Hunter Biden called out Nancy Pelosi, the Pod Bros & George Clooney in a new interview

July 21st, yesterday, was the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden stepping down from his reelection campaign. To mark the occasion, President Biden’s only living son gave an absolutely incredible interview to Andrew Callaghan. I’m now prepared to either marry Hunter Biden or vote for Hunter for president. Hunter spoke about everything that happened last year during the election, including how many Democrats knifed his father in the back. Hunter called out the party’s pod-bro pundit class, the white millionaires who are still milking their association with Barack Obama after sixteen years. Hunter also spoke about what happened during President Biden’s debate last year. Some highlights:
His father’s poor debate performance: “I know exactly what happened in that debate,” Hunter, 55, claimed. “He flew around the world, the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s—. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep, he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights.”
On George Clooney: Hunter offered a particularly scathing takedown of George Clooney, who famously penned an op-ed for The New York Times in July 2024 that publicly urged Biden to drop out of the race. “F— him and everybody around him. I don’t have to be f—— nice,” the former first son said. “George Clooney is not an actor. He’s a… I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand….F— you,” Hunter continued, as if speaking to Clooney directly. “What do you have to do with anything? Why do I have to listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f—— life to the service of his country and decide that you, George Clooney, are gonna take out basically a full-page ad in The New York Times… and replace their judgment over his?”
On David Axelrod: “David Axelrod had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama, and that was because of Barack Obama.”
On Jake Tapper: “What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news.”
The Ambien thing… I remember some subdued speculation online that someone dosed President Biden just before the debate – it wasn’t just that Biden was sleepy or tired, he seemed drugged to some people. It’s worth considering, especially since that debate performance changed the course of American history. Hunter also calls out many Democrats by name, including Nancy Pelosi and everyone who wanted a pipe-dream “mini-primary” at this time last year. I wish he had gone even harder on Clooney, honestly.
In this clip, below, Hunter rips into the Pod Bro douchebags who are “four white millionaires dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago.” Hunter analyzes how all of the “Democratic intelligentsia” underestimated Biden’s 2020 campaign and lied about his administration. Honestly, give Hunter his own podcast – this analysis is dead-on.
Hunter Biden calls out the Pod Save America team as "four white millionaires dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago" as he outlines his issues with the greater Democratic establishment pic.twitter.com/dDrOlf6ZMk
I’ve been saying EVERYTHING that Hunter said for EXACTLY A YEAR…and as part of the 92% I will NEVA forgive what those Dems did to Biden & Harris & 🇺🇸 democracy. ..which showcased their DECADES of being complicit AF to White Supremacy….to say the LEAST…
Not in THIS life…nor the NEXT😡
This part- the complicity! (Those) Democrats had ample time to address the industrial prison complex, give citizenship to DACA kids, address economic disparities and injustice in our country and they didn’t. It really looks like they continued to line their pockets while naive Americans thought there was a difference between parties. It’s the one thing that another trump term (imo) undeniably reveals to anyone paying attention. White supremacy benefitted them and there was not a moral obligation or conscience to dismantle that.
Go Hunter!
I love and agree with the part about “four white millionaires dining out on their association with Obama”.
I read part of Ezra Klein new book abundance (I think he’s one of them?) and it is the stupidest gd thing I’ve ever read. I worked in construction in my 20s, and all of his ideas around construction and housing is what the Bush republicans in Texas were pushing 20 years ago. It’s anti union, anti permits, we should just get out there with bulldozers and build shit bs.
Completely ignores reality, and the reasons for regulation, which isn’t created to make life harder but because companies legitimately have to be told don’t kill your workers to save $100. I could go on about this forever because it makes me so furious. But anyway, these pro corporate, Obama adjacent white boys are the gd problem, and I thought they were last year too.
It’s like they want people to think these regulations were put into place to hurt industry instead of protect people. It is maddening.
