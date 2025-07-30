Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry had a romantic dinner together in Montreal??

Summer gossip stories are becoming increasingly bizarre, right? Whatever happened to “two crazy 20-somethings have an international love affair which ends in tears as soon as the Halloween decorations come out?” Instead, we have this… Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. Are people choosing their lovers by picking names out of a hat? Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023, although I do not think their divorce has been finalized whatsoever. Sophie is dating a surgeon in Ottawa. Justin has not been publicly involved with anyone since his marriage fell apart. But now he’s going out on dates with freshly single Katy Perry? I thought Katy and Orlando Bloom were done and dusted months ago, but they only officially announced their split one month ago!
Katy Perry is saying “bon appétit” to Justin Trudeau … as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal. In new footage — obtained by TMZ — the pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were seen dining together Monday night at Le Violon.
Katy appears interested in what Trudeau has to say, leaning in across the table during what looks like a thoughtful conversation. An eyewitness tells us the two sipped cocktails and shared several dishes … including one with lobster.
Apparently, security guards were keeping tabs on both of them … sitting at the bar with their backs turned, monitoring the date through the mirrored glass. At one point, we’re told the chef came to greet the duo … and after their meal, KP and JT made their way to the kitchen to thank the staff personally.
Katy’s making her way through Canada while on tour … performing tonight in Ottawa, with another show tomorrow back in Montreal.
I have so many questions about how this happened. How did they even meet? Who set this up? Who made the dinner invitation? Which one of them brought security, Trudeau or Katy? Interestingly enough, there’s no code of omerta among Canadian restauranteurs, because the rep for La Violon told People Magazine that “Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening. They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant.” The rep also said that they met Chef Danny Smiles and went to the kitchen to thank the staff personally.
In case you’re wondering about the ages… Justin is 53, Katy is 40. He seems like he should be older because he’s been in politics for so long, and Katy seems younger because she’s an immature idiot. I hate this for both of them!
A casual stroll, a swanky dinner, and now TMZ can reveal that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau wrapped it up with cozy drinks out on a terrace
He just can’t stop embarrassing himself. It’s painful.
We’re living in the worst timeline.
💯 agree. This is some kind of alternate reality like the Upside Down that we can’t seem to escape from.
It’s the weasel timeline!
It’s so on brand for him.
That feels really random.
Why random? They met in February at the Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler Canada. He attended and she performed during the opening ceremonies.
Oops! Should have traveled further down stream before posting.
I dunno, she’s been somewhat politically active and was in the area. Let’s hope it was a one-off. Tho, his dad had better dates right? Margot Kidder? BARBRA?
I only remember Lauren Bacall. I think that lasted longer.
Justin’s father dated Lauren Bacall?!?
Justin’s father was a real player before he married Justin’s mother when he was in his fifties. All while he was prime minister of Canada.
Also Kim Catrell
Since no one else remembers it, I just googled it and Google says Trudeau did not date Lauren Bacall. My bad. I don’t remember much about the ones he did date but I was sure he dated someone he apparently didn’t. I hope it’s not dementia. 😂 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Maybe you were thinking of another L.B. who dated Pierre, Liona Boyd, classical guitarist.
Justin’s in his whoring phase.
Might as well Katy. How many politicians are you gonna bag anyway? You’re going to alienate part of your fan base if you date an American politician.
That language is a bit harsh. Some Canadians can’t let go of their Trudeau hatred even after he quietly left the stage.
They’re both single, why not? It’s not like they were caught snogging publicly or doing the walk of shame out of a hotel. It’s one date people, let’s not make a mountain out of a mole hill.
Yeah, single consenting adults and all that.
They seem nicely engaged with each other in the photos.
(though I did cringe a bit, when I read this news, must admit, lol)
Well it is possible that they met or possibly introduced by Harry and Meghan during IG Canada.
The Sussexes might have wanted to help out two friends who were both recently single.
I like this pairing for some reason.
I like them together as well. Why not!
That’s what I was thinking! They were both there at the closing games, correct? They may have met backstage.
It was one night, and they’re both adults. And a man and woman can meet up for dinner without it meaning anything significant. Also, Justin’s oldest is trying to get into music so maybe it was about that.
Thank you for making sense.
You seem like a very sweet person. Personally my eyes hurt from rolling.
Let’s go back to a few days ago, please, when Trudeau was photographed climbing a 4000 m+ montain in Switzerland with his eldest, Xav, while wearing a “Late Show” shirt, tagging Colbert on Insta.
Katy Perry, Russell Brand’s ex, MAGA lite? It seems so random, somehow.
His poor kids.
Katy is in no way MAGA lite, what are you talking about? I’m not a fan of the woman but she is one of the most active famous Democratic supporters in Hollywood. She has routinely done public appearances for democratic candidates including last year for Kamala.
And yet she’s close enough to Bezos to jump in his “all female” space shuttle PR stunt… And before you say “But Gayle went too”, yeah, we know and we judge her as well
Google the Perry Act. Katy is pretty terrible.
No, she was supporting the former Republican real estate guy for the Democratic race for Mayor of LA. If she’s not MAGA lite, she definitely leans Republican/conservative. She was trying to be a Christian pop singer before she pivoted to secular music.
I don’t know her current political affiliation but when Hillary was running Perry went all out for her and was a massive supporter of Clinton. She even met her and got an award for it. As for the date, look at him! He’s gorgeous. I’d go on a date with him.
Everyone who attended Bezos’s wedding or embarrassed themselves in that rocket trip are forever tainted to me.
