Prince Harry made a ‘generous’ donation to a British social justice charity

Everything has gone silent around Sentebale in the past month, have you noticed? Ever since the UK Charity Commission began their investigation, the briefings from Sophie Chandauka has mercifully stopped, although many of the “trustees” appointed by Sophie resigned almost as soon as they were appointed. I bring up Sentebale because it’s still registered in the UK and under the purview of Britain’s Charity Commission. Prince Harry still has many connections within the British charity world, and he remains the patron of a handful of British (or British-registered) charities. I honestly hoped the Sentebale debacle would convince him to distance himself from any British charity, just because those charities will find themselves on the receiving end of palace machinations. But Harry keeps on connecting himself to Britain. He apparently sent a huge donation to Nottingham charity:

The head of a U.K. charity said he was “gobsmacked” by a generous donation from Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex underscored that he’ll continue to support British charities despite losing a key legal appeal to restore his state-funded police protection in his home country.

In a statement seen by PEOPLE on May 21, the Nottingham charity Himmah announced that the Duke of Sussex, 40, made a “significant donation” to the organization. The social justice organization works to tackle poverty, racism and social exclusion, and the undisclosed donation that Prince Harry made in January will fund over 650 food parcels for families in need in the city.

“I could not believe it when we got the email. To have been chosen by such a high-profile royal once is amazing but to have been supported by Prince Harry too left us completely gobsmacked and hugely humbled,” Himmah director Sajid Mohammed said.

The charity may have been on Harry’s radar through his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, made a donation in 2021 that helped the organization expand its food bank resources, support the Salaam Shalom Kitchen (the only joint Muslim and Jewish community kitchen in the U.K.) and address pressing social issues.

Himmah said that Prince Harry also sent a heartfelt letter to endorse his support.

“Nottingham holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege of visiting and supporting the community there for over a decade. The incredible work Himmah does to address food insecurity, poverty, and social exclusion should be recognised and applauded,” the Duke of Sussex said in the letter. “I’m happy to be able to play a small part in your mission to bring communities together by creating opportunities and support for those facing hardship.”