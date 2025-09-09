ES: Prince Harry is desperate to reconcile with his dad, who only has two years to live??

In the past five years, the British press always seems extra-eager whenever Prince Harry visits. It’s hard to describe, but it’s like they’re sleep-walking through covering the left-behinds 99% of the time, but whenever Harry is in town, everything becomes sharper and brighter, sources are more eager to discuss situations at length, courtiers are more generous with their briefings, and there’s a really obvious flurry of royal activity. “Look at us, Harry, we’re busy, we don’t miss you at all, and we’re watching every single thing you do and say!!!” In addition to all of that, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace tend to organize stories about how poor Harry is desperately homesick and miserable in his California mansion with his beautiful wife and children. Speaking of, the Evening Standard had this on Monday:
The boy is back in town. Prince Harry has come to London and is hell bent on seeing his ‘Pa’. The Great Matter though, is whether his Pa will see him? And whether there might be some fatted calf on offer? We all know the beef between King Charles and the prodigal Prince. But briefly: after storming to North America in 2020 (Canada and then inevitably LA) Harry has burnt bridges with thunderous regularity. Telling Oprah there was a racist in the family; accusing his father and stepmother of a calculated smear campaign against him and Meghan in his mournful best seller Spare and most recently telling the BBC that he wasn’t speaking to his father after he failed to intervene over Harry’s court case against the government refusing to pay for his security.
For all that, the Duke of Sussex is longing to be embraced back to the Royal bosom. There might be an element of calculation to this; the Sussexes are beginning to feel the chill of fending for themselves as non-royals. And with Netflix not renewing their lucrative contract but downgrading it to a first-option agreement, Harry must be longing to feel the sunshine of being the King’s beloved son again.
The key reason is emotional though. Rumours have swirled around the palace that the King has been given just two years to live, so it is likely that Harry, never one for admitting he was wrong, might just be regretting some of things he has said and done to wound his father over the past few years. A friend of his also says, “Spike (his nickname among his old school friends) is seriously homesick. He’s started reaching out to us more and more. It started with very long and earnest whatsapps. We actually all made a decision when we started getting them not to take the piss out of them. Something we couldn’t have imagined doing a few years before. Anyway, gradually he seems to be sounding more normal. Whenever anyone goes to America they try to see him. It never seems to be with Meghan though. We think he is beginning to pine for home”.
While one of Charles’s courtiers tells me that the King misses Harry bitterly. “Harry seems to have forgotten this but his father always absolutely adored him. He always called him ‘my darling boy’ and was so affectionate. People always seem to think that Harry inherited all his charm from his mother, but lots of the things he is good at, being attentive and always remembering people’s names, is something that comes directly from the King”.
What people don’t appreciate too is the tricky relationship that the King has long had with the Prince of Wales. Harry himself alludes to it in Spare. Describing one of his last meetings with Prince William and the King, after the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, Harry writes, “then at last I saw them. Shoulder to shoulder, striding towards me, they looked grim, almost menacing. More, they looked tightly aligned. My stomach dropped. Normally they would be squabbling about one thing or another, but now they appeared to be in lockstep – in league”. A courtier admits that William never phones his Dad directly but has to schedule a call through the King’s private office.
If I was a headline-writer for the Evening Standard, I would certainly put “King Charles rumored to only have two years to live” front and center because how are they burying that information as they fuss about Harry?? Two years from his cancer diagnosis or two years from now? Wild. Anyway, I continue to be bewildered by all of this “Harry needs to reconcile, he needs to do this or that” bullsh-t. Harry has tried to meet Charles more than halfway, and Charles continues to be horrible, short-sighted and downright evil. As for the “Homesick Harry” narrative… lol, that’s coming straight from William. That’s William’s rage-fever-dream about Harry’s misery at living free from all of this crap.
Yes “his father absolutely adored him” so much so that he took his protection and the house the queen let him use and all the hate articles that have been written on behalf of his adoring father. They sure are laying it on thick with this absolute horseshit. If Chuckles really wanted to reconcile with Harry he would pick up the f**king phone and do so!! Unfortunately Chuckles knows only how to play victim when in all reality he is an abusing bully!
More than one thing can be true at a time.
I absolutely think Harry is living a life better than he ever imagined with his beautiful family and his lovely home.
But he can also be homesick for England. It was his home for many years.
“But he can also be homesick for England. It was his home for many years.”
Once he realized what a toxic, abusive family he lived in, thanks to his wife and therapy, I highly doubt he misses anything there.
Harry looks pretty happy surfing in Cali and being with his kids and Meghan in their beautiful home. The man is eating good and looks healthy and fit. Now, do I think he’d like to be able to safely visit the uk and safely bring his family to visit, to see friends and places that he and Meghan both love within the uk, yeah I think he would want that. That’s a far cry from wanting to move back home and be part of the royal fold though.
but being homesick doesn’t mean he wants to move back – I think @Cali’s point is more that Harry both loves his life in California and is really happy there and also wants to visit the UK with his wife and children more regularly. Wanting to visit the UK doesn’t mean he wants to become a working royal again, no matter how much the press wishes it did.
the insistence from the press that Harry’s homesickness means he regrets everything is kind of ludicrous.
I mean I only live a half hour from where I grew up and whenever I’m back in that area my thought process is always “awww I miss this town” and then like a half hour later I’m all “omg get me out of here why is there so much traffic” lol. I feel like Harry is like that with the UK. He goes back, enjoys it, and then peaces out again.