Klein isn’t an Obama pod bro but I agree that it’s odd that a segment of liberals have elevated Abundance to some agenda setting masterpiece.
Seriously. I’ve been bitching about them, especially axelrod, for years. They were ALWAYS contemptuous of Biden even as vp. Saw him as somehow less intelligent, less polished, just less than Obama. Like he was some dumb rube. So snobby. This was all well documented.
100%!!
💯 can’t stand those Bros anymore. All of these folks who stabbed the sitting President in the back can kick rocks.
That line was amazing.
I do think there was a time when Pod save America/the World was helpful and played an important role in the first years of Trump’s first administration. but it always centered Favreau, Lovett and Tommy, not Dan Pfeiffer and definitely not Ben Rhodes. And okay the first three founded Crooked but Dan and Ben were the ones with better credentials and better takes.
i don’t remember when i stopped listening (well before the pandemic), but I do remember being turned off by an interview with Hillary where Lovett kept saying to her “you do realize though…..you have to admit…..” and it was so off putting. she’s a former secretary of state and US senator. she doesnt have to admit jack to you.
anyway fast forward to now, and yeah, the Crooked guys need to take some seats.
This particular comment was so effing true. I actually clapped when I read it, lol.
Four white millionaires LIVING IN BEVERLY HILLS while dining out on their association with Barack Obama. Hunter not only knows how to stick the 🗡️ in. He knows how to twist it. 😂
He should’ve gone after Obama also.
Thank you Hunter Biden for saying what needed to be said. F*k all of those who stabbed Biden in the back
His dad got a raw deal.
Also from a lot of regular non-MAGA Americans who never bothered to look up or talk about the many good things he did.
And the non-voters who only now slowly realize they are losing a lot of things that were arranged for them by Democrats throughout the years but never appreciated.
I too would like to marry Hunter 😂
He’s not wrong about anything especially those stupid POD bros that have been eating off Obama for over a decade. James Carville looking like the f@cking crypt keeper who clearly is out of touch.
I live in SC and I remember Jim clyburn single handedly revived Biden’s campaign. We were called “low information voters” which is racist AF. Like it or not black people are the heart of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is addicted to losing at this point.
I’m glad he’s going scorched earth. I would be too if they did that to my father. And people forget, people came to Biden asking him to run. Now all of the sudden he’s old??
F@ck George Clooney forever: does he even live in the US??
They always underestimate Clyburn too. Like they were so shocked a) he endorsed him (even knowing how close they were) b) did it so full throatedly (no tepid endorsement, he even invoked his popular late wife) and c) it made such a huge difference. Other people saw what was what and that’s why most dropped out in the next week or so. Axelrod and Plouffe were caught flat footed.
I’ll be in line to marry him. i’m so glad to hear someone saying what many of us have thought for the past year, and I’m so glad that it’s Hunter saying and fully defending his father.
I was always disgusted by the debate criticism because……have you seen/heard the other guy?!?!?!?
Who knew that Hunter Biden was such a breath of fresh air?
I agreed with every bit of what Hunter said because he’s right. The Pod Shits, Axlerod, Rahm Emmanuel, Clooney and Tapper are all insufferable babies with no heart or vision.
Listening to Hunter I realize why Donnie Jr. is so obsessed with him. Donnie wants to BE Hunter.
Also, Hunter is soooo hot…whew.
So was his dad when he was young.
Clearly not a Pod listener, but yeah comment on Hunter’s ‘hotness’ that’ll get a dem back in office.
Laura what are you going on about? The Pod Shitters suck and have for YEARS and Hunter is a hottie boom body. What does that have to do with dems getting back in office?
And for many people Hunter and Don Jr are seen as the same. Kids riding on the coattails of their parents.
If Dems want to target the grifting of the Trump family, it absolutely didn’t help when Hunter was doing stuff like the art scheme.
Hot or not, Hunter Biden was always a liability for the Dems.
He did so much damage to his father’s career.
