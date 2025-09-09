Prince Harry arrived in Nottingham late because of a London tube strike

One of the things I’ve always admired about Prince Harry is his natural physicality and comfort within his own skin. He can be stressed out about a million different things, but he projects a looseness and ease with himself. It’s part of his natural charisma, his ability to light up a room, and his ability to draw people to him. I was reminded of all of that as I looked through these new photos of Harry’s arrival in Nottingham today. He arrived late because of a “tube strike.” Instead of looking stressed, Harry arrived with a big smile on his face and the gait of a rich and free man.

The Duke of Sussex has arrived 45 minutes late after getting caught in traffic jams caused by London’s Tube strike. Prince Harry travelled to Nottingham from London on Tuesday morning to visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS), a charity with which he has developed a close working relationship. He was late as he struggled to make his way through the clogged London streets, aides admitted. The Duke, as a non-working member of the Royal family, no longer enjoys the perks associated with official public duties such as the blue light police escorts that would previously have whisked him through traffic.

[From The Telegraph]

Yes, Harry doesn’t have a police escort whisking him through traffic like the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is apparently so important, her police entourage struck and killed an 81-year-old woman in 2023. Incidentally, I do think Harry has some police security during this visit, but not the kind which mows down seniors. What else? Well, almost every British media outlet is doing a liveblog, which is still hilarious to me. Who’s the needy one again? Not Harry. They’ve also contacted every royal commentator to provide emergency palace talking points about how Harry isn’t really the fun, charismatic prince!

Prince Harry appeared to be back to his old ‘fun self’ at the WellChild Awards last night, delighting youngsters with a cheeky balloon sword fight and sharing ‘dad jokes’ with teenagers. It was a stark contrast to the Duke of Sussex that some Britons have come to know, with the royal now closely associated with his scathing memoir Spare, his High Court legal action against the Home Office and his and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Indeed some believe that Harry’s ‘charm offensive’ during his pseudo-royal tour to the UK this week, which has caused mounting speculation over whether he will stage a reunion with King Charles, has come ‘too little, too late’. Royal biographer Christopher Wilson told The Daily Mail: ‘The Duke refuses to confront the damage he and Meghan have caused to the institution of monarchy, and his attempts at reviving the “fun Harry” character of old just look tragically hamfisted. He wants reconciliation with King Charles – but on his terms,’ suggested the author. ‘But it’s clear that “Sorry” is a word that doesn’t exist in his vocabulary. Even if he were to utter it, it’s all too late. The magic has gone, because we now know what lies underneath.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s been interesting to watch as every single royalist screams “but will Harry meet his father?” Almost like that was the talking point on the palace’s WhatsApp? It honestly feels like that whole conversation is just… the Windsors trying to insert themselves and attach themselves into Harry’s trip, Harry’s good press, Harry’s charisma.