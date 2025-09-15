Times: Queen Camilla is also displeased with Charles & Harry’s meeting

Something which has been glossed over in the past week’s royal coverage is that Queen Camilla was not around for any of the royal maneuvers. Camilla has been hiding out in Balmoral (or Birkhall, more specifically) for the past month. She’s barely been seen after she went on a luxury vacation on a yacht with her family. Camilla did not join her husband in London last week for his day-trip, and she was not around when King Charles met Prince Harry at Clarence House. I think Charles set it up that way on purpose. Despite Camilla’s cozy relationship with the tabloids and the tabloids’ insistence that Charles would do anything to “protect” Camilla from Harry, Charles doesn’t consult with Camilla about every single thing and they spend a great deal of time apart. Which brings me to Roya Nikkhah’s exclusive in the Sunday Times. The piece is called: “Why Prince William can’t forgive Harry.” Roya was told the same thing that every other royal reporter was told, that William is absolutely furious about Harry (but too lazy to do much about anything). Check out the curious mention of Camilla in this piece though.
What will William make of his brother’s return? A royal source said William “has been very jolly all week” but publicly he has made no comment, preferring to focus on his own engagements. He will have kept a close eye on Harry’s coverage and the public’s reaction, though. While his younger brother bounced through balloon fights with children at the WellChild awards and splashy announcements of a £1.1m donation to Children in Need and more than £360,000 for the injured children of Gaza and Ukraine, William dutifully trudged from Berkshire to Lambeth to Cardiff for engagements which also championed young people and mental health awareness.
As much as Harry insists he remains committed to “a life of public service”, the reality is he walked away from the daily grind five years ago, with profound consequences for William and his family. Those wounds run deep.
For all Harry’s assaults on the royal family during Queen Elizabeth’s final years, the missiles fired in his memoir, Spare, the bombshells of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and all the interviews in between, friends say it is the fact there is no longer a wingman, a brother to share the present and future heavy load, that has always stung William most. He may never forgive him for the impact that has on Catherine, who is in remission from cancer, and Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, whose future responsibilities may have differed slightly if the Sussexes had stuck around.
As a close friend told me after Harry and Meghan left these shores, William “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him. His future looks different because of his brother’s choices. It’s not easy.”
Now the King has taken the first tentative step on the path towards reconciliation, the spotlight will turn to William, along with questions of whether he will, or should, do the same. There will be public commentary, expectation and hope that if a father considers forgiveness, why not a brother? But as another of William’s closest friends once told me, when it comes to relationships with the future king, “it is all about trust and loyalty”. William feels he has lost both with Harry and that may prove too difficult a roadblock to pass.
The King is now back at Balmoral for a few days before returning to London for the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday, then hosting the Trumps at Windsor Castle from Wednesday on their state visit.
Charles will have briefed the Queen on his meeting with Harry, who has described her as “dangerous” and “a villain” who “left bodies in the street” in her quest to improve her public image. Camilla could be forgiven for not being jubilant about her husband’s reunion with Harry. As a royal source said: “He has been extremely unkind to her in print and in word and she doesn’t forgive easily.” And as a close friend of the King said: “The royal family make elephants look like they have short memories.” Some members of the family may, in time, forgive Harry for the damage and hurt they feel he has caused, but none of them will forget.
[From The Times]
It’s interesting to consider that Charles might have blown off Camilla and William’s “concerns” by meeting Harry. It’s also striking that this is yet another instance where Camilla and William are on the same side, the side of racism, jealousy, pettiness, hatred and press-briefings. As for the main thrust of this piece, William and his inability to forgive Harry, I actually love how the stories keep changing. There’s never been any consistency with William’s side – he’s been absolutely furious with Harry for years. Years before Netflix, years before the Oprah interview, years before Harry & Meghan dipped. It’s almost like William’s original grievance, the real breaking point between brothers, was the fact that Harry fell in love with Meghan, an accomplished, beautiful, multilingual, kind, gracious American woman. William has not been able to keep his sh-t together for a f–king decade because his brother married a bad bitch. Incidentally, Camilla also couldn’t stand it – it was like Diana all over again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996578922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Truro, Cornwall, UK, 02 September 2025: Queen Camilla unveils a plaque alongside Chief Executive Officer of ShelterBox, Sanj Srikanthan (centre left), to commemorate her visit to the headquarters of the charity to meet with staff and volunteers to mark its twenty-fifth anniversary. The queen’s connection to ShelterBox dates back to 2006, when the then Duchess of Cornwall was introduced to the charity on an official visit to Pakistan, later becoming President in 2007 and Patron in May 2021.,Image: 1033606118, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ben Birchall/Avalon
-
-
Truro, Cornwall, UK, 02 September 2025: Queen Camilla is given a tour by the Chief Executive Officer of ShelterBox, Sanj Srikanthan during a visit to the headquarters of the charity to meet with staff and volunteers to mark its twenty-fifth anniversary. The queen’s connection to ShelterBox dates back to 2006, when the then Duchess of Cornwall was introduced to the charity on an official visit to Pakistan, later becoming President in 2007 and Patron in May 2021.,Image: 1033606187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ben Birchall/Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla during her visit to the headquarters of the charity ShelterBox to meet with staff and volunteers to mark its twenty-fifth anniversary. The queen’s connection to ShelterBox dates back to 2006, when the then Duchess of Cornwall was introduced to the charity on an official visit to Pakistan, later becoming President in 2007 and Patron in May 2021. Picture date: Tuesday September 2, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1033606275, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ben Birchall/Avalon
-
-
NMA ROTA The Prince of Wales visits l Skills, a youth organisation in Lambeth, who have received funding
from the Homewards Fund to expand their services for young people in the local area. The Homewards
Fund aims to support the delivery of work in the six Homewards flagship locations and offers up to
£500,000 of flexible seed funding in each location.