I watched that 6 min clip and damn! I want more of that scorched earth energy Hunter is bringing here. Finally! I love that he is calling out ALL those insufferable aholes who knifed Joe b/c they thought they knew better than him? I will never forgive Clooney for what he did. Same for the rest of them.
It’s about dang time a democrat said all this out loud with their full chest. His interview was fire and needed to be said. Do I think that the PTB in the Democratic Party will heed his words? No, I don’t. They are addicted to power and way too comfortable and especially LOVE all that special interest money flowing to them. Which is the main reason they won’t retire.
I particularly love what Hunter said about that despicable ghoul, Rahm Emanuel. That guy is a cancer in the Democratic Party. They need to break his influence & shut him down.
As for George Clooney, Hunter is 100% right, he can take a long walk on a short pier imho. NEVER liked that guy and I began to really loathe him after his op-ed last year. The press needs to stop asking H’wood guys like him their opinions on American politics. George can get b*nt.
I think Rahm might be the worst among this group. I am astonished at how he just refuses to go the F away.
Hunter is problematic in many ways but I love when people give honest, unvarnished, DGAF interviews and he’s spot on with everything he said. Pete Buttigieg has been doing that a bit too, though he’s more snarky.
I do think Biden shouldn’t have run again; debate aside his age was showing and the Dems did not know how to go after the jugular with Trump, which sadly is a Repug skill.
And none of the Trump kids have the charisma to run for president…the one I’d be afraid of in that group is Lara. She seems the most ambitious and the most vicious.
The age thing doesn’t really hold water when Trump ran against Kamala and won. The media never really brought it up again. And Trump is CLEARLY in bad health.
……ummmm, yeah–but did he REALLY win?
He won like he was shot in the ear, if you know what I mean.
The ‘Pod Bros’ have done more to get Dems elected (through Vote save America) than Hunter’s ever done.
He was too old. The Senate/House in general is. And now we have orange facist it’s depressing.
his age was not the factor that the press – including the pod bros – made it out to be. if it was, Trump would not have beaten Kamala. his mental fitness was not the issue they made it out to be. again, if it was, Trump would not have won.
It was an issue, voters have said that in focus groups etc. The problem with Trump being that although he is close in age to Biden he didn’t look it (does now). Biden had aged terribly in the 4 years and this was sadly no more evident when the debate happened.
It’s shocking the age of legislators in the US, the fact that the last couple to die of old age in the Senate/House have been Dems is so so bad.
He never should have ran for a second term, but I understand from a human pov why he wanted to. He’s waitied his while life for the job and he had a great agenda he was inacting.
His age wasn’t a thing until the debate. Then it was. The optics were bad and even though the orange one is worse, many people who were likely to vote dem or consider it viewed that moment as something important.
Now I think that once kamala was the nominee that issue should have been removed, but it didn’t go away. Thats what needs to be examined. Why was one side hit with the age thing even when the other side was talking about eating cats and dogs.
I didnt say it wasnt an issue at all, i said it wasn’t the issue they all made it out to be.
trump is mentally gone at this point but even in 2019, 2020 he was in mental decline.
When Kamala became the nominee Dems should have turned the tables on the Rs and hammered away every chance they got at Trump’s health, mental issues, age etc. and no trump did not look great a year ago. he looked like an old doddering fool.
even with biden running, the talking point should have been about trump’s mental health, and it wasn’t. and thats in large part due to the Dems working against themselves (ie Favreau, Clooney, etc.)
His age was a factor well before the debate, actually–the debate was just the final nail in the proverbial coffin. I feel like people here just weren’t paying attention to polls and public sentiment beyond what they saw reflected in their carefully curated social media.
