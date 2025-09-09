Prince Harry arrived in Nottingham late because of a London tube strike

One of the things I’ve always admired about Prince Harry is his natural physicality and comfort within his own skin. He can be stressed out about a million different things, but he projects a looseness and ease with himself. It’s part of his natural charisma, his ability to light up a room, and his ability to draw people to him. I was reminded of all of that as I looked through these new photos of Harry’s arrival in Nottingham today. He arrived late because of a “tube strike.” Instead of looking stressed, Harry arrived with a big smile on his face and the gait of a rich and free man.
The Duke of Sussex has arrived 45 minutes late after getting caught in traffic jams caused by London’s Tube strike. Prince Harry travelled to Nottingham from London on Tuesday morning to visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS), a charity with which he has developed a close working relationship.
He was late as he struggled to make his way through the clogged London streets, aides admitted. The Duke, as a non-working member of the Royal family, no longer enjoys the perks associated with official public duties such as the blue light police escorts that would previously have whisked him through traffic.
Yes, Harry doesn’t have a police escort whisking him through traffic like the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is apparently so important, her police entourage struck and killed an 81-year-old woman in 2023. Incidentally, I do think Harry has some police security during this visit, but not the kind which mows down seniors. What else? Well, almost every British media outlet is doing a liveblog, which is still hilarious to me. Who’s the needy one again? Not Harry. They’ve also contacted every royal commentator to provide emergency palace talking points about how Harry isn’t really the fun, charismatic prince!
Prince Harry appeared to be back to his old ‘fun self’ at the WellChild Awards last night, delighting youngsters with a cheeky balloon sword fight and sharing ‘dad jokes’ with teenagers. It was a stark contrast to the Duke of Sussex that some Britons have come to know, with the royal now closely associated with his scathing memoir Spare, his High Court legal action against the Home Office and his and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Indeed some believe that Harry’s ‘charm offensive’ during his pseudo-royal tour to the UK this week, which has caused mounting speculation over whether he will stage a reunion with King Charles, has come ‘too little, too late’.
Royal biographer Christopher Wilson told The Daily Mail: ‘The Duke refuses to confront the damage he and Meghan have caused to the institution of monarchy, and his attempts at reviving the “fun Harry” character of old just look tragically hamfisted. He wants reconciliation with King Charles – but on his terms,’ suggested the author. ‘But it’s clear that “Sorry” is a word that doesn’t exist in his vocabulary. Even if he were to utter it, it’s all too late. The magic has gone, because we now know what lies underneath.’
It’s been interesting to watch as every single royalist screams “but will Harry meet his father?” Almost like that was the talking point on the palace’s WhatsApp? It honestly feels like that whole conversation is just… the Windsors trying to insert themselves and attach themselves into Harry’s trip, Harry’s good press, Harry’s charisma.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Harry and Meghan were the ones betrayed. And the unsubtle allusion to the old harry. Harry and Meghan are happy
Harry is the same Harry if not a better Harry from therapy. They want him to be their jester and entertainer like when he was young.
oh my god the gaslight. The sanctimonious, prissy, hypocrisy and genuine malevolence of this piece. In the paper that Harry is *suing* for invasion of privacy. I would love to see how the entire chain of people associated with this sneering snarky passive aggressive dreck would react to being stalked, demonised, and terrorised, to having every silly fling, every bad tempered moment advertised for the tut-tutting of a smug tabloid subscriber, until they were of an age to marry. And then, having grown up, gotten serious, and settled down, how any one of these DM hacks would respond to having their spouse and their children dragged through mud or stripped and pelted with sh*t — metaphorically — in the vivid imagination of middle England. And you say he wasn’t happy? Oh, my. Do tell. I mean. This is some twisted sh*t. These people all pretend to be harmless but they are ghouls. The people who print the papers and the people who breathlessly scan them for that dopamine hit of self-satisfaction. They all need to get a new hobby. Like a life.
👏👏👏 Yes indeed!
🎯
@ParkRunMum
Yes!! Absolutely this!!
