Prince William & Kate are reportedly sailing around Greece on the yacht Opera

In recent days, we’ve learned that Prince William, Kate and their three children are likely on vacation in Greece. The Wales fam has not been seen publicly since the Wimbledon men’s final on July 12th, which is pretty typical for them. Their summer vacation begins as soon as Wimbledon is over. What’s interesting this year is that media outlets outside of the UK are now keeping track of William and Kate’s movements. I still find it so remarkable that Paris Match paid for and published paparazzi photos of the Wales family’s Couchevel vacation in April. Did Paris Match throw the first brick?? The Waleses still haven’t sued over those photos, and I don’t think anything is going to happen there.
Well, the Greek media is keeping tabs on William and Kate and they’re openly reporting on the private plane, the security and the yacht involved with this family’s vacation. Greek media got a photo of the (super)yacht docked in Kefalonia, the yacht which the Wales fam apparently boarded at the start of their vacation. Eagle-eyed yacht trackers have identified the vessel as Opera, which is one of the grandest yachts on the ocean. Owned by a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family. My question: was Opera simply given to the Waleses to borrow, or are they paying for the rental? Most yacht-owners rent or lease their boats to well-paying friends or celebrities to help bring in some extra income. But the Waleses are notoriously cheap, and I can’t actually see them paying to rent a luxury yacht. It seems much more likely that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is just allowing William and Kate to “borrow” his yacht, free of charge. I’m still waiting for the British media to understand that they need to bring the exact same energy to this as they do to every single thing the Sussexes do. These are literally the “royals” you’re paying for, British peeps.
https://www.superyachttimes.com/yachts/l-opera-28m/photos
And rental. It’s gorgeous but certainly not the biggest (only 8 guests and 3-4 crew), no pool it seems, and no interior by Alberto Pinto.
https://www.yachtcharterfleet.com/luxury-charter-yacht-51964/opera.htm
It’s not that Opera — the one the Wales family is on is much larger.
A photo was published in the Greek media, and when compared to Sheikh bin Zayed’s Opera, it really does appear to be the exact same vessel.
Hard to mistake it for anything else — it’s not like Greek waters are full of yachts that size.
You’d be surprised — saw a super yacht that size docked (is that the right word?? I’m not a yacht person, lol) at a tiny, humble Croatian island this summer, alongside a couple of smaller (but still unbelievably luxurious) yachts.
A few years back, I was in Croatia for the summer and there were so many big expensive yachts. And then a huge yacht came by that put them all to shame. Turned out it was Michael Jordan’s yacht. He even came on the island but was mobbed. And I’m guessing this one is even bigger than that. it’s more like a mini-cruise ship.
They may be borrowing, free of charge, for now. But there will be favors expected in the future.
Right. No such thing as a free lunch. Payment due later.
I believe the correct word here is bribe. The Harrods bags of cash are probably on board.
Qatar got the run around in the Ascot carriage, the UAE didn’t. 😂
Just a follow-up to the Qatar issue – a Qatar RF member sat with Chuck at an Ascot carriage, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
The UAE launched a smear campaign against Qatar called “Abu Dhabi secrets.”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abu_Dhabi_Secrets
This is a foreign policy shitfight. Qatar has Chuck, UAE has the heir. They’re fighting a war through the Windsors in plain sight. 😳
The FO and the intelligence agencies must be tearing its hair out over the weakest link in the country’s national security – the King and the future King.
Blogger, here we go again with the same old tagline.. how are they so bad at this. By this, we mean their actual job, not just PR this time. They are so absorbed in their petty family dramas and cash-grabbing grifts that they keep forgetting about the actual job.
My thoughts exactly. Cash for access, except this time yacht for access.
The UAE royal will have arranged for a special 12th birthday present for G? Perhaps also some jewellery for K? And maybe even simething for CarolE?
Carole will get her own tiara or even a parure for Willy’s coronation! She’ll dazzle them all! They’ll be known as the Middleton Jewels!
And the yacht owner will surely get a coveted place at Willy’s hat party! 😂 and a knighthood.
For George: Baby’s First Bonesaw!
(OK, that’s Saudi Arabia not UAE but I couldn’t resist)
UK’s future king and wife exposed falling into the same odious behaviour of being fetted by, hanging out with and opening themselves up to a lifestyle of/with/arround questionable rulers, dictators, billionares, etc. of the word.
QE2 had no problems with this, nor does Charles or Andrew. In short – nothing changes when it comes to the behaviour of the entitled, “you-want-us-to-be accountable, you-must-be-joking”, leftbehind Windsor clan.