“A February 9–10, 2024 ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 86% of Americans thought President Biden was too old to serve another term. Similarly, a Quinnipiac University Poll released on February 21, 2024, found that 67% of voters believed Biden was too old to effectively serve another term. ABC News reports that this figure came after a special counsel’s report highlighted concerns about Biden’s memory. The Quinnipiac University Poll in February 2024 found that only 34% of voters believed Biden had the mental fitness to serve a second term, while 48% believed Trump was mentally fit. ”
We have got to get away from the gerontocracy guys. 3 Democratic congressional members just died in office within a couple months reducing the margin from 220-to-215 Republican House majority at the start of the year to 220-to-212 seats.
Emotions aside, this is a serious issue. The last 8 members to die in office were all Dems.
Correct.
I saw on websites that are mostly about funny memes etc, that his age was constantly pushed as an issue long before the debate.
Hunter blames everyone but the voters, who overwhelmingly agreed that Biden was not up to the job. Also, it took him until 2:50 to FINALLY mention Gaza, which was a major fraction among the Dem voting base. Its amazing, given what so many marginalized people are dealing with during Trump’s presidency, that somehow Hunter sees himself as a victim. Enjoy your pardon, Hunter–folks unlawfully detained by ICE wish they had your “problems”.
Thank you. I understand that Hunter is angry and hurt but another thing I think he fails to acknowledge is his own part in continuing to encourage his dad to run for another term when clearly all polling showed voters thought he was too old.
No THANK YOU lol. But seriously, everything you said. I think we can all understand and relate to him being protective of his father– I don’t fault him for coming to his father’s defense. It’s the lack of self-awareness and accountability that grates on me.
This. I realize pointing fingers and dishing out takes is fun, but like it or not, the Pod Bros have done more to engage people and elect Dems than most internet warriors ever have. And certainly more than Hunter Biden.
All that said, I agree with many of his criticisms. Especially of those all too eager to enrich themselves at the expense of offering any real, actual solutions.
I totally agree with you and the comments here about “hot Hunter” make me sick. You want to marry a serial philanderer and addict? Go for it. But seriously, let me poke holes in Hunter here – Biden’s schedule before the debate was set by his team. They knew his schedule and they agreed to the debate. In fact, the Biden team is the one that wanted this very early debate, so hush up about the timing and his travel schedule. Second, Biden was too old. Period. He said he would serve one term and he should have stuck to that. Trump is also too old. Most of both parties are too old. The Biden team (and I include not-hot Hunter in that) should have read the room and understood that Biden appeared older and more feeble because it was a change from what we have seen from him. Trump has been Trump in various degrees his entire life. Lastly, the whole “Grandpa/Uncle Joe” schtick is relatively new. Those of us who are my age (63) remember the Joe Biden who presided over the Clarence Thomas hearings, who was a self-righteous SOB for most of his career, but who had appeared to change as he aged in a positive way. Biden ended up being very similar to Trump in his belief that “he alone” could win. Dude, you won once in how many tries for the Presidency? What he did, was hamstring the party and Harris and give us Trump 2.0. I do not care one whit what Hunter Biden has to say about any of it.
None of them want to endorse Biden’s presidency either. They want to write him off and out. But he had more overall progressive legislation than Obama (who got the aca and then was hamstrung the rest of his presidency by the Rea Party), got HUGE bipartisan legislation on infrastructure, passed the Green New Deal and child poverty bills, had the CHPS act and more. They should’ve defended him, and then Kamala, last year. We had a TREMENDOUS economy, thr envy of the world. No where near perfect but we had low unemployment, wages were going up, the stock market was booming. We were producing more oil than anyone ever while making huge investments in green energy, inflation was too high but consistently decreasing, no recession unlike so many post covid. But they just ran from it.
This! The US was finally turning some things around, Biden had passed some great legislation, and we were on an upward path on many things. They should’ve defended that and Kamala, and focused on the threat of Trump and project 2025. That they didn’t is, in my opinion, in defensible, and the reason that we are where we are right now.
I am SO glad he went off like this! We need more of this. George Clooney can get lost, he doesn’t even live here anymore. Hunter gives zero fucks and I am here for it.
