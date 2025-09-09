Prince Harry was gracious & charming at the 2025 WellChild Awards

Here are some photos of Prince Harry on Monday, attending the WellChild Awards in London. Harry did what he always does at this annual event: charmed everyone, spent a lot of time with children, listened to families’ stories and made it all look so effortless. He even did a “swordfight” using balloons with one of the kids. Several royal reporters were allowed into the event, or they were allowed into the press pool on the carpet. Rhiannon Mills, Chris Ship and Roya Nikkhah were all on the ground, posting their own videos of Harry’s arrival. He’s so generous, letting those terrible people near his event.
The last time Harry was in the UK, it was back in April for a court appearance (as part of his security case). Right after that trip, Harry flew to Ukraine, at the invitation of the Ukrainian government, specifically their veterans affairs agency. Harry visited Ukraine’s Superhuman Center for wounded warriors. He received so many special gifts in Ukraine, just as he’s received gifts from various Invictus delegations. One of those gifts? A bracelet from the Superhuman Center. He’s still wearing it as well – photographers got a close-up of Harry’s wrist at the WellChild Awards, and you can see the bracelet.
Instead of focusing on the work of WellChild or Invictus or anything else, all of the reporting seems singularly focused on “will Harry see his father?” This has to be on purpose, right? And here’s something else… Harry has shown that he’s perfectly capable of issuing a statement clarifying whether or not he has plans to see Charles. He has issued no such statement this time around, which means something. I kind of think Buckingham Palace has probably set up some kind of brief meeting between father and son, and they’re the ones hyping this and turning it into the soap opera storyline of Harry’s visit. Even the NYT got involved: “The All-Consuming Question Hanging Over Prince Harry’s U.K. Visit.” All-consuming… for the British press. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair wrote: “Sources close to the Duke of Sussex say he has been in touch with his father’s staff in the hope of finding a time in their diaries for a face-to-face meeting.” Ah – Charles is stringing him along so that Harry doesn’t pull a fast one and announce that Charles’s diary is full.
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry was photographed stepping out from the WellChild Awards, giving a thumbs-up gesture to the crowd. He looked sharp in a classic navy blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black dress shoes for the charitable event.
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry was photographed stepping out from the WellChild Awards, giving a thumbs-up gesture to the crowd. He looked sharp in a classic navy blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black dress shoes for the charitable event.
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry was photographed stepping out from the WellChild Awards, giving a thumbs-up gesture to the crowd. He looked sharp in a classic navy blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black dress shoes for the charitable event.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex arrives to the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex arrives to the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex arrives to the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London
The Duke of Sussex speaks with Declan Bitmead (left), recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 15-18 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London
Close-up detail of wording on a bracelet worn by the Duke of Sussex at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Grace is paralysed from the waist down after she was injured when her school bus collided with a tractor in May 2024
The Duke of Sussex play fights using swords made from modelling balloons with nine-year-old Gwen Foster, recipient of Inspirational Child 7-11 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
The Duke of Sussex speaks at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
The Duke of Sussex poses with presenter Gaby Roslin and current and previous award recipients (back, left to right) Gaby Roslin, Alessia Palikira (Inspirational Sibling), Ansel Hayward (Inspirational Young Person 12-14 ), Declan Bitmead (Inspirational Young Person 15-18), Evie Toombes, Em Subinger, and Dylan Bleach, (front, left to right) Ruky Anighoro , Esmee Mcglinchey (Inspirational Child 4-6), Gwen Foster (Inspirational Child 7-11 ), Grace Tutt (Special Recognitions), and Rhea Talwar, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
The Duke of Sussex speaks at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Of course Harry is trying to see his father. That is the type of person he is. And of course Charles is being an a@@ about it, because that’s the type of person he is.
Harry looks great as always.
Harry looks great. And he always seems so natural at this event – like this is effortless for him, its not performative, he’s not looking for camera angles or putting on a fake thinking face. This is just Harry.
i think its interesting that Harry has always seemed so natural at public events in general and we’ve since learned how hard some of them are for him, how much the cameras bother(ed) him (not sure if they still do) – none of that showed.
Since marrying meghan he’s been taking some cues from her when it comes to public speaking but i also think he simply has grown in confidence. I needed someone who looke dat him more than just a spare and more than just prince harry and he found it.
He’s been fantastic with people for years pre Meghan. He was an experienced ambassador for the royals. He’s a natural communicator – even with his trauma.
Agree Jenny59, he has always been good at this.
@Jenny59 exactly, that’s what I meant. I do think he seems more confident with Meghan (maybe that’s bc he’s in charge of his own life now) but he’s always been very good at…..well, being a royal. When he talked about how hard he found events I thought it was a good reminder that we never really know what someone else is going through.
@jenny59: i never said he wasn’t good with people lol. I said that he has clearly grown in confidence. And if you go back to watch his engagements pre-meghan you can see it in his body language.
His charisma was always there but I agree his public speaking got better with Meghan. You see the difference in the first Invictus games to the one in Toronto when she was there and those after that.
