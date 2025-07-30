Daily Mail: Prince William & Kate were totally on a yacht vacation in Greece last week

Last week, we learned via Greek media that the Prince and Princess of Wales were on a luxury vacation in Greek waters. According to Greek reports, they “borrowed” the superyacht Opera for a family vacation, a vacation including their three children plus Carole and Michael Middleton. They reportedly set off for this vacation soon after the Wimbledon finals, and the group arrived in Greece via a private jet, with heavy security. The Greek media reported all of this openly, and some local outlets have been trying to keep track of Opera and the Wales fam. But the British media absolutely refused to cover any part of it, not even a whisper of “reports out of Greece indicate a family vacation.” Well, Will and Kate’s yacht vacay must be over, because the Daily Mail splashed the story on their front page! Some highlights from this hilarious story:
Greek locals swear that they’ve seen Will & Kate: For more than a week, though, another topic, or rather a question, has dominated conversation in bars and tavernas, particularly on beautiful Kefalonia. Has anyone seen Prince William and his family? Locals swear blind that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children George, 12, Charlotte, ten, and seven-year-old Louis arrived on the island by private Lear jet on July 16. Also in tow, others insisted, were the future King’s in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton. All were then driven to a waiting superyacht. And from there out to azure waters and, well, who knows where?
The superyacht: On July 19 stories began to surface in the Greek media of how the Prince and Princess were enjoying the largesse of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a prominent member of the UAE royal family. His £340 million 146-metre (479ft) mega-yacht, Opera, is said to be one of the most opulent private vessels in the world. It boasts every amenity imaginable and in some cases, like Noah’s Ark, two of everything – including helipads. While the story was ignored by the British media, it was picked up around the world. The Delhi-based Hindustan Times, for instance, ran its account under the headline ‘Prince William, Kate Middleton sailing around Greece on yacht belonging to Emirati sheikh’.
The vacation looks pretty bad for preachy environmentalist William: Besides, Lear jets and mega-yachts aren’t a particularly good look for a prince who wears his green credentials proudly. William’s Earthshot Prize gives £1 million every year to five projects tackling climate challenges. And wasn’t it only a couple of months ago that he was hailing Sir David Attenborough on the eve of his new documentary, Ocean? In it, Sir David intones: ‘I now understand that if we save the sea we save our world.’ And it goes without saying that the great naturalist is decidedly sniffy about fuel-guzzling superyachts, which are said to cause even more damage to the environment than private jets. Maybe William and co had opted for a caravan holiday on the Isle of Wight instead. Sources were still insisting, though, that the royals had ‘definitely’ landed at Kefalonia’s main airport.
The Mail spoke to a retired civil servant in Greece: Then word reached the Daily Mail of a woman – a retired senior civil servant in the Greek defence ministry – who was said to have seen them first hand. The only known person, in fact, to have laid eyes on them. Aged 64, Penelope Likoudi was born and raised on the island. Every day, she says, she swims in the bay, ‘where I do exercises in the water for my back’. Last Tuesday was no different but this time there was a yacht moored about 100 metres or so from the shore and vaguely mindful of the stories of William and Kate, she decided to check it out. ‘It was a possibility as a lot of celebrities come to this very spot. I think it was sometime after 11.30 in the morning,’ she recalled. ‘I swam out beyond the warning buoy and was about 30 metres (100ft) from the yacht when I saw them. Kate was standing on the top level with Charlotte and Louis. She was wearing a dark wraparound dress. There was an older lady next to them, possibly Kate’s mother, but I wasn’t able to see her well. I literally shivered with excitement. I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it. Now I wish I’d called out hello to them. But I didn’t, I got star-struck and couldn’t get the words out. There was no sign of William or George though.’ Did they see her? ‘I think they must have done. I was the only one swimming that far out. You know, there was only a handful of locals on the beach.’
