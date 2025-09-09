Donald Trump doesn’t think domestic violence should count in crime statistics

After disappearing for six days around the Labor Day holiday, Donald Trump is back to making semi-regular public appearances. On Monday, he made a speech at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, which is a real thing that exists, apparently. At the museum, Trump went off-script and began ranting about crime statistics. He claimed that after he ordered the federal takeover of Washington DC, crime is “down 87%.” This is plainly false – as the NYT pointed out, “On Sunday alone, there was a homicide, six motor vehicle thefts, two assaults with a deadly weapon, four robberies and more than 30 thefts, according to police statistics.” But then Trump said something truly despicable:

“Much lesser things, things that take place in the home they call crime. They’ll do anything they can to find something, if a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this is a crime, see. So now I can’t claim 100%.”

So… Trump is saying that domestic violence and marital rape shouldn’t “count” as in the crime statistics. This goes along with his 1950s perspective of bringing back white supremacist hate crimes and bringing back smacking your wife around. And obviously, Ivana Trump accused her ex-husband of all kinds of awful things, including rape. He was also convicted in civil court of raping E. Jean Carroll (which a court just upheld). He really is the biggest piece of sh-t.

Trump: "Things that take place in the home they call crime….If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this is a crime." pic.twitter.com/KxCFnZqqRd — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 8, 2025