years of already being a lawyer but they all took refresher courses before they took it again and finally passed. It’s a notoriously difficult exam.
Not in the majority of states.
Some programs have straight to Masters and straight to PhD. They are condensed and not much easier. I think some electives may be sacrificed.
I share the confusion – I have two degrees, but my only certificate of completion is from the Red Cross for a stop the bleed course…and a backyard graduation ceremony?
Not taking away her studies or dedication – that is a long time to commit and kudos for finishing whatever program this is. This just feels as authentic as a Kardashian behind.
She does not have the equivalent of a JD.
Most states would refuse to allow her to sit for the bar exam. And by most, I mean more than 45.
I am not sure how she would have a JD degree with only a high school diploma. I know there are some Universities you can get a JD degree without a bachelors. But Kim went the law firm route. Not a University.
But at the end of day it doesn’t matter. It’s just about the clickbait title. People see ‘law school’ and they want you to think she has a degree. Just more smoke and mirrors taking credit for things they never actually accomplished. Like Khloe showing off pies so you think she baked them. But they were from an actual bakery and she got clocked on it.
Now I am curious if Kim will actually sit for the bar. Or this was enough for her for her media profile. And everyone will call Kim a ‘lawyer’ now. Without doing that fussy hard test.
It’s not the equivalent of a JD, not even close, and she can only sit for the bar in a handful of states, if that.
California is one of a handful of states that allow you to go through an apprenticeship process to become a lawyer, if you study under a practicing lawyer or judge. It takes 18 hrs a week for 4 years.
Kim did that, it’s not a breeze and she deserves credit for it.
She did NOT pass the bar however (hasn’t attempted it), so she is not a practicing lawyer now and doesn’t get any letters after her name. It’s unclear if she plans to do it.
Her graduation party was one she put together in her own backyard.
If you think she spent 18 hours a week in a law firm for 4 years. I have a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn. She took six years and dipped in and out at her leisure.
You guys seem to have about 20 lawyers on the page who comment so I think we’ll find out (I mean real ones lol). Congrats Kim whatever you and your team manufactured. She’s got 24/7 tutors but whatever.
I predict an Announcement from the Trump administration about a “fantastic excellent never before more qualified assistant AG to Pam Bondi..or maybe Don Jr’s new head. Of legal affairs.
I mean, this is exactly what’s going to happen?
I’d bet good money she lands in Mango’s administration.
TBF, Kim has a better knowledge of habeus corpus than, say, our current Secretary of Homeland Security.
It wouldn’t surprise me to hear the family is angling for some DC power – Kim & Kris are both on the guest list for the Bezos wedding as well as being front & center @ Lauren’s tacky Paris bachelorette party.
Black corset and hose, blinding white shoes, turtleneck (it was 90 degrees there yesterday) and the faux leather knotted skirt….that is such a tragic outfit.
ALSO…who does the other hat belong to, the one on the chair next to her? She has one on her head…who else ‘graduated’ in the backyard?
Her outfit was meh, until I saw the WHITE SHOES. That’s not fashion. It’s just dumb.
Good for her.
So excited for her. Congratulations Kim!!
Congratulations Kim. Still doesn’t change who she is but congratulations anyway.
It’s not a makeshift diy program tho, it’s an avenue for all kinds of people & across all kinds of careers.
So while Kim is Kim, negating the significance for all the others is unkind.
In her statement on video, she clearly says she graduated law school not a law study program. I don’t begrudge her success but her statement is misleading. There is difference but I’m sure those details won’t affect whatever PR campaign Kris will employ the next couple of months for her “lawyer-daughter.”
I believe the apprenticeship track for study is equivalent to a JD in that it qualifies you to sit for the bar exam and become barred if you pass the exam. It is not a degree, but it is equivalent and serves the same purpose to qualify her to become a licensed attorney, if all other qualifications are met. It is legitimate, and good for her.
She could only take the bar exam in California, maybe Vermont, Virginia, and Washington if they recognized a California LLOS. No other state would let her sit for a bar exam.
OK, but why would she take the bar exam anywhere else but in California? She followed the rules of her state and, if she wants to practice there, she’ll take her state’s bar exam.
@Eurydice because other states will have “easier” bar exams. California’s is probably the hardest. No clue what she’ll do, if she’ll even sit for a bar exam, but if she does it somewhere other than CA that would be why.
For those saying “but the bar exam!” it tests on areas previously studied but in a multiple choice or essay format (sans right to look at references). If that sounds unnecessary, it is, and the legal profession routinely faces rebellion because it’s expensive and just keeps people from being lawyers.
California is one of four states that doesn’t require you to get a JD before sitting for the bar. California bar exam is notoriously hard to pass. I don’t know if it’s still this way but when I took the bar exam (Virginia) I felt so bad for my classmates sitting for the California bar, because it was three days vs every other state’s two days.
So she will be able to sit for the bar exam if she wants – but I find it highly unlikely she ever passes without a formal legal education. That isn’t an insult to her or implying she isn’t intelligent. It’s just without formal law school education / a JD / a Barbri course etc – it’ll be nearly impossible.
She could, of course, take a different state’s exam. But again, not having actually gone to law school….
Most states require a JD to take the test.
A lot of people are making fun of her but I’m gonna give her the benefit of the doubt for now- she seemed to have good intentions for what she wanted to do with this before she started and I hope she uses what she has learned to assist more needy clients in need of representation.
Seconded. Good for her for finishing something. Doubt she’ll pass the bar, but she stuck with this for longer than I would have figured.
I’m sorry to be so cranky, but, as a lawyer, this pisses me off. There is a reason it’s called the practice of law. You have to practice a lot to get good. She’s not going to spend the hours and hours it takes learning how to write well. She’s not going to do the grunt work of an associate. She’s not going to know all the little fiddly procedures that associates spend a lot of time to learn. I doubt she could name the parts of an appellate brief, much less wrote one. Even if you go to law school and get a JD (which she has not done – her certificate is not at all equivalent to a JD), that is the beginning of being a lawyer, not the end.
This is just a vanity project for her. It will make absolutely no difference to any criminal justice reform she’s supposedly doing. I support alternative pathways to become a lawyer, but what she’s doing makes a mockery of the years of hard, single-minded work that people like impact litigation specialists actually do.
No need to apologize. I’m not a lawyer but I can certainly understand and respect how you feel.
I’m right there with you, Another Anna.
And for those wondering, the next bar exam is the end of July.
@AnotherAnna – another lawyer here (prosecutor) and I agree 100% with what you wrote.
I don’t know Kim’s situation but my father went into law school straight from Jr College and has been a practicing attorney since the 70’s in TX. And yes he took and passed the bar. He’s a good attorney and a smart guy.
Honestly, whether she intends to actually work in law or not, what she committed to do and has actually done is impressive, especially considering how easily she could have quit without consequence. I would love to study psychology one day, but I don’t want to work in psychology, so even if people call it a vanity degree, I think Kim is genuinely interested in law and justice, and good for her!