Go, Hunter! I have never heard him speak before and he was bang on point with everything he said. No wonder so much magat hate is directed at him. Without the history of drug abuse (and the fact Democrats are policed for drug abuse while Elon, mango, mango, jr and most of the magats look high as kites without any criticism), he would have been a party superstar.
It’s great to blame everyone, but does Hunter blame himself for part of this? He has been the Achilles heel for his father for years. The Burisma thing does not exist if he didn’t get the job solely because his dad was VP. Or what about the art stuff. How is that different from the schemes of the Trump kids?
Joe Biden did a good job as president, but he was surrounded by insular people and the polling was saying months earlier that he had no shot of winning.
The interviewer also has some sketchy connections too.
Venting against all those figures might be cathartic, but he’s also pretty blind to how his dad sacrificed a lot to protect him. And the right wing were able to use that so that Dems lost the election.
And why is he doing this now when it looks like the Epstein stuff is taking hold? Again, he’s making it about himself.
Hunter has been his father’s achilles heel because of the press and republicans. Congressional Rs care more about Hunter getting a job because of his father’s connections (like every well-connected white man before him) than they do about ANYTHING relating to Trump.
He’s different from the Trump kids because they are not weaknesses for Trump. The press doesn’t care. Republicans dont care. dems dont care. But they all seized onto Hunter as a weak point and we have just let them do it for years and years now.
hunter biden isn’t perfect, not by a long shot obviously. but the hate campaign against him was always ridiculous.
Attacking him for the drugs was cruel, but the Burisma stuff is an issue. He doesn’t get that position but for who is father is. And his actions on that board gave the other side ammo to try and discredit Joe. Sure we might think Joe acted above board, but not everyone does and Hunter being part of that is an example of how this wasn’t just a media created event.
The art stuff was also not great. Does anyone seriously think his art gets sold without being related to a president?
This is not that different from the Trump branding on steaks.
The Dems always have to run on a level of perfection but Hunter was there giving them nuggets for the media to start attacking Joe’s credibility.
Hunter talked about “the art stuff” in the interview. I actually listened to all of the three hours. It was revealing and gave me a new perspective. He pointed out that it seemed like an innocent enough way to make money since he had been painting for years. He contrasted that to Don jr. starting a private club where people who do business with the government can join and have access to Cabinet officials. Yet, his art sales are treated as corruption while the Trumps peddle influence out in the open without consequences. But it is true that his dad was on track to lose even before the debate from hell. He kinda glosses over that difficult reality.
Hunter can say what he wants but it comes off as a scheme no different than the Trump stuff. There may be slight differences in how it was sold, but in an environment where the standards are different, Hunter once again doesn’t seem to care.
Is it fair? No. But that is the current playing field and for Dems to win they need to work with that. Not pretend the media is going to be fair.
Oh boy, I could give a s**t if Hunter used his connections to get a job🙄this is why Dems are where we are. One side gets nitpicked to death while the other gets away with EVERYTHING.
Hunter Biden has been an absolute godsend for Republicans. His questionable business dealings in Ukraine, the inflated prices paid for his art, his rampant drug use, his mishandling of sensitive information, he’s the exact person Republicans want to use to paint all democrats as corrupt insiders. And now finally when democrats are on the front foot against Trump with this Epstein issue, he decides to speak up again and remind everyone who he is and disrupt it. Republicans couldn’t ask for better timing.
His timing is truly impeccable. Time to talk about Hunter’s laptop again and forget about the Epstein files.
So keep talking about Epstein. i don’t get why we constantly let Republicans dictate what we talk about*. We can have a post about Hunter Biden while also hammering away at the Epstein issue. (and this podcast is out now bc it was a year ago that his father was forced to step aside.)
*I know this is a little idealistic of me but I am so frustrated with Dems constantly letting Rs control the narrative. Even with Hunter – yeah there were issues, yeah he was a problem – but how many congressional hearings were held about him? While Trump Jr is off doing god only knows what (while high as a kite) because the press doesn’t cover it. Why aren’t WE painting Republicans as corrupt insiders???? I just find it so frustrating on so many levels. I feel sometimes we’ve lost before we’ve started.