The Wales fam might have been on a different boat: It transpires that the Prince and Princess were in fact on the 50 metre (164ft) Almax, one of the world’s first fuel-cell superyachts which is estimated to be worth £40million. Built by Italian firm San Lorenzo, it is described as a ‘huge milestone in the future of sustainable boating’. That at least should deflect any criticism heading the Prince’s way. Sure enough, Penelope’s sighting tallies with maritime records which show that the Almax left Kioni the following day. It returned to Argostoli on Friday. There remains one mystery. Witnesses saw a different party exit the boat the next morning.
The Wales fam are back in the UK: William and Charlotte subsequently flew to Switzerland on Sunday to cheer on the Lionesses as they won the Euros final. It is understood that the family are now back in Britain. Kensington Palace did not respond to the Mail’s request for comment.
It’s remarkable to see the Mail actually doing investigative legwork and really tracing all of the yachts in the area to figure out which one William and Kate borrowed. If this had been about the Sussexes, do you think the Mail would have been this diligent and conservative in their approach to how they reported the story? Anyway, I believe the Greek reports that Will and Kate borrowed Opera, and I would also guess that the family probably barely left the yacht, which is why there were so few sightings of them on land. This is not Jackie hopping off the Christina O to go shopping in Capri, you know? This is about a supposed environmentalist prince borrowing a private jet to take his family on a vacation on a megayacht borrowed from an Emirate sheikh.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
This digging into the doings of the Laziest couple won’t last. They’re probably doing all this investigative work because they think that Harry & Meg may return.
Took them a week and the info was out already. Had to laugh they cited the Hindustan Times because they were too scared to break the omertà.
At this stage, the Lazies are afraid of the Fail – not the other way around Rothermere!
Read somewhere there’s an embargo on reporting on the Waleses’ vacations while they’re happening, for “security reasons.” Which is a joke unless they think a submarine was going to plant floating bombs around the yacht or something, and other royals’ vacations get reported. Maybe the Waleses’ constant vacations are just too embarrassing. Anyway, after seeing Charles’ press guy’s Whatsapp meltdown last week, where the press guy (Tobyn Andreae?) threatened to withhold access from journalists and their media employers for reporting on Charles’ will, I can believe it.
i think the “embargo for security reasons” is just the Waleses stomping their feet and having a tantrum.
I also think the press was okay with this as long as they were kept in the know – part of that invisible contract. but now i think the Waleses aren’t looping in the press as much and when they find out, its getting leaked.
So far this year we have the greek isles, Mustique, two ski vacations, and a trip to northern England for hiking etc. and that’s what we know of.
They only reported on it because the Greeks were witnesses to their comings and going’s and reported it! If the Greeks and their witnesses never said anything or reported it then the British press bedmates would have never said a damn thing.
Surprised the Fail broke the omertà. Thought the lesser rags would have. Also, not the Fail on Sunday so they’re still treating them with kid gloves.
I rather enjoyed how they intimated that the Wales weren’t on this superyacht but rather that superyacht–you know, the one that’s fuel efficient. 🙄
What? You don’t believe the “Mail [is] actually doing investigative legwork and really tracing all of the yachts in the area to figure out which one William and Kate borrowed?” Yeah, the Fail is doing investigative legwork to give EcoWilly an EcoExcuse, either that or they got their tip from EcoJasonKnauf.
So weird that only the Fail came up with alternative Almax — could it be they scooped the local Greek press a week late? 🙄
The Almax is interesting with the methanol fuel cell – https://yachtsinternational.com/yachts/85576/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CI%20consider%20sustainability%20not%20as,chairman%20and%20owner%20of%20Almax.
Different approach than the super-cooled hydrogen fuel yacht that Bill Gates reneged on (story #2, below the EcoWales) – https://luxurylaunches.com/transport/royal-family-on-abu-dhabi-prince-superyacht-07252025.php
Well knock me over with a feather. The Mail even went with the headline about the UAE Sheikh’s superyacht instead of leading with the more environmentally-friendly Almax. Their reporting about the Almax is mysterious. They claim “it transpires that in fact” the Wales were on the Almax but concludes that a different family got off the boat. So yes, or no? I would have guessed that the Wales left first via chopper, but the Almax doesn’t seem to have a helipad (happy to be proved wrong).