Oh yeah, I agree with Cali’s point. That he’s possibly homesick to visit. Not like live or return full time though, which is how the BM tends to interpret homesickness, as Harry being “hell-bent” on returning to royal life when it’s just like, no, the man wants to visit where he grew up. And take his kids there. Moving to a new country and being happy to be there doesn’t negate a certain homesickness and like @windyriver says nostalgia for where you grew up. Harry’s just in the position where his family members are actively making it unsafe to return. Bc, what if Harry says to RAVEC, hey I want to visit the Spencers and show my kids here and there and can we get security for that, and then RAVEC is just like nah.
I’d add, the freedom Harry now has being outside the grip of the institution to his wonderful family and their beautiful surroundings. As you say, things have probably turned out better than he imagined. After five years, he’s rooted in his new life – and I suspect Philip’s and especially QEII’s passing weakened his emotional connection to his UK life. Nothing is the same, so possibly he feels nostalgia as opposed to any kind of homesickness (sorry BM). He’d love his wife and kids to know the things that meant so much to him during his UK years, but as far as ever wanting to move back…yeah, no.
I don’t know, though. He actually preferred combat to England, long before he met Meghan.
I almost have second-hand embarrassment for the people who write this stuff. Lol, Harry is ‘hell bent” on seeing Charles, but first this meeting and then that meeting and then the other meeting and, oh by the way, Invictus Games. And now, oops, have to get to the airport. Sorry Dad, maybe next time.
I have believed for awhile now that chucks diagnosis is terminal, they have hinted at it for the last year. I agree that the story should be more focused on the expiration date they gave him because it is closing in.
Yeah, that was a massive detail. 2 years? And yet there was manufactured outrage that Harry said he didn’t know how much time his dad has left. And yet the media is here telling us 2 years and there’s no outrage.
“”People always seem to think that Harry inherited all his charm from his mother, but lots of the things he is good at, being attentive and always remembering people’s names, is something that comes directly from the King”.
Whoa,what?
LOL, that detail had to come from a friend of Charles or directly from his comms team.
💯Chuckles and team.
If it is true, it might have been invented by the journalist. Harry’s friends don’t talk to journalists. his ex friends might.
I am unfortunately in the age that I can remember Charles as a young man. Charles had a shyness and boyish charm around him but he was always very awkward and clumsy in public. Charles did not have the ease to connect with people in comparison to Diana who was able to connect with people on an emotional and very personal level as Harry can which caused some of the problems between Princess Diana and Charles who was jealous of Diana for outshining him.
Charles jealousy was the problem not Diana popular with the public
Charles is only 5 years older than me. Thanks to gossip loving family members who ate up the most ridiculous tabloids I followed all European monarchies all my life (and learned early on to see through the lies).
Charles has lots of character deficiencies. But he can indeed be very charming. When he was visiting Germany right after becoming king he held a very good speech (in German) at our parliament. He then visited a Farmers Market and people just loved him. He can if he wants to.
I will never forget the smile he gave Meghan when he met her half way to the altar. I had such high hopes for them, they actually have so much in common, she would have been the dream daughter in law.
Too bad his jealousy and his aversion to William’s tantrums got in the way.
I wish him 20 more years, just to spite William.
I don’t see any charm in Charles. Of course he can turn on the charm but too bad he’s not “charming” to Harry and Meghan when he evicted them.
He evicted his darling son and his family. Harry should not take the bait. And where does the 2 years come from
Actions speak louder than words. “my darling son” is just a platitude. It does not mean anything for Charles.
That is interesting. William does not have a direct line to his father either and needs to go through Charles office to speak with him.
It seems most unnatural for the favoured son. Or doesn’t Charlie like either of them.
Seriously?? The King’s “Great Matter”?? *snort* More like “The King’s Petty & Self Inflicted Injury Caused By Being A Truly Terrible Father.” But I suppose that doesn’t have the necessary historical ring to it.
Yeah Harry did his part, it’s time for Charles do his.
@Amy Bee it shouldn’t be a phone in poll or a directive from the right wing press or Will ‘s decision. Surely if Charles cancer is that serious and Harry is here in the UK he could see his own son and keep it private? Their meeting should be between them and only a matter for them. Charles made a huge mistake allowing his courtiers/ friends to brief on his behalf over the past 35 years.
Charles has all those private jets. He could have years ago. flown over to see Harry,Meghan and the Children. He goes to those retreats in Transylvania instead. So tired of the Poor Poor Charles spin.
“…most recently telling the BBC that he wasn’t speaking to his father after he failed to intervene over Harry’s court case against the government refusing to pay for his security.”
Wow, there’s some serious back-spin on that ball of muck.
I lived as an expat through my twenties until there was a point where I actually started missing all the things that drove me out of America (We’re so superficial! All this small talk! Etc).
Turning point was when I stood in a bus shelter with a stranger while the rain pounded on the roof. I turned to her to comment about how loud it was and she looked at me with scornful expression like, “So?”
All this to say that I wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t starting to feel a little homesick. Not to say he wants to actually live there, but he probably would like to visit more freely and show his children what he misses.
I’m not sure Meghan ever wants to step foot on that salty isle again, but she might do it for Harry.
If Charles supposedly has “only two years to live” shouldn’t W be doing more?