This is straight up Andrew behaviour. He took luxe holidays in Kazakhstan at the invitation of its dictator. I do wonder whether this is the first time Will and Kate has done something like this or if it is just first time they got caught doing it.
@Arthistorian thats what I’m wondering too. it feels like there has been a slight shift in coverage of the Wales’ vacations this year. now the british press isn’t talking about this or the multiple ski vacations, but they did talk about Mustique. and the internet is talking about this one like it did with the April ski vacation.
I dont think this is the first year they have vacationed like this; its just the first we’ve heard about it. so thats interesting that its coming out now, even if from non British outlets.
*Correction: fetted by = feted by.
Historically, it is the foreign press (and somethings the Scottish press) that will cover something really scandalous and critique worthy about the BRF. The affair between Edward and Wallis was covered everywhere but in the UK. The same with the male brothel scandal that Prince Albert Victor was connected to where even Welsh press got their digs in writing that the heir’s heir was not worthy the Throne.
This will not be covered in British press – but I hope the anti-monarchy groups will blow it up on social media. Today’s media landscape is so mych harder for the establishment to control because of social media.
Where’s the British press? If this was Harry and Meghan we would have pictures of them on the yacht by now. William and Kate have a right to privacy but the double standards in the British press are glaring.
He also owns a Gulfstream and has access to his family’s Boeing 787.
Posted on another thread
https://www.superyachtfan.com/yacht/opera/owner/
This is giving Trumpian levels of bribery by a foreign power.
The British heir is compromised by his love of holidays. When history is written about how Willy easily lost the Crown, it would be due to his greed and laziness. He should have watched The Crown and what Queen Mary said to QE2.
Sucks to be the last one in a thousand year old line to lose it all.
Except Trump has actual power and Wales has none.
KP got rid of the Sussexes so they have power to get rid of people whom they dislike.
So the rats are now in a bind.
If Willy quits as heir or head of state over bad coverage, it would be the end of many things including the monarchy, aristocracy , honours system, trooping etc unless there’s a regency for George with the power wielded by the Middletons.
Somehow, I think the latter scenario will prove unpalatable to the paying public. Not to mention the corrupt behaviour they are currently displaying.
So over to the rats. Will they be able to alter Willy’s bad behaviour?
The monarch has power to exclude themselves from paying taxes or complying with laws. And they do things behind the scenes. It is still bribery even if the effect on the UK taxpayers is a bit different.
Nic919 is right. The King’s/Queen’s Consent allow the monarch to influence legislation for their own benefit. That is why the Royal Household is exempt from anti-discrimination legislation. So their employees are not protected against racist and sexist discrimination.
I don’t think trump has power, I think his handlers have power–power over him, power over the MAGA Congress, power over the MAGA Supreme Court.
It’s more Clarence Thomas levels of corruption rather than trumpian.
‘Sailing’ being a very loose term…lol. It implies that they are actually doing the work of actual sailing, on an actual sailboat…haha. I don’t know how else you’d put it…’being piloted around by yacht,’ ‘a captain is navigating them around the islands,’ yada yada…
They won’t be idiotic enough to sail with pap lens now focused on this yacht. They’d be tabloid gold – if not the rats – the French, German and American tabloids will publish them.
They’re literally sitting ducks now.
Makes sense why the yacht was swarmed by security – the UAE has more royal protection than the Windsors. The security cost for this Greek venture is going to cost the Lazies a lot, lot more.
@Blogger If you were talking about almost any other family, I’d agree with you. Good sense would dictate a change of plans. Unfortunately, you are talking about tje Walses. They have no sense and are arrogant to boot. They are going to sail anyway.
Ok, this makes me a bit nauseated. So basically, Greece is just a staging area for them to holiday in what looks to be a floating hotel. Just a cozy handful of them with a crew of 50 and they can take turns sleeping in a different suite every night.
Those super yachts are really bad for the environment. They have a very big carbon footprint. Bad look on eco warrior Willy.
This isn’t merely environmental damage, this is massive political damage.
The heirs to the British throne are being hosted by a foreign power. Willingly. On their taxpayer funded holiday. On the heir to the heir’s 12th birthday.
The only way to wipe this off is if Chuck decides to holiday at a Putin-supporting Russian billionaire’s yacht.
It’s stupid on so many levels. The 5 of them and a couple of in-laws in a giant boat in the middle of the sea. What are they going to do all day? Apart from the sun, how is this different from staying at home? I feel offended because Kefalonia is a beautiful island with people doing a lot of work on environmental issues, protecting the beaches, the indigenous plant life and the caretta caretta turtles. But, I suppose the yacht was closest to Kefalonia, otherwise they would have used another convenient airport.