They did neglect to mention that the UAE Sheik is a foreign minister, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest and the 2003 Royal Gifts Policy. But this is a good start!
Perhaps they used both? Will in the environmentally friendly yacht and Kate and the children in the other?
But Willy’s ego won’t put him up in the smaller yacht! Nothing worse than holidaying with your social climbing in laws who want titles!
Or perhaps the Middletons (and friends) used the smaller one and of course the Wales family used the grander yacht?
It’s so interesting that all of the Wales’ vacations for years have been kept super private but every one (or most lol) of their 2025 vacations have been leaked. The press came right out and said they were missing the Baftas because of Mystique and then pics of their two skiing holidays leaked. Baby steps but this is progress!
Even the tabs are fed up with them being so stingy with work and access because they are always on holiday!
At this point, they holiday more than they appear in public. They’re casual royals at best. At this stage, will Willy as king even appear for the opening of Parliament? Governments need contingencies if the head of state is too lazy to do his job.
Maybe he’ll send Jason… 🤔
It is progress which is interesting. The press must be really mad at their lack of work and lack of access.
Who owns the Almax? Maybe one yacht for the Waleses, the other for the Middletons. The occupants probably had dinner together.
The Almax is available for lease at the eye-watering price of $376,000 to $411,500 a week, depending on whether it’s high summer season or low summer season, which, not being in this market, I wouldn’t have a clue about.
https://www.yachtcharterfleet.com/luxury-charter-yacht-59461/almax.htm
I highly, highly doubt cheapskate Willy paid that. Maybe he got a steep discount or even got it for free, with the company enjoying free publicity. That’s a good theory, that Willy got his own “environmentally friendly” 10-bedroom yacht, maybe with visits from the kids for a few nights, and I do think the Almax looks luxurious enough. Maybe he choppered off to leave early for Switzerland, because someone in the Mail’s comments who was on Kefalonia last week said they all initially went to the yachts(s) by chopper.
The theory that it’s free because of publicity doesn’t work because if it were because of publicity, the Waleses would have leaked this to the UK media to begin with and it wouldn’t have been the Greek media and other media reporting on it for an entire week with the point of saying that the yacht was the Opera yacht and not this Almax yacht that conveniently squashes any talks about William and the yacht regarding the environment. I laughed because this convenient Fail source was able to swim all the way to what should have been a very secure and protected area to also conveniently see Kate and Louis on the deck of a yacht that no one else had mentioned in any of the articles this past week. It reminded me of how big back Becky conveniently saw William driving to the hospital to see Kate when none of the surrounding paparazzi saw him there besides a different day when they only got photos of him driving and not going into the hospital. The same hospital that Camilla and Charles managed to walk in and out of it like it was runway at fashion week, yet Will was only spotted once by the paparazzi but BBB was conveniently able to see him there when no one else did. These people are entertaining just for the stupid things they write and expect people to believe.
@Nerd, good point about the Almax owners not giving up the $400k weekly rent for publicity, when publicity about this trip is the last thing William and Kate want.
Which leaves us with a few options.
(1) William paid the $400k weekly rent. Hahahahaha, no.
(2) The Wales weren’t on the Almax and that “other family” was just that, a different family.
(3) The Almax owners expect quid pro quo or to curry favor in another way. Maybe Earthsh@t hosts an event on the Almax. Or the Almax owners, being big deal business folks, have other business interests that William can grease the wheels for.
I guess I land on (2). But holy hell, if William and Kate took not one, but two, megayachts last week.
I really can’t see them utilizing two yachts, side by side. ‘Superyachts’ are called that for a reason, they are humongous & if you didn’t want to share space with someone you don’t need to, they’re that big. Source: Below Deck Mediterranean.
I googled and it looks like the Almax does have a helipad – but I’m sure it’s for totally environmentally sustainable helicopters.
I’m with you on “transpires” and “in fact,” and I’ll add, “there remains one mystery.” Dude, that’s the only mystery – if different people got off the boat, then where were the Wales?
And I had to laugh at “While the story was ignored by the British media…” Again, Dude, you are the British media.
