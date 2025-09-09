Donald Trump doesn’t think domestic violence should count in crime statistics

After disappearing for six days around the Labor Day holiday, Donald Trump is back to making semi-regular public appearances. On Monday, he made a speech at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, which is a real thing that exists, apparently. At the museum, Trump went off-script and began ranting about crime statistics. He claimed that after he ordered the federal takeover of Washington DC, crime is “down 87%.” This is plainly false – as the NYT pointed out, “On Sunday alone, there was a homicide, six motor vehicle thefts, two assaults with a deadly weapon, four robberies and more than 30 thefts, according to police statistics.” But then Trump said something truly despicable:

“Much lesser things, things that take place in the home they call crime. They’ll do anything they can to find something, if a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this is a crime, see. So now I can’t claim 100%.”

So… Trump is saying that domestic violence and marital rape shouldn’t “count” as in the crime statistics. This goes along with his 1950s perspective of bringing back white supremacist hate crimes and bringing back smacking your wife around. And obviously, Ivana Trump accused her ex-husband of all kinds of awful things, including rape. He was also convicted in civil court of raping E. Jean Carroll (which a court just upheld). He really is the biggest piece of sh-t.

26 Responses to "Donald Trump doesn't think domestic violence should count in crime statistics"

  1. Neeve says:
    September 9, 2025 at 10:52 am

    Melania seems to be the only person that Trump doesn’t mess with. She shoo shoos him in public,looks disgusted, whacks his hand away and he just ‘takes’ it, he finally met his match with this wife.

    
  2. olliesmom says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:15 am

    Melania could knock that old and unsteady man out.

    
  3. jais says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:17 am

    This mother’s-cker. Jfc.

    
  4. Henny Penny says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:17 am

    I hope every woman has a back–up plan for what is coming. Women are already being denied life-saving medical care across this country when the Supreme Court overturned EMTALA. Women didn’t stop dying in parking lots just because the media has stopped reporting it. White Christian Nationalists fully intend to disenfranchise women in this country, take away our money, our vote, our access to medical care unless we’re deemed breeders for the State, and even our parental rights. They fully mean to return this country and every woman in it to the 1700s.

    
    • Josephine says:
      September 9, 2025 at 12:24 pm

      I believe that women had access to abortion when the US was founded because it was considered a private matter between a woman and her doctor. Abortion and immigration have a very long history of being used by horrible politicians who otherwise had no platform or ability to win. Lie after lie was told to foster outrage. So we are not just going backward; they are coming up with new ways to deny women the right to be considered full humans.

      
      • Isabella says:
        September 9, 2025 at 7:35 pm

        I don’t think women could ever get an abortion easily in this country. The U.S. has a long disgraceful history of back alley abortions, self-attempts with wire hangers and other horrors. Even in the early 1970s, women everywhere had to somehow find some doctor willling to do an abortion. And it wasn’t your usual gynecologist. At least nowadays there are certain states where it’s still legal.

  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:20 am

    Why did everyone get mad at Hillary Clinton when she said half of his supporters are deplorable? Her only mistake was undercounting them. But that wasn’t why they freaked out. The media enables and excuses this 💩. Which is why we’re ten years into hell and counting.

    
  6. JEM says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:23 am

    The worst part is of course that every time psycho says something like that it emboldens all of the men who have always secretly thought that they can do whatever they want with women or anyone else. It just makes it that much harder for women to be believed, for juries to prosecute, for charges to be brought, for police officers to follow up with protective orders and arrest abusers.

    
    • Libra says:
      September 9, 2025 at 11:30 am

      Female victims know that reporting a domestic attack leads to more attacks because nothing is done to the perpetrator.

      
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 9, 2025 at 5:21 pm

      I still remember the time when–I would have been about 14-15–my dad was beating up on my mom & my mom called the cops. That was a horrible, scary night. Later, when I was an adult, my mom told me that that evening, two male cops arrived, one spoke to her & one spoke to my dad. The one who spoke to my mom asked her, ‘what did you do to make him mad’? The one who spoke to my dad encouraged him to find somewhere else to sleep that night. And that was it. We CANNOT return to this, we just cannot.

