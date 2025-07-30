Telegraph: King Charles should suck it up and reconcile with the Sussexes

In the long-running narratives about the Sussexit and the estrangement between Prince Harry and his family, royal commentators are loath to place the blame on King Charles. Sometimes, there’s a brief acknowledgement that Charles is the one who cut off communications, or that Charles probably could do more to reconcile with Harry, but usually those conversations are couched in “but of course Harry and Meghan are terrible and they have no one to blame but themselves!” Well, there’s been a slight undercurrent of dissension from the party line. And the fact that the Telegraph published this column, which lays the blame entirely on Charles, says a lot to me. The royalists are increasingly fed up with the Windsors’ immaturity, pettiness and myopic arrogance.

There is nothing sadder or more depressing than a family feud; particularly one where a parent, ill with cancer, is estranged from one of their two children. Life is short and precious; the graveyards are full of “irreplaceable” CEOs, editors, politicians… and kings. The only people we are truly irreplaceable to are our families. That is why King Charles and Prince William should not just accept Harry’s olive branch – he offered this weekend to share his official diary with his father and brother so his activities don’t unintentionally eclipse theirs on the front pages – but do so quickly.

The dreaded “palace sources” indicate that this gesture by Harry will go some way to mollifying his father (Charles was apparently miffed that Harry’s trip to see landmines in Africa this month inadvertently knocked Queen Camilla’s birthday portrait off the front pages of the papers, which is why they are going to sync calendars from now on). But all this talk of dovetailing schedules and the King’s people talking to Harry’s people is ridiculous. Whether we are princes or paupers, family is family: sometimes, our nearest and dearest drive us nuts; sometimes, we may not love their choice of partner; sometimes, they behave in ways which hurt or humiliate.

But them’s the breaks! Blood is thicker than water. Our kin are our kin. The point of family is we look past faults and embrace the love that binds; that we bite our tongues when we want to yell, and give them a big hug anyway… because they are our brother, or dad, or sister, which matters much more in the long run than feeling piqued. Those of us who live in complicated families learn to lower our expectations and move on, with love. Harry lost his mum as a child, his dad has cancer and hasn’t seen his grandchildren for years; his sister-in-law has also been gravely ill. His brother needs him. The cousins should know each other.

This is a time for the Royal family to pull together; to let bygones be bygones. Come on, Charles, show some true statesmanship, befitting your role as the head of the Church of England, and forgive Harry and Meghan before it is too late. That is the yardstick by which you will be judged. We may not all be kings, but we all know what family is about. Harry is trying to meet you on the territory that you most care about (your royal image) – it’s up to you as King, but most importantly as his father, to bury the hatchet. Come on, Charles, be the grown-up, the paterfamilias, and get off your high horse… There’s no time like the present.

All kinds of shady digs in here, right? “That is the yardstick by which you will be judged” – that’s what the NY Times said a few months ago, that this estrangement will be a huge part of how Charles is remembered, a legacy of family estrangement and bitterness. “Harry is trying to meet you on the territory that you most care about (your royal image)…” Ouch. Fair but true – Charles doesn’t give a sh-t about actually spending time with the Sussexes, but he does give a sh-t about being perceived as a family man. “His brother needs him.” Double ouch – it’s funny how we’re now at the point where everyone openly admits that William can’t do anything by himself.

I also have to go back to this: “Charles was apparently miffed that Harry’s trip to see landmines in Africa this month inadvertently knocked Queen Camilla’s birthday portrait off the front pages of the papers.” This was cited in the Mail’s coverage this weekend, that Harry stole his evil stepmother’s birthday thunder by visiting Angola on behalf of the HALO Trust. Two things about this storyline: Harry literally had British outlets banned from Angola – the British editors could have easily chosen to focus on Camilla’s birthday, but instead those editors made the choice to give front-page coverage to Harry. That’s not Harry’s fault. Second thing: if the Windsors wanted any kind of say on the Sussexes’ schedule, they really should have accepted the half-in offer. That is still the biggest catastrophe of this whole situation, the fact that the Windsors were too stupid and short-sighted to understand that.