@Eurydice: as a viewer of many a Below Deck episode, they’re going to play on the water toys (slide, jet skis, etc.), have parties thrown for them, go on scuba or snorkeling expeditions arranged for them, go on site seeing walks arranged for them, shopping expeditions arranged for them, have local musicians on-board to entertain them, have a daily yoga session, eat good food, move the yacht to another anchor location & have an onshore picnic lunch.
Let’s see, what else? I think that basically covers it. Oh, and there may be whining about internet reception, there not being enough tequila on board, I asked for pancakes not crepes, I wanted this dress steamed not that one, and so on.
Nauseating is right. I’m sorry to be dramatic but this looks so soulless it’s actually chilling.
And I can’t get over it being their 4th (5th?) vacation of the year! What tf do they have all these empty homes for?! They are disgraceful.
It all reeks of corruption.. this isn’t their first “hosted” vacation that should be questioned by the Press and Parliament it’s just the one they were caught on.
Their expenses should be scrutinised at every QT or even a committee set up to investigate them.
QE2 has passed way, the gloves are off. Her heirs are incapable. The heir to the throne is lazy and highly vulnerable to foreign influence. More sunlight is needed.
Lol at thinking that the Wales and the Middletons are interested in anything else but sunbathing and working out….I’m pretty sure that both of their needs are covered on the yacht….
They really like skiing.
If they want to waterski, the yacht crew can arrange that. Or those giant inner tube thingies. Or jet ski, they can do that.
And drinking … was it crack babies?
it just feels very “let them eat cake” to me. Sorry loves, we had to go to wimbledon twice, we’re so exhausted, we must go on a superyacht in the greek isles to recover!!!
Royals take nice vacations and always have. But QEII and Charles understood the optics better than this. And they also worked more consistently so their vacations didn’t seem so tone deaf. But even at Balmoral or Sandringham for their extended breaks they still do some work, attend the Highland games, host the prime minister etc.
Kate and william have, since December, gone on two fancy ski vacations, gone to mustique, taken an extended weekend in northern england, and now are on a yacht that belongs to a member of the abu dhabi royal family. Such work ethic.
And so much for that sad little attempt to gain steam for the “post-cancer sun sensitivity” work excuse that was weirdly parroted by bots/derangers constantly between Ascot and Wimbledon.
KFC, who’s not cancer free or in remission but instead is still receiving treatment for his cancer, is currently doing a public engagement. Compare and contrast!
Iirc, they were on vacation right before Trooping as well. Although I don’t think there is any confirmation as to where they were. Even if the press claimed Anmer, that wouldn’t mean anything. They could have been anywhere.
This is the same as the bags of cash they said Charles had done.
Also this yacht compromises William because the owner is a foreign prince that isn’t necessarily aligned with the UK.
Even the trip to Jordan was slightly better because the King of Jordan is an ally with the UK.
There needs to be real journalism on this one because what is William expected to offer in return for this free trip?
@Nic919 not just a foreign prince, he’s the FOREIGN MINISTER!
Where is the British Ambassador? Where is David Lammy? A Foreign Office representative at the very least.
This goes beyond the abuse of protocol. This yacht should be sending out red flags everywhere especially if the owner likes his tax havens.
So as work this year they have gone camping, to football games, horse races, a birthday parade, tennis matches, and to bars. And to relax from this grueling schedule over the past 7 months they’ve gone skiing two or three times, to the Caribbean, and now sailing the Mediterranean?
I don’t understand how the media can write with a straight face that Kate needs to ” ease” herself in back to work, and how William is the wily, respected hardworking diplomat. They both act like they are from the 17th century. Just traveling around on the peasants dime, expecting no criticism and getting Legitimately pissed when they do.
Yes nothing is for free. Something will have to be given in exchange for the use of the yacht but what that something is remains to be seen. Instead of bags of cash the use of the yacht was given. It’s all so very sketchy.
The way they treat their duties with disdain and see no problem in accepting this gift is causing major reputational damage. Taxpayers are contributing to their living, and the security costs to cover them and the Middletons are not a pretty sight.
Will this be the straw that will break Keir Starmer’s budget?
I hope the Greek press continues to track and report even if the BM never covers.
I’m loving the Greek press 😂
This can turn to Onassis level of drama for them. So many uncomfortable questions can be raised. So many articles can be generated. They can interview the suppliers, the seaport and airport personnel, the local Greek police etc how long have they been moored here, what are the plans by the captain, what food did they order.
Tourism for Kefalonia! 😂 on British taxpayers’ funded expense!
Mustique would have been such a safer, more discreet option. This is Bezos at Venice level of ostentation.