Have never come across an environmentally friendly chopper 🥴
Was there a chopper on Almax? Hopefully someone had FlightRadar on.
If not, I reckon a submarine or a night boat took them onshore. Choppers are too noisy especially at night.
@Blogger – I think helipads are standard on super-yachts. But it doesn’t really matter because the Wales weren’t on it. And Kefalonia is used to yachts and helicopters – no need for nighttime stealth, like they’re WWII spies or something. A helicopter is the fastest way to get to the airport.
I couldn’t stop myself going to the Fail to see the comments on this peach of an article. There’s someone there who’s posting prominently about how they were on Kefalonia last week and it’s definitely the Wails. That person had a taxi driver who said his fleet took the Wails and Middletons from their private plane to a chopper pad, where a helicopter took them to their yacht. Or yachts if Willy had his own yacht.
So it’s perfectly credible that Willy and Charlotte took the chopper off the Almax. Then their servants left the normal way, at the dock, and the cook, housecleaner, and yacht crew were the “other family” that local witnesses saw get off.
Can a chopper go from Greece to Norfolk/Windsor without needing to refuel (if they didn’t want to stop, get pap shot and plane it).
They’d also need to use two choppers with the Middletons on board.
The Almax thing is so funny – the Mail spends a lot of time talking about how bad superyachts are for the environment and how much David Attenborough wouldn’t approve and then its like oh but they were on a different yacht!
I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them was on the bigger yacht and the other on the smaller yacht.
but interesting that the mail is bringing a similar kind of energy to this story that it would if this were H&M. maybe not the exact same level of energy but its at least something. they actually talked to locals!!
@Blogger – Windsor is too far away for even a special military helicopter. Plus a helicopter is pretty slow. A plane would be about 3.5 hours to London (I don’t know about Windsor)
@Eurydice thanks for that. I suspect they’d have choppered to a discreet airport and flew back via the RAF plane with a stop for Willy and Charlotte – which airport/airbase would the RAF use in the Med? 🤔
And would the RAF plane have returned to England to drop off Lazy, the kids and the Middleton parasites? THEN returned to Basel to pick up Willy and Charlotte? Or would they have used the UAE’s? 🤔
There’s too much fossil fuel burning going on with the Middletons with them. Yacht, chopper, plane – so eco-friendly for Earthshit man.
@Blogger I suspect William and charlotte took a RAF plane to switzerland and then to England. I think Kate and the other kids and her parents etc went back home the way they came – helicopter to private airport, private jet back to England.
Very very environmentally friendly.
@Blogger – I think the only RAF base in the Mediterranean is in Cyprus. And it’s not easy to get permission to fly a foreign military aircraft through Greek airspace – there are all kinds of diplomatic hoops to jump through.
The most logical and easy thing is that they used commercial helicopters and private planes to travel back and forth. As for discreet, Kefalonia only has one airport. If the yacht was closer to Corfu or Zakinthos, they also have international airports.
Ok, so the logical destination from Kefalonia would be to Cyprus.
So RAF plane waiting for Willy in Cyprus to take them to Basel so it doesn’t look THAT bad of wasting taxpayer resources.
Kefalonia to Cyprus by private jet? How many private jets from Greek airports would be flying to Cyprus?
Let’s assume the family got split up as Willy had to “work” (though he’s on holiday again today), surely the Middleton parasites were returned to England on the original Lear jet that flew them to Kefalonia?
Anyone have a subscription to Flight Radar? 😂
It would be funny if they are not in England and they flew to Mustique for their proper holiday.
(This reminds me of the Carmen Sandiego game – where in the world are they holidaying?) 🏖️
@Blogger – Cyprus is almost as far away from Kefalonia as is Switzerland. Why would William go southeast 800 miles by private jet just to take an RAF jet going back in the opposite direction? Plus, the dilemma of a military plane flying over all those other countries’ airspace?
Aside from not being practical, I think using the RAF would be even worse PR. Not everyone cares about the environment, but it would really look bad for him to use military assets and diplomatic channels just to attend a football match.