(insert Meryl Streep applause gif here)
💛💛💛💛💙💛🍁🌿
They can stir all the shit they want but Harry isn’t having it! He is there doing what he said he would and that means doing his charity work nothing more. Again Chuckles and the BM can all pound sand.
“He refuses to confront the damage.” If they behaved like civilised human beings there would have been no damage. Harry tells the truth, warts and all.
The real problem is that he did confront the damage…the damage done to him and his wife and their child by that so called family. He confronted it and did something about it!
#goodkingharry
Fun fact! There was some paparazzi outside the hotel in London last night. I eventually asked who they had been waiting for. It was Prince Harry! There a charity dinner on. I asked how tall he was and they responded about my height- 5’9/5’’10!
Later on Ronnie Wood was outside the hotel too!
Harry is well known to be tall. I believe 6’1”.
He towers over his father so if he is 5’9” then Charles must be 5’3”.
Harry standing next to Trudeau has them look about the same and Trudeau is 6’1”
Harry getting stuck in a traffic jam but still coming out smiles. Sounds like the traffic was a real mess so 45m late while bad could have been worse. Excited to see his work with CRS.
And yeah all of it as about getting attention by pigggybacking off of Harry’s mere presence, William packing his schedule, Kate showing up and then the what about Charles talking point.
Sigh. He looks really good and well rested. It’s so bizarre to me how the British media lashes out at Harry but can’t help but put the brightest spotlight on him and everything single thing he does and says. Just because he sells?
But I’m not complaining too too much bc I love to see him out and about looking hot as hell in his California style!! ❤️
His duffle bag sold out. Meghan, Archie, Lili and know Harry are the only once to bring positive traffic to a business. That’s not irrelevant. The entire family has done this. It’s unbelievable in my opinion. I he Meghan highlights Serene girlie clothes.
Ham-fisted? Harry? LOL, has this reporter ever seen Willy? Willy with his groin grabbing pose and awkward smiles should be in the dictionary next to the definition of ham-fisted.
Royal biographer Christopher Wilson is a disgrace to his profession.. zero insight, just peddling the institution and tabloids talking points.
The only way these people can cope with the loss of the obviously more charismatic Prince is to convince themselves that he’s putting on a persona to try to ” win them back”, instead of that he has just moved on.
He can do these events and care about the people that it’s helping without it having anything to do with trying to reconcile with his family and come back, just like he can want to have a relationship with his only living parent without wanting to work for him again.
They are afraid. It is so apparent and stark during a week like this, just how deficient the heir and his wife is. And they are on the outside looking in because he can’t be forced any longer to allow certain media in and he certainly not lacking for other media interests that would report fairly. Their worst nightmare is Harry coming back with Meghan and doing events like this, while excluding them and preventing them from being able to write books about them for the next 20 years.
The royal family is very able to cause damage to the Monarchy with their actions. The only thing Harry did was shining a light on how they are really like.
Willi and Kate are riding on the coattail of Harry’s events. It is funny how Kate all of the sudden can do three events within a week, opening of a garden on Thursday, Saturday the women rugby match and yesterday the WI, next week is Trump’s visit is coming up. Kate must have had a good rest over the summer.
Last night there was a split screen having both events, Harry’s and Willi’s and Kate’s, next to each other. It was a game of spot the difference. Harry oozing compassion, warmth and ease and Willi’s full of awkwardness and formality.
Harry appears to be in a good space. For me it looks Harry is finally able to move on.
Harry has nothing to apologize for. He told the truth. The truth hurts. No one has ever said he lied, only that the truth was damaging. How is this different from the terrible book Charles wrote about his parents?? Was he asked to apologize?? No.
Harry is definitely more relaxed about having certain members of the UK media reporting on this event – even GB News sent their royal commentator and Richard Palmer (ex rota for Daily Express) was there as a freelancer 🤣 with Becky English and Matt Wilkinson (Daily Mail and Sun respectively) being banned and having to go to Willy’s hastily arranged “look at me” PR stunt. Delightful lol
Harry is doing exactly what he said he wanted to do in his court case for security – visit the UK for his charities with some family business to the side (meaning visiting his grandmother’s grave, potentially visiting his mother’s grave, etc.) He wasn’t lying about that.
interesting that they mention the traffic and the police escort for the ‘working’ royals. During a week when the tube is on strike and everyone is affected by the traffic – maybe not mention how the royal family is above such trivial things as a workers strike? Can you imagine how the current royal family would have acted during WWII?