@ Becks–The problem is that the Left doesn’t drive the narrative and never has. We have no massive media ecosystem like the Right has and we aren’t good at dominating the attention economy.
Look, I get and accept that people here love Hunter Biden for reasons I clearly do not understand. But to give you a different perspective, Hunter represents something that the average American voter detests. He got the job at Burisma because of his last name, he used his father’s position as VP to get help for an energy project a Ukrainian gas company was pursuing. He took $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud. He is no angel, guys.
Using and abusing one’s position in government to wield corporate influence and to enrich oneself is Trump-style shit. This is what the average American voter DESPISES about politicians. Additionally, his sketchy behavior HURT Biden politically. If you claim to love Biden that should matter to you guys.
If we ever want to win again, we should be calling this shit out instead of applauding it when it’s our side doing it. We can’t call the Right hypocrites when we do the same damn thing.
Don’t you know Dems have to be absolutely perfect in every single way. Hunter was and is still made a scapegoat goat by both sides. It’s maddening at this point. Let’s focus on a guy that will in no way whatsoever affect you life while an orange p.o.s destroys everything.
I think at this point no one on Team Biden has anything to lose so I guess I’m not surprised he would go off.
I do think he was trouble for his dad ( then again, Trump has way more baggage and yet…,), but at this point everyone has been shooting their mouths off so I guess I can see why he would too.
George Clooney seems like a fair target haha. What can Clooney possibly do to him? I’d pick on him too.
I don’t listen to podcasts so I hardly know who those dipshits are, but they came on Jimmy Kimmel after the election and one of them always invokes Obama’s name. I rather listen to Hunter go off on these aholes.
Now that Hunter has had his say, let’s hope we get down to business and win the midterms next year. Circular firing squads only help the fascists, no matter how entertaining.
The focus needs to return to Epstein and how orange man is trying to distract.
Agree💯!
I’m so thrilled you’re covering this Kaiser!
If this can prevent Clooney and Tapper from rewriting themselves as heroes, then I’m ok with this tirade 🤣
He picked targets that I don’t think would cause trouble to the Democrats. Who is going to contort themselves into a pretzel for Clooney or Tapper? Everyone will just shrug and maybe they’ll gain some self-awareness that no one is going to go down fighting for those two.
He really reminds me of his father in this interview. The more feisty side of him, the one that would curse and get pissed off at fools. Looks like him too.
I am also furious at Clooney and Tapper, etc. I also think Biden was showing his age and should have considered stepping aside sooner. But I don’t know what internal polls were showing. Biden beat Trump. Harris didn’t. Biden was a good, effective President. Maybe they really believed, based on solid evidence, that he still had the best chance to keep Trump out of office again in 2024. I just don’t know.
I do know that some of these guys – and I will throw Jon Stewart in there too – have ALWAYS been snidely contemptuous of Joe Biden and it’s disgusting. He’s a decent man, a lifelong public servant, one who really cares about people and wants to address their concerns and problems. He’s an effective speaker, just not a soaringly eloquent one like Obama or a Rhodes scholar like Clinton. I don’t care. I’d do anything to have him back in office right now.
Hunter should be asking why isn’t Fox covering the Epstein files 😡😡 his timing is the worse 😡
Hunter Biden is probably saying what Jill Biden is thinking. He doesn’t really have a reputation to lose so he can go off and what is anyone going to do? If Jill Biden said anything, the other Democrats would come for her and Joe Biden. But what can anyone say about Hunter that hasn’t been said already? You can’t really hurt him
through words. That’s already been done.
The only positive thing that came about the backstabbing by establishment Democrats is just starting to be seen now. So many millennials and younger are calling for them all to be primaried even though they thought their jobs were locked on until they decided to retire.