@eurydice but he arrived in Basel on the RAF jet so he must have flown to a base to get on it (the Cyprus base would be an hour’s flight away?)
Unless there’s a RAF jet that was circling around Kefalonia to pick him up.
Yes, it does look bad to arrive at a football match on a RAF jet. But it’s official “work” for him. So he did on taxpayer dime.
Here’s the RAF jet photo and it said it departed from RAF base Marham.
So private jet back to England from the yacht? Doesn’t make sense to me as it inconveniences him too much.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DMnbLLYMrTN/?img_index=1&igsh=MWh4a3lhcHp6MHNvaw==
@Blogger, thanks I hadn’t seen that photo. That looks like the RAF Airbus Vespina, which is kind of like Air Force One for the monarchy. That plane doesn’t have to fly out of a military base, just any airport that can accommodate a plane that size. He could have just left from Kefalonia.
I did a quick google search & found that the guy who owns Almax owns a yacht-making company. The Almax was launched only last year. I think he’s just trying to get some free publicity on the backs of the Wales vacay on a superyacht in Greece. Just spreading a little ‘it’s possible they were on the Almax’ rumor to get its name out there, it being so environmentally friendly & all. (Massive eyeroll here, there’s just no way a superyacht is environmentally friendly.)
when I click on the link to the article (I wanted to see the comments) I cant see the whole article and only two of the comments on my phone. But those comments are saying the pictures are definitely not Will and Kate. but the pic at the top of the page on the site is an old one of W&K on a yacht in their dating days. Is that the pic that people are saying isnt them??
Yes, the photo is from 2006 and shows them on Gary Goldsmith’s yacht. There is other information about Gary Goldsmith and a picture of his house on Ibiza, ‘Maison Bang Bang’ together with the information that locals claimed it was a brothel. It’s an odd article which strays far from the primary story of a Greek island holiday.
DM readers: not in the running for Regius Professor of Classics at Cambridge, shall we say.
When I think the venom with which these “reporters ” reported back then Harry’s and Meghan’s use of a private jet and the cheap pr move made by William and Kate using a commercial flight, I get so upset! And now, so many years later and they still ignore the use of the private jet and yacht by the “green” heir….it’s disgusting..
Right?! I’m gonna need them to keep the same energy they used to abuse the Sussexes for the liege man for life and his lazy wife. This article is entirely too polite. Where is the frantic screeching from all the royal experts? Where are the insider accounts from their palace sources? Where are the judgements from environmental experts about how big of a carbon footprint this vacation incurred? Where is the tally of how much everything cost, from the private jets to the borrows yachts (if they had paid for either) to the entire wardrobe of each Wails family member (including jewelry!)?
I get that people think this is the Fail pulling Willy’s chain but it’s entirely too calm and polite IMO.
It is super calm and polite but still gets in its digs, references the lear jet, the superyacht, the environmental implications, the fact that her parents were there – its not what they would write about the Sussexes but it is still definitely pulling their chain because no way do the Waleses want this vacation story out there. and the DM put it on the front page.
i wonder if they asked for a picture or something and W&K said no so the DM did this instead.
Whose Lear Jet? 🤔 wonder if the Fail has the call sign? (Only fair since the Fail keeps stalking the Sussexes)
Even during high season, there wouldn’t be too many private jets flying from London to Kefalonia since it’s a less popular island on the Med.
It ain’t Ibiza.
The Fail are all about flogging clicks and also they are reminding Will of his OBLIGATIONS to them. They are yanking his chains here and exposing both his hypocrisy and sybarite lifestyle. They want a lot more bang for their buck from Will. He has to keep of his end of THEIR bargain. He has to provide them with content and give them exclusives so they can boast about his “achievements”! Can’t do that if he’s being so shy about work and taking too many holidays!!
😂🤣😆 oh Fail, had you published earlier you’d have gone more clicks.
Thanks for reading the comments on CB – big thumbs up 👍
See? The Lazies do provide content and clicks!
Love the info from Penny the retired civil servant ( secondment to MI5?) and the other yacht. Two yachts in one trip? How absolutely, fantabulously tone-deaf and charming of these parasites! Pity you couldn’t find info about the Lear Jet – the UAE’s surely.
