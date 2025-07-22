Prince William & Kate are reportedly sailing around Greece on the yacht Opera

In recent days, we’ve learned that Prince William, Kate and their three children are likely on vacation in Greece. The Wales fam has not been seen publicly since the Wimbledon men’s final on July 12th, which is pretty typical for them. Their summer vacation begins as soon as Wimbledon is over. What’s interesting this year is that media outlets outside of the UK are now keeping track of William and Kate’s movements. I still find it so remarkable that Paris Match paid for and published paparazzi photos of the Wales family’s Couchevel vacation in April. Did Paris Match throw the first brick?? The Waleses still haven’t sued over those photos, and I don’t think anything is going to happen there.

Well, the Greek media is keeping tabs on William and Kate and they’re openly reporting on the private plane, the security and the yacht involved with this family’s vacation. Greek media got a photo of the (super)yacht docked in Kefalonia, the yacht which the Wales fam apparently boarded at the start of their vacation. Eagle-eyed yacht trackers have identified the vessel as Opera, which is one of the grandest yachts on the ocean. Owned by a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family. My question: was Opera simply given to the Waleses to borrow, or are they paying for the rental? Most yacht-owners rent or lease their boats to well-paying friends or celebrities to help bring in some extra income. But the Waleses are notoriously cheap, and I can’t actually see them paying to rent a luxury yacht. It seems much more likely that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is just allowing William and Kate to “borrow” his yacht, free of charge. I’m still waiting for the British media to understand that they need to bring the exact same energy to this as they do to every single thing the Sussexes do. These are literally the “royals” you’re paying for, British peeps.

The Waleses are lounging off Kefalonia on Opera – a superyacht owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling autocratic family 🤮 At this point, the crown no longer serves Britain – just whoever funds the royals’ luxury lives👑💰 #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/HLewrm8Koj — Exposing Royals (@ExposingRoyals) July 22, 2025

Greek media published a photo of the yacht carrying the Waleses – and it looks exactly like Opera.

As proven by MarineTraffic, Opera was anchored off Kefalonia that same day.

You can check full specs and tracking here: https://t.co/tebKXAY1Ur — 👑 Tea and Taboo (@MeghansDevotee) July 22, 2025