61 Responses to “Telegraph: King Charles should suck it up and reconcile with the Sussexes”

  1. somebody says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:04 am

    They are just hoping that the “Harry sharing his diary” bit is true so they can get leaks.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:21 am

      I really hope Harry isn’t sharing his diary so Bulliam can leak it to haters who might publish it and increase security risks, while also staging his own (lame) competing events on the same day. If Harry is sharing, I hope it’s the kind of Outlook diary you see on your boss’s account, where hours and even days are blocked out but you have no idea whether it’s for work or holiday, or who your boss is meeting with or where.

      Reply
      • Barb Mill says:
        July 30, 2025 at 11:09 am

        I don’t believe Harry offered to share his schedule but if he did I hope it was on condition that it wasn’t leaked to the press and if press showed up it would be the end of a shared diary.
        The only reason Charles wants this is to improve his image and they can stage a big photo op of the reconciliation.

    • SussexWatcher says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:22 am

      I’ll have to go back and read that post from the other day but I can’t imagine it’s true at all, right? Why would he share his diary with people who will leak it to the press and potentially put him (and his family, if it’s a family event) in mortal jeopardy? I don’t think that story is true at all.

      Plus as Kaiser wrote in this piece (about Camzilla’s birthday not getting any publicity), the British press are in control of what they print! They will just report on the Sussexes no matter what. It won’t matter whether they coordinate schedules. Harry and Meghan area bigger draw than any of the stale leftover royals.

      Reply
      • somebody says:
        July 30, 2025 at 8:33 am

        You’re right. There have been times the media has held onto pictures of Meghan hiking or out and about so they can publish them when there is some royal event.

      • Lover says:
        July 30, 2025 at 9:06 am

        It wouldn’t surprise me if the tabloids purposely timed the reporting of a Sussex story on the day of a Windsor event in order to intentionally cause the Windsors to get angry at the Sussexes about it … which would then generate another week’s worth of articles about the evil selfish Sussexes stepping on the Windsors’ toes.

      • Becks1 says:
        July 30, 2025 at 9:43 am

        I dont think its true at all. It just doesn’t make sense. What is going to happen, harry tells his father he’s going to Angola and Charles says “please son, not on Camilla’s birthday” and harry says “okay I’ll change the date?” That’s just not practical (not getting into all the other reasons I don’t think its true.)

        The whole “sharing calendars” thing is just the press (and the royals) acknowledging that anything H&M do will knock the leftovers off the front pages. But thats on the press, not H&M.

      • SarahCS says:
        July 30, 2025 at 10:28 am

        @Becks1 that’s largely what I said on one of the stories the other day. Sharing his diary is very different from agreeing to move things in his diary if they clash with a royal event.

        The royals are paid for by the taxpayers, they should all be busy EVERY day.

  2. jensa says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:05 am

    Wow. Coming from the Telegraph (probably the most traditional, “establishment” paper) this is quite something. Some pretty direct shots at the King there.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:22 am

      Yes but as Kaiser said it is full of digs at the Sussexes but it does tell the truth that Chuckles is to blame and he should pick up the fricken phone and apologize and stop the nonsense!!

      Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:49 am

      The gardeners this week probably made him very socially unattractive to the DT’s demographic.

      Paraphrasing Lady Bracknell, to lose one gardener is a misfortune, to lose 13 is catastrophic carelessness!

      Reply
    • Trex says:
      July 30, 2025 at 12:51 pm

      I thought the same! Jaw open with big eyes! Oh Wow!! I never thought I’d see the day The Telegraph would print a story like this.

      Reply
  3. Blogger says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:09 am

    The DT is begging! 😅

    A bit late rats. You enjoyed the hate train far too much. The Sussexes maybe nice but they are not stupid.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:13 am

    As much as I hated the Ghost of Diana in The Crown – it really does hover over Charles. As it stands, Charles will be leaving this life as a multi-generational a-hole. A bad husband to Diana, bad father to her son and bad grandfather to her grandchildren.