Next time, tell the Lazies to holiday in Mustique as the largesse of a foreign government funding the useless hypocritical Earthshit heir is bad, bad optics.
I remember reading somewhere that there’s a media embargo on reporting on the Wales’ vacations until after they’re over, for “security reasons.” Which sounds like a big load of BS because the UK media reports on everyone else’s vacations. But the Wales must make special kind of threats along the lines of Andreae threatening on WhatsApp to take away journalists’ access (and their media group’s access at the same time!) if they reported on Charles’ will.
What’s the point of the press giving in to W&K’s threats to take away access when the Wales’ don’t give any access? W&K’s hardly do any public duties, they don’t give interviews, and now they don’t even give the press photos but release them on social media instead. The BM is not getting anything from upholding the invisible contract, while the Wales’ get everything. At this point access doesn’t mean anything so the press might as well print the truth.
Well now … Golly GEE! Penelope – one of my fave Greek names – could she be related to the “priest” at lovely dog Ella’s human’s wedding in France? I wonder … hmmmm
OK, you security folks for the Wales fam … why did you let Penelope get close enough to the boat to see all of this … did you say, oh, that’s only Penelope, she’s a good egg and she’s starstruck. No threat.
Amazing news. Excellent details.
Is Penelope related to that priest from lovely dog Ella’s human’s wedding?! Okay, that’s got me laughing. Except iirc that priest definitely saw William whereas poor Penelope didn’t see William or George apparently.
Well, I can’t help but think that the reporter was taking the piss by naming her source “Penelope,” the long-suffering wife of Odysseus…husband gone, endured so much with his absence, etc etc…
Also, how fast did hands go up at the DM when Lord Rothemere said “Right, we’ve got to send someone to the Greek islands to retrace the steps of the Royal family, interview people, ask about yachts et cetera. Terrible brief. So, who wants to go?” Shades of the rota sending “reporters” to Montecito to spy on the Sussexes and make up stories. YES I WILL TOTALLY GO ON THIS VERY DIFFICULT TRIP, SIR!
Yup, Willy’s on an odyssey 😂
Gotta love Penny. The reporter has a very vivid imagination. Can’t believe why a retired employee from the Greek defence ministry would ever disclose such a lengthy narrative to a tabloid. They’re not the BBC!
I think the swimming buoys on Kefalonia are much further out than 100 meters (maybe 300 meters?) and super yachts have to be a few hundred more further out than that, so Penelope has to be a pretty strong swimmer. And there’s nothing magical about being a civil servant in the defense ministry – if she exists, she could very well have been a clerk.
The Fail is far too specific about Penny and her career with the Defence Ministry. Not only must she be a strong swimmer, she must be a local too if the yachts are moored out that far. She’d have to know the currents in the area. Or maybe she was snorkelling and got lost.
💡
She’s actually one of Willy’s RPOs who get paid on the side by the Fail. Oh dear, Penny is going to make Willy paranoid.
A really strong swimmer with really strong eyesight lol.
@Blogger – they just said she was a senior civil servant – that can mean anything from Minister of Defense down to a supervisor of some clerical staff or just someone with seniority because she was there so long. You’re right about the local currents – they can be very strong if the wind kicks up. Basically, I don’t believe anything about this story.
@Becks1 – Lol, very strong eyesight.
Ok let’s find the Fail’s Penny of Kefalonia 😂
Wiki says Kefalonia has 36,000 people (permanent presumably).
Penny is over 60 (early retirement is 57-62; but normally 67).
She is a strong swimmer who can swim more than 300M from shore, easy.
She has great eyesight (no cataracts? No glasses? Unless prescription goggles?)
She worked for the Ministry. (Greek – not a foreigner unless a dual citizen? And Defence)
So out of 36,000 ( I don’t know what the statistical breakdown is by age group and gender), how many are females who are over 60 and are strong swimmers?
Penny should be easy to find. She’s unique this Penny.
They won’t have paid for any of this of course – absolute parasites. (What do they say – “free to those who can afford it, very expensive for those that can’t”).