Exactly. Mustique doesn’t have the links to a UAE sheik either.
Any other public servant would have needed to clear this trip based on the optics. That unelected William doesn’t even have to bother should be a huge concern to the British tax paying public.
What does William have to do behind the scenes as pay back for this trip?
Unelected William, the trumpian wannabe, is not going to bother as long as the BM allows him not to bother. They’re not reporting on it. What are the chances that William and Kate plan a future Greek tour as a way to keep the Greek press off their backs? Just saying that would be the easiest way to contain any more details from coming out.
@Jais good point. A pap shot with Lazy patronising a shop at the island can be put down as “work” and Will can visit a turtle sanctuary and that would also count as “work.”
Just need to have the British Ambassador in Greece, Matthew Lodge, to appear with them.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_Lodge_(diplomat)
Time for some clean-up!
They are just like us!! The children are growing up with the middle class values and principles of their down to earth Middleton grand parents and mother!!!
@First comment – By ‘down to earth’ do you mean deadbeats, no? I don’t see how people who don’t pay their debts can be described down to earth. If these children are growing up with the Middletons’ values, that’s not something to celebrate.
That was full on snark by First Comment. 😏
Just ANOTHER reason why Harry wanted to get the HELL OUTTA DODGE due to the CORRUPTION!😡
Wasn’t Will blagging free holidays for him and Kate when he was a”poor student. MPs have to declare freebies and as a local government officer I am not allowed to accept any gift or free tickets for anything over the value of ten pounds! Why aren’t RF subject to same code of conduct to avoid suspicion of bribery and corruption?😡
Because you’re a peasant and they have been anointed by God – but paid for by peasants.
If Labour doesn’t change their stance on this family, the outlook will be very bleak indeed.
Vive la revolution!
I work as a civilian employee for the US military & if we want to travel to a foreign country for a vacation, we’re supposed to contact our security office. They’ll let us know what issues there may or may not be, plus they’ll know where we are should issues arise. I know one agency wanted people to take this special online training about what to do if you’re captured (I mean, it went into such detail, and I got a little confused about should I or should I not cook a snow rabbit I slaughtered as I hid in my snow cave…they showed me how to snare the rabbit but then starting a fire can give off your location through the smell of smoke (and roasting rabbit) as well as the light…and there was something about don’t look your captors in the eye…but then I completely forgot my code word by the time I packed my bags anyway ).
But the heir to the throne, he can just go? Just play around on a foreign minister’s personal yacht? OK, then.
Super yacht, private jets, but he’s gonna make a great deal out of recycling the GREEN carpet at his save the environment gala again, isn’t he?
To anyone wondering how they holiday together when they don’t want to spend any time together here’s your answer. They’d barely need to cross paths and they have the kids and Middletons (plus staff, nannies, etc.) as buffers if they do want to do something ‘as a family’.
Quid pro quo. Nothing is ever free. The Wails live the good life and are highly funded by the tax payers in the UK. The general public should be outraged that they are openly taking bribes on a regular basis. This behavior should be illegal for all government officials. Willy is also a moron who will give everyone around him blackmail material. MI-5 and MI-6 have to be concerned. The wails are averaging a “free” international vacation a month with “free” travel by private plane. Really? But. Harry and Meghan are the problem according to the rota who are supposed to keep the coddled wails in line.
I’ve seen this episode of The Crown. They really are Charles and Diana 2.0. I wonder if Jason is with them too.
Who do ya think is rubbing sun tan oil on Will: Kate or Ma Midds or Jason??
I’ll go with Jason.
Kefalonia is the island that made me think, i would like to leave the world behind, get my dog, and come live in a little shack in the hillside, overlooking the sea. It is maybe the prettiest place i have ever been.
We need the orcas back on the job.
We had a little summer house on the southern tip of the island. There was a teeny, tiny church in the back yard with the grave of a priest next to it. Our first Sunday there, we heard a racket in the back and it was the local priest conducting a church service. We didn’t have a real kitchen, so every day we would go own the road to a taverna we called Chez Bobby. Bobby would sit outside, smoking cigarettes, and if you asked him what’s on the menu he’d invite you into the kitchen to pick something out and cook it yourself. Or if you wanted something different, you were welcome to go into town to buy it, and then cook it yourself. Bobby would join us to eat and smoke and talk politics with the men, and then he’d present us with the bill. My uncle called him a “true philosopher.”
That sounds lovely. My only, very tenuous, link to Greece is that I was conceived on Crete. 😉
now I want to go to this island, so maybe this all about the Waleses boosting tourism to Kefalonia lol.
@Arthistorian lmao 🤣🤣
@Arthistorian – Crete is a magnificent place at which to be conceived. The ancient gods were smiling.
