Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz were in London this week, they didn’t see his fam

There’s a lot of hate for Nicola Peltz Beckham these days. A lot of knives out for the American woman who “stole” a British prince! Sound familiar? But for what it’s worth, I think Nicola is a savvy operator, especially compared to her husband Brooklyn. The British media is always going to “blame the woman” in any circumstance, but in this particular case, I think Nicola has always had a pretty good idea of how she and Brooklyn should operate as a celebrity couple. She works as an actress/model/fashionista while he explores food-entertainment and launching his own hot sauce. But they also have a couple-brand, which is greater than the sum of its parts.

Well, it looks like they’ve scored a big win for the couple-brand. Nicola and Brooklyn signed a deal to model for Moncler, and they were in London this week to shoot the ad campaign. As it turned out, they were just a short distance away from David Beckham, who was groveling and simpering to King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Brooklyn Beckham was in London on Monday shooting for a huge deal with fashion brand Moncler. The Sun reported that Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola, 30, have signed up to be ambassadors of the Italian fashion house. And while US-based Brooklyn was working for the brand on Monday, he was only a short distance from his dad, David, who was at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Beckhams have become embroiled in feud speculation in recent weeks, with fans noticing that Brooklyn and his wife have snubbed major milestones on social media and avoided going to family events. “It’s a huge deal for him. Brooklyn is a great model and knows how to turn it on for the cameras,” a source told the paper. “Working with Nicola on this campaign is really exciting for Brooklyn too. They love working together and think this Moncler campaign is very chic. But it strikes a chord knowing how close in distance Brooklyn was to David given how tense their relations have been recently. Brooklyn was filming five minutes away by car.”

[From The Evening Standard]

This is all so reminiscent of all of the times Prince Harry has been in London and Harry’s father and brother make a point of being “too busy” to meet with him, and then the papers are like “oh, Harry must be so sad, he was just minutes away from his father!” David Beckham, like King Charles, has made his choices. Those choices include: feeding his son to the tabloids in an effort to exert control over his son’s marriage. Anyway, I hope Nicola and Brooklyn enjoyed their brief visit to London! It’s probably going to be like this for a while.

Also: Page Six’s sources had some different info. Their sources claim that David and Victoria didn’t even know that Brooklyn and Nicola were in London on Monday and Brooklyn “didn’t reach out” to his parents before or during the trip. An insider said: “It’s sad, really. David and Victoria didn’t even know Brooklyn was in London. It’s becoming increasingly clear how strained things are behind the scenes.” Hmmm.