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:17 am

      He’s been a bad father to both sons.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        July 30, 2025 at 8:32 am

        Yes, you’re right – I meant to type “sons”, but it was too late to edit.

    • Blogger says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:27 am

      He’s a walking damaged, intergenerational trauma creator. What a spoilt, immature little man.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 30, 2025 at 9:45 am

      I agree – I both hated and liked that part of it. I think overall though its very true for charles although its a little cheesy to think of him having conversations with her – the ghost of Diana does hover over everything Charles has done since her death. And its going to hover over his legacy.

      To paraphrase Stevie Nicks, she’ll follow him down til the sound of her voice will haunt him he’ll never get away from the sound of the woman who loved him………

      Reply
      • one of the marys says:
        July 30, 2025 at 10:06 am

        And Harry will follow William for the rest of their lives. It’s too good a draw for the media to ignore the comparison.

  5. SussexWatcher says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:15 am

    I don’t think the royalists are fed up with Chuckles’ arrogance and pettiness. Isn’t that what being the monarch is all about? Wouldn’t royalists just blindly support the Leftovers and the system as a whole?

    IMO, I think it’s the British press being fed up with not having insider leaks and info on the Sussexes, the best selling (and most interesting and glamorous) members of the royal family. They want to get clicks and make money and no one who is left – including the Wails children, who used to generate automatic interest – earns them any money. The press realize that it was a mistake to push the Sussexes out and they want access to their moneymakers again.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:37 am

      In the media, there was an understanding between them and BRF that the Sussexes will come back due to financial issues. I remember, the unnamed palace sources were briefing to the media that they won’t be able to survive outside of the system because of security cost. That is why Charles pulled off all of financial promises he made, stupidly assuming that it will force Harry & Meghan to go back to UK. We know from Harry that they also told to other countries not to give security to H&M. The media is mad, because it didn’t work and Charles couldn’t make them come back to UK broke and begging.

      Reply
      • AC says:
        July 30, 2025 at 7:51 pm

        @sevenblue- that’s prob the reason they keep reporting that the Netflix deal is dead, that there’s no more renewals, that HM are finished blah blah blah. They even like to undermine the $100m dollar deal, when deep down they know that’s a lot of money(something even their leftovers can’t get on their own without taxpayers help). They want HM to come back to the UK. It shocks them and it makes them mad that both HM are thriving in California, they have a home in California, and have been successful without their help, and that they have no control over them.

    • ariel says:
      July 30, 2025 at 9:21 am

      I do wonder if, for the press- a for profit media organization “devoid of journalism”-
      it comes down to- we make money off the sussexes, we’d love to have them come for christmas where we can get pics of the kids and slander the Duchess and make “news” out of their visit for 6 months straight.

      Or are they seeing the bigger financial picture- the monarchy is pettying itself out of existance.
      There will be no monarchy and part of the problem is that people are embarrassed their “king” is such a horrible father and a jackass.
      Per Charles the queen was a terrible parent, but she never withdrew support from her kids, even the kiddie rapist favorite son.

      Reply
  6. sunnyside up says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:22 am

    I find it hard to believe that Charles is so miffed about Harry’s front page, and he knows perfectly well that it is the editor that decides what goes on the front page. This story just makes him sound petty.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      July 30, 2025 at 2:23 pm

      He is petty. He’s also delusional if he thinks anyone but him was waiting with bated breath for coverage of Camilla’s birthday on any front page.

      Reply
  7. Gemini says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:22 am

    The tone of this article, directly talking to Charles as if they are on a fist name basis, reminds me of the time the tabloids directly talked to the Queen in their headlines in the aftermath of Diana’s death.

    Sharing of Harry’s schedule is only about IG in Birmingham. The one year to go event as well as the Games fall on or around Cowmilla’s birthdays. However the press is making it out to be a more general deal.

