Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz were in London this week, they didn’t see his fam

There’s a lot of hate for Nicola Peltz Beckham these days. A lot of knives out for the American woman who “stole” a British prince! Sound familiar? But for what it’s worth, I think Nicola is a savvy operator, especially compared to her husband Brooklyn. The British media is always going to “blame the woman” in any circumstance, but in this particular case, I think Nicola has always had a pretty good idea of how she and Brooklyn should operate as a celebrity couple. She works as an actress/model/fashionista while he explores food-entertainment and launching his own hot sauce. But they also have a couple-brand, which is greater than the sum of its parts.
Well, it looks like they’ve scored a big win for the couple-brand. Nicola and Brooklyn signed a deal to model for Moncler, and they were in London this week to shoot the ad campaign. As it turned out, they were just a short distance away from David Beckham, who was groveling and simpering to King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Brooklyn Beckham was in London on Monday shooting for a huge deal with fashion brand Moncler. The Sun reported that Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola, 30, have signed up to be ambassadors of the Italian fashion house.
And while US-based Brooklyn was working for the brand on Monday, he was only a short distance from his dad, David, who was at the Chelsea Flower Show.
The Beckhams have become embroiled in feud speculation in recent weeks, with fans noticing that Brooklyn and his wife have snubbed major milestones on social media and avoided going to family events.
“It’s a huge deal for him. Brooklyn is a great model and knows how to turn it on for the cameras,” a source told the paper.
“Working with Nicola on this campaign is really exciting for Brooklyn too. They love working together and think this Moncler campaign is very chic. But it strikes a chord knowing how close in distance Brooklyn was to David given how tense their relations have been recently. Brooklyn was filming five minutes away by car.”
This is all so reminiscent of all of the times Prince Harry has been in London and Harry’s father and brother make a point of being “too busy” to meet with him, and then the papers are like “oh, Harry must be so sad, he was just minutes away from his father!” David Beckham, like King Charles, has made his choices. Those choices include: feeding his son to the tabloids in an effort to exert control over his son’s marriage. Anyway, I hope Nicola and Brooklyn enjoyed their brief visit to London! It’s probably going to be like this for a while.
Also: Page Six’s sources had some different info. Their sources claim that David and Victoria didn’t even know that Brooklyn and Nicola were in London on Monday and Brooklyn “didn’t reach out” to his parents before or during the trip. An insider said: “It’s sad, really. David and Victoria didn’t even know Brooklyn was in London. It’s becoming increasingly clear how strained things are behind the scenes.” Hmmm.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Nicola’s IG.
Well, good for them. And they did it without kissing royal a–. Are the Beckhams going to be like Charles and still be trying to work the PR about what great parents they are when Nicola and Brooklyn have kids that they never see?
Victoria and David need to get a grip. Brooklyn is an adult who is living his life on his terms. They can’t control him anymore.
I refuse to believe they are colluding with the tabloids that are trying to destroy them. It’s clear there has been a falling out, I can’t imagine they want to fuel it or publicise it
It’s interesting to see how rinse and repeat the British tabloids playbook is. I imagine we’ll start to see stories about how emotionally fragile and manipulated Brooklyn is soon, and how he was never that smart. And then a lot of stories about how everyone hated Nicola from the beginning and how she did this horrible thing or that horrible thing, and how one of Brooklyn’s exes was so much better suited for him.
I don’t know the truth to their personality types because I don’t think I’m their target audience, but you do have to wonder after you watch them do this to someone else how much is creations of the media. Because I mean how many people legitimately believe that Meghan is the type of person to make fun of Queen Elizabeth by using whipped cream for hair on a waffle?
I’m waiting for the report that Nicola made Victoria cry.
Bla bla bla
I hope the Beckhams see how bas this looks on them
Considering the Windsors haven’t figured out how bad their behavior looks… and the Beckhams are modelling themselves after the Windsors…
I’m guessing they’ll figure it out about the twelfth of neveruary.
Hard for VB to cry when her face has been plasticised.
Brooklyn’s parents sell out to the media. This does not make them look good bit Brooklyn’s dad seems to want to be popular with pegs and charles.
Exactly. How else would the media know that Brooklyn didn’t tell his parents he’d be in town?
The British media seem very harsh on Women.
Takes after their owner, Murdoch the misogynist.
Charles is not a good role model for fathers and the Windsors are not good role models for how to deal with the press. Never complain never explain is a lie bc they are constantly briefing. Against their kids.
This whole family drama displayed demonstrates what kind of parents Victoria and David are. A child going no contact is a big red flag. I honestly doubt that Brooklyn is being held hostage and controlled by Nicola. He probably has been exposed to positive and nurturing relationships and nope out of dealing with his parents.
I do wonder how these children fared during the scandal when David was outed by his personal assistant Rebecca Loos for being his mistress?
Sure, it wasn’t the nanny a la Schwarzenegger but being a PA is pretty close to the family.
Just checked Brooklyn was 4 or 5 when it happened. Would have caused a bit of turmoil…
Moncler is a big deal. Well done Brooklyn!