Spiral Skills was founded in 2015 and works with local schools, youth organisations, and authorities to
provide early intervention, holistic support, employability skills, and access to employment and services
for undeserved 14–25-year-olds. The organisation provides a range of services including career
coaching, employment opportunities and workshops to help break the cycles of exclusion and
unemployment for young people in the local community. The Prince met Fara Williams ex professional footballer,Image: 1035526643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to Jac’s family members and teammates from Jac’s football team Ammanford FC during his visit to new a mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation on World Suicide Prevention Day at Principality Stadium on September 10, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.,Image: 1035774380, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.), *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Queen Camilla and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
(left-right) Princess Royal, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Princess Anne, Queen Camilla and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London
Featuring: Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London
Featuring: Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles celebrates his official birthday.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte with King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I believe she wasn’t happy but I also believe she enjoys anything that makes William uncomfortable and so could tolerate it.
Speaking of elephants, how big was the one in the room emblazoned ‘DIANA” while Camilla picked up the phone and dialed all of her friends in the rota? The absolute gall of that woman trying to act victimized by Harry never ceases to amaze me…
It’s not Camilla business. What does she expect. She treated Meghan dreadfully by not publicly complaining about the Clarkson hit piece and she and Charles treated Diana badly. What really bothers me is deranger propaganda aboit harry and Meghan making the queens life miserable despite the evidence against such a claim. The scandals of Andrew caused her grief.
Anyone else twitch when they read the words Queen Camilla? Not my Queen.
William’s rage isn’t about what Harry said and wrote, it’s rage and fear about what he didn’t say and may say in the future.
She is NOT The Queen and she never will be and William has never been “jolly” in his freaking life.
If he really wanted Harry to work for the RF, he wouldn’t have launched a hate campaign against him or his wife, who hit the ground running when she became part of the family. He would’ve lobbied Charles to fund the Sussexes. He would’ve let them stay “half in.” But this expectation is also ridiculous. Has any younger sibling had these expectations placed on them??
Too bad so sad for the evil queen and Peg the lazy. I’m sure they are stewing in their jealousy and hate and the nasty articles will flow. How long will it take for Horsilla to spill (if she is told) what went on in the meeting and it will look like Harry was the one to spill the tea? I’m sure she is working on that right know.
Oh dear, the Queen is displeased. Whatever shall we do?
Camilla can leak poisonous stories to the press, but she’s really a spent force. She’ll always be hated because of Diana and when Charles is gone she’ll fade into obscurity.
Imagine if your family told you your job was to always put your brother first? First before your own wife and kids and your own hopes and dreams! Most of us would think they were mad and refuse. The RF really live in an alternate universe!
Camilla has been in Harry’s life since he was a child. Do the tabloids talk about one single incident, one single anecdote where she was kind to Harry, where she showed him some motherly compassion?
god do these two individuals deserve each other. How ironic. What would Diana make of the fact that her son turned out to be so much like her nemesis? I mean. Wow.
William talks a game about trust and loyalty but that has to be earned. William got it initially from Harry out of brotherly love and familial duty but when Harry needed William’s trust and loyalty, not only did he not give it but absolutely threw both H&M at the wolves.
Heavy load? Is this heavy load in the room with you now William?
The only “heavy load” William carries is the one in his diaper that makes him cry all the time.
Camilla had every opportunity in the world to befriend friend Harry and, later, Meghan. It would have benefited her. She chose not to, and it’s obvious why. She made her own bed.
Something that just struck me is how close the Trump visit is.
I wonder if Charles wanted to make himself look good ahead of this. Benevolent dad instead of creepy neglectful father.
This is a way for Charles to get some positive coverage in the American press.
And Charles can drag William at the same time.
Why is Harry suppose to be doing all the work and Cain is reaping all the benefits.
If William wanted his brother’s help because he was incapable of doing the job on his own, he shouldn’t have assaulted Harry, or try to break Harry and Meghan up, or stick his finger in Meghan’s face and Kate shouldn’t have refused to cuddle Meghan when they met, been concerned about Archie’s colour or allow the lie about crying to stand.
They made their bed now they will have to lie in it.