What is this – their 4th or 5th holiday of the year? Is the rule that they get a holiday for each day they work?
And I’ve no doubt they never left the boat. It will have been all-day boozing and sunbathing. No art or culture. Nothing to see in Greece anyway – right?
Even though the Wales did not pay, presumably, who paid for all their security who must have been in surrounding watercraft ?? Bet that cost a bit. Taxpayers??
I’d say one boat would be the Lazies, while the other five would belong to their host, the foreign minister.
Of course, all six boats could belong to the Minister.
Also, if they used both yachts, in which case you need RPOs on each yacht. Lazy and her RPO would be with her parents to give them protection. If you add the kids (is it one or two RPO per royal?), then that quickly multiplies.
I found this interesting:
https://www.westminstersecurity.co.uk/close-protection/royalty-and-specialist-protection/
Yep, not introducing the kids to Greek history is part of the travesty of this vacation. As much as I despise Ted Cruz, at least he was papped on line at the Acropolis with his kids when he was supposed to be touring the Texas flood areas.
Here’s where I have some sympathy. It can be hard to do those kind of touristy things when you’re uber famous. I’d guess some vips can get access after hours. But these kids are still not walking around with the general public. It must be such a cloistered life in some ways.
Even if, for argument’s sake, they stayed on the eco friendly yacht, this reeks of privilege. They are showing how clueless they are by trying to deflect from their stay on the sheik’s yacht. No we stayed on the other super exclusive yacht! Who has access to this kind of boating experience?
I see the ecofriendly yacht as a red herring. They are yanking William’s chain and offering him an out. He can say he was never on the Sheikh’s yacht, which just happened to be there, too. Instead he spent a week on the Almax to promote this ecofriendly alternative for yacht enthusiasts.
I saw a photo of the RAF jet in Basel, delivering William and Charlotte. So we have at least 1 jet from Windsor to Greece, 2 or 3 choppers (think of the luggage!) to get to the yacht.
1 chopper and one jet for William to watch the second match of the Lionesses (ignoring the Welsh team, playing the same day) and to go back to Greece.
2 or 3 choppers to bring the family to the airport, 2 jets, one to Windsor, 1 to Switzerland.
All that for 7 persons, for a holiday of what, 10 days? And the British press still is either quiet or extremely polite about it. While they went wild when Sir Elton sent his private jet to pick up the Sussexes. Or Amal Clooney hers for Meghan to go to her baby shower in NYC.
“Instead he spent a week on the Almax to promote this ecofriendly alternative for yacht enthusiasts”
Sounds like work to me, and you know he’d never agree to it. Even if these yacht enthusiasts are billionaires 😏
As for the jets and choppers and their fossil fuel emissions, should be easy enough to calculate their emissions from the bare minimum private jets and choppers they used to the max. We already have the yacht’s emissions thanks to the publicity surrounding the Opera 😂
The entire article sounds a lot like the KP shenanigans around Kate’s disappearance last year: were they or won’t they on a Greek yacht? Finger-wagging about William’s environmental credentials and trying to say they were on a “sustainable yacht” (whatever that means) despite Greek media’s clear reports that they were on Opera courtesy of the UAE foreign minister to (ahem) muddy the waters. But readers, do tell us in the online poll what you think, were Kate and William and the kids there or not?
The tone of the article is very much “we checked with a couple of Royalist locals and they all lied through their teeth about seeing the Waleses, except for this one older royalist lady” who threw in a slam against Harry and Meghan for good measure. It’s practically begging for people to give photos to the DM to verify the story. Shenanigans!
What? Did strong swimmer/weak back Penelope with the good eyesight slam Meghan & Harry??? You don’t say!
I am not sure if the DM did the leg work to investigate this. I have the funny feeling they got a tip off from KP and followed the lead because people were calling out Willy and Kate for hypocrisy being environmentalists and holidaying on a yacht. This is DM’s attempt to whitewash Willy and Kate of any accusation of hypocrisy totally ignoring the usage of private jets and helicopters by the Waleses.
