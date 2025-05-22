Kourtney Kardashian wonders why kids go to school: ‘Truly. It’s so dated’

Homeschooling is like the third-rail for so many education conversations. Let me just say… my mom was a public-school teacher, and that is a huge influence on my perspective on education and homeschooling. I think there are some legitimate reasons for some parents to homeschool, and there are some cases where homeschooling is probably the best option for certain kids. That being said, I do think there are too many homeschooled kids and too many utterly unqualified parents who homeschool their kids out of bigoted, ignorant and/or fundamentalist-Christian reasons. Well, speaking of, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian basically had the most ignorant conversation about their kids’ education.

Kourtney Kardashian is not worried about raising bookworms. The “Kardashians” star — who shares kids Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick and son Rocky, 1, with husband Travis Barker — revealed that she believes sending children to school is “so dated.”

“I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is,” Kourtney said on the latest episode of sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, which dropped Wednesday. “There’s ways we function as a family that … it’s like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family…Like, let’s say the school system. I’ll think, ‘Why do kids f–king go to school?’ Truly. It’s so dated.”

Khloé, 40, interjected in agreement, saying, “Oh, I’m such a homeschool person, so don’t even get me going.”

The Poosh founder then said her kids have sent her videos about “successful people” whose kids never go to school.

“And then I’m like, ‘What’s the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let’s do it!’ Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything,” she continued.

Kourtney also shared how she chooses to take care of her infant children when they get sick.

“I will, like, nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen,” she confessed. “I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there’s so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States [it’s different].”