Kourtney Kardashian wonders why kids go to school: ‘Truly. It’s so dated’

Homeschooling is like the third-rail for so many education conversations. Let me just say… my mom was a public-school teacher, and that is a huge influence on my perspective on education and homeschooling. I think there are some legitimate reasons for some parents to homeschool, and there are some cases where homeschooling is probably the best option for certain kids. That being said, I do think there are too many homeschooled kids and too many utterly unqualified parents who homeschool their kids out of bigoted, ignorant and/or fundamentalist-Christian reasons. Well, speaking of, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian basically had the most ignorant conversation about their kids’ education.
Kourtney Kardashian is not worried about raising bookworms. The “Kardashians” star — who shares kids Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick and son Rocky, 1, with husband Travis Barker — revealed that she believes sending children to school is “so dated.”
“I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is,” Kourtney said on the latest episode of sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, which dropped Wednesday. “There’s ways we function as a family that … it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family…Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f–king go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated.”
Khloé, 40, interjected in agreement, saying, “Oh, I’m such a homeschool person, so don’t even get me going.”
The Poosh founder then said her kids have sent her videos about “successful people” whose kids never go to school.
“And then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’ Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything,” she continued.
Kourtney also shared how she chooses to take care of her infant children when they get sick.
“I will, like, nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen,” she confessed. “I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there’s so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States [it’s different].”
It really is two dumb bitches telling each other “exactlyyyy.” And not for nothing, but Kourtney sounds like an anti-vaxxer. She sounds like one of those “natural” granola-types who preach “do your own research,” meanwhile their kids can’t even read. The point of sending you kids to school is not only “educating the future workforce and creating responsible young citizens,” but it’s also about socialization and simply experiencing life beyond your family. These are fundamental concepts which no one should have to explain to a nearly 50-year-old woman with three children! “What is the point of school” OH MY GOD.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kourtney’s IG.
That’s the problem when you reward uneducated idiots.
They could always have tutors but given their father was a lawyer, this is all nepo-baby talk.
To be rich, idle and to be this dumb really is the true definition of an idiocracy.
IDK, I feel like this a passive aggressive knock on Kim for finishing her law studies.
Good point. So some jealousy again from the dumb sisters.
Can’t wait when these sisters have to find “educated” people to help them deal with their scrapes.
Kourtney actually has a college degree from a large, PUBLIC university!
The Kardashian kids don’t need to work a day in their lives, so fine, whatever, don’t go to school. You clearly won’t starve. But STFU about traditional school being some dumb, waste of time, concept that you don’t understand why it still exists.
The world is on fire, Kourtney, and people are dying. Education, by qualified professionals, are all most of us have to set us up for a stable life. I’m sorry we didn’t sell our souls for attention 20 years ago (and every day since.)
The goal of school is so that they can have a conversation with actual adults — which clearly these two cannot.
Seriously! Between the two of them, I don’t think they managed one complete, coherent sentence.
Part of school and this is my issue with homeschooling is learning to be a member of society. While it’s true that a lot of public schools are under funded and over crowded, and maybe kids aren’t mastering long division, they’re learning about sharing spaces and resources with different kinds of people.
The Kardashians never learned how to be contributing members of a community.
As someone who sits on the bench for truancy hearings this statement makes my ass twitch
None of my kids have her means. She just feeds into a narrative they cannot afford to use
This sh*t makes me want to scream. Why is being ignorant aspirational? Why is being an idiot prized above being educated? Why tf are we still giving this stupid f*cking family air? They offer nothing of value.
They are aspirational: “Because you too can be rich like her.”
Let’s face it a woman’s beauty has been lauded above her intelligence in the patriarchy.
You can be dim but pretty, you’re fine.
You’re ugly and intelligent, no go.
You’re intelligent and pretty, that’s good as long as you’re not smarter than the men or don’t show them up for being dumb.
Since women have entered the workforce – thanks to school and education – and made their own money, they’ve threatened the original role of men as breadwinner. Now that you have these two idiots parading themselves as hating school but rich despite it, it gives hope to so many who hate school that they too can be rich like them. And there are men out there who support them.
I just loathe magat stupidity to tbe core of my existence. Schools should be community hubs that integrate kids and their families into a community and encourage everyone to have excellent social skills and social connections in their community. The magat determination to destroy education isn’t just to make Americans stupid and to make sure they don’t understand how the government and economy should work. It is also about destroying communities and social skills/networks. Isolated people are more prone to believe Q/Twitter conspiracies and not be grounded in reality. The magats want kids homeschooled/private fundamentalist schooled to remove minimum educational standards, to indoctrinate kids into fundamentalism, to make them stupid by under educating them, to fund the rich controlling the churches with tax payer money and to deliberately make kids easier prey for pedophiles using the history of the Catholic church as a model. F#ck this stupid entitled talentless c#nt.
Kourtney’s most used word is, like, “like.” Those women are so articulate & intelligent! /S
I know one person who homeschooled her kid for the right reasons: her daughter had a serious long term illness as a child and would have missed so much school if she hadn’t been homeschooled. This woman also has her degree in teaching. She had her daughter involved with community theater so she had a social life and didn’t become too shy.
And one who does it for the wrong reasons: fundamentalist Christian Libertarian who thinks school buses were evil, doesn’t want her kids learning about government because “Jesus is King” and didn’t want to get her kids vaxxed because “with freedom comes risk.” She does not have a teaching degree. Her poor kids have no idea how to act in social situations.
So basically, she’s saying “Garble, garble, garble, homeschool, garble, garble, Tylenol.”
I like the fact that she now thinks she’s a “nurse” 😂
No, you’re just being a parent.
Well… why *would* you go to school when you can just get your sister to do a sex tape with a NFL player and then and ride her coattails for the rest of your life? Indeed.
Kim made the tape with Ray J, Brandy’s brother. Not with Reggie Bush. But yeah – none of them would be where they are if Kim hadn’t copied her boss Paris Hilton in how to get very famous very quickly.
Hasn’t the Kardashians’ stranglehold on popular culture finally come to an end? I wish they’d all just eff off.
The faster these entitled, untalented, delusional succubi, fade from the culture, the better for humanity on a whole. I really wish they were reported on less here. They need to go away.
For many, many years now they have shown their disdain for education to the viewing public.
The whole lot of them must share one brain cell and it wasn’t Kourtney’s turn for it when she gave this interview. School isn’t just reading, writing and arithmetic, it’s learning valuable social skills, ethics, curiosity about the world, self-confidence, etc. The only thing they’ve learned is what kind of plastic surgery to get and shameless self-promotion.
While getting my bachelors degree in languages, I also did the requirements for a teaching license in social studies, which includes history, French, Spanish, and German. I taught high school while getting a masters in government and a juris doctorate in night programs.
I WOULD NEVER HOME SCHOOL. If I had any, I would want my children to learn far beyond what I could teach them in the areas of study I left in high school or the areas I didn’t study at all in high school. As a former teacher, I know that different students respond to different teaching styles in different subjects. They also respond and need exposure to different personalities. And so much more. They need exposure to other kids, other views, other cultures, other worlds, and they need to learn to some extent how to fend for themselves and that they can fend for themselves, which they won’t learn at home. I currently live in one of the five most diverse school districts in the USA. Over 100 different languages are spoken in the homes of the kids who attend our high school. Why would I deprive my children of experiencing that?
I also know that it is easy to hide child abuse in a home school situation.
And they can learn from Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian what type of people to avoid.
Socialization is SO important. It’s what makes a … society.