I remember when David, at his peak, used to get all these endorsements. These days, what does David do except grovel to the king?
I recall the Beckham’s being pretty close over the years — I don’t understand the sudden pile on?
Rich families having drama when the kids marry isn’t earth shattering.
Making this about H&M really seems like a giant stretch.
Clickbait.
Any smart woman who marries into a well known British family gets the Meghan treatment.
The latest one is the Earl of Yarmouth who – to rub it in to his father – quoted Meghan: “ We’re not just planning to survive, we are going to thrive.”
He has also lost his court case. So the tabloids see the spectre of the Sussexes everywhere 😂
https://www.tatler.com/article/earl-and-countess-of-yarmouth-ragley-hall
David wants a knighthood.
What exactly does a knighthood do for you? Like, why is it worth all of this? Is it just he isn’t playing football so he needs to still be competing?
Also – they seemed like such good parents when the kids were growing up. Goes to show that you never really know what’s going on in a family, behind closed doors.
The Beckams – or at least some of them- are actively creating intense negative media for their child. Their child. That says it all to me. Done and dusted
Also. It makes me rethink the whole “N” is a demon stories during the wedding planning. It could have been very Kate twisting things her way to appear better in the press. That could easily have been the start of the strain between the B’s and their son and his wife.
I just hope that to B and N are both in therapy and working to grow as individuals and as a couple. These kids of situations can only benefit from having mental health support.
They have always come across as good parents, so it is baffling to me how people have ‘picked sides’ and decided they are toxic now.
I think it is possible there was friction around the wedding when two powerful families were involved.
As to this particular story — the original insert says the kids were in London to film a commercial and didn’t reach out to his family so that comes from the young couple.
Page Six has a source saying the Beckham’s didn’t know the kids were in town so someone reached out for a comment.
David could have said: “No comment. Brooklyn is an adult. I wish the couple well.”
But noooooo, the Beckhams sure like the drama. Perhaps they are the old-new scapegoat when there’s something nefarious going on with the Windsors? Now that the Sussexes are gone and their arrows aren’t hitting the target, the Beckhams are a good replacement.
Must be part of the visible contract.
I’m assuming the young people posted on SM about the Moncler campaign and that it was shooting in London? If page 6, then reached out for comments they were given something. which was that they weren’t contacted by their son. At the end of the day, it’s the tabloid papers with insiders saying things about toxic parents or American brats and that is not a good look. It’s that kind of public name-calling, even if done through anonymous sources, that should really be shut down, whether it’s done bts or through a simple comment. Throwing up one’s hands and saying “oh dear the tabloids are at it again so whatever can we do” is very Windsor. I get not wanting to fuel it but I think there are ways to shut it down but those ways would put them at odds with the tabloids who want to use them for clickbait.
My son and I are currently estranged and the only bright part is that I don’t have an entire media machine “reporting” it with lies, misinformation and petty glee. I really feel for all involved.
Harla, as someone estranged from a parent going on twenty years now, I have one piece of advice, and this is what I would also offer to the Beckhams: don’t force it. Don’t try to make it happen. Accept that you have done something — or a number of things — that seriously disturbed a person who was vulnerable and who consequently made a choice to cut ties. I’m assuming you have done this. Don’t — whatever you do — rush in to make amends or plead for second chances or reconciliation. Just resist the temptation. What it conveys to the adult child is likely to exacerbate their pain and outrage because it perpetuates a pattern of failing to respect them, of putting your needs first, of seeking contact on your own terms, of wilfully ignoring their side of the story, and pursuing a line in intra-family politics that is akin to virtue-signalling. This is to say, it shades into gaslight. “Why have you gone???” Is the question that the tabs, the Beckhams, and the royals, all seem to pose, all whilst continuing to throw mud at the adult children who cut ties with them. It’s a very good cop / bad cop dynamic, in which the tabs play bad cop… very unedifying, and if anything, apt to vindicate the adult child’s drive to cut loose. Put it this way: you let someone down so badly, they had to run the risk of being labelled a lifetime villain by all of their remaining family merely to protect their own peace. They risked loosing touch with lots of others, purely to get away from you. I’m sorry if I sound cruel, but adult children don’t run from parents who were normal, adequate, or logical. They run from people who did real damage. If you don’t know what you did, that probably represents a huge part of the problem. It’s not a casual whim, it’s not a foot stamp. It is the most profound, radical, hard-fought choice I have made — to date — and I will never look back. Mostly because the parent I rejected never stopped pleading and pestering. She had all kinds of energy for recrimination, which she would have better spent addressing the record whilst it was unfolding, live, when things at home were truly dire. That’s all I can say.
“A man shall leave his father and mother and hold fast to his wife”. Perhaps the Beckham’s are having some difficulty with this.
I don’t know. This all seemed fairly one-sided until quite recently, and that side wasn’t Victoria and David. There was so much drama around the wedding, with so many accusations made against Victoria. And in the end, when all those emails were released by the wedding planner, it turns out that it was Nicola who was the drama.
Nicola’s story around why they don’t want to see the Beckhams has also changed a few times before this narrative was settled on.
Whatever it is, I hope it works out.