There’s a bible passage that starts out
“Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone?…”
(With the implied answer being “you wouldn’t! A good father would never do that” making the point that even imperfect, possibly evil human fathers wouldn’t do that to set up a comparison with God. )
And when I hear the shit Charles has done, I think “which of us? Charles! Charles would give his son a stone! “
Oh Charles absolutely is that father, thank heavens Prince Harry is free from them (except for the ridiculous briefings the leftovers do) and found a safe place for his family to thrive.
I bet Harry makes a super dad. He really enjoys playing with the children.
I wonder if Harry extended his trip to four days so that he can see Charles. Charles is up in Balmoral at the moment, but there was talk that he needed to return to London on Wednesday or Thursday for meetings, and that would make it easier for the two to meet.
Harry does this sort of thing sooooo well! You know the British press is regretting driving the Sussexes away, now that the cash cow from Sussexes hit pieces seems to be drying up and the comments and clicks are mainly fueled by KP bots. But Kate and William are breathing sighs of relief that they can go back to their usual laziness after he leaves.
They’re saying that he has a public event today and then I think private meetings with charities and organizations for the next two days. Its possible one of those meetings is with a BP representative or Charles himself.
There is a picture of Harry greeting a girl dressed as a princess, (precious)
It’s been interesting to watch the British press react to Harry being in the UK this week. Deep down they really wish he was still a working royal.
They desperately need the star power he brings to his charities that is something the Monarchy has lost completely with the left overs.. and the three Wailing children will never fill the void left by the Sussex family leaving. So the future of the Monarchy is pretty dismal imo.
Of course they do! That’s what they assumed was going to be the deal: Harry and Meghan being sparkly and visible and energetic, and the competitive Waleses showing up slightly more often than they do now in order to be in competition. They never thought Meghan and Harry would actually leave.
The RF ad 🇬🇧press should thank Harry to get PPO Do Nothings to work. Once Harry’s gone the Do Nothings will go MIA.
I hope he does not visit his father. He needs to be with his wife and children in his birthday
The RF and 🇬🇧press should thank Harry for getting the Do Nothings to do some work. Once Harry’s gone the Do Nothings will go MIA.
Harry is doing what he does best. Interacting with his charity and its children and he has great fun doing it! Chuckles can go pound sand!
Looks like the kids and families had a fun and special night. Good to see Harry right there with them sword fighting and playing.
Diana was right when she proclaimed him Good King Harry. He would be a fantastic King.
I still believe the very serious skull fracture William suffered at the age of 8 contributed greatly to his temperamental behavior. The fact that he was also likely overindulged given he was a future heir only added to his contemptible demeanor. None of these things excuses his behavior of course, but it does explain it somewhat.
Harry is more like his mother and the Spencer side of his family.
Harry is such a pleasant looking man. I’m not an expert on these things, but has he gotten hair transplants? Nothing wrong with that if he has, but wondering if my eyes are getting it right. And if he has, then it seems to be done properly, expertly.
So glad not to be a public figure and have everything open for inspection, but if I were, given what we see about folks who get it right and get it wrong, I’d get expert help!
lol. No, he didn’t. He just has more hair at the front, like Charles did in the past. The center top is almost gone, again like other men in his family. I saw a tweet with a pic showing his hair from the back and they commented that if he really loved Meghan, he would go to Turkey 😭😭
It really depends on the light as to whether he looks like he has more or less hair. But I’m betting he’s taking supplements and putting oils on his head.
@jais, his hair is far too gone for oils, come on 😭😭 Obviously, he doesn’t care that much.
Dear British Shit Media, so called “Royal experts “, social media trolls, does thi6man look like someone who is a miserable lonely hostage, desperate to return to the hell hole that was his royal life? I think NOT.
Even Chris Shit (p) has to admit that Harry is his usual happy,warm and engaging self.
And that split screen of W&K at their sad little event is Harry at Well Child, was simply hilarious!
Come on people, get real, there is no comparison!!
Go, Harry!
These photos show very clearly why the rota and William NEED Harry to be William’s shadow king. William never displays this sort of charisma or confidence. William is stiff and unhappy in his own skin. And William KNOWS he can’t connect with people in the effortless, earnest way that is second-nature to Harry.
William will never forgive Harry for William’s own deficiencies and failings.
I wonder if the bracelet is made from steel recovered from a Russian tank that the Ukranian army destroyed. we have key fobs that were.
interesting that he seems to have official security this time. Guessing he will see Charles, but it will not be leaked until after he is back in California.
That video of him balloon fencing with the little girl is the kind of thing the media hasn’t had in a long time. Harry just having fun always seems natural.
Can you imagine the stiff grins, fake displays of empathy and embarrassing jokey asides William would make at an event like this?
Harry is just in a whole different league: warm, fun, easygoing, naturally charismatic and compassionate.
Alright ya’ll just wanted to comment that I saw a SM picture of Harry at the Wellchild awards taking pictures with some media/celeb type people. And you know who I think was in it? That blonde guy who did a version of the baby mama dance in the palace with his wife. LOL. What’s the over/under on whether he brought that up with Harry or not?
I just came across the photos with this person, Jamie Laing is his name, as well. I was wondering how he ended up at this event.
“finding time in their diaries” is such a Bad Dad cliche, isn’t it?
https://www.celebitchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/avalon-1035535717.jpg
This our prince Harry! One and only!
Unbeatable!
Incandescent can eat his heart out!