I have always been fascinated by Ancient Crete . Its art really unique in the context of the Ancient world. Naturalistic and ornamental. Not to mention those goddess figurines.
Knossos. Amazing.
The orcas! Yes! The orcas that don’t like yachts!!!
Lol they’re definitely connecting to family history and Phillip’s Greek ties on…. the super yacht.
The Labour government in UK got bad headlines for multiple days, because they accepted gifts from rich donors. The future head of UK is getting a yacht vacation from a foreign leader as a gift and the tabloids have nothing to say??
Crickets 🦗
They had a lot to say when Meghan wore the diamond earrings gifted from Saudia Arabia (?) for her wedding. Which are still in the Palace vault.
They also were very vocal when Amal Clooney gave her the private jet to fly to NYC for the baby shower her friends paid for. Or when Elton John sent his private jet and the visited him.
The Wails? Crickets.
Lol, get used to the Wales fam taking vacations every month. I’m sure they have a good excuse for this trip. Maybe Keen is doing a saltwater bathing ritual for her “ailments” and needs a break from the daily grind of the school run.
She saw Mamma Mia and wanted her real life musical
From every perspective this looks bad doesn’t it, accepting a free luxury holiday which Government Minister would be sacked for? Pay for your own family holiday and also no one can add, well they deserve it for working so hard during the rest of the year?? Fergie was trashed when she had a light work schedule and was always on exotic holidays paid for by someone else. W and K are literally sailing close to the wind here flaunting their sybarite life whilst UK is in the grip of austerity!
Long gone are the days where a monarch had to fight for the throne and prove himself/herself fit for the privilege to be called ruler. This is just a German family who are born into luxury and don’t have to do a damn thing to earn their keep. And I don’t call attending dinner or ribbon cutting work. My niece at age 10 can do that.
Is the RF code on gifts, cash donations in Harrods bags, hospitality the more the merrier and in exchange, you get a signed photo of a grinning 😀 Royal for your mantlepiece?
Separately ,can you imagine the absolute crust of Edward and Sophie turning up at a Commonwealth country, handing over unsigned photos of themselves wearing looted colonial jewellery and being amazed at being asked about reparations??🤷
Sickening, absolutely sickening. From the Royal Family Gifts Policy of 2003 (and still in effect):
The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor.
This needs to be spashed all over the British media instead of endlessly slagging Meghan.
May I post this on Twitter with quotes around it? It needs to be said.
Please do!
Thank you, Jaded!
I THOUGHT WILLIAM AND KATE WERE WORKING ROYALS🤣🤣🤣
I read somewhere that there’s a ban on covering royal trips until after they’re over, “for security reasons” (which with $5 will get you a cup of coffee).
If that’s true, the test will be what they say after the Wales have returned. Will there be any questions about:
– Accepting luxurious hospitality from a foreign government?
– Using a private jet to get down there?
– Using two private jets (now that George is 12) to return home? Or will they not
– The massive environmental impact of flying private to and fro and floating that tub around Greece.
Why did they report on H&M while on vacation when they were working royals, then? It isn’t about security, it is their contract with the british media.
Yeah, this is a made up rule for the Waleses. We’d get photos of Charles & Diana & the kids in Spain vacationing with the Spanish royals, during the actual vacation.
This only became claimed in the last few years and then only for the Wales. Everyone’s else foreign vacations were reported on with impunity and lots of paparazzi photos. Charles was photographed with the boys and without them on John Latsis’ yacht lots of times. Only the Wales’ trip to Jordan (which led to wedding invitations for the entire Middleton family) and now this trip go ignored entirely.
The orcas have the chance to do the funniest thing right now.
The news and politics desks of the broadsheets paper should be in an uproar right now if the papers are banned on reporting on the Prince of Wales’ extravagant trip provided courtesy of the UAE royal family. There is no question at all that any other member of the royal family would have helicopters overhead with photographers out the windows.
This is appalling. I bet they are fuming that it’s out there. I would not be surprised to learn that this sort of freebie has been a very regular under the radar thing for several years. And I cannot believe someone who has supposedly just been through chemo is submitting herself to this sort of sun. Isn’t her immune system supposed to be depleted at the moment?
This couple are arrogant liars who think nobody is entitled to know the truth about their lives. I wish the media would go for them.
They went to Jordan in 2021 and no one reported on it until they released their Christmas card. And we never found out who paid for it, who invited them, if they were guests of the royal family, where they stayed and for how long. Yet a few years later the entire Middleton family was suddenly invited to the Jordanian royal wedding. Not exactly a hop skip and jump to figure that out.