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      July 30, 2025 at 8:51 am

      I thought the same about the schedule thing. He needs security to be on the same page across the board and he needs that guaranteed before he will come let alone come with Meghan. And the only person that can guarantee that is his father, which means that he needs to have discussions with his father’s staff.

      His staff of course will definitely want to know where they’re going to go, if they both come, if they’re going to meet with any other organizations while they’re there because they want to be nosy and leak to the press.

      I’m sure he is aware of that and it is a willing to give a little to get what he needs. But the idea of him just sharing his entire schedule? For events in the US and other countries? Why would he? They live 11 hours away. They shouldn’t even bump up again the same news cycle if the BM weren’t total stalkers.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 30, 2025 at 10:05 am

        Thats the only part of it that would make sense to me – if this is about Harry specifically sharing his Invictus calendar for security purposes and it gets interpreted as “Harry shares google calendar with charles!!!”

  8. Maxine Branch says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:24 am

    I think Prince Harry should be allowed to see or visit his father with security but I hope Meghan remains in her era of joy by protecting her peace and that of their children, by keeping them far away from that noise.

    Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:48 am

    Charles is so petty and weak. The fact that he allowed the situation to go this far proves it. He could have had the Sussexes living in one of the commonwealths doing what they’re doing now. But alas Harry and Meghan left and have become more successful, wealthier, happier and healthier far away from that toxic sludge of a family.

    Reply
  10. Hmmmmm says:
    July 30, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Blah blah blah blah. Harry and Meghan have nothing to be forgiven. Sucks to be you. Put up with what you chose. You drove the Sussexes away with your evil lies.

    Sucks to be you.

    BTW the schedule thing is yet another lie. As if. The media can choose what to publish. They print all this crap as though it’s fact, it’s not. Not happening. Harry’s not giving olive branches, losers.

    It’s sad when Sussex supporters believe this crap.

    Reply
  11. Betsy says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:10 am

    The short sightedness about the half in, half out situation (which is essentially with the Tindalls and the York girls have to some extent) continues to baffle me. Since we weren’t there, we don’t know if Charles truly was petty in the meetings or was it William the Incandescent who fought to force them out, or was it the grey men from the Palace… I know Elizabeth was still alive, but I also think she was getting to the age where she wasn’t who she was a decade before and I don’t think she was deeply involved.

    Because no one gained from this, not really. I know everyone is giddy that Harry and Meghan are gone, but they wanted half in, half out. That was their idea, that was Harry’s compromise as both someone who was beginning the centuries old tradition of spares becoming more spare as the heir reproduces, but also as someone who did more work and did it in a far more spectacular manner than the heir.

    Charles getting cancer and whatever happened to Kate in December 2023 (2022?) has moved up the crisis of William’s pathological laziness. He is going to kill the monarchy. May the transition be easy and may the people get the spoils rather than the uber wealthy of the world snapping them up.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      July 30, 2025 at 1:52 pm

      William may have been more visibly enraged at the Sandringham summit, but I believe Charles was the one trying to manipulate and control Harry. I think the “no half-in half-out” decision was all Chuckles, miscalculating that he could get them to stay. He knew his reign was imminent and needed the Sussexes onboard. All the backhanded machinations were C. William simply doesn’t have the analytic capacity.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      July 30, 2025 at 1:55 pm

      The Firm’s intransigence on the half-deal makes perfect sense when you figure they never wanted compromise. They were shooting for all the marbles: Meghan and kids gone, and Harry back under the boot. TF is not used to losing, and they really believed H&M couldn’t hack it in the real world.

      Reply
  12. bisynaptic says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:10 am

    They’re treating the “schedule-sharing compromise” as if it’s true.

    Reply
  13. jais says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:17 am

    The desperation from the BM is funny. Hitting Charles where it really hurts. His image and his legacy. They need to just face it though. Charles stitched up ravec and evicted the Sussex family from FC . Even if Charles and Harry start talking again that doesn’t change the safety issue. Maybe Charles will arrange security for a few visits, maybe. I’m skeptical though. And that would be a short term thing bc then William will come along. But the BM are desperate for anything it seems like.

