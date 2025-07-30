Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry had a romantic dinner together in Montreal??

Summer gossip stories are becoming increasingly bizarre, right? Whatever happened to “two crazy 20-somethings have an international love affair which ends in tears as soon as the Halloween decorations come out?” Instead, we have this… Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. Are people choosing their lovers by picking names out of a hat? Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023, although I do not think their divorce has been finalized whatsoever. Sophie is dating a surgeon in Ottawa. Justin has not been publicly involved with anyone since his marriage fell apart. But now he’s going out on dates with freshly single Katy Perry? I thought Katy and Orlando Bloom were done and dusted months ago, but they only officially announced their split one month ago!

Katy Perry is saying “bon appétit” to Justin Trudeau … as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal. In new footage — obtained by TMZ — the pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were seen dining together Monday night at Le Violon. Katy appears interested in what Trudeau has to say, leaning in across the table during what looks like a thoughtful conversation. An eyewitness tells us the two sipped cocktails and shared several dishes … including one with lobster. Apparently, security guards were keeping tabs on both of them … sitting at the bar with their backs turned, monitoring the date through the mirrored glass. At one point, we’re told the chef came to greet the duo … and after their meal, KP and JT made their way to the kitchen to thank the staff personally. Katy’s making her way through Canada while on tour … performing tonight in Ottawa, with another show tomorrow back in Montreal.

[From TMZ]

I have so many questions about how this happened. How did they even meet? Who set this up? Who made the dinner invitation? Which one of them brought security, Trudeau or Katy? Interestingly enough, there’s no code of omerta among Canadian restauranteurs, because the rep for La Violon told People Magazine that “Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening. They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant.” The rep also said that they met Chef Danny Smiles and went to the kitchen to thank the staff personally.

In case you’re wondering about the ages… Justin is 53, Katy is 40. He seems like he should be older because he’s been in politics for so long, and Katy seems younger because she’s an immature idiot. I hate this for both of them!

⚡️ EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen on a dinner date in Montreal https://t.co/rTiA6ggs2m pic.twitter.com/1ALsHga6st — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

A casual stroll, a swanky dinner, and now TMZ can reveal that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau wrapped it up with cozy drinks out on a terrace Story: https://t.co/elUpW1TPzB pic.twitter.com/WYTSx8lGuU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025