It remains bewildering how William and Kate were so late to the coronation when we know the police escorts clear the roads for them for even the smallest events. Harry running into an issue with traffic actually makes him more relatable.
And when he greeted the people at the Nottingham event, he was cool as a cucumber. The haters can’t handle his charisma.
It’s a very wild discrepancy. The Wales get roads cleared of traffic and yet they were still late for the coronation. Presumably bc they were filming a video and getting the tinsel tiara set just right. Looking back, I almost wonder if it was purposeful but then I can see them just being late assholes in general. Now here’s Harry late bc of traffic. And it’s real bc he doesn’t have roads cleared for him anymore.
It’s very odd to bring up the tube strike, something that it’s entirely possible that the royals won’t even have heard about. They certainly aren’t taking public transit, and since the roads are cleared for them, they won’t have experienced traffic delays in any of their hastily thrown together events for this week.
It’s almost like a weird taunt to Harry about the Ravec decision, like “See what you’re missing? Does having to sit in traffic make you want to be a senior royal again?” (To which Harry could point out that he’s a Californian now and can TELL you about traffic haha).
It really says something about the Windsors and the rota they influence that they seem to think the best way to lure Harry back is reminding him about the taxpayer-funded perks and privileges. Maybe it gives us some insight into what they value most about being part of the monarchy, but I think it’s clear they have never ever gotten Harry’s measure.
Everyone is struggling with the strike. And these stupid people point out that Harry is struggling with the strike just like everyone else. Except for a few people who have to be escorted to important occasions like a ribbon cutting. Do these people think this does honour to the monarchy? That speaks in favour of Harry and against the pointless privileges that serve no purpose. Or is there some unknown purpose to cutting a ribbon?
“The Duke, as a non-working member of the Royal family, no longer enjoys the perks associated with official public duties such as the blue light police escorts that would previously have whisked him through traffic.”
Prince Harry, (a war vet whose threat level was higher than QEII,a war vet with very serious docummented threats against him, the son of the current monarch) is basically a sitting duck if he is getting stuck in the middle of London traffic! These people are so EVIL!
Christopher Wilson sounds unhinged.
If Harry and Meghan are so unimportant, so unworthy of respect, so hated by the public, so negligible that Charles and William never think about them, then nothing they could ever say could “damage the monarchy”. Also, what damage has the monarchy actually sustained? These people still have their jobs, still make tons of money for doing nothing, Parliament isn’t making any moves to reduce their privileges. If there is one overwhelming reason why the monarchy is unpopular, it’s because it is an archaic, undemocratic, elitist, pointless, expensive institution that has no relevance in a modern democracy. And that would be the case no matter how well liked the individuals in the BRF were. But in terms of likability, the single biggest blow to the monarchy in memory was caused by Charles marrying a woman who won the hearts of millions around the world with her beauty, grace, and good works, then utterly destroying her by treating her like trash and openly cheating on her with a frumpy hag. Most of the world is not clocking what’s going on with Charles‘s children. It’s what Charles did, he’s the damage if anyone is.
Prince Harry is happy. Prince Harry works for the people. Prince Harry has a very happy wife and carefree children. He is a dignified, free and respectable man. He loves people and his work. He fights for the weak, against injustice. Love and kindness radiate from his eyes. The last true Prince of England.
And: Whatever the monarchy, the right-wing press and all the evil haters do – people who love Prince Harry, his personality, his wife and his children will not believe what these people shout every day in a thousand years.
Because we who like him see the truth and recognise the lies.
It takes an article to simply state that Harry was late because of traffic. That’s rather telling.
Dayum, Harry looks good. That’s all I’ve got. 🙂