    Reply
  14. Aimee says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Do they not realize how ridiculous this is? The King was upset because it knocked his wife off the front page??? I’m mean, people worry about paying their bills and countless other things. It’s the same shit, different decade.

    Reply
  15. MaisiesMom says:
    July 30, 2025 at 9:38 am

    It’s really sad that Charles’ motivation for reconciling with Harry (or at least sharing schedules) would be to keep himself and his wife on the front pages. He’s the freaking KING. Let it go. Who cares if they cover Camilla’s birthday? I haven’t even hit 60 yet and I’m happy to let my birthday pass unnoticed. I know I’m not royalty but FFS. They get more attention, money, good will, resources, and forelock-tugging than any one person should need or want in a lifetime.

    Also, why would Charles not want attention drawn to land mines?! Use your soft power for good, Charles. That’s what will keep the monarchy going. Not gold carriages and balcony wavings and armies of gardeners.

    Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      July 30, 2025 at 10:19 am

      That’s what I don’t understand. Besides, isn’t it against royalist code to admit that anything can “overshadow” the Queen’s birthday? It’s such an odd angle to this whole thing, and I feel like I’m missing something. For Cams birthday…did she do something big for some charity somewhere? They are pretending that Harry snagging a few front pages was something terrible, but they’re not explaining the harm. They’re pretending Cams was out there hustling for clicks and shaking hands and kissing babies for the Little Sisters of the Poor, and that Big Bad Harry stole away all the donations for the children’s hospital or something equally cartoonish. What a weird family.

      Reply
      • Pebbles says:
        July 30, 2025 at 4:09 pm

        No you’re not missing anything it’s just how purely childish and petty and entitled they are. They are upset because they went through the ‘trouble’ of hiring some photographer to take several airbrushed photos of the old woman specifically to celebrate her on all the newspapers for her 78th birthday and they’re whining crying complaining and explaining because Harry doing actual work raising awareness of landmines that hurt people was what the newspapers decided to go with except one newspaper who decided to put her mug on their cover.

        This is what we’re dealing with. Old people who act like children over newspaper covers that the gen public couldn’t really care about. We you look at it that way it’s not surprising that Charles etc was dumb enough to think refusing the half and half deal would be great or taking away Frogmore in a petty rage only to have it sitting empty could have happened.

  16. Tiny says:
    July 30, 2025 at 10:03 am

    F King Tampon

    Reply
  17. dee says:
    July 30, 2025 at 10:17 am

    Yes, this full of false hopes (like Harry sharing his schedule) and unwarranted digs, but I agree with the overall headline of the piece. It’s always on the authority figure/parent figure to extend the olive branch. And this piece is even saying that Harry’s extended it, so it only makes Charles cruel to not accept whatever proverbial branch is being extended.

    Reply
  18. Kingston says:
    July 30, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Is it a rare thing, in those parts of the world where some commenters live, for couples to speak wth one voice/make decisions as a team that affect themselves & their family/embody the maximum that: “we 2 are 1.”???

    I ask bcos there are so many posts on here (& elsewhere) in which commenters say varying versions of :”Harry can share his diary with them if he wants but Meghan & her kids should stay away.”

    And I’m like: WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCKETY FUCK!!!??!!

    And that comes from many of those who profess their allyship with this couple but in fact, have clearly never listened to a word they’ve said – from their engagement interview & beyond – such as:………”Whatever we have to do, whether individually or together, we will ALWAYS tackle together, as a team.”

    Bottomlinne: windsor marriages, where wives are nonentities in their own homes & lives, are NOT like the Sussex marriage where husband & wife are equals and speak with one voice.

