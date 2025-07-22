“Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson were reunited in NYC” links

Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson reunited in NYC! They were filming Happy Hour! They both look pretty great, minus Katie’s terrible pants. [Socialite Life]
Alex Skarsgard brushed off the popular fan-theory that Taylor Swift wrote “Wildest Dreams” about him. Interesting, but it’s really a question for T-Swift? [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Italy. [JustJared]
Anne Hathaway wore cerulean on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2. [LaineyGossip]
The Trump administration is being sued over Medicaid funding. [Jezebel]
How to avoid being the internet’s main character of the day. [Pajiba]
Ted Lasso Season 4 is filming. [Hollywood Life]
The American Girl Doll gets creepy. [Seriously OMG]
Christina Aguilera looks so different. [RCFA]
Rick Owens is selling feet pics. [OMG Blog]
The Katie Holmes/Joshua Jackson thing needs its own full story! They are both single rn and I know this is for a project and they are not the fictional characters they play but OMG Pacey + Joey 4ever!
As Lainey would say, let’s gossip genie this!
Katie’s terrible pants AND Katie’s terrible shirt. I have no idea how this woman has convinced people that she is some kind of fashionista.
I think that her fashionista phase was run by Tom Cruise and $cientology, it was about making them, not her, look good.
On her own, Ms. Holmes is mix of frumpy and normcore. Which is fine, if that’s what she likes. Her other issue is not understanding her body & proportions. Everything she wears the fit is always off.
Really? Because all the fashionista stuff got pushed AFTER she divorced, in my mind. It’s like her PR was trying to create this identity for her. “Here’s Katie in baggy jeans. Here’s Katie in flats. Here’s Katie in a flannel shirt. Here’s Katie (again) in nothing flattering at all.”
Yes, Holmes & Yange came well after Tom Cruise. And they had some beautiful pieces, too.
I don’t doubt what you’re saying, because I haven’t paid attention to her in a very long time.
Came here to say the same thing. Her taste in clothing is always terrible. Also, DAMN Pacey has aged so well. Lastly, it is so f*cking hot in NYC these days, I feel bad for them having to wear Fall clothes for filming.
I mean who wouldn’t be having wildest dreams over ASkarsgard fr.
I totally think the song was written with him in mind, but could also just be her fantasy. Who knows, but yeah I can’t blame her!
Every state should being filing suit against that grifter and his bad veins.
I wonder how this sequel to DWP will go because I am skeptical even with my girl Anne returning.
Listen, I don’t know what went down between Joshua and Jodie, but he was probably mostly to blame for their marriage ending… cause ya know, men. But my goodness, he is SO hot! And I’m not even talking about these photos, though he looks great in them… I saw another photo of him in a suit and another with messy hair and his beard, and… I may be pregnant, I don’t know what’s going on with me, but WHEW!…
@ThatGirlThere I feel you! I still maintain that Jodie and Joshua were the HOTTEST COUPLE IN THE HISTORY OF COUPLES. I sometimes still think about them together and just… well, I might be pregnant right along with you even though I’m post-menopausal.
I think Xtina looks like Xtina there. Not fair to compare how she looked in 2003 when she was, what, 22 or 23 years old to being in her mid 40s now.
I do too. She’s wearing heavy makeup so it makes her look a little different, but her face looks the same to me.
My guess: rapid weight loss from Ozempic or similar drug made the skin in her face sag. So she had the jowls and maybe more nipped and tucked. All is understandable (weight loss, dealing with sagging skin), but the end result is she really does look different
I was just going to say, she has Ozempic face.
Now Ozzy Osbourne has passed.
I’m actually surprised these old rockers make it as long as they do.
Especially him. He seemed to chase death his entire life.