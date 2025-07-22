Hunter Biden called out Nancy Pelosi, the Pod Bros & George Clooney in a new interview

July 21st, yesterday, was the one-year anniversary of Joe Biden stepping down from his reelection campaign. To mark the occasion, President Biden’s only living son gave an absolutely incredible interview to Andrew Callaghan. I’m now prepared to either marry Hunter Biden or vote for Hunter for president. Hunter spoke about everything that happened last year during the election, including how many Democrats knifed his father in the back. Hunter called out the party’s pod-bro pundit class, the white millionaires who are still milking their association with Barack Obama after sixteen years. Hunter also spoke about what happened during President Biden’s debate last year. Some highlights:

His father’s poor debate performance: “I know exactly what happened in that debate,” Hunter, 55, claimed. “He flew around the world, the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s—. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep, he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights.” On George Clooney: Hunter offered a particularly scathing takedown of George Clooney, who famously penned an op-ed for The New York Times in July 2024 that publicly urged Biden to drop out of the race. “F— him and everybody around him. I don’t have to be f—— nice,” the former first son said. “George Clooney is not an actor. He’s a… I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand….F— you,” Hunter continued, as if speaking to Clooney directly. “What do you have to do with anything? Why do I have to listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f—— life to the service of his country and decide that you, George Clooney, are gonna take out basically a full-page ad in The New York Times… and replace their judgment over his?” On David Axelrod: “David Axelrod had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama, and that was because of Barack Obama.” On Jake Tapper: “What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news.”

[From People]

The Ambien thing… I remember some subdued speculation online that someone dosed President Biden just before the debate – it wasn’t just that Biden was sleepy or tired, he seemed drugged to some people. It’s worth considering, especially since that debate performance changed the course of American history. Hunter also calls out many Democrats by name, including Nancy Pelosi and everyone who wanted a pipe-dream “mini-primary” at this time last year. I wish he had gone even harder on Clooney, honestly.

In this clip, below, Hunter rips into the Pod Bro douchebags who are “four white millionaires dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago.” Hunter analyzes how all of the “Democratic intelligentsia” underestimated Biden’s 2020 campaign and lied about his administration. Honestly, give Hunter his own podcast – this analysis is dead-on.

Hunter Biden calls out the Pod Save America team as "four white millionaires dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago" as he outlines his issues with the greater Democratic establishment pic.twitter.com/dDrOlf6ZMk — Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) July 21, 2025