    Reply
  19. Duaa says:
    July 30, 2025 at 11:18 am

    I see some pro-Sussex accounts on X blaming Harry for wanting to reconcile with his father, comparing it to how Meghan cut ties with her dad. They forget that Harry’s father is the King of the UK and literally has power over most things, no matter how much people claim otherwise. I think Harry is a great husband because he is sacrificed so much for Meghan, most men won’t even sacrifice the smallest things! Anyway, I hope Charles and Harry can make up, even if it’s just for PR. Both sides would benefit from a truce.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 30, 2025 at 1:46 pm

      Charles has no real power. Meghan gave up her lifestyle for harry and is trashed every day
      Harry gave up a bully of a brother

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 30, 2025 at 1:53 pm

      When tom ranted about Meghan for media money he cut ties

      Reply
      • Duaa says:
        July 30, 2025 at 4:43 pm

        How can you say Charles has no power? 😅 Even Harry himself acknowledges his father’s power! Charles is literally the King of the UK. Because of Charles and his courtiers, Harry is denied security in the UK and cannot bring Meghan or the children. And yes, Meghan sacrificed a lot, but there were also many painful things that happened to Harry. They all tried to downplay his struggles or cast doubt on him so he would leave Meghan, yet he stood by her. He still loves and cherishes her, which is something very rare for a man to do, let alone a prince who was once the most popular!

      • Blubb says:
        July 31, 2025 at 12:56 am

        Duaa: Harry is still the most popular in the world.

  20. Mslove says:
    July 30, 2025 at 11:40 am

    The press should beg the king and future king to quit mooching off the taxpayers. Even if Chuck softens his stance towards Harry, the taxpayers are still being robbed of their hard-earned money.

    Reply
  21. Over it says:
    July 30, 2025 at 12:51 pm

    Irrelevant my ass

    Reply
  22. Lauren says:
    July 30, 2025 at 12:53 pm

    If you switch the roles the story about maybe sharing schedules makes sense. Charles team set up a meeting with Harry’s team to request/negotiate sharing his schedule. I wonder what Charles offered in exchange and I wonder if Harry agreed

    Reply
  23. MsKrisTalk says:
    July 30, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    I don’t believe that Harry offered to share his schedule with them. He knows that they would leak it and jeopardize his family’s security. I believe Charles offered his and that woman’s schedules and asked Harry to avoid planning activities but they’re claiming the opposite. One thing is obvious is the BM want the Sussex success to shine on them and are groveling the only way they know how. They are whining in the papers. The problem is that neither they nor the leftovers comprehend that Harry is a man who will fiercely protect his wife and family not a petulant boy like his brother and father. I don’t believe the fairy tale that Harry is begging to reconcile with his father. However, I do believe that he wants to see or talk to his father before it’s too late but understands that his father is a petty, jealous man so that may not happen. It sucks because he regrets not talking to his mother when she called before she died and he would not want history to repeat itself.

    Reply
  24. Amy Bee says:
    July 30, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    “Two things about this storyline: Harry literally had British outlets banned from Angola – the British editors could have easily chosen to focus on Camilla’s birthday, but instead those editors made the choice to give front-page coverage to Harry. That’s not Harry’s fault. Second thing: if the Windsors wanted any kind of say on the Sussexes’ schedule, they really should have accepted the half-in offer. That is still the biggest catastrophe of this whole situation, the fact that the Windsors were too stupid and short-sighted to understand that.”

    This sums it up for me. Also sometimes, people are better off being estranged from their family but I guess Harry has reached that realisation yet, at least with his father.

    Reply
  25. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    July 30, 2025 at 3:22 pm

    So tired of the UK press framing it as encouraging Charles to “forgive Harry.” It’s the other way around in reality; Harry has done nothing that requires forgiveness.

    Reply
  26. QuiteContrary says:
    July 30, 2025 at 4:30 pm

    Writing that Charles cares most about his royal image is a hilarious burn.

    And it has the benefit of being true. Charles doesn’t care about much else; he certainly doesn’t care about his sons and grandchildren.

    Reply
  27. therese says:
    July 30, 2025 at 6:49 pm

    Oh my goodness! The things that immediately stood out to me was that “William needs him”, and that Harry had met Charles in the area that means the most to him, his royal image. Good freaking grief. I can’t believe some papers are finally telling the truth, or some of it.

    Reply

