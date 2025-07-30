“Netflix released an image from their new ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptation” links

Netflix released a photo of the new cast of Pride and Prejudice, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Hollie Avery and Hopey Parish. Rufus Sewell will play Mr. Bennet and Jack Lowden was cast as Mr. Darcy! Anyway, people are saying the vibes are already off here. I’ll give it a chance. Netflix’s adaptation of Persuasion was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen though, so I hope they learned from that. [Hollywood Life]

Taron Egerton isn’t interested in playing James Bond, he thinks he’s way too messy for 007. That might be one of the best ways to get cast, though. [Just Jared]

What are the hot, trendy purses for celebrities this summer? [RCFA]

Lainey’s take on Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry: a romance built on no longer being cool? Instead of a joint slay, they’re united in flopping? [LaineyGossip]

Why wasn’t there a new South Park episode this week? [Pajiba]

Alison Brie & her bangs are outside. [Go Fug Yourself]

Barbie Ferreiras went to the Criterion Collection. [OMG Blog]

Aw, a Shemar Moore baby pic. [Seriously OMG]

A Love After Lockup star has been convicted of murder. [Starcasm]

Monica Lewinsky chimed in on Jay Leno’s BS. [Buzzfeed]

We know you've been yearning for a sneak peek. Pride & Prejudice is officially in production. Here's a first look featuring Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Olivia Colman, Hopey Parish, Rhea Norwood, and Hollie Avery as the Bennet women. pic.twitter.com/c1x9SNNfgS — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025