It was a beautiful day in Montreal, hope they had a great time. We have a great dinner scene. Im pretty sure their connection is Obama, not sure if his kids are going to katie’s concert, but I think these two are probably just friends and Justin, as we know him, is probably spending some time with her because of her separation. He can relate. Not everyone loves Justin, but absolutely nobody can say he’s not a good person. The guy has a good heart, and that is everything these days.
Well, she’s no Kim Catrall, Margot Kidder or Barbra Streisand.
Oh dear!! What is happening on this planet these days? This is just….,
Random? End of days?
I’m going with end of days.
I saw a comment on Bluesky advising Justin that he can do so much better. I had no idea what or who they were talking about. So thanks for clearing that up. His dad, Pierre, was a major star magnet back in the day. He once was linked with Lauren Bacall.
Too funny – “Katy appears interested in what Trudeau has to say…” Maybe if more people had been interested, he’d still be Prime Minister.
He was probably gently explaining that the earth is not flat and her mind was totally blown.
Really. It would be more startling if he “appeared to be interested ” in what she had to say. Also, what is the implication about the role of lobster here?
Comment of the day for me @Who Were These People? 😂😂😂
He could definitely do better…
And I suppose the lobster is supposed to an aphrodisiac, or at least a “mood-setter” and “associated with romance” per Google’s AI. So there’s that. 😂
I hated it and then I didn’t. This actually makes so much sense for a newly single (if he is) former PM smoking hottie in mid life crisis. At least she’s age appropriate.
Who says he’s having a mid-life crisis? He’s simply enjoying his life out of politics with his kids and an occasional date.
I said that because I stumbled on the true story of a politician who couldn’t adapt to life post-office and succumbed to depression. That’s probably not Trudeau at all but it was on my mind.
O…K? Well look, he’s a private citizen now who gets along with his ex and takes great care of his kids. So you do you Justin….
But…
WTF?!?!
Right? LOL. My hope is it’s more of a business dinner. I agree that I hate this for both of them.
His son is a pop singer.
Trudeau is probably networking on his son’s behalf.
She is doing a concert in Montreal today so that would explain why she’s in town.
If Taylor Swift were 5 years older, I feel he’d prefer dating her.
Look, they’re both thirsty and she’s desperate to rehabilitate her image in light of the increasingly plummeting quality of her musical output, embarrassing attempts at being “deep” and “political”, and bizarre publicity stunts. They can bond over their shared history of wearing culturally insensitive costumes.
Katy’s the thirsty one – JT doesn’t have to be, he’s just living his life post-politics. Jeez…some of these comments are just ludicrous.
Justin seems to be taking each of his kids on a fantastic holiday.
I feel so jaded saying this, but sometimes midlife guys will have some very public high profile, age-appropriate dates to soften the ground so that when they end up with someone less age-appropriate, there’s a pretext that they were not opposed to dating age-appropriate people but they just happened to fall for someone 29-35. It curries more favor with older women.
Isn’t Meghan Markle friends with Justin Trudeau, and also neighbors with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Just a thought.
I believe Meghan was friends with his wife but had dinner socialized with them often while living in montreal. Meghan and Harry are neighbors but I think Harry and Orlando are actually more friends than Meghan and Katy.
She was friends with Ben Mulroney’s (son of former PM Brian Mulroney) wife Jessica but that kind of blew up. She was never friends with Sophie Gregoire.
@Jaded, Sophie Gregoire was on Meghan’s first podcast and they referenced a time in the past when Sophie and Meghan were hanging by Meghan’s pool (I believe). It sounded like they were friends of sorts.
LOL at “I hate this for both of them”
He wanted the thrill of dating an astronaut!
They were both at last year Invictus Games in Canada. Could that be where they meet????
“I hate this for both of them!” Exactly my sentiments!
Had to google Pierre Trudeau young after these comments expecting to see a stone cold fox but no, Justin looks like his mom imo.
Yeah Pierre Trudeau had the charisma of a law professor working for him, not his looks. My friend met him when she was working at a store in Montreal in the 90s and he was very charming in person to her.
Justin isn’t dumb, but he doesn’t have the intellectual heft his father did, which to be fair most politicians don’t have currently now anyway. Justin can work a room though and it was retail politics that got him elected with a majority in 2015.
Pierre hit on several of my friends in Montreal in the late 1980’s early 1990’s. One was working at the Hard Rock Cafe & he kept chatting her up. She later saw him come in with a much younger date who ordered drinks by colour – “I’ll have something BLUE!”
His house used to be down the street from McGill’s upper campus – we’d see him walking down hill to his law office with his cape & hat.
Another of my friends got an invite for drinks & to swim in his private pool. She went & said he was very charming.
He was also very smart and had a DGAF charisma about him too.
To all the Justin-bashers here, there are so many Americans who would prefer PM Hottie to, well, you know…
I maintain my theory that a large percentage of the Justin hate from the right wing manosphere was from white men who were jealous of his looks. He was not the worst PM out there. You can go back to every PM in power for more than two seconds and find issues with decisions and policy. And it was much better we had him there during the pandemic than the guy who plays to the anti vax crowd.
The guys who fly the F Trudeau flags are massively insecure with their own looks.
He’s partially disliked because of his father. Alberta was always going to dislike him no matter what. Even if he were ugly they’d hate him…
@nic919 – that’s a solid point. I think history will end up being kind to Justin – he was a good prime minister and navigated a lot of difficult times. At the end, he bowed out and that allowed Carney to come in (thank goodness).
That said, Katy Perry?!
I’m in denial that this was a date. Katy Perry is lacking in substance and I guess I thought better of JT.
Ben and Jessica Mulroney broke up. I think Katy is much better suited for Ben, who is basically a conservative shill now.
I didn’t know Ben and Jessica broke up. I agree Katy would be perfect for him. He’s so fame hungry and is a lot more corny and gregarious than Justin is.