The DM is trying to muddy the waters and to circumvent their deal with KP. They’re pretending that they didn’t send somebody out there to check out the story. “Penelope” is more likely to be a photographer than a Greek civil servant. No doubt they have photos. And as predicted they waited until the Waleses returned home to write the story and there’s no outrage.
Notice how the byline is attributed to a stringer that isn’t on British soil. The “Almaz” diversion suggests that someone in the Wales’ camp tried to “correct” (lie) that they weren’t in Opera. The sourcing of the piece suggests that the Mail could not get the Wales on the record in any fashion and their staff refused to confirm or deny anything. The piece is designed in part to provoke comment.
Why would they lie that they were NOT on the Opera? Hullo? Royal family to another royal family?
The Windsors have cultivated all these dodgy Middle East relationships over the decades so I wish they’d stop covering up and be honest for once.
This isn’t rocket science.
A moment of panic when presented with the eco warrior stuff, perhaps? No idea. But they lie like they’re breathing.
Great security if a rando like Penelope can swim close enough to the yacht to see Kate, Charlotte and Louis on the boat.
Didn’t the Greek reports say there were heaps of security around the yacht but Penny the ex-civil servant swam so close she could see them! 😂
IIRC it was a six boat security detail.
Penny must truly be a strong swimmer and was stealth enough to survive the wash created by SIX boats! 😂
@Blogger – here’s the link https://luxurylaunches.com/transport/royal-family-on-abu-dhabi-prince-superyacht-07252025.php
Supposedly DailyFail did all this faux research, but missed the part about the private tour to Lake Melissani, cuz that was def in Greek stories.
Wonder why the Greek press couldn’t get shots? 🤔 that would have been tabloid gold.
Lake Melissani reminds me of Capri’s blue grotto.
I wonder if the shots had the kids in them.
@Blogger – dunno why Greek press didn’t get shots. Maybe they didn’t know that EcoWilly and EcoJasonKnauf would pay a lot to kill those photos dead. The Luxurylaunches (LL link above) said they went by van to Lake Melissani and the lake was closed to other visitors while they were there. LL story also said the yacht “has massive garages for toys and tenders” and they were “whisked to the Opera by tender” upon arrival at Kefalonia airport. Without knowing the size of the tender (smaller boat that ‘tends’ to needs of the larger vessel), it’s possible they could have used a large ‘landing craft’ type tender, or support vessel, that’s used to transport vehicles from shore to yacht and back. So, after googling “are yacht tenders large enough to carry cars” and branching off from there, I’ve concluded they might only have been seen at Kefalonia airport.
Support vessel type tenders links here. Superyacht Tenders and Toys and Falcon are both UK based.
Yay Brand Britain.
https://theoneyd.com/roam-launches-dedicated-superyacht-landing-craft/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWBq0FuiSgE
Ohhh, I didn’t realize they closed the spot for other tourists. I wondered above if maybe they went after hours to do some of this stuff. But that feels kind of shitty if true.
As other commentators have noted, they would have choppered to the local airport to then board the private jet. No reason the jet couldn’t have taken William and Charlotte somewhere to meet the RAF plane. The RAF, like all Western Air Forces, has a presence all over the world. No reason they didn’t switch on the tarmac in Basel outside public view. No reason they didn’t return to Britain first in order to board the RAF plane. No reason one RAF flying machine didn’t pick them up and bring them to the ultimate RAF plane. There’s absolutely no stunt the Wales will not pull – they wholeheartedly believe with great proof the media is cowed by them and the truth of everything they do will never be reported.
C’mon RAF members, leak time! This is using RAF’s resources as Willy’s Med taxi service!
I just assumed they took a private jet back to England then caught the RAF jet to Basel.
Jason is gonna brief that the poor darlings couldn’t have their usual allocation of holibobs last year so they just had to squeeze 16 luxury vacations into this year instead. Only a disgruntled gardener, too wimpy to uproot ragworts after two decades of demanding and unpaid work, would be churlish enough to begrudge this little family from having endless free holidays. Gifted from some foreigner who yearns for the return of the British Empire: what’s not to love 💕