      
  7. olliesmom says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:37 am

    Just ask Ivana. Oh wait we can’t because he buried the mother of three of of his five children on one of his golf courses.

    
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 9, 2025 at 5:23 pm

      I cannot tell you how badly I want him to be planted in his golf course next to his first wife when he finally kicks the bucket. I don’t want him lying in state anywhere, I don’t want the full state funeral, just stick him in the cargo hold of a plane & fly him up to that golf course.

      
  8. DaveW says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:38 am

    He just get more deplorable by the day, yet rich/middle class white women continue to support the MF’er. I’d bet up is net is cutting funding for the Office on Violence Against Women (part of the DOH) which we all owe a ginormous debt of gratitude to Joe Biden. While Senator he was a major driver to pass the Violence Against Women Act as well as having it eventually become a department under the DOJ. He also garnered bi-partisan support when Bush 2 was thinking of cutting it (he kept it by, in part, mandating a shifting of focus/funding to faith based DV and SA support providers).

    Quite frankly if Bone Spurs ever realized the Biden connection he’d probably cut it out of spite.

    
    • Paula Ziegler says:
      September 9, 2025 at 12:43 pm

      The basis of Trump’s support is dead beat dads and domestic abusers who have had their guns taken from them. He really does lead a war on women.

      
  9. Amy Bee says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:40 am

    Of course. Who’s surprised by this?

    
  10. Mslove says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:44 am

    This effing museum. It was founded by the Green family, the owners of Hobby Lobby. If I remembered correctly, they denied contraceptive coverage in their health insurance plans. There’s also a controversy about Dead Sea scroll forgeries and looted artifacts from Iran in their crappy museum.

    
    • DaveW says:
      September 9, 2025 at 11:55 am

      IIRC they denied contraception as part of their medical benefits under religious reasons. When coverage was mandated by the Affordable Care Act, they sued and it went to the Supreme Court, which ruled in their favor.

      
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 9, 2025 at 5:28 pm

      I just checked; this is sort of my field of expertise, so the looted artifacts from Iran made no sense to me. The looted artifacts in question are from Iraq. The museums & archaeological sites were just ransacked after the fall of Saddam Hussein.

      
  11. Vicki says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:49 am

    Putin decriminalized domestic violence.

    
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 9, 2025 at 5:29 pm

      I was listening to an autocracy expert on some podcast the other day–she has a new book on the subject; she said misogyny was part of the playbook for autocrats.

      
  12. Sue says:
    September 9, 2025 at 11:58 am

    Does anyone remember the footage of Muammar Gaddafi’s last moments? That’s how I hope and pray DT goes out.

    
  13. bisynaptic says:
    September 9, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    🤬

    
  14. Spike says:
    September 9, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    Who’s shocked that an adjudicated r@pist who has over 20 other victims wants to roll things back to the 50s? He has also happily appointed multiple members of his cabinet and staff who SA’d many women. There are no words to describe how evil this motherfucker is.

    
  15. maja says:
    September 9, 2025 at 3:25 pm

    They take away our rights over our bodies and our Souls and minds. They take away our own ability to reproduce, they take away our lives and our dignity, they let girls and women die in difficult births, they take away our medical care, vaccinations against deadly diseases and they take away our food and the roof over our heads through their “tariffs”. They want to take away our right to vote, our right to spiritual and spiritual integrity, our freedom to go where we want, they want to take away our civil rights, and if we are black or brown, they take away our homeland and the right to our own history.

    Sister, who are you, what is going on in your head and your heart that you are voting for them?

    
  16. BeanieBean says:
    September 9, 2025 at 5:17 pm

    Y’all, this was so disturbing to me. I’m not surprised that he thinks this way–not in the least–but the smug & dismissive way he said just really affected me. I grew up with a monster in the house–my dad hit my mom throughout their marriage (my mom screwed up her courage after 20 years & finally divorced him, thereby receiving the worst beating of her life). We cannot normalize this, we cannot dismiss this, we can NEVER GO BACK. And did you see the mean & nasty way he chewed out a woman reporter the other day? Leaned into her–even with losing height he’s still quite tall–stuck his finger in his face & really got ugly. That was also hard to watch. And not a one of her fellow reporters stood